Routt County real estate sales eclipse $9.3M from Jan. 27-Feb. 2
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $9.3 million across 14 sales for the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.
2150 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Irene K. and Sangwook Lee
Buyer: Michael and Teresina Davie
Date: January 27
Price: $795,000
Property Description: 846-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 34, Building E at West Condominium. Last sold for $195,000 in 2005.
56265 Zirkel View Lane
Seller: Geoffrey McFarlane
Buyer: Christian P. and Susan D. Kramer
Date: January 30
Price: $292,000
Property Description: 5.18 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Seed House Ranch.
1912 Spinnaker Lane
Seller: Lauri L. Honea
Buyer: Sally and Daniel Delmar Jr.
Date: January 30
Price: $1,875,000
Property Description: 2,178-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 15 at Landings at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $714,000 in 2015.
2525 Daybreak Court
Seller: JoAnn and Mark Eder
Buyer: Bradford L. Bailey and Vicki Hinchcliffe
Date: January 31
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 1,272-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 101, Building 100 at Sunrise Condo. Last sold for $207,500 in 2001.
Snapdragon Way/Resort Drive
Seller: Resort Group Properties LLC
Buyer: Concobar V LLC
Date: February 1
Price: $2,150,000
Property Description: Resort Group Center Building 3, Units 3C,3F; Resort Group Center Lot Units A,B,C, Building 2.
2854 Owl Hoot Trail
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Karen and Reid Saleeby
Date: February 1
Price: $1,475,000
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Lot 1, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Barbara N. and Peter D. Wither
Buyer: Lesley Scott
Date: February 1
Price: $492,000
Property Description: 519 -square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 107, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $85,000 in 2003.
No address, Hayden
Seller: Michelle Madderom
Buyer: Orlando Sodre
Date: February 2
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 0.26 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Lake Village Phase I. Last sold for $29,900 in 2017.
3295 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Liliana and Ted A. Hargis
Buyer: Awani and Bhavin Amin
Date: February 2
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B1 at Mount Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $107,795 in 2016.
1927 Spinnaker Lane
Seller: Daniel and Sally Delmar
Buyer: Bison Mountain Properties LLC
Date: February 2
Price: $1,775,000
Property Description: 2,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 24 at Landings at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $760,000 in 2017.
Total sales: $9.1 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Richard Baker
Buyer: RRM and JMM Trust
Date: February 1
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 445 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Keirsten S. and Tammy J. Forbey
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: February 1
Price: $17,149
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Kay M. and Michael H. Hinderliter
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: February 1
Price: $16,249
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Points of Colorado Inc
Buyer: 257 Investments LLC
Date: February 2
Price: $75,120
Property Description: Interest in and to Lot 7302 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
Total timeshares: $208,518
