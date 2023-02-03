Routt County real estate sales eclipse $9.3M from Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $9.3 million across 14 sales for the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

2150 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Irene K. and Sangwook Lee

Buyer: Michael and Teresina Davie

Date: January 27

Price: $795,000

Property Description: 846-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 34, Building E at West Condominium. Last sold for $195,000 in 2005.

56265 Zirkel View Lane

Seller: Geoffrey McFarlane

Buyer: Christian P. and Susan D. Kramer

Date: January 30

Price: $292,000

Property Description: 5.18 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Seed House Ranch.

1912 Spinnaker Lane

Seller: Lauri L. Honea

Buyer: Sally and Daniel Delmar Jr.

Date: January 30

Price: $1,875,000

Property Description: 2,178-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 15 at Landings at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $714,000 in 2015.

2525 Daybreak Court

Seller: JoAnn and Mark Eder

Buyer: Bradford L. Bailey and Vicki Hinchcliffe

Date: January 31

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,272-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 101, Building 100 at Sunrise Condo. Last sold for $207,500 in 2001.

Snapdragon Way/Resort Drive

Seller: Resort Group Properties LLC

Buyer: Concobar V LLC

Date: February 1

Price: $2,150,000

Property Description: Resort Group Center Building 3, Units 3C,3F; Resort Group Center Lot Units A,B,C, Building 2.

2854 Owl Hoot Trail

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Karen and Reid Saleeby

Date: February 1

Price: $1,475,000

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Lot 1, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Barbara N. and Peter D. Wither

Buyer: Lesley Scott

Date: February 1

Price: $492,000

Property Description: 519 -square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 107, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $85,000 in 2003.

No address, Hayden

Seller: Michelle Madderom

Buyer: Orlando Sodre

Date: February 2

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 0.26 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Lake Village Phase I. Last sold for $29,900 in 2017.

3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Liliana and Ted A. Hargis

Buyer: Awani and Bhavin Amin

Date: February 2

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B1 at Mount Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $107,795 in 2016.

1927 Spinnaker Lane

Seller: Daniel and Sally Delmar

Buyer: Bison Mountain Properties LLC

Date: February 2

Price: $1,775,000

Property Description: 2,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 24 at Landings at Steamboat Subdivision. Last sold for $760,000 in 2017.

Total sales: $9.1 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Richard Baker

Buyer: RRM and JMM Trust

Date: February 1

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 445 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Keirsten S. and Tammy J. Forbey

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: February 1

Price: $17,149

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Kay M. and Michael H. Hinderliter

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: February 1

Price: $16,249

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc

Buyer: 257 Investments LLC

Date: February 2

Price: $75,120

Property Description: Interest in and to Lot 7302 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

Total timeshares: $208,518