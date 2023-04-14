Routt County real estate sales eclipse $8.9M from April 7-13
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $8.9 million across 15 sales for the week of April 7-13.
1825 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Thomas James Wood
Buyer: William L. Porter Revocable Trust
Date: April 7, 2023
Price: $953,000
Property Description: 1,018-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3103 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $435,000 in 2018.
No address
Seller: Chelsey A. and Justin M. Lee
Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz
Date: April 7, 2023
Price: $15,000
Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 255 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 5. Last sold for $10,000 in 2022.
35 11th Street
Seller: Craig Brendan Knapp
Buyer: Troy Dreesman
Date: April 10, 2023
Price: $380,000
Property Description: 496-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit E1 at Waterside Village Condominiums. Last sold for $270,000 in 2020.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Ian Dicks Living Trust
Buyer: Brian and Nancy Adams
Date: April 10, 2023
Price: $855,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306, Building B at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $205,000 in 2008.
31130 Broken Talon Trail
Seller: Ann Forsythe Walter
Buyer: Anna Katarina Ronnlund and Jon David Wright
Date: April 11, 2023
Price: $194,000
Property Description: 1.58 acres of vacant land, Lot 69 at Eagles Watch at Stagecoach.
3027 Columbine Drive
Seller: Steamboat Properties Limited
Buyer: Jeanette Allison and Mitchell Robert Emory
Date: April 11, 2023
Price: $605,000
Property Description: 1,194-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 7, Building 1 at Power Ridge Condo. Last sold for $315,000 in 2018.
1755 Latigo Loop
Seller: Jill M. and Joseph W. Manning
Buyer: Amble Family Trust
Date: April 11, 2023
Price: $1,007,000
Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Lot E-4 at Saddle Creek Townhomes North. Last sold for $335,000 in 2013.
440 East Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: David Jeffrey and Jamie Kathleen Herman
Buyer: Clay Nored and Tamyla Jo Brown
Date: April 11, 2023
Price: $621,250
Property Description: 1,809-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 6-10 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $238,000 in 2016.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Elizabeth and Michael Dedrich Hogan
Buyer: Mark and Yushu Landes
Date: April 12, 2023
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $418,000 in 2019.
1215 Meadowood Lane
Seller: Leah and Nicholas Hemeyer
Buyer: Kelsey M. and Matthew Ellis
Date: April 12, 2023
Price: $1,670,000
Property Description: 2,576-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Meadowood Subdivision. Last sold for $625,000 in 2009.
2280 Marble Court
Seller: Barstone LLC
Buyer: Nina Bean LLC
Date: April 12, 2023
Price: $474,900
Property Description: 1,180-square-foot warehouse, Unit 1 at Tailwind Warehouses Condominiums.
23325 Postrider Trail
Seller: Connie B. Schwarz
Buyer: Kelsey Haberer and Grant Hoffman
Date: April 12, 2023
Price: $144,900
Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
31155 Sunbird Way
Seller: Jody K. Elston
Buyer: Donald T. and Sharon R. Gibbons
Date: April 12, 2023
Price: $845,000
Property Description: 2,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.69 acres of land, Lot 44 at Eagles Watch Subdivision. Last sold for $410,000 in 2007.
Total sales: $8.5 million
Timeshares
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Anne D. Rubin
Buyer: Jaime and Rebecca A. Galvan
Date: April 13, 2023
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-515 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Anita and Timothy Ramstack
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: April 13, 2023
Price: $24,649
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
Total timeshares: $459,649
