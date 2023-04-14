Routt County real estate sales eclipse $8.9M from April 7-13

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $8.9 million across 15 sales for the week of April 7-13.

1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Thomas James Wood

Buyer: William L. Porter Revocable Trust

Date: April 7, 2023

Price: $953,000

Property Description: 1,018-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3103 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $435,000 in 2018.

No address

Seller: Chelsey A. and Justin M. Lee

Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz

Date: April 7, 2023

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 255 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 5. Last sold for $10,000 in 2022.

35 11th Street

Seller: Craig Brendan Knapp

Buyer: Troy Dreesman

Date: April 10, 2023

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 496-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit E1 at Waterside Village Condominiums. Last sold for $270,000 in 2020.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Ian Dicks Living Trust

Buyer: Brian and Nancy Adams

Date: April 10, 2023

Price: $855,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306, Building B at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $205,000 in 2008.

31130 Broken Talon Trail

Seller: Ann Forsythe Walter

Buyer: Anna Katarina Ronnlund and Jon David Wright

Date: April 11, 2023

Price: $194,000

Property Description: 1.58 acres of vacant land, Lot 69 at Eagles Watch at Stagecoach.

3027 Columbine Drive

Seller: Steamboat Properties Limited

Buyer: Jeanette Allison and Mitchell Robert Emory

Date: April 11, 2023

Price: $605,000

Property Description: 1,194-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 7, Building 1 at Power Ridge Condo. Last sold for $315,000 in 2018.

1755 Latigo Loop

Seller: Jill M. and Joseph W. Manning

Buyer: Amble Family Trust

Date: April 11, 2023

Price: $1,007,000

Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Lot E-4 at Saddle Creek Townhomes North. Last sold for $335,000 in 2013.

440 East Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: David Jeffrey and Jamie Kathleen Herman

Buyer: Clay Nored and Tamyla Jo Brown

Date: April 11, 2023

Price: $621,250

Property Description: 1,809-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 6-10 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $238,000 in 2016.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Elizabeth and Michael Dedrich Hogan

Buyer: Mark and Yushu Landes

Date: April 12, 2023

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $418,000 in 2019.

1215 Meadowood Lane

Seller: Leah and Nicholas Hemeyer

Buyer: Kelsey M. and Matthew Ellis

Date: April 12, 2023

Price: $1,670,000

Property Description: 2,576-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Meadowood Subdivision. Last sold for $625,000 in 2009.

2280 Marble Court

Seller: Barstone LLC

Buyer: Nina Bean LLC

Date: April 12, 2023

Price: $474,900

Property Description: 1,180-square-foot warehouse, Unit 1 at Tailwind Warehouses Condominiums.

23325 Postrider Trail

Seller: Connie B. Schwarz

Buyer: Kelsey Haberer and Grant Hoffman

Date: April 12, 2023

Price: $144,900

Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

31155 Sunbird Way

Seller: Jody K. Elston

Buyer: Donald T. and Sharon R. Gibbons

Date: April 12, 2023

Price: $845,000

Property Description: 2,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.69 acres of land, Lot 44 at Eagles Watch Subdivision. Last sold for $410,000 in 2007.

Total sales: $8.5 million

Timeshares

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Anne D. Rubin

Buyer: Jaime and Rebecca A. Galvan

Date: April 13, 2023

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-515 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Anita and Timothy Ramstack

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: April 13, 2023

Price: $24,649

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

Total timeshares: $459,649