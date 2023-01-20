Routt County real estate sales eclipse $8.1M from Jan. 13-19

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $8.1 million across nine sales for the week of Jan. 13-19.

40 Steamboat Boulevard

Seller: David Carl and Pamela Ruth Littlefield

Buyer: Matthew and Sarah Phillips

Date: January 13

Price: $1,875,000

Property Description: 3,482-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $1,177,500 in 2019.

3325 Columbine Drive

Seller: Caryn and Jacob Mielke

Buyer: Cusack Family Trust

Date: January 17

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1105 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XII. Last sold for $275,000 in 2013.

2800 Village Drive

Seller: Vail Living Trust

Buyer: Michael R. and Catherine Yvette Gonzales Living Trust

Date: January 18

Price: $797,500

Property Description: 884-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1203 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $395,000 in 2018.

1870 Hunters Drive

Seller: Pat Moore Trust Agreement

Buyer: Kimberly Cardille and Scott E. Lepper

Date: January 18

Price: $1,015,000

Property Description: 1,604-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Lot A at Feldmann Townhomes at Bear Creek. Last sold for $430,000 in 2014.

2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Paolino Properties LLC

Buyer: Thomas Richey

Date: January 18

Price: $1,975,000

Property Description: 1,468-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2506 at Edgemont Condominiums, Building A. Last sold for $1,150,000 in 2017.

1797 Highland Way

Seller: Roderick J. and Victoria D. Hanna

Buyer: Hal Katz

Date: January 18

Price: $1,525,000

Property Description: 2,848-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.10 acres of land, Lot B at Highland View Townhomes. Last sold for $427,000 in 1998.

24455 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Jody V. Bulen and Jesse L. Nieto

Buyer: Matthew Carlsson and Jamie Laverty

Date: January 18

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 38 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $15,000 in 1998.

Total sales: $7.9 million

Timeshares

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Calvin and Tamara Coolidge

Buyer: Jason D. and Nina L. Levy

Date: January 13

Price: $6,500

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: FCLG Acquisitions IV LLLP

Buyer: Kenneth J. Albolote Revocable Trust

Date: January 18

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to Unit RC-302 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $281,500