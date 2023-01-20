Routt County real estate sales eclipse $8.1M from Jan. 13-19
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $8.1 million across nine sales for the week of Jan. 13-19.
40 Steamboat Boulevard
Seller: David Carl and Pamela Ruth Littlefield
Buyer: Matthew and Sarah Phillips
Date: January 13
Price: $1,875,000
Property Description: 3,482-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $1,177,500 in 2019.
3325 Columbine Drive
Seller: Caryn and Jacob Mielke
Buyer: Cusack Family Trust
Date: January 17
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1105 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XII. Last sold for $275,000 in 2013.
2800 Village Drive
Seller: Vail Living Trust
Buyer: Michael R. and Catherine Yvette Gonzales Living Trust
Date: January 18
Price: $797,500
Property Description: 884-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1203 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $395,000 in 2018.
1870 Hunters Drive
Seller: Pat Moore Trust Agreement
Buyer: Kimberly Cardille and Scott E. Lepper
Date: January 18
Price: $1,015,000
Property Description: 1,604-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Lot A at Feldmann Townhomes at Bear Creek. Last sold for $430,000 in 2014.
2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Paolino Properties LLC
Buyer: Thomas Richey
Date: January 18
Price: $1,975,000
Property Description: 1,468-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2506 at Edgemont Condominiums, Building A. Last sold for $1,150,000 in 2017.
1797 Highland Way
Seller: Roderick J. and Victoria D. Hanna
Buyer: Hal Katz
Date: January 18
Price: $1,525,000
Property Description: 2,848-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.10 acres of land, Lot B at Highland View Townhomes. Last sold for $427,000 in 1998.
24455 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Jody V. Bulen and Jesse L. Nieto
Buyer: Matthew Carlsson and Jamie Laverty
Date: January 18
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 38 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $15,000 in 1998.
Total sales: $7.9 million
Timeshares
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Calvin and Tamara Coolidge
Buyer: Jason D. and Nina L. Levy
Date: January 13
Price: $6,500
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: FCLG Acquisitions IV LLLP
Buyer: Kenneth J. Albolote Revocable Trust
Date: January 18
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to Unit RC-302 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $281,500
