Routt County real estate sales eclipse $5M from Feb. 3-9
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $5 million across 10 sales for the week of Feb. 3-9.
3315 Columbine Drive
Seller: Sheri R. Grissom
Buyer: Andrew Michael and Martha Ann Crompton
Date: February 3
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 1,307-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1309 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums. Last sold for $445,000 in 2020.
343 Pearl Street
Seller: Stephanie Kohlhardt, Michael and Stephanie Rabbitt
Buyer: Katherine L. Bauer and Robert W. Burden
Date: February 3
Price: $655,000
Property Description: 819-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2 at Brooklyn Duplex Condominiums. Last sold for $270,000 in 2015.
2510 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Resort Ventures West Inc., Rowhomes 2510 LLC
Buyer: Greg and Kendra Litvak
Date: February 3
Price: $1,033,000
Property Description: 2,050-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.035 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 12 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows – Belford Townhomes.
871 Dry Creek South Road
Seller: Chris B. and Shannon E. Poverski
Buyer: Brian J. and Brooke A. Salazar
Date: February 6
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 2,414-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $592,000 in 2022.
23245 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Jay Cooper and Kristin Gribben
Buyer: Nicholas J. Salter
Date: February 6
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 9, Lot A at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $366,095 in 2022.
1200 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Laura Siverling Arone
Buyer: Littlefield Revocable Trust
Date: February 6
Price: $490,000
Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 2, Building Iota at Walton Village Townhomes Condo. Last sold for $236,000 in 2005.
334 Little Bend Road
Seller: Candace L. and Joseph T. Powers
Buyer: Travis Phillips
Date: February 6
Price: $489,000
Property Description: 1,582-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 43 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $200,000 in 2011.
1705 Latigo Loop LLC
Seller: 1705 Latigo Loop LLC
Buyer: Caroline L. Connor and Patrick Styles
Date: February 6
Price: $753,250
Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Lot F-4 at Saddle Creek Townhomes North. Last sold for $475,000 in 2021.
51 East Logan Avenue
Seller: Cheryl B. and Ed P. Trousil
Buyer: Eric B. Trousil
Date: February 6
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Tract B Resub of Lot 8 at Gilleland Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $165,000 in 1997.
20950 Cayuse Way
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Amy and Josh Yandle
Date: February 8
Price: $36,500
Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 63 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
Total sales: $5 million
