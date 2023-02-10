Routt County real estate sales eclipse $5M from Feb. 3-9

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $5 million across 10 sales for the week of Feb. 3-9.

3315 Columbine Drive

Seller: Sheri R. Grissom

Buyer: Andrew Michael and Martha Ann Crompton

Date: February 3

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 1,307-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1309 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums. Last sold for $445,000 in 2020.

343 Pearl Street

Seller: Stephanie Kohlhardt, Michael and Stephanie Rabbitt

Buyer: Katherine L. Bauer and Robert W. Burden

Date: February 3

Price: $655,000

Property Description: 819-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2 at Brooklyn Duplex Condominiums. Last sold for $270,000 in 2015.

2510 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Resort Ventures West Inc., Rowhomes 2510 LLC

Buyer: Greg and Kendra Litvak

Date: February 3

Price: $1,033,000

Property Description: 2,050-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.035 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 12 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows – Belford Townhomes.

871 Dry Creek South Road

Seller: Chris B. and Shannon E. Poverski

Buyer: Brian J. and Brooke A. Salazar

Date: February 6

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 2,414-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $592,000 in 2022.

23245 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Jay Cooper and Kristin Gribben

Buyer: Nicholas J. Salter

Date: February 6

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 9, Lot A at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $366,095 in 2022.

1200 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Laura Siverling Arone

Buyer: Littlefield Revocable Trust

Date: February 6

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 2, Building Iota at Walton Village Townhomes Condo. Last sold for $236,000 in 2005.

334 Little Bend Road

Seller: Candace L. and Joseph T. Powers

Buyer: Travis Phillips

Date: February 6

Price: $489,000

Property Description: 1,582-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 43 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $200,000 in 2011.

1705 Latigo Loop LLC

Seller: 1705 Latigo Loop LLC

Buyer: Caroline L. Connor and Patrick Styles

Date: February 6

Price: $753,250

Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Lot F-4 at Saddle Creek Townhomes North. Last sold for $475,000 in 2021.

51 East Logan Avenue

Seller: Cheryl B. and Ed P. Trousil

Buyer: Eric B. Trousil

Date: February 6

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Tract B Resub of Lot 8 at Gilleland Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $165,000 in 1997.

20950 Cayuse Way

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Amy and Josh Yandle

Date: February 8

Price: $36,500

Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 63 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

Total sales: $5 million