Routt County real estate sales eclipse $47M for week of Sept. 16-22

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $47.2 million across 36 sales for the week of Sept. 16-22.

Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Fox Springs Holdings LLC

Buyer: Anna Katrina Engelsted

Date: September 16, 2022

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 2202 at Fox Springs Condominium.

2558 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC

Buyer: Steamboat of Colorado LLC

Date: September 16, 2022

Price: $905,000

Property Description: 1,693-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Unit 5 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Townhomes – Antero F1.

No address

Seller: Alfred S. York and Lucille L. York Trust

Buyer: Petra Bernehed

Date: September 16, 2022

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 1.28 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 5, Lot 99 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

201 Lincoln Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Donna Sullivan

Buyer: Jennifer Marie MacFarlane and Buffy A. Pryke

Date: September 16, 2022

Price: $462,000

Property Description: 2,120-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 3-6 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek.

No address

Seller: Shook Living Trust

Buyer: Irfan Ali and Nausheen Sheikh

Date: September 16, 2022

Price: $230,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 24-8-86, Tract 110.

Aspen Wood Drive

Seller: DDLK LLC

Buyer: WW Adventures LP

Date: September 16, 2022

Price: $3,210,000

Property Description: Filing No. 4, Lot 72 at Sanctuary Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Ptarmigan Parent LLC

Buyer: Gravity Haus Steamboat Springs LLC

Date: September 16, 2022

Price: $18,500,000

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Block 2, Lot 6 at Ski Trail Subdivision.

1335 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Jeffrey A., Jordan and Vickie E. Kimball

Buyer: H& G Warner LLC

Date: September 19, 2022

Price: $327,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 10, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $195,000 in 2019.

3448 Stone Lane

Seller: Michael Adam Pinsker and Sarah Lynn Steneman

Buyer: Craig and Mary J. Cantrell

Date: September 19, 2022

Price: $860,000

Property Description: 1,366-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath townhome, Lot B at Whitewood Townhomes at Stone Lane Meadows. Last sold for $485,000 in 2019.

116 East Main Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Deborah and Wayne Schneider

Buyer: DD Partners LLC

Date: September 19, 2022

Price: $335,000

Property Description: Commercial building on 0.11 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 8-9 at Original Town of Oak Creek.

21455 2nd Avenue, Milner

Seller: Jedediah E. and Stephanie M. Downey

Buyer: Kent Werner

Date: September 19, 2022

Price: $470,000

Property Description: 1,108-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Block 11, Lots 1-2 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $315,000 in 2017.

1245 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Mary Elizabeth Anastasia Noon

Date: September 19, 2022

Price: $1,547,925

Property Description: 2,188-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot H, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

28445 Valley View Lane

Seller: Barbara A. and Lance T. Wyeth

Buyer: Thomas T. Heacock and Stephanie M. Lavergne

Date: September 19, 2022

Price: $961,500

Property Description: 1,703-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 9.92 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 27 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $538,000 in 2005.

24425 Rawhide Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Keith A. and Wendy L. Villa

Buyer: Alain and Candice Azurmendi

Date: September 19, 2022

Price: $1,240,000

Property Description: 3,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 40 acres of land, SEC 31-4-85.

520 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Ginda Angelo

Buyer: Maura Dudley and Joseph Gibson

Date: September 19, 2022

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302, Building B at Pines Condo. Last sold for $280,500 in 2016.

No address

Seller: Garrett and Melinda Wiggins

Buyer: Shelley and Dewitt A. Hilton Jr.

Date: September 19, 2022

Price: $1,645,000

Property Description: SEC 24-4-85

29800 Routt County Road 64

Seller: Geoffrey McFarlane

Buyer: Jennifer Anne and Ryan Richard Rutt

Date: September 19, 2022

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 5.06 acres of agricultural land, Lot 1 at Seed House Ranch.

34735 Country Green Road

Seller: Magdalene Maryee Ong and Neil Murray Robertson

Buyer: Leah and Nicholas Hemeyer

Date: September 20, 2022

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 3,655-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.43 acres of land, Lot 7A Replat of Elk Walk in Country Green. Last sold for $925,000 in 2014.

1408 Morgan Street

Seller: Lindsey and Troy Grignon

Buyer: Paul Macaluso

Date: September 20, 2022

Price: $655,000

Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1301, Building 13 at the Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $620,000 in 2021.

No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Adam Lee and Kelley Ruth Gerstenberger

Buyer: Elizabeth Lozano

Date: September 20, 2022

Price: $660,000

Property Description: High Cross Subdivision, Lots 42, 46-50.

32678 McKinnis Creek Road

Seller: MC Homes Development LLC

Buyer: Rebecca H. Noecker Trust

Date: September 20, 2022

Price: $1,705,000

Property Description: 2,013-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family resident on 1.01 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Fox Estates Subdivision.

1150 Steamboat Boulevard

Seller: Turner Living Trust

Buyer: Harold William Kamins Steamboat Trust and Margaret Broshat Kamins Steamboat Trust

Date: September 20, 2022

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 8 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $405,000 in 2018.

829 Majestic Circle

Seller: PH Balanced LLC

Buyer: Jason Rizzo Trust

Date: September 20, 2022

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 2,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.032 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Majestic Valley Townhomes. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2022.

2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: James J. and Susan S. Wolff

Buyer: Brett W. and Julie M. Mathews

Date: September 21, 2022

Price: $880,000

Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 218, Building 200 at Timber Run Condo Phase II.

23400 Postrider Trail

Seller: Steven J. Dubinski

Buyer: Maigread Eichten Living Trust

Date: September 21, 2022

Price: $1,299,000

Property Description: 2,998-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.40 acres of land, Lot 42 at Young’s Peak at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak. Last sold for $615,000 in 2019.

No address

Seller: Gretchen Eleanor Henninger

Buyer: Rodger K. and Wesley E. Hendershot

Date: September 21, 2022

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 10 acres of vacant land, SEC 14-4-85. Last sold for $99,500 in 2000.

32825 Colt Trail

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Stephen D. Braunschweig and Brittany M. Miller

Date: September 21, 2022

Price: $89,990

Property Description: 1.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 52 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

No address

Seller: Shea Reed

Buyer: Joseph W. and Nora S. Taylor

Date: September 21, 2022

Price: $14,500

Property Description: 1.14 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 131 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: DAAZ LLC

Buyer: Elizabeth and Kyle Kennett

Date: September 22, 2022

Price: $860,000

Property Description: 1,018-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4105 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $670,000 in 2022.

31610 Shoshone Way

Seller: Alyson J. Savage

Buyer: Jessica Ash and Ryan P. June

Date: September 22, 2022

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 1,443-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.61 acres of land, Lot 64 at South Shore at Stagecoach.

33572 Seneca Trail

Seller: Michael Procopio

Buyer: Amy and Josh Yandle

Date: September 22, 2022

Price: $20,000

Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant land, Lot 199 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,999 in 2021.

2009 Boulder Court

Seller: Britt Price

Buyer: Gary M. Salomon Trust

Date: September 22, 2022

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 2,815-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.062 acres of land, Lot B at Sundown Townhomes. Last sold for $500,000 in 2000.

No address

Seller: Shea Reed

Buyer: Laura Nelson and Jonathan Reynolds

Date: September 22, 2022

Price: $12,500

Property Description: 1.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

1210 Meadowood Lane

Seller: Bryan Pall and Kari Lynne Ladrow

Buyer: Matthew B. and Monika A. Aljanich

Date: September 22, 2022

Price: $1,690,000

Property Description: 2,364-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Lot 4 at Meadowood Subdivision. Last sold for $800,000 in 2017.

Total sales: $46,889,415

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Anita L. and Lawrence E. Handing

Buyer: Cara B. and Jorge E. Quirch

Date: September 19, 2022

Price: $64,000

Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 548 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Duart LLC

Buyer: Chad and Cynthia Mabry

Date: September 21, 2022

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to Unit RC-513 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $324,000