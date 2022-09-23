Routt County real estate sales eclipse $47M for week of Sept. 16-22
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $47.2 million across 36 sales for the week of Sept. 16-22.
Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Fox Springs Holdings LLC
Buyer: Anna Katrina Engelsted
Date: September 16, 2022
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 911-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 3, Unit 2202 at Fox Springs Condominium.
2558 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC
Buyer: Steamboat of Colorado LLC
Date: September 16, 2022
Price: $905,000
Property Description: 1,693-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Unit 5 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Townhomes – Antero F1.
No address
Seller: Alfred S. York and Lucille L. York Trust
Buyer: Petra Bernehed
Date: September 16, 2022
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 1.28 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 5, Lot 99 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
201 Lincoln Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Donna Sullivan
Buyer: Jennifer Marie MacFarlane and Buffy A. Pryke
Date: September 16, 2022
Price: $462,000
Property Description: 2,120-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 3-6 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek.
No address
Seller: Shook Living Trust
Buyer: Irfan Ali and Nausheen Sheikh
Date: September 16, 2022
Price: $230,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 24-8-86, Tract 110.
Aspen Wood Drive
Seller: DDLK LLC
Buyer: WW Adventures LP
Date: September 16, 2022
Price: $3,210,000
Property Description: Filing No. 4, Lot 72 at Sanctuary Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Ptarmigan Parent LLC
Buyer: Gravity Haus Steamboat Springs LLC
Date: September 16, 2022
Price: $18,500,000
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Block 2, Lot 6 at Ski Trail Subdivision.
1335 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Jeffrey A., Jordan and Vickie E. Kimball
Buyer: H& G Warner LLC
Date: September 19, 2022
Price: $327,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 10, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $195,000 in 2019.
3448 Stone Lane
Seller: Michael Adam Pinsker and Sarah Lynn Steneman
Buyer: Craig and Mary J. Cantrell
Date: September 19, 2022
Price: $860,000
Property Description: 1,366-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath townhome, Lot B at Whitewood Townhomes at Stone Lane Meadows. Last sold for $485,000 in 2019.
116 East Main Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Deborah and Wayne Schneider
Buyer: DD Partners LLC
Date: September 19, 2022
Price: $335,000
Property Description: Commercial building on 0.11 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 8-9 at Original Town of Oak Creek.
21455 2nd Avenue, Milner
Seller: Jedediah E. and Stephanie M. Downey
Buyer: Kent Werner
Date: September 19, 2022
Price: $470,000
Property Description: 1,108-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Block 11, Lots 1-2 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $315,000 in 2017.
1245 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Mary Elizabeth Anastasia Noon
Date: September 19, 2022
Price: $1,547,925
Property Description: 2,188-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot H, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
28445 Valley View Lane
Seller: Barbara A. and Lance T. Wyeth
Buyer: Thomas T. Heacock and Stephanie M. Lavergne
Date: September 19, 2022
Price: $961,500
Property Description: 1,703-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 9.92 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 27 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $538,000 in 2005.
24425 Rawhide Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Keith A. and Wendy L. Villa
Buyer: Alain and Candice Azurmendi
Date: September 19, 2022
Price: $1,240,000
Property Description: 3,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 40 acres of land, SEC 31-4-85.
520 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Ginda Angelo
Buyer: Maura Dudley and Joseph Gibson
Date: September 19, 2022
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 302, Building B at Pines Condo. Last sold for $280,500 in 2016.
No address
Seller: Garrett and Melinda Wiggins
Buyer: Shelley and Dewitt A. Hilton Jr.
Date: September 19, 2022
Price: $1,645,000
Property Description: SEC 24-4-85
29800 Routt County Road 64
Seller: Geoffrey McFarlane
Buyer: Jennifer Anne and Ryan Richard Rutt
Date: September 19, 2022
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 5.06 acres of agricultural land, Lot 1 at Seed House Ranch.
34735 Country Green Road
Seller: Magdalene Maryee Ong and Neil Murray Robertson
Buyer: Leah and Nicholas Hemeyer
Date: September 20, 2022
Price: $2,300,000
Property Description: 3,655-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.43 acres of land, Lot 7A Replat of Elk Walk in Country Green. Last sold for $925,000 in 2014.
1408 Morgan Street
Seller: Lindsey and Troy Grignon
Buyer: Paul Macaluso
Date: September 20, 2022
Price: $655,000
Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1301, Building 13 at the Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $620,000 in 2021.
No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Adam Lee and Kelley Ruth Gerstenberger
Buyer: Elizabeth Lozano
Date: September 20, 2022
Price: $660,000
Property Description: High Cross Subdivision, Lots 42, 46-50.
32678 McKinnis Creek Road
Seller: MC Homes Development LLC
Buyer: Rebecca H. Noecker Trust
Date: September 20, 2022
Price: $1,705,000
Property Description: 2,013-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family resident on 1.01 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 25 at Fox Estates Subdivision.
1150 Steamboat Boulevard
Seller: Turner Living Trust
Buyer: Harold William Kamins Steamboat Trust and Margaret Broshat Kamins Steamboat Trust
Date: September 20, 2022
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 8 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $405,000 in 2018.
829 Majestic Circle
Seller: PH Balanced LLC
Buyer: Jason Rizzo Trust
Date: September 20, 2022
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 2,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.032 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Majestic Valley Townhomes. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2022.
2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: James J. and Susan S. Wolff
Buyer: Brett W. and Julie M. Mathews
Date: September 21, 2022
Price: $880,000
Property Description: 1,344-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 218, Building 200 at Timber Run Condo Phase II.
23400 Postrider Trail
Seller: Steven J. Dubinski
Buyer: Maigread Eichten Living Trust
Date: September 21, 2022
Price: $1,299,000
Property Description: 2,998-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.40 acres of land, Lot 42 at Young’s Peak at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak. Last sold for $615,000 in 2019.
No address
Seller: Gretchen Eleanor Henninger
Buyer: Rodger K. and Wesley E. Hendershot
Date: September 21, 2022
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 10 acres of vacant land, SEC 14-4-85. Last sold for $99,500 in 2000.
32825 Colt Trail
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Stephen D. Braunschweig and Brittany M. Miller
Date: September 21, 2022
Price: $89,990
Property Description: 1.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 52 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
No address
Seller: Shea Reed
Buyer: Joseph W. and Nora S. Taylor
Date: September 21, 2022
Price: $14,500
Property Description: 1.14 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 131 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
2525 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: DAAZ LLC
Buyer: Elizabeth and Kyle Kennett
Date: September 22, 2022
Price: $860,000
Property Description: 1,018-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4105 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $670,000 in 2022.
31610 Shoshone Way
Seller: Alyson J. Savage
Buyer: Jessica Ash and Ryan P. June
Date: September 22, 2022
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 1,443-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.61 acres of land, Lot 64 at South Shore at Stagecoach.
33572 Seneca Trail
Seller: Michael Procopio
Buyer: Amy and Josh Yandle
Date: September 22, 2022
Price: $20,000
Property Description: 0.6 acres of vacant land, Lot 199 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,999 in 2021.
2009 Boulder Court
Seller: Britt Price
Buyer: Gary M. Salomon Trust
Date: September 22, 2022
Price: $1,650,000
Property Description: 2,815-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.062 acres of land, Lot B at Sundown Townhomes. Last sold for $500,000 in 2000.
No address
Seller: Shea Reed
Buyer: Laura Nelson and Jonathan Reynolds
Date: September 22, 2022
Price: $12,500
Property Description: 1.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
1210 Meadowood Lane
Seller: Bryan Pall and Kari Lynne Ladrow
Buyer: Matthew B. and Monika A. Aljanich
Date: September 22, 2022
Price: $1,690,000
Property Description: 2,364-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Lot 4 at Meadowood Subdivision. Last sold for $800,000 in 2017.
Total sales: $46,889,415
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Anita L. and Lawrence E. Handing
Buyer: Cara B. and Jorge E. Quirch
Date: September 19, 2022
Price: $64,000
Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 548 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Duart LLC
Buyer: Chad and Cynthia Mabry
Date: September 21, 2022
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to Unit RC-513 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $324,000
