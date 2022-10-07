Routt County real estate sales eclipse $42M from Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $42.6 million across 37 sales for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.
1320 Athens Plaza
Seller: Ryan Ayala
Buyer: Michael A. and Steven H. Thormod
Date: September 30
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building Delta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $191,500 in 2019.
23910 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Brent R. and Cheryl L. Fullerton
Buyer: Brigitte N. and Paul W. Runnalls
Date: September 30
Price: $66,500
Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 207 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
828 Douglas Street
Seller: Michele V. King McKellar Trust
Buyer: Jack Edward O’Brien and Sarah Elizabeth Tiedeken
Date: September 30
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 2,062-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 16 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $440,000 in 2003.
401 & 411 Enterprise Street
Seller: Valley View Mini Storage LLC
Buyer: Concobar III LLCA
Date: October 3
Price: $180,000
Property Description: Lots 1-2 at Valley View Business Park.
32 Cypress Court
Seller: M. Susan and Timothy P. Canney
Buyer: Cynthia Goulet
Date: October 3, 2022
Price: $619,000
Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lot 32 at Alpine Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $114,000 in 1998.
31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Michelle and Thomas Christian Barnett, Michelle Cole
Buyer: Eden Abrams and Jeffery Alan Muller
Date: October 3, 2022
Price: $590,000
Property Description: 1,021-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 401 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $335,000 in 2020.
21555 2nd Avenue
Seller: Hielkje AR Kouwenhoven and Louis Pt Nijsten
Buyer: Ryan Ayala and Katelyn Heath
Date: October 3, 2022
Price: $542,500
Property Description: 1,373-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 14-17 at Lot A Milner Replat. Last sold for $215,000 in 2017.
32715 Falcon Drive
Seller: Stokes Family Trust
Buyer: Barry S. Miller
Date: October 3, 2022
Price: $2,475,000
Property Description: Lot 22 Replat at Alpine Mountain Ranch.
2535 Riverside Drive
Seller: Tanya M. and Tony L. Weiss
Buyer: Chelsea Griffin Donohoe and David Mark Pernitz
Date: October 3, 2022
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 1,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 4 at Riverside Subdivision. Last sold for $250,000 in 2001.
23375 Postrider Trail
Seller: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.
Buyer: Cheryl Anne and Gary Eugene Gross
Date: October 3, 2022
Price: $1,229,237
Property Description: 2,682-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lot 22 at Young’s Peak at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
760 Angels View Way
Seller: Lisa Wormer Revocable Trust
Buyer: Gregory D. and Ramey P. Colgan
Date: October 3, 2022
Price: $3,550,000
Property Description: 3,863-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath townhome on 0.074 acres of land, Lot 2 at Barn Village Lot 38 Townhomes. Last sold for $1,815,000 in 2019.
1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Diane E. and Richard J. Trabulsi
Buyer: Hunter Johnson
Date: October 3, 2022
Price: $1,740,000
Property Description: 1,789-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5204 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeur’s Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,065,000 in 2020.
510 Roselawn Avenue, Yampa
Seller: Frederick A. Erb
Buyer: Peter Clark Zwetkof
Date: October 3
Price: $299,900
Property Description: 1,236-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 10 at Snowden Subdivision, Yampa.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Kenneth Ray Lehmeier Trust and Michelle Rae Lehmeier Trust
Buyer: Kelly and Matthew Story
Date: October 4, 2022
Price: $653,200
Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 104, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $217,000.
24620 Routt County Road 54
Seller: Hartwood Ranch LLC
Buyer: Sky River Ranch LLC
Date: October 4, 2022
Price: $13,280,000
Property Description: 8,713-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath residence on agricultural land, SECS 29-8-85, 30-8-85, 31-8-85, 32-8-85, 25-8-86. Last sold for $8,400,000 in 2018.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: TLF Properties LLC
Buyer: Melissa Anne and Glenn Andrew Perry Jr.
Date: October 4
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 108, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $475,000 in 2021.
26865 Placer Place
Seller: Park Family Trust
Buyer: Kelly A. Adducci and Matthew J. O’Leary
Date: October 5
Price: $235,000
Property Description: 5.88 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 2, Lot 35 at Badger Meadows. Last sold for $32,500 in 1993.
1875 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Jessica Bruehl
Buyer: Spade Properties Co. LLC
Date: October 5
Price: $1,550,000
Property Description: 1,537-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4103 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeur’s Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $550,000 in 2016.
1890 Loggers Lane
Seller: Loggers Lane H LLC
Buyer: It Was A Good Day LLC
Date: October 5
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 984-square-foot retail, Unit H, Building 1890 at Loggers Lane Commercial Center. Last sold for $145,000 in 2012.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Carey L. Owens
Buyer: American Muscle LLC
Date: October 5
Price: $690,000
Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 209, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $325,000 in 2018.
1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Neville Living Trust
Buyer: Charles N. Bracht and Cheryl A. Verlander
Date: October 5, 2022
Price: $1,740,000
Property Description: 1,784-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5103 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeur’s Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $885,000 in 2019.
143 4th Street
Seller: Lykken & Kramer
Buyer: Michelle Hana Linet and Adrienne A. Welder
Date: October 5
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 1,067-square-foot retail on 0.11 acres of land, Block 19, Lots 1-2 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs.
128 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Cherry Cove Holdings LLC
Buyer: Carl Mitrak
Date: October 5
Price: $39,000
Property Description: 0.20 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 41 at Sierra View Subdivision.
1715 Ranch Road
Seller: Joseph and Charlotte Evans Trust
Buyer: Stephen Buell
Date: October 5
Price: $1,240,000
Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 502 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase II.
54737 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Keith Arthur Duff and Jasmine Dawn Jaco
Buyer: Lindsay Golz and John Vollan
Date: October 5
Price: $172,500
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse, Unit Mustang at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase III.
2780 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Claude B. and Dawn Colonna
Buyer: David and Sherri Lind
Date: October 5
Price: $965,000
Property Description: 1,034-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Unit 105, Building B at Canyon Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $358,000 in 2016.
38861 Mud Aly
Seller: Rachel R. and Ryan E. Murphy
Buyer: Carissa and Luke Berlet
Date: October 6
Price: $846,000
Property Description: 2,288-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 3 at Alma Subdivision.
56907 Routt County Road 62
Seller: Heather K. Davis LLC
Buyer: Kelly V. Cobb Revocable Trust and Michelle M. Cobb Revocable Trust
Date: October 6
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 1,892-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 21.91 acres of land, Lot 1 at Aspen Groves Subdivision Resub. Tract 9.
1455 Morgan Court
Seller: Kelly and Michelle Cobb
Buyer: George Good and Jamie Richardson
Date: October 6
Price: $767,000
Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201, Building 2 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $615,000 in 2021.
2525 Village Drive
Seller: Michael Sklorenko and Paul Theriot
Buyer: Kristen and Thomas Freytag
Date: October 6
Price: $2,400,000
Property Description: 2,285-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 6C at The Highmark Condos. Last sold for $1,269,000 in 2020.
No address
Seller: Sandhill Investments LLC
Buyer: Town of Hayden
Date: October 6
Price: $812,000
Property Description: Northwest Colorado Business Park Subdivision.
1335 Sparta Plaza
Seller: John Rowe Fancher
Buyer: Whitney R. Counts and Monette Russ
Date: October 6
Price: $317,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 14, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $98,000 in 2013.
Total sales: $42.1 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Gary O. and Kristin L. French
Buyer: Jeanette Hawkins
Date: October 5
Price: $190,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 520 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Eloise, Julie, Stephen and Thomas Corwin, Robert and Stephanie Turner
Buyer: Robert F. and Karen B. Boggus Management Trust
Date: October 5
Price: $145,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 212 at Christie Condominiums.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Lorraine and Severino R. Aragon
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: October 6
Price: $60,802
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Donna Burtanger and Gary L. Simmons
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: October 6
Price: $51,319
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Anna Rebekah and Jacob Levi Cady
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc
Date: October 6
Price: $20,349
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
Total timeshares: $467,470
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.