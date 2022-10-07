Routt County real estate sales eclipse $42M from Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $42.6 million across 37 sales for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

1320 Athens Plaza

Seller: Ryan Ayala

Buyer: Michael A. and Steven H. Thormod

Date: September 30

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building Delta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $191,500 in 2019.

23910 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Brent R. and Cheryl L. Fullerton

Buyer: Brigitte N. and Paul W. Runnalls

Date: September 30

Price: $66,500

Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 207 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

828 Douglas Street

Seller: Michele V. King McKellar Trust

Buyer: Jack Edward O’Brien and Sarah Elizabeth Tiedeken

Date: September 30

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 2,062-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 16 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $440,000 in 2003.

401 & 411 Enterprise Street

Seller: Valley View Mini Storage LLC

Buyer: Concobar III LLCA

Date: October 3

Price: $180,000

Property Description: Lots 1-2 at Valley View Business Park.

32 Cypress Court

Seller: M. Susan and Timothy P. Canney

Buyer: Cynthia Goulet

Date: October 3, 2022

Price: $619,000

Property Description: 994-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lot 32 at Alpine Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $114,000 in 1998.

31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Michelle and Thomas Christian Barnett, Michelle Cole

Buyer: Eden Abrams and Jeffery Alan Muller

Date: October 3, 2022

Price: $590,000

Property Description: 1,021-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 401 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $335,000 in 2020.

21555 2nd Avenue

Seller: Hielkje AR Kouwenhoven and Louis Pt Nijsten

Buyer: Ryan Ayala and Katelyn Heath

Date: October 3, 2022

Price: $542,500

Property Description: 1,373-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 14-17 at Lot A Milner Replat. Last sold for $215,000 in 2017.

32715 Falcon Drive

Seller: Stokes Family Trust

Buyer: Barry S. Miller

Date: October 3, 2022

Price: $2,475,000

Property Description: Lot 22 Replat at Alpine Mountain Ranch.

2535 Riverside Drive

Seller: Tanya M. and Tony L. Weiss

Buyer: Chelsea Griffin Donohoe and David Mark Pernitz

Date: October 3, 2022

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 1,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 4 at Riverside Subdivision. Last sold for $250,000 in 2001.

23375 Postrider Trail

Seller: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.

Buyer: Cheryl Anne and Gary Eugene Gross

Date: October 3, 2022

Price: $1,229,237

Property Description: 2,682-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lot 22 at Young’s Peak at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

760 Angels View Way

Seller: Lisa Wormer Revocable Trust

Buyer: Gregory D. and Ramey P. Colgan

Date: October 3, 2022

Price: $3,550,000

Property Description: 3,863-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath townhome on 0.074 acres of land, Lot 2 at Barn Village Lot 38 Townhomes. Last sold for $1,815,000 in 2019.

1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Diane E. and Richard J. Trabulsi

Buyer: Hunter Johnson

Date: October 3, 2022

Price: $1,740,000

Property Description: 1,789-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5204 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeur’s Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,065,000 in 2020.

510 Roselawn Avenue, Yampa

Seller: Frederick A. Erb

Buyer: Peter Clark Zwetkof

Date: October 3

Price: $299,900

Property Description: 1,236-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 10 at Snowden Subdivision, Yampa.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Kenneth Ray Lehmeier Trust and Michelle Rae Lehmeier Trust

Buyer: Kelly and Matthew Story

Date: October 4, 2022

Price: $653,200

Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 104, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $217,000.

24620 Routt County Road 54

Seller: Hartwood Ranch LLC

Buyer: Sky River Ranch LLC

Date: October 4, 2022

Price: $13,280,000

Property Description: 8,713-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath residence on agricultural land, SECS 29-8-85, 30-8-85, 31-8-85, 32-8-85, 25-8-86. Last sold for $8,400,000 in 2018.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: TLF Properties LLC

Buyer: Melissa Anne and Glenn Andrew Perry Jr.

Date: October 4

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 108, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $475,000 in 2021.

26865 Placer Place

Seller: Park Family Trust

Buyer: Kelly A. Adducci and Matthew J. O’Leary

Date: October 5

Price: $235,000

Property Description: 5.88 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 2, Lot 35 at Badger Meadows. Last sold for $32,500 in 1993.

1875 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Jessica Bruehl

Buyer: Spade Properties Co. LLC

Date: October 5

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 1,537-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4103 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeur’s Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $550,000 in 2016.

1890 Loggers Lane

Seller: Loggers Lane H LLC

Buyer: It Was A Good Day LLC

Date: October 5

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 984-square-foot retail, Unit H, Building 1890 at Loggers Lane Commercial Center. Last sold for $145,000 in 2012.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Carey L. Owens

Buyer: American Muscle LLC

Date: October 5

Price: $690,000

Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 209, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $325,000 in 2018.

1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Neville Living Trust

Buyer: Charles N. Bracht and Cheryl A. Verlander

Date: October 5, 2022

Price: $1,740,000

Property Description: 1,784-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5103 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeur’s Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $885,000 in 2019.

143 4th Street

Seller: Lykken & Kramer

Buyer: Michelle Hana Linet and Adrienne A. Welder

Date: October 5

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 1,067-square-foot retail on 0.11 acres of land, Block 19, Lots 1-2 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs.

128 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Cherry Cove Holdings LLC

Buyer: Carl Mitrak

Date: October 5

Price: $39,000

Property Description: 0.20 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 41 at Sierra View Subdivision.

1715 Ranch Road

Seller: Joseph and Charlotte Evans Trust

Buyer: Stephen Buell

Date: October 5

Price: $1,240,000

Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 502 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase II.

54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Keith Arthur Duff and Jasmine Dawn Jaco

Buyer: Lindsay Golz and John Vollan

Date: October 5

Price: $172,500

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse, Unit Mustang at Glen Eden Townhouses Phase III.

2780 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Claude B. and Dawn Colonna

Buyer: David and Sherri Lind

Date: October 5

Price: $965,000

Property Description: 1,034-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Unit 105, Building B at Canyon Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $358,000 in 2016.

38861 Mud Aly

Seller: Rachel R. and Ryan E. Murphy

Buyer: Carissa and Luke Berlet

Date: October 6

Price: $846,000

Property Description: 2,288-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 3 at Alma Subdivision.

56907 Routt County Road 62

Seller: Heather K. Davis LLC

Buyer: Kelly V. Cobb Revocable Trust and Michelle M. Cobb Revocable Trust

Date: October 6

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 1,892-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 21.91 acres of land, Lot 1 at Aspen Groves Subdivision Resub. Tract 9.

1455 Morgan Court

Seller: Kelly and Michelle Cobb

Buyer: George Good and Jamie Richardson

Date: October 6

Price: $767,000

Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201, Building 2 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $615,000 in 2021.

2525 Village Drive

Seller: Michael Sklorenko and Paul Theriot

Buyer: Kristen and Thomas Freytag

Date: October 6

Price: $2,400,000

Property Description: 2,285-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 6C at The Highmark Condos. Last sold for $1,269,000 in 2020.

No address

Seller: Sandhill Investments LLC

Buyer: Town of Hayden

Date: October 6

Price: $812,000

Property Description: Northwest Colorado Business Park Subdivision.

1335 Sparta Plaza

Seller: John Rowe Fancher

Buyer: Whitney R. Counts and Monette Russ

Date: October 6

Price: $317,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 14, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $98,000 in 2013.

Total sales: $42.1 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Gary O. and Kristin L. French

Buyer: Jeanette Hawkins

Date: October 5

Price: $190,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 520 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Eloise, Julie, Stephen and Thomas Corwin, Robert and Stephanie Turner

Buyer: Robert F. and Karen B. Boggus Management Trust

Date: October 5

Price: $145,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 212 at Christie Condominiums.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Lorraine and Severino R. Aragon

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: October 6

Price: $60,802

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Donna Burtanger and Gary L. Simmons

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: October 6

Price: $51,319

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Anna Rebekah and Jacob Levi Cady

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc

Date: October 6

Price: $20,349

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

Total timeshares: $467,470