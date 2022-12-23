Routt County real estate sales eclipse $39M from Dec. 16-22

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $39.9 million across 17 sales for the week of Dec. 16-22.

Routt County Road 44

Seller: Sherrod Ranch LLC

Buyer: Oak Tree Ranch LLC

Date: December 16

Price: $21,625,000

Property Description: Map or Plat and Boundary Agreement Parcels 1,2; SECS 17-7-85, 19-7-85, 20-7-85, 21-7-85, 28-7-85, 29-7-85; SECS 21-7-85, 28-7-85, Campbell Ranch Subdivision Replat Parcel 4.

6630 US Highway 40

Seller: Barry Castagnasso

Buyer: Jill M. and William A. Montieth

Date: December 16

Price: $120,000

Property Description: SEC 7-6-88

2717 S Copper PSGE

Seller: 2717 S Copper LLC

Buyer: Copper Passage Investment LLC

Date: December 16

Price: $5,000,000

Property Description: 17,547-square-foot, commercial building on 2.33 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 1 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $3,950,000 in 2022.

123 Missouri Avenue

Seller: Ellen Louise Ladley Revocable Trust

Buyer: 123 Missouri LLC

Date: December 19

Price: $2,175,000

Property Description: 1,876-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 11-12 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $621,000 in 2006.

23485 Willow Island Trail

Seller: DBTR Steamboat LLC

Buyer: Phillip Mendoza

Date: December 19

Price: $135,000

Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $30,100 in 2004.

40546 Steamboat Drive

Seller: Richard M. and Shelly K. St. Pierre

Buyer: Beth Morean

Date: December 19

Price: $799,000

Property Description: 1,823-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 95 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $92,000 in 1991.

1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Donna R. and Edmund W. Raycraft

Buyer: Audrey Leigh and James Matthew Dara

Date: December 19

Price: $1,532,500

Property Description: 1,476-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 6109 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,045,000 in 2009.

455 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Hayden School District RE-1, School District #2

Buyer: Main Street Apartments LLC

Date: December 19

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: Lot 2 at Campus Subdivision

Harwig Circle

Seller: EMB Harwig LLC

Buyer: Nancy A. Ide

Date: December 19, 2022

Price: $2,550,000

Property Description: Lot A & Lot B at Aspen View Townhomes Lot A.

31660 Vistas Court

Seller: Alison C. and Martin C. Dennis

Buyer: Sky Valley Ranch LLC

Date: December 22

Price: $3,350,000

Property Description: 8,856-square-foot, twelve-bedroom, sixteen-bath residence on 1.27 acres of land, Lot 1 at Sky Valley Subdivision. Last sold for $525,000 in 2002.

465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Kelly Knowles

Buyer: Brummond Investments LLC

Date: December 22

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 1,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-201 at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $390,000 in 2020.

Total sales: $39.1 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Louis and Marsha Hassell

Buyer: CO Jones LLC

Date: December 16

Price: $70,000

Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 353 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

950 Pine Grover Circle

Seller: Michael Rufer

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: December 16

Price: $17,849

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Deo Dupont Hobbs

Buyer: Kristofor and Suzanne Berman Schuett

Date: December 19

Price: $86,000

Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 629 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Richard Gitter

Buyer: Mark and Michelle Kellner

Date: December 21

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-309 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Berry Tripp Living Trust

Buyer: Elisabeth and Sarah Daley

Date: December 22

Price: $95,000

Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 318 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Christopher Miles De Feyter IRA, Christopher Miles DeFeyter

Buyer: Christopher A. and JoAnne F. Schell

Date: December 22

Price: $85,000

Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 413 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Total timeshares: $768,849