Routt County real estate sales eclipse $39M from Dec. 16-22
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $39.9 million across 17 sales for the week of Dec. 16-22.
Routt County Road 44
Seller: Sherrod Ranch LLC
Buyer: Oak Tree Ranch LLC
Date: December 16
Price: $21,625,000
Property Description: Map or Plat and Boundary Agreement Parcels 1,2; SECS 17-7-85, 19-7-85, 20-7-85, 21-7-85, 28-7-85, 29-7-85; SECS 21-7-85, 28-7-85, Campbell Ranch Subdivision Replat Parcel 4.
6630 US Highway 40
Seller: Barry Castagnasso
Buyer: Jill M. and William A. Montieth
Date: December 16
Price: $120,000
Property Description: SEC 7-6-88
2717 S Copper PSGE
Seller: 2717 S Copper LLC
Buyer: Copper Passage Investment LLC
Date: December 16
Price: $5,000,000
Property Description: 17,547-square-foot, commercial building on 2.33 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 1 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $3,950,000 in 2022.
123 Missouri Avenue
Seller: Ellen Louise Ladley Revocable Trust
Buyer: 123 Missouri LLC
Date: December 19
Price: $2,175,000
Property Description: 1,876-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 11-12 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $621,000 in 2006.
23485 Willow Island Trail
Seller: DBTR Steamboat LLC
Buyer: Phillip Mendoza
Date: December 19
Price: $135,000
Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $30,100 in 2004.
40546 Steamboat Drive
Seller: Richard M. and Shelly K. St. Pierre
Buyer: Beth Morean
Date: December 19
Price: $799,000
Property Description: 1,823-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 95 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $92,000 in 1991.
1750 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Donna R. and Edmund W. Raycraft
Buyer: Audrey Leigh and James Matthew Dara
Date: December 19
Price: $1,532,500
Property Description: 1,476-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 6109 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,045,000 in 2009.
455 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Hayden School District RE-1, School District #2
Buyer: Main Street Apartments LLC
Date: December 19
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: Lot 2 at Campus Subdivision
Harwig Circle
Seller: EMB Harwig LLC
Buyer: Nancy A. Ide
Date: December 19, 2022
Price: $2,550,000
Property Description: Lot A & Lot B at Aspen View Townhomes Lot A.
31660 Vistas Court
Seller: Alison C. and Martin C. Dennis
Buyer: Sky Valley Ranch LLC
Date: December 22
Price: $3,350,000
Property Description: 8,856-square-foot, twelve-bedroom, sixteen-bath residence on 1.27 acres of land, Lot 1 at Sky Valley Subdivision. Last sold for $525,000 in 2002.
465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Kelly Knowles
Buyer: Brummond Investments LLC
Date: December 22
Price: $595,000
Property Description: 1,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-201 at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $390,000 in 2020.
Total sales: $39.1 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Louis and Marsha Hassell
Buyer: CO Jones LLC
Date: December 16
Price: $70,000
Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 353 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
950 Pine Grover Circle
Seller: Michael Rufer
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: December 16
Price: $17,849
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Deo Dupont Hobbs
Buyer: Kristofor and Suzanne Berman Schuett
Date: December 19
Price: $86,000
Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 629 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Richard Gitter
Buyer: Mark and Michelle Kellner
Date: December 21
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-309 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Berry Tripp Living Trust
Buyer: Elisabeth and Sarah Daley
Date: December 22
Price: $95,000
Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 318 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Christopher Miles De Feyter IRA, Christopher Miles DeFeyter
Buyer: Christopher A. and JoAnne F. Schell
Date: December 22
Price: $85,000
Property Description: ¼-interest in and to Unit 413 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total timeshares: $768,849
