Routt County real estate sales eclipse $39.5M the week of April 8-14

Real estate transactions totaled $39.5 million across 46 sales for week of April 8-14.

37165 Routt County Road 14

Seller: KGC Real Estate LTD

Buyer: Melissa J. Lyon and Matthew R. Ward

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 106 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $237,500 in 2020.

2655 Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Carolyn Michael and Charles Wayne Reuben, Jr.

Buyer: LJL Holdings Co 1 LLC

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $1,325,000

Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Elkins Meadows at Little Fish Creek. Last sold for $805,000 in 2017.

1395 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Quadri Urte Delli

Buyer: Amanda M., David S. and Sandra A. Rohde

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $304,900

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one bath condo, Unit 12, Building Omega at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $55,000 in 2011.

1603 Cornice Court

Seller: Franz Pichler

Buyer: Ralph S. Eberspacher

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $372,500

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 58 at Fairway Meadows Subdivision.

2607 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Loveys Legacy II LLC

Buyer: Richard and Wendy Horn

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $5,650,000

Property Description: 7,029-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6 ½-bath townhome on 0.493 acres of land, Unit 2 at Ski Trail View Townhome. Last sold for $2,400,000 in 2013.

700 Yampa Street

Seller: James C. Brainard

Buyer: Danya Sawyer

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit A-401 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $1,044,000 in 2021.

No address

Seller: Raider E. Ramstad

Buyer: White Oaks LLC

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 0.78 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 33 at South Station II at Stagecoach.

200 East Colfax Street, Oak Creek

Seller: David Thomas, George Walter and Robert James Hageman

Buyer: Cooper Schell

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land with outlying structures, Block 3, Lots 5-12 at 2nd Addition to Oak Ceek.

2200 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Edward L. Castellano

Buyer: 2580 LLC

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $1,006,000

Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206 at Snowflower at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $450,000 in 2017.

No address

Seller: Youngs Peak Preserve LLC

Buyer: Monica Nicole and Steve Allen Alm Jr.

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 5.003 acres of agricultural land, Lot 2 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.

32556 Ute Trail

Seller: John Dinicholas and Laurie K. Keogh

Buyer: Sherry Phillips

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 18 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

26865 and 26875 Linda Kay Place, 26780 Willow Gulch Drive

Seller: Donna and Robert Matlock

Buyer: Kevin H. and Melenie Snyder

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 0.8 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 118 and 119 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 2.

21210 Quarter Horse Way, 32920 Colt Trail

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Edward L. and Justine Cleary

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $89,000

Property Description: 1.85 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Leon Craig Offenhauser

Buyer: Bonnie A. and John M. Ray

Date: April 8, 2022

Price: $4,400,000

Property Description: 4,003-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath condo, Unit R-407 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

56475 Routt County Road 62

Seller: Jacqueline M. Casteel and Brandon G. Pfaff

Buyer: Christopher J. Jones

Date: April 11, 2022

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 1,136-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 7.39 acres of land, SEC 17-9-85. Last sold for $292,896 in 2014.

882 Dougherty Road

Seller: Matthew Dennis and Stefanie Dyan Haines

Buyer: Mary C. and Patrick Gleason

Date: April 11, 2022

Price: $980,000

Property Description: 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.036 acres of land, Lot 10, Parcel B at River Place Subdivision. Last sold for $345,000 in 2011.

1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: DM Sunshine Rental LLC

Buyer: MCJEM LLC

Date: April 11, 2022

Price: $583,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $241,000 in 2020.

2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Terraces Eagleridge C11 LLC

Buyer: Sandra Lynn Lee

Date: April 11, 2022

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 1,848-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit C11 at Terraces Condo. Last sold for $560,000 in 2020.

835 North Park Road

Seller: Ashley and Matthew Robert Kempton

Buyer: Diverge Homes LLC

Date: April 11, 2022

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 1,742-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 14-15 at Deerfoot Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $860,000 in 2019.

31375 Hunt Horse Lane

Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch LTD Liability Co.

Buyer: Karen E. Parsons

Date: April 11, 2022

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 40.14 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 2 at Sidney Peak Ranch.

2852 Apres Ski Way

Seller: 6723 LLC

Buyer: Mandi D. Trotter Trust

Date: April 11, 2022

Price: $2,575,000

Property Description: 3,012-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.053 acres of land, Lot B at Apres Ski Lodge Townhomes at Ski Ranches. Last sold for $2,110,000 in 2020.

28200 Grouse Creek Park Road

Seller: Douglas Robotham

Buyer: Hagstrom Revocable Living Trust, Abby and Walter Hagstrom

Date: April 11, 2022

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 17.12 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Parcel 11 at Grouse Creek Park Subdivision. Last sold for $325,000 in 2018.

30630 Reinsman Court

Seller: West Windsor Investments LLC

Buyer: Jay A. and Jonelle D. Castleberry

Date: April 11, 2022

Price: $859,300

Property Description: Lot 16-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

1120 South Lincoln Avenue

Seller: Colorado Housing & Finance Authority

Buyer: Nothing Without Providence LLC

Date: April 11, 2022

Price: $505,000

Property Description: 2,775-square-foot commercial building, Unit F at 1120 South Lincoln Avenue Condo Amended Airspace #1.

33545 Routt County Road 41

Seller: Lazy H 2 LLC

Buyer: Dennis and Robin Alt

Date: April 12, 2022

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence on 40 acres of land, SEC 11-5-85.

125 Huckleberry Lane

Seller: Chriss D. and Frederique D. Parks

Buyer: Kempler Joint Declaration of Trust

Date: April 12, 2022

Price: $2,175,000

Property Description: 4,518-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Lot 4 at Aspen Meadows Subdivision.

No address

Seller: WTG Ventures LLC

Buyer: First Sunlight Homes LLC

Date: April 12, 2022

Price: $716,500

Property Description: 1.3 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 1-2 at West End Plaza Subdivision.

2538 Copper Ridge Drive

Seller: Reitz Family Living Trust

Buyer: Operational Streamlining Inc.

Date: April 12, 2022

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 735-square-foot warehouse/storage building, Unit 7-A/B Copper Ridge Warehouse Condominium.

1585 Mid Valley Drive

Seller: Peak 56 Investments LLC

Buyer: Casa Vida LLC

Date: April 12, 2022

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 1,622-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 6, Building B at Steamboat Crossing Commercial Condominiums. Last sold for $415,000 in 2018.

14600 Talon Ridge

Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC

Buyer: SWJR LLC

Date: April 12, 2022

Price: $200,000

Property Description: Agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris Final Plat.

2920 Village Drive

Seller: Intrepid Truth LLC

Buyer: Jamie and Thomas Dangelo

Date: April 12, 2022

Price: $855,000

Property Description: 1,054-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2101 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $497,794 in 2020.

1995 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Linda F. and Linwood A. Pendexter

Buyer: Thomas Fergus

Date: April 12, 2022

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206 at Bronze Tree Condo. Last sold for $205,000 in 1998.

111 North Sharp Street

Seller: James E. Hoff III

Buyer: Larry Ryan Labrie

Date: April 16, 2022

Price: $160,000

Property Description: 840-square-foot commercial space on 0.13 acres of land, Block 13, Lots 1-3 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $37,500 in 2012.

741 Hilltop Parkway, 743 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Wade D. Wykert

Buyer: Caryn W. and Jacob R. Mielke

Date: April 13, 2022

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.955 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 16A at Fox Hunt Subdivision.

741 Hilltop Parkway, 743 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Wade D. Wykert

Buyer: Ryan P. Malone and Kristyn L. Wykert

Date: April 13, 2022

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.955 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 16A at Fox Hunt Subdivision.

27250 Frisco Place, 27275 Frisco Place

Seller: Richard L. Emery

Buyer: Lauren M. Caldwell and Michael A. Rimer

Date: April 13, 2022

Price: $220,000

Property Description: 5.63 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Willow Point Subdivision.

24750 Bench Lane

Seller: James L. and Shawn M. Gavin

Buyer: Jeffrey Cercy and Kelly Moritz

Date: April 14, 2022

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 7.84 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 37 at Creek Ranch LPS.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: JMM Steamboat LLC

Buyer: KJET Ventures LLC

Date: April 14, 2022

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 2,062-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit R-306 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,395,000 in 2011.

2215 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Charles R. Golding Living Trust

Buyer: James E. and Martha A. Carter

Date: April 14, 2022

Price: $524,000

Property Description: 594-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12, Building A at Storm Meadows Condo. Last sold for $181,500 in 2006.

1385 Delta Queen Court, 1404 Steamboat Boulevard

Seller: Andrew J. and Jane H. Blackstone

Buyer: Brown Family Trust

Date: April 14, 2022

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 2,516-square-foot, six-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 83 at Fairway Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $410,000 in 2000.

324 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: Rebecca R. and Ryan M. Buttermore

Buyer: Jennifer L. and Tadasu T. Hayashi, Janice Rigmaiden

Date: April 14, 2022

Price: $519,300

Property Description: 1,850-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 38 at Lake Village Phase I. Last sold for $315,000 in 2018.

Total sales: $37.8 million

Timeshares

2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Gary and Julie Whitlock

Buyer: Gary J. Whitlock as Custodian for Chloe Ellen Monroe Whitlock

Date: April 12, 2022

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 26.316-interest in and to a 1,454-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit A-5 at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase 1.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Elizabeth L. and John P. Kupferschmid

Buyer: Caley A. and Richard C. Fish

Date: April 13, 2022

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,963-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath condo, Unit RC-403 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $385,000 in 2022.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: HECIV Properties LLC

Buyer: David J. and Mary Joan Vaughan

Date: April 13, 2022

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,382-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-301 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2020.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Bruce Peyser and Cynthia Shortell

Buyer: Prosper Services Group LLC

Date: April 14, 2022

Price: $245,000

Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to a 2,504-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-302 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $199,000 in 2020.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Prosper Services Group LLC

Buyer: Bruce Peyser and Cynthia Shortell

Date: April 14, 2022

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,373-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-309 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $365,000 in 2021.

Total timeshares: $1.6 million