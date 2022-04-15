Routt County real estate sales eclipse $39.5M the week of April 8-14
Real estate transactions totaled $39.5 million across 46 sales for week of April 8-14.
37165 Routt County Road 14
Seller: KGC Real Estate LTD
Buyer: Melissa J. Lyon and Matthew R. Ward
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 106 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $237,500 in 2020.
2655 Fish Creek Falls Road
Seller: Carolyn Michael and Charles Wayne Reuben, Jr.
Buyer: LJL Holdings Co 1 LLC
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $1,325,000
Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Elkins Meadows at Little Fish Creek. Last sold for $805,000 in 2017.
1395 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Quadri Urte Delli
Buyer: Amanda M., David S. and Sandra A. Rohde
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $304,900
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one bath condo, Unit 12, Building Omega at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $55,000 in 2011.
1603 Cornice Court
Seller: Franz Pichler
Buyer: Ralph S. Eberspacher
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $372,500
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 58 at Fairway Meadows Subdivision.
2607 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Loveys Legacy II LLC
Buyer: Richard and Wendy Horn
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $5,650,000
Property Description: 7,029-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6 ½-bath townhome on 0.493 acres of land, Unit 2 at Ski Trail View Townhome. Last sold for $2,400,000 in 2013.
700 Yampa Street
Seller: James C. Brainard
Buyer: Danya Sawyer
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $1,550,000
Property Description: 1,220-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit A-401 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $1,044,000 in 2021.
No address
Seller: Raider E. Ramstad
Buyer: White Oaks LLC
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $15,000
Property Description: 0.78 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 33 at South Station II at Stagecoach.
200 East Colfax Street, Oak Creek
Seller: David Thomas, George Walter and Robert James Hageman
Buyer: Cooper Schell
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land with outlying structures, Block 3, Lots 5-12 at 2nd Addition to Oak Ceek.
2200 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Edward L. Castellano
Buyer: 2580 LLC
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $1,006,000
Property Description: 1,070-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206 at Snowflower at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $450,000 in 2017.
No address
Seller: Youngs Peak Preserve LLC
Buyer: Monica Nicole and Steve Allen Alm Jr.
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 5.003 acres of agricultural land, Lot 2 at Young’s Peak Preserve Subdivision.
32556 Ute Trail
Seller: John Dinicholas and Laurie K. Keogh
Buyer: Sherry Phillips
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $35,000
Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 18 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
26865 and 26875 Linda Kay Place, 26780 Willow Gulch Drive
Seller: Donna and Robert Matlock
Buyer: Kevin H. and Melenie Snyder
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 0.8 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 118 and 119 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 2.
21210 Quarter Horse Way, 32920 Colt Trail
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Edward L. and Justine Cleary
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $89,000
Property Description: 1.85 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Leon Craig Offenhauser
Buyer: Bonnie A. and John M. Ray
Date: April 8, 2022
Price: $4,400,000
Property Description: 4,003-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath condo, Unit R-407 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
56475 Routt County Road 62
Seller: Jacqueline M. Casteel and Brandon G. Pfaff
Buyer: Christopher J. Jones
Date: April 11, 2022
Price: $825,000
Property Description: 1,136-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 7.39 acres of land, SEC 17-9-85. Last sold for $292,896 in 2014.
882 Dougherty Road
Seller: Matthew Dennis and Stefanie Dyan Haines
Buyer: Mary C. and Patrick Gleason
Date: April 11, 2022
Price: $980,000
Property Description: 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.036 acres of land, Lot 10, Parcel B at River Place Subdivision. Last sold for $345,000 in 2011.
1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: DM Sunshine Rental LLC
Buyer: MCJEM LLC
Date: April 11, 2022
Price: $583,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $241,000 in 2020.
2700 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Terraces Eagleridge C11 LLC
Buyer: Sandra Lynn Lee
Date: April 11, 2022
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 1,848-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit C11 at Terraces Condo. Last sold for $560,000 in 2020.
835 North Park Road
Seller: Ashley and Matthew Robert Kempton
Buyer: Diverge Homes LLC
Date: April 11, 2022
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 1,742-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 14-15 at Deerfoot Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $860,000 in 2019.
31375 Hunt Horse Lane
Seller: Sidney Peak Ranch LTD Liability Co.
Buyer: Karen E. Parsons
Date: April 11, 2022
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 40.14 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 2 at Sidney Peak Ranch.
2852 Apres Ski Way
Seller: 6723 LLC
Buyer: Mandi D. Trotter Trust
Date: April 11, 2022
Price: $2,575,000
Property Description: 3,012-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.053 acres of land, Lot B at Apres Ski Lodge Townhomes at Ski Ranches. Last sold for $2,110,000 in 2020.
28200 Grouse Creek Park Road
Seller: Douglas Robotham
Buyer: Hagstrom Revocable Living Trust, Abby and Walter Hagstrom
Date: April 11, 2022
Price: $630,000
Property Description: 17.12 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Parcel 11 at Grouse Creek Park Subdivision. Last sold for $325,000 in 2018.
30630 Reinsman Court
Seller: West Windsor Investments LLC
Buyer: Jay A. and Jonelle D. Castleberry
Date: April 11, 2022
Price: $859,300
Property Description: Lot 16-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
1120 South Lincoln Avenue
Seller: Colorado Housing & Finance Authority
Buyer: Nothing Without Providence LLC
Date: April 11, 2022
Price: $505,000
Property Description: 2,775-square-foot commercial building, Unit F at 1120 South Lincoln Avenue Condo Amended Airspace #1.
33545 Routt County Road 41
Seller: Lazy H 2 LLC
Buyer: Dennis and Robin Alt
Date: April 12, 2022
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence on 40 acres of land, SEC 11-5-85.
125 Huckleberry Lane
Seller: Chriss D. and Frederique D. Parks
Buyer: Kempler Joint Declaration of Trust
Date: April 12, 2022
Price: $2,175,000
Property Description: 4,518-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Lot 4 at Aspen Meadows Subdivision.
No address
Seller: WTG Ventures LLC
Buyer: First Sunlight Homes LLC
Date: April 12, 2022
Price: $716,500
Property Description: 1.3 acres of vacant commercial land, Lots 1-2 at West End Plaza Subdivision.
2538 Copper Ridge Drive
Seller: Reitz Family Living Trust
Buyer: Operational Streamlining Inc.
Date: April 12, 2022
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 735-square-foot warehouse/storage building, Unit 7-A/B Copper Ridge Warehouse Condominium.
1585 Mid Valley Drive
Seller: Peak 56 Investments LLC
Buyer: Casa Vida LLC
Date: April 12, 2022
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 1,622-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 6, Building B at Steamboat Crossing Commercial Condominiums. Last sold for $415,000 in 2018.
14600 Talon Ridge
Seller: OP Adventure Properties LLC
Buyer: SWJR LLC
Date: April 12, 2022
Price: $200,000
Property Description: Agricultural grazing land, Lot 8 at Grassy Creek at Mt. Harris Final Plat.
2920 Village Drive
Seller: Intrepid Truth LLC
Buyer: Jamie and Thomas Dangelo
Date: April 12, 2022
Price: $855,000
Property Description: 1,054-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2101 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $497,794 in 2020.
1995 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Linda F. and Linwood A. Pendexter
Buyer: Thomas Fergus
Date: April 12, 2022
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206 at Bronze Tree Condo. Last sold for $205,000 in 1998.
111 North Sharp Street
Seller: James E. Hoff III
Buyer: Larry Ryan Labrie
Date: April 16, 2022
Price: $160,000
Property Description: 840-square-foot commercial space on 0.13 acres of land, Block 13, Lots 1-3 at 1st Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $37,500 in 2012.
741 Hilltop Parkway, 743 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Wade D. Wykert
Buyer: Caryn W. and Jacob R. Mielke
Date: April 13, 2022
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.955 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 16A at Fox Hunt Subdivision.
741 Hilltop Parkway, 743 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Wade D. Wykert
Buyer: Ryan P. Malone and Kristyn L. Wykert
Date: April 13, 2022
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.955 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 16A at Fox Hunt Subdivision.
27250 Frisco Place, 27275 Frisco Place
Seller: Richard L. Emery
Buyer: Lauren M. Caldwell and Michael A. Rimer
Date: April 13, 2022
Price: $220,000
Property Description: 5.63 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Willow Point Subdivision.
24750 Bench Lane
Seller: James L. and Shawn M. Gavin
Buyer: Jeffrey Cercy and Kelly Moritz
Date: April 14, 2022
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 7.84 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 37 at Creek Ranch LPS.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: JMM Steamboat LLC
Buyer: KJET Ventures LLC
Date: April 14, 2022
Price: $2,250,000
Property Description: 2,062-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit R-306 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,395,000 in 2011.
2215 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Charles R. Golding Living Trust
Buyer: James E. and Martha A. Carter
Date: April 14, 2022
Price: $524,000
Property Description: 594-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 12, Building A at Storm Meadows Condo. Last sold for $181,500 in 2006.
1385 Delta Queen Court, 1404 Steamboat Boulevard
Seller: Andrew J. and Jane H. Blackstone
Buyer: Brown Family Trust
Date: April 14, 2022
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 2,516-square-foot, six-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 83 at Fairway Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $410,000 in 2000.
324 Little Bend Road, Hayden
Seller: Rebecca R. and Ryan M. Buttermore
Buyer: Jennifer L. and Tadasu T. Hayashi, Janice Rigmaiden
Date: April 14, 2022
Price: $519,300
Property Description: 1,850-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 38 at Lake Village Phase I. Last sold for $315,000 in 2018.
Total sales: $37.8 million
Timeshares
2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Gary and Julie Whitlock
Buyer: Gary J. Whitlock as Custodian for Chloe Ellen Monroe Whitlock
Date: April 12, 2022
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 26.316-interest in and to a 1,454-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit A-5 at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo Phase 1.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Elizabeth L. and John P. Kupferschmid
Buyer: Caley A. and Richard C. Fish
Date: April 13, 2022
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,963-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath condo, Unit RC-403 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $385,000 in 2022.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: HECIV Properties LLC
Buyer: David J. and Mary Joan Vaughan
Date: April 13, 2022
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,382-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-301 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2020.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Bruce Peyser and Cynthia Shortell
Buyer: Prosper Services Group LLC
Date: April 14, 2022
Price: $245,000
Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to a 2,504-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-302 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $199,000 in 2020.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Prosper Services Group LLC
Buyer: Bruce Peyser and Cynthia Shortell
Date: April 14, 2022
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,373-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-309 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $365,000 in 2021.
Total timeshares: $1.6 million
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $39.5M the week of April 8-14
Real estate transactions totaled $39.5 million across 46 sales for week of April 8-14.