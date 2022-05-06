Routt County real estate sales eclipse $38.2M the week of April 29 to May 5

Real estate transactions totaled $38.2 million across 45 sales for week of April 29 to May 5.

59170 Button Willow Drive

Seller: Darcy K. and Lawrence F. Dewitt

Buyer: Melissa P. Chen and Benjamin C. Tsai

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 15.44 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 8 at Red Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $215,000 in 2018.

3315 Columbine Drive

Seller: Lisa Padilla Jones and Steven Jones

Buyer: Sharon K. Burlingame

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $897,500

Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1306 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XIII. Last sold for $302,500 in 2010.

2305 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Hittelman Trust

Buyer: Chandra G. and David I. Somerman

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $780,000

Property Description: 725-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 414, Building C at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $215,000 in 2000.

33200 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC

Buyer: Mary Kathryn and Rene Lorenz

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $2,058,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres, Lot 40 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

No address

Seller: Pirtlaw Management LLC, Pirtlaw Partners LTD

Buyer: 4390 South Windermere LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $3,162,282

Property Description: SECS 27-7-87, 28-7-87, 33-7-87, 34-7-87.

3070 Columbine Drive

Seller: OSO CO LLC

Buyer: Resort Group LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $3,748,640

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Units 101, 105, 107, 109, 111, 113, 200, 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 209, 211, 212, 214, 215, 302, 303, 304, 306, 308, 310, 312, 314 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel; Replat of Lot 11 at Sunray Meadows.

3070 Columbine Drive

Seller: Orson and Stephanie Wong

Buyer: Resort Group LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $202,645

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 301 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.

3070 Columbine Drive

Seller: Mark E. and Shelly T. Scott-Nash

Buyer: Resort Group LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $208,630

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 305 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.

3070 Columbine Drive

Seller: Joseph C. Parsons

Buyer: Resort Group LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $273,630

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 315 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.

3070 Columbine Drive

Seller: Miranda Incorporated

Buyer: Resort Group LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $273,630

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 307 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.

3070 Columbine Drive

Seller: James A. and Janet S. Lowe

Buyer: Resort Group LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $447,260

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 217 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.

3070 Columbine Drive

Seller: Ryan O’Connell

Buyer: Resort Group LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $202,615

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 201 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.

No address

Seller: Pirtlaw Partners LTD

Buyer: 390 South Windermere LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $458,490

Property Description: SECS 34-7-87 and 3-6-87.

3070 Columbine Drive

Seller: Vivian L. K. Wong

Buyer: Resort Group LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $127,630

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 103 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.

3070 Columbine Drive

Seller: Leslie W. Findell

Buyer: Resort Group LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $415,260

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Units 309 and 311 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.

No address

Seller: Pirtlaw Partners LTD

Buyer: 4390 South Windermere LLC

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $1,390,512

Property Description: SECS 4-7-86 and 5-7-86.

104 Shady Lane, Hayden

Seller: Barraza Luna, Juan Guillermo Luna and Ma Del Carmen Luna

Buyer: Keaton Skudneski Trust

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 1,332-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 3 at The Meadow. Last sold for $243,300 in 2016.

3388 Covey Circle

Seller: Brian P. and Nancy L. Yeagley

Buyer: Daniel E. Ward, Ward Investments Inc.

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1803, Building 18 at Quail Run Condominium Phase V. Last sold for $515,000 in 2019.

29 Valverdant Circle

Seller: James D. and Janet E. Williams

Buyer: Brooke Kathleen and William Northrop

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,791-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lot 1, Replats of Lots 16 & 17 of Matheson Addition to Valverdant. Last sold for $85,000 in 1985.

23590 Youngs Creek Way

Seller: Charles G. Roach Jr. Trust

Buyer: Brady Glauthier and Bridget Hiles

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 5.04 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Youngs Creek Estates.

33480 Arabian Way

Seller: Mark N. Durkan and Keri T. Tinker

Buyer: Jacob Lee and Jennifer Ann Atchison

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 14 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $36,500 in 2005.

675 Pamela Lane

Seller: Walker Trust

Buyer: Andrew Ryan Reese Trust

Date: April 29, 2022

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 1,564-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 18 at Trafalger Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $185,000 in 1997.

No address

Seller: Jeffery Denit and June S. Foley

Buyer: JMKM Management Trust

Date: May 2, 2022

Price: $635,000

Property Description: Lot 1 at Peek Ranch Minor LPSE.

1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Jill R. Goodman Revocable Trust

Buyer: Daniel J. and Regina E. Mahony

Date: May 2, 2022

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 656-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3106 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $350,000 in 2017.

23460 Willow Island Trail

Seller: PKR Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Leticia Leyva and Morgan Olufsen

Date: May 2, 2022

Price: $925,000

Property Description: 1,967-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 39 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $520,000 in 2018.

36817 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Debra L. and Keith W. Simon

Buyer: CAWF LLC

Date: May 2, 2022

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 0.4 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 75 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $155,000 in 2014.

1855 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Toddot Rentals LLC

Buyer: Jonathan and Kristine Burdick

Date: May 2, 2022

Price: $739,000

Property Description: 715-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 606, Building A at Torian Plum Condo Phase I. Last sold for $305,000 in 2016.

1391 Morgan Court

Seller: Morgan Court LLC

Buyer: Christopher O. and Claire B. Boothe

Date: May 2, 2022

Price: $735,000

Property Description: 1,087-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 806, Building 8 at The Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $270,000 in 2011.

21745 State Highway 131, Phippsburg

Seller: Dustin M. and Elena M. Kinnear

Buyer: Nina R. Darlington and Michael A. Kortas

Date: May 3, 2022

Price: $206,000

Property Description: 1,036-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 11-12 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $110,000 in 2016.

No address

Seller: Carolyn Louise Sweet and William Conor Ward

Buyer: Geovanny Daniel Romero-Cazaras

Date: May 3, 2022

Price: $12,000

Property Description: 0.99 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 151 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,999 in 2018.

1300 Athens Plaza

Seller: Michelle M. and William Christopher Wyant

Buyer: Annapurrnamera LLC

Date: May 3, 2022

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 7, Building Epsilon at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $97,000 in 2003.

1221 13th Street

Seller: Meghan Barrett, Jeanette and Sylvie Piquet

Buyer: Rockton 1221 13th LLC

Date: May 3, 2022

Price: $635,000

Property Description: 1,320-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 17-18 at Miller-Frazier Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $402,500 in 2019.

330 Myers Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Richard Villa

Buyer: Chenango Holdings Co LLC

Date: May 4, 2022

Price: $181,000

Property Description: 624-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.09 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-2 at Schempps Addition to Oak Creek.

500 Anglers Drive

Seller: Kathy B. and Randall C. Schauer

Buyer: Jason and Jennifer Johnson

Date: May 4, 2022

Price: $962,000

Property Description: 1,347-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303 at Sundance Creek West Condominium. Last sold for $384,900 in 2006.

1792 Brome Drive

Seller: Vaughan Family Trust

Buyer: William and Susan Horning Trust

Date: May 4, 2022

Price: $2,400,000

Property Description: 3,026-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Lot 2 at Hunters Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $834,000 in 2014.

27906 Silver Spur Street

Seller: Brian and Danielle Heit

Buyer: DCA Timber Creek LLC

Date: May 4, 2022

Price: $1,900,000

Property Description: 2,775-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $390,000 in 2020.

57435 Clara Way

Seller: Ellen M. Hyatt

Buyer: Tasnuva Rahman

Date: May 4, 2022

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 265 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

51131 Smith Creek Park Road

Seller: Duckels Construction Inc.

Buyer: Kenneth C. and Reese Odenwelder

Date: May 5, 2022

Price: $2,325,000

Property Description: 5,305-square-foot, three-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 35.37 acres of land, Lot 22 at Smith Creek Park. Last sold for $415,000 in 2007.

342 Cherry Drive

Seller: Kenneth C. and Reese Odenwelder

Buyer: Duckels Construction Inc.

Date: May 5, 2022

Price: $1,475,000

Property Description: 2,421-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.12 acres, Lot B at Pinnacle Townhomes. Last sold for $775,000 in 2019,

118 East Main Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Jack W. Maxfield

Buyer: Alexandra Kristin and Timothy Matthew Geiger

Date: May 5, 2022

Price: $22,500

Property Description: 0.07 acres of vacant residential land, Block 5, Lot 7 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $3,500 in 1981.

33625 Surrey Trail

Seller: Michael and Lori Slater Trust

Buyer: Miranda and Neil Prejean

Date: May 5, 2022

Price: $26,000

Property Description: 1.7 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,500 in 2021.

2215 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Nona Ainslie

Buyer: Grey Bull Properties II LLC

Date: May 5, 2022

Price: $808,000

Property Description: 850-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2, Building B at Storm Meadows Condo. Last sold for $398,000 in 2019.

603 Clermont Circle

Seller: MJGK Trust

Buyer: Chelsea and Theron Risinger

Date: May 5, 2022

Price: $1,485,000

Property Description: 2,148-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.041 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 2 at Eco Corral Subdivision. Last sold for $585,500 in 2016.

1421 Flattop Circle

Seller: Christopher and Eileen Fahey

Buyer: Jason Frankel

Date: May 5, 2022

Price: $2,235,000

Property Description: 3,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 38, Building 14 at Eagleridge Townhomes, Buildings 1, 13 & 14. Last sold for $1,630,000 in 2007.

Total sales: $38 million

Timeshares

2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Kevin C. Schindler Living Trust

Buyer: Alice Crothers and Jan Dennis Hanshaft

Date: May 3, 2022

Price: $142,999

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 113 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $131,000 in 2011.

Total timeshares: $142,999