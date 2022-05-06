Routt County real estate sales eclipse $38.2M the week of April 29 to May 5
Real estate transactions totaled $38.2 million across 45 sales for week of April 29 to May 5.
59170 Button Willow Drive
Seller: Darcy K. and Lawrence F. Dewitt
Buyer: Melissa P. Chen and Benjamin C. Tsai
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 15.44 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 8 at Red Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $215,000 in 2018.
3315 Columbine Drive
Seller: Lisa Padilla Jones and Steven Jones
Buyer: Sharon K. Burlingame
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $897,500
Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1306 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XIII. Last sold for $302,500 in 2010.
2305 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Hittelman Trust
Buyer: Chandra G. and David I. Somerman
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $780,000
Property Description: 725-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 414, Building C at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $215,000 in 2000.
33200 Meadow Creek Drive
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC
Buyer: Mary Kathryn and Rene Lorenz
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $2,058,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres, Lot 40 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
No address
Seller: Pirtlaw Management LLC, Pirtlaw Partners LTD
Buyer: 4390 South Windermere LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $3,162,282
Property Description: SECS 27-7-87, 28-7-87, 33-7-87, 34-7-87.
3070 Columbine Drive
Seller: OSO CO LLC
Buyer: Resort Group LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $3,748,640
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Units 101, 105, 107, 109, 111, 113, 200, 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 209, 211, 212, 214, 215, 302, 303, 304, 306, 308, 310, 312, 314 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel; Replat of Lot 11 at Sunray Meadows.
3070 Columbine Drive
Seller: Orson and Stephanie Wong
Buyer: Resort Group LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $202,645
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 301 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.
3070 Columbine Drive
Seller: Mark E. and Shelly T. Scott-Nash
Buyer: Resort Group LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $208,630
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 305 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.
3070 Columbine Drive
Seller: Joseph C. Parsons
Buyer: Resort Group LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $273,630
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 315 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.
3070 Columbine Drive
Seller: Miranda Incorporated
Buyer: Resort Group LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $273,630
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 307 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.
3070 Columbine Drive
Seller: James A. and Janet S. Lowe
Buyer: Resort Group LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $447,260
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 217 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.
3070 Columbine Drive
Seller: Ryan O’Connell
Buyer: Resort Group LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $202,615
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 201 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.
No address
Seller: Pirtlaw Partners LTD
Buyer: 390 South Windermere LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $458,490
Property Description: SECS 34-7-87 and 3-6-87.
3070 Columbine Drive
Seller: Vivian L. K. Wong
Buyer: Resort Group LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $127,630
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Unit 103 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.
3070 Columbine Drive
Seller: Leslie W. Findell
Buyer: Resort Group LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $415,260
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Units 309 and 311 at Inn at Steamboat Condominium Hotel.
No address
Seller: Pirtlaw Partners LTD
Buyer: 4390 South Windermere LLC
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $1,390,512
Property Description: SECS 4-7-86 and 5-7-86.
104 Shady Lane, Hayden
Seller: Barraza Luna, Juan Guillermo Luna and Ma Del Carmen Luna
Buyer: Keaton Skudneski Trust
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $535,000
Property Description: 1,332-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 3 at The Meadow. Last sold for $243,300 in 2016.
3388 Covey Circle
Seller: Brian P. and Nancy L. Yeagley
Buyer: Daniel E. Ward, Ward Investments Inc.
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1803, Building 18 at Quail Run Condominium Phase V. Last sold for $515,000 in 2019.
29 Valverdant Circle
Seller: James D. and Janet E. Williams
Buyer: Brooke Kathleen and William Northrop
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,791-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lot 1, Replats of Lots 16 & 17 of Matheson Addition to Valverdant. Last sold for $85,000 in 1985.
23590 Youngs Creek Way
Seller: Charles G. Roach Jr. Trust
Buyer: Brady Glauthier and Bridget Hiles
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 5.04 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at Youngs Creek Estates.
33480 Arabian Way
Seller: Mark N. Durkan and Keri T. Tinker
Buyer: Jacob Lee and Jennifer Ann Atchison
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 14 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $36,500 in 2005.
675 Pamela Lane
Seller: Walker Trust
Buyer: Andrew Ryan Reese Trust
Date: April 29, 2022
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 1,564-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 18 at Trafalger Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $185,000 in 1997.
No address
Seller: Jeffery Denit and June S. Foley
Buyer: JMKM Management Trust
Date: May 2, 2022
Price: $635,000
Property Description: Lot 1 at Peek Ranch Minor LPSE.
1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Jill R. Goodman Revocable Trust
Buyer: Daniel J. and Regina E. Mahony
Date: May 2, 2022
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 656-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3106 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $350,000 in 2017.
23460 Willow Island Trail
Seller: PKR Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Leticia Leyva and Morgan Olufsen
Date: May 2, 2022
Price: $925,000
Property Description: 1,967-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.62 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 39 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $520,000 in 2018.
36817 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Debra L. and Keith W. Simon
Buyer: CAWF LLC
Date: May 2, 2022
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 0.4 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 75 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $155,000 in 2014.
1855 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Toddot Rentals LLC
Buyer: Jonathan and Kristine Burdick
Date: May 2, 2022
Price: $739,000
Property Description: 715-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 606, Building A at Torian Plum Condo Phase I. Last sold for $305,000 in 2016.
1391 Morgan Court
Seller: Morgan Court LLC
Buyer: Christopher O. and Claire B. Boothe
Date: May 2, 2022
Price: $735,000
Property Description: 1,087-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 806, Building 8 at The Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $270,000 in 2011.
21745 State Highway 131, Phippsburg
Seller: Dustin M. and Elena M. Kinnear
Buyer: Nina R. Darlington and Michael A. Kortas
Date: May 3, 2022
Price: $206,000
Property Description: 1,036-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 11-12 at Phippsburg. Last sold for $110,000 in 2016.
No address
Seller: Carolyn Louise Sweet and William Conor Ward
Buyer: Geovanny Daniel Romero-Cazaras
Date: May 3, 2022
Price: $12,000
Property Description: 0.99 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 151 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,999 in 2018.
1300 Athens Plaza
Seller: Michelle M. and William Christopher Wyant
Buyer: Annapurrnamera LLC
Date: May 3, 2022
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 7, Building Epsilon at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $97,000 in 2003.
1221 13th Street
Seller: Meghan Barrett, Jeanette and Sylvie Piquet
Buyer: Rockton 1221 13th LLC
Date: May 3, 2022
Price: $635,000
Property Description: 1,320-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 17-18 at Miller-Frazier Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $402,500 in 2019.
330 Myers Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Richard Villa
Buyer: Chenango Holdings Co LLC
Date: May 4, 2022
Price: $181,000
Property Description: 624-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.09 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-2 at Schempps Addition to Oak Creek.
500 Anglers Drive
Seller: Kathy B. and Randall C. Schauer
Buyer: Jason and Jennifer Johnson
Date: May 4, 2022
Price: $962,000
Property Description: 1,347-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303 at Sundance Creek West Condominium. Last sold for $384,900 in 2006.
1792 Brome Drive
Seller: Vaughan Family Trust
Buyer: William and Susan Horning Trust
Date: May 4, 2022
Price: $2,400,000
Property Description: 3,026-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land, Lot 2 at Hunters Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $834,000 in 2014.
27906 Silver Spur Street
Seller: Brian and Danielle Heit
Buyer: DCA Timber Creek LLC
Date: May 4, 2022
Price: $1,900,000
Property Description: 2,775-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $390,000 in 2020.
57435 Clara Way
Seller: Ellen M. Hyatt
Buyer: Tasnuva Rahman
Date: May 4, 2022
Price: $60,000
Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 265 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
51131 Smith Creek Park Road
Seller: Duckels Construction Inc.
Buyer: Kenneth C. and Reese Odenwelder
Date: May 5, 2022
Price: $2,325,000
Property Description: 5,305-square-foot, three-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 35.37 acres of land, Lot 22 at Smith Creek Park. Last sold for $415,000 in 2007.
342 Cherry Drive
Seller: Kenneth C. and Reese Odenwelder
Buyer: Duckels Construction Inc.
Date: May 5, 2022
Price: $1,475,000
Property Description: 2,421-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome on 0.12 acres, Lot B at Pinnacle Townhomes. Last sold for $775,000 in 2019,
118 East Main Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Jack W. Maxfield
Buyer: Alexandra Kristin and Timothy Matthew Geiger
Date: May 5, 2022
Price: $22,500
Property Description: 0.07 acres of vacant residential land, Block 5, Lot 7 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $3,500 in 1981.
33625 Surrey Trail
Seller: Michael and Lori Slater Trust
Buyer: Miranda and Neil Prejean
Date: May 5, 2022
Price: $26,000
Property Description: 1.7 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,500 in 2021.
2215 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Nona Ainslie
Buyer: Grey Bull Properties II LLC
Date: May 5, 2022
Price: $808,000
Property Description: 850-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2, Building B at Storm Meadows Condo. Last sold for $398,000 in 2019.
603 Clermont Circle
Seller: MJGK Trust
Buyer: Chelsea and Theron Risinger
Date: May 5, 2022
Price: $1,485,000
Property Description: 2,148-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.041 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 2 at Eco Corral Subdivision. Last sold for $585,500 in 2016.
1421 Flattop Circle
Seller: Christopher and Eileen Fahey
Buyer: Jason Frankel
Date: May 5, 2022
Price: $2,235,000
Property Description: 3,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 38, Building 14 at Eagleridge Townhomes, Buildings 1, 13 & 14. Last sold for $1,630,000 in 2007.
Total sales: $38 million
Timeshares
2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Kevin C. Schindler Living Trust
Buyer: Alice Crothers and Jan Dennis Hanshaft
Date: May 3, 2022
Price: $142,999
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 1,946-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 113 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $131,000 in 2011.
Total timeshares: $142,999
