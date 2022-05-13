Routt County real estate sales eclipse $37.2M the week of May 6-12

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $37.2 million across 65 sales for week of May 6-12.

33650 Routt County Road 38

Seller: Edward A. and Elizabeth T. Weihman

Buyer: Julie B. and Lance B. Markowitz

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $5,750,000

Property Description: 6,254-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 34 acres of land, SEC 28-7-84. Last sold for $630,000 in 1998.

2835 Timber Lane

Seller: Julie Brunner Trust

Buyer: Mountain Monkeys LLC

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $1,955,000

Property Description: 1,712-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 2, Building 7 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $660,000 in 2020.

1930 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Redstone Group LLC

Buyer: Mary Milligan Funk Living Trust

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Clubhouse Subdivision. Last sold for $350,000 in 2010.

2510 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Trevathan Family LLC

Buyer: REHCC Colorado LLC

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $4,450,000

Property Description: 4,901-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath townhome, Lots B, C at Steamboat Trails Replat No. 1.

30 Moffat Avenue, Yampa

Seller: 30 Moffat LLC

Buyer: Darin R. and Pamela L. Fogg

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $818,000

Property Description: 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence, SEC 10-2-85.

33330 Buckskin Way

Seller: Zachary Goins

Buyer: Gerry Dalton

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 58 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,000 in 2021.

2719 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Anthony P. and Thomas Pistone

Buyer: Aileen and Howdy Pierce

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $618,000

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Wildhorse Meadows.

1469 Flattop Circle

Seller: David K. and Martha Boone

Buyer: Thomas Hammond

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 28, Building 11 at Eagleridge Townhomes Buildings 4, 11 and 12. Last sold for $827,500 in 2017.

21470 Fifth Avenue, Phippsburg

Seller: Charlene K. Regan

Buyer: Julie M. Maykowski

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 26, Lots 34-36 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $21,500 in 1998.

48235 Flora Court

Seller: Kenneth and LeeAnn Benesh

Buyer: Margaret A. and Michael R. Kennedy

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 5.13 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Miller Creek Meadows. Last sold for $120,000 in 2019.

48225 Flora Court

Seller: Kenneth and LeeAnn Benesh

Buyer: Katherine M., Margaret A. and Michael R. Kennedy, Thomas L. Kitsos

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $1,079,000

Property Description: 2,933-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.16 acres of land, Lot 2 at Miller Creek Meadows. Last sold for $275,000 in 2016.

38 Logan Avenue

Seller: Thomas Cleveland Stannard Trust

Buyer: Barbara and Jonathan Verson

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 1,732-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 29-30 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $137,500 in 1993.

7850 Routt County Road 65, Hayden

Seller: SREI Hayden LLC

Buyer: Olivia McKendrick and Journey Vreeman

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 1,986-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 4.13 acres of land, Lot 1 at X-West Subdivision.

134 Maple Street, Hayden

Seller: Olivia McKendrick and Journey Vreeman

Buyer: Sydney Kirland Dudley Jr.

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $480,000

Property Description: 1,674-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-3 at Adair Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $295,000 in 2019.

3358 Covey Circle

Seller: Joseph E. and Kathryne A. McLaughlin

Buyer: Stephani M. Hildebrandt

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1202, Building 12 at Quail Run Condos Phase III. Last sold for $815,000 in 2021.

2405 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Marie D. Johnson Revocable Trust

Buyer: Barbara J., John R. and Lane A. Shipley

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 4 at Storm Meadows Club Townhomes Condo.

2683 Waterstone Lane

Seller: Julia Dancy Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Angie Lee and Jesus Martin-Roman

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $1,775,000

Property Description: 2,406-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 3 at Waterstone at Eagleridge Phase II. Last sold for $457,000 in 1998.

340 East Jefferson Avenue

Seller: Ronald G. Nereson

Buyer: Robert P. Dowski

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $207,500

Property Description: 1,353-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 7-10 at Sellers Addition to Hayden.

3025 Columbine Drive

Seller: Atoine A. and Elizabeth S. Blech

Buyer: Susan Sullivan

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $546,000

Property Description: 849-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 23, Building 3 at Powder Ridge Condo. Last sold for $230,000 in 2017.

315 North Lincoln Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Charles and Lynn A. Abbott

Buyer: Melissa Kulow and Wesley Klumker

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Block 4, Lot 4 at Parker Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $47,500 in 2001.

1862 Highland Way

Seller: SRF Holdings LLC

Buyer: Clayton B. and Suzanne R. Johnson

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $2,375,000

Property Description: 3,760-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lots B,C at Townhomes at the Highlands I.

2577 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Linda M. Brown

Buyer: Megan Maureen and Peter Anders Gamberg

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhouse, Unit 1, Building A at Herbage Townhouse Condo. Last sold for $360,000 in 2015.

1759 Brome Drive

Seller: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye

Buyer: Susan S. Percival, Kirsten and William E. Summers

Date: May 12, 2022

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 1,952-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Block 2, Lot 8 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $915,000 in 2021.

429 ½ Pine Street

Seller: Bonnie C. and William M. Cochran

Buyer: Glenn G. and Margaret K. Patterson

Date: May 12, 2022

Price: $1,675,000

Property Description: 3,549-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land. Last sold for $155,000 in 1993.

26740 Neptune Place

Seller: Kendra J. and Michael J. Alfieri

Buyer: Christopher J. Jones

Date: May 12, 2022

Price: $735,000

Property Description: 2,268-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 246 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $400,000 in 2019.

1851 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Dallas Bailes

Date: May 12, 2022

Price: $2,649,074.66

Property Description: 3,920-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.134 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 22 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,317,800 in 2019.

Total sales: $34,137,575

Timeshares

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: David E. and Mary Jane Berry

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $34,844.54

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Charles E. Howard Living Trust and Donna M. Howard Living Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $174,332.85

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Daniel Joseph Naumann

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $106,154

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Alice Mae and Eduardo Baldimar Valdez, Eduardo Baldimar Valdez Sr.

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $96,065

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Gayla M. Massey

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $105,250

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Mark and Sandra Johnson

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $23,049

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Detwiler Family Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $124,324

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Robert McLelland

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $94,101

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Charles and Marilyn Polk

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $138,275

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Linda C. and Lynn E. Gettemy

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $140,827

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Christopher P. and Heather M. Lee

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $56,896

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Donna and Matthew Hayes

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $30,364

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: McLelland Family Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $94,101

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Stephanie Davis

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $24,949

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Edward B. and Laura E. Becker

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $48,006

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Kathryn and William Cool

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $36,649

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Pettingell Living Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $153,554

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Thomas E. Silovksy Living Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $67,096

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Richard Neam and Doreen E. Thomoff

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $206,812

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Paul A. Taylor and Marilyn R. Taylor Revocable Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $142,939

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Janet Hagen

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $16,149

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Paula V. and Valenin Popa

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $17,149

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Jim Zlatin

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $93,999

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Kim O. and Leslie T. Tice Jr.

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $63,865

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Dewayne and Linda Jensen

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $15,849

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: William O’Dell

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $139,115.60

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Carol L. and Kevin L. Rood

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $64,824

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Kim Ilene Bevers

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $72,614.41

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Randy and Sandra E. Dailey

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $56,717

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Evelyn Gzabay and William Robert Bolf

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $19,449

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Calvin Curtis Beason Jr. and Jeanne Jalowy Allen Beason

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $19,149

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Holly Jeffers

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $36,890

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Carole and Ronald Swenson

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $84,422

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Carole and Ronald Swenson

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $19,949

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Barbara Nancy and Ronald Carpenter

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $68,445

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Mary Ann D. and Merele D. Holle

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $76,411

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Donna G. and Richard L. Sage

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $21,149

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Mary Helzlsouer Stockton

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $320,647

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Alice and John Payne

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $12,749

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

Total timeshares: $3.1 million