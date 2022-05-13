 Routt County real estate sales eclipse $37.2M the week of May 6-12 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $37.2M the week of May 6-12

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $37.2 million across 65 sales for week of May 6-12.

33650 Routt County Road 38

Seller: Edward A. and Elizabeth T. Weihman

Buyer: Julie B. and Lance B. Markowitz

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $5,750,000

Property Description: 6,254-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 34 acres of land, SEC 28-7-84. Last sold for $630,000 in 1998.

2835 Timber Lane

Seller: Julie Brunner Trust

Buyer: Mountain Monkeys LLC

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $1,955,000

Property Description: 1,712-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 2, Building 7 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $660,000 in 2020.

1930 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Redstone Group LLC

Buyer: Mary Milligan Funk Living Trust

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Clubhouse Subdivision. Last sold for $350,000 in 2010.

2510 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Trevathan Family LLC

Buyer: REHCC Colorado LLC

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $4,450,000

Property Description: 4,901-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath townhome, Lots B, C at Steamboat Trails Replat No. 1.

30 Moffat Avenue, Yampa

Seller: 30 Moffat LLC

Buyer: Darin R. and Pamela L. Fogg

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $818,000

Property Description: 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence, SEC 10-2-85.

33330 Buckskin Way

Seller: Zachary Goins

Buyer: Gerry Dalton

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 58 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,000 in 2021.

2719 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Anthony P. and Thomas Pistone

Buyer: Aileen and Howdy Pierce

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $618,000

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Wildhorse Meadows.

1469 Flattop Circle

Seller: David K. and Martha Boone

Buyer: Thomas Hammond

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 28, Building 11 at Eagleridge Townhomes Buildings 4, 11 and 12. Last sold for $827,500 in 2017.

21470 Fifth Avenue, Phippsburg

Seller: Charlene K. Regan

Buyer: Julie M. Maykowski

Date: May 6, 2022

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 26, Lots 34-36 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $21,500 in 1998.

48235 Flora Court

Seller: Kenneth and LeeAnn Benesh

Buyer: Margaret A. and Michael R. Kennedy

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 5.13 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Miller Creek Meadows. Last sold for $120,000 in 2019.

48225 Flora Court

Seller: Kenneth and LeeAnn Benesh

Buyer: Katherine M., Margaret A. and Michael R. Kennedy, Thomas L. Kitsos

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $1,079,000

Property Description: 2,933-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.16 acres of land, Lot 2 at Miller Creek Meadows. Last sold for $275,000 in 2016.

38 Logan Avenue

Seller: Thomas Cleveland Stannard Trust

Buyer: Barbara and Jonathan Verson

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 1,732-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 29-30 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $137,500 in 1993.

7850 Routt County Road 65, Hayden

Seller: SREI Hayden LLC

Buyer: Olivia McKendrick and Journey Vreeman

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 1,986-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 4.13 acres of land, Lot 1 at X-West Subdivision.

134 Maple Street, Hayden

Seller: Olivia McKendrick and Journey Vreeman

Buyer: Sydney Kirland Dudley Jr.

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $480,000

Property Description: 1,674-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-3 at Adair Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $295,000 in 2019.

3358 Covey Circle

Seller: Joseph E. and Kathryne A. McLaughlin

Buyer: Stephani M. Hildebrandt

Date: May 9, 2022

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1202, Building 12 at Quail Run Condos Phase III. Last sold for $815,000 in 2021.

2405 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Marie D. Johnson Revocable Trust

Buyer: Barbara J., John R. and Lane A. Shipley

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 4 at Storm Meadows Club Townhomes Condo.

2683 Waterstone Lane

Seller: Julia Dancy Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Angie Lee and Jesus Martin-Roman

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $1,775,000

Property Description: 2,406-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 3 at Waterstone at Eagleridge Phase II. Last sold for $457,000 in 1998.

340 East Jefferson Avenue

Seller: Ronald G. Nereson

Buyer: Robert P. Dowski

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $207,500

Property Description: 1,353-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 7-10 at Sellers Addition to Hayden.

3025 Columbine Drive

Seller: Atoine A. and Elizabeth S. Blech

Buyer: Susan Sullivan

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $546,000

Property Description: 849-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 23, Building 3 at Powder Ridge Condo. Last sold for $230,000 in 2017.

315 North Lincoln Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Charles and Lynn A. Abbott

Buyer: Melissa Kulow and Wesley Klumker

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Block 4, Lot 4 at Parker Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $47,500 in 2001.

1862 Highland Way

Seller: SRF Holdings LLC

Buyer: Clayton B. and Suzanne R. Johnson

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $2,375,000

Property Description: 3,760-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lots B,C at Townhomes at the Highlands I.

2577 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Linda M. Brown

Buyer: Megan Maureen and Peter Anders Gamberg

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhouse, Unit 1, Building A at Herbage Townhouse Condo. Last sold for $360,000 in 2015.

1759 Brome Drive

Seller: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye

Buyer: Susan S. Percival, Kirsten and William E. Summers

Date: May 12, 2022

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 1,952-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Block 2, Lot 8 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $915,000 in 2021.

429 ½ Pine Street

Seller: Bonnie C. and William M. Cochran

Buyer: Glenn G. and Margaret K. Patterson

Date: May 12, 2022

Price: $1,675,000

Property Description: 3,549-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land. Last sold for $155,000 in 1993.

26740 Neptune Place

Seller: Kendra J. and Michael J. Alfieri

Buyer: Christopher J. Jones

Date: May 12, 2022

Price: $735,000

Property Description: 2,268-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 246 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $400,000 in 2019.

1851 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Dallas Bailes

Date: May 12, 2022

Price: $2,649,074.66

Property Description: 3,920-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.134 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 22 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,317,800 in 2019.

Total sales: $34,137,575

Timeshares

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: David E. and Mary Jane Berry

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $34,844.54

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Charles E. Howard Living Trust and Donna M. Howard Living Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 10, 2022

Price: $174,332.85

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Daniel Joseph Naumann

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $106,154

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Alice Mae and Eduardo Baldimar Valdez, Eduardo Baldimar Valdez Sr.

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $96,065

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Gayla M. Massey

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $105,250

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Mark and Sandra Johnson

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $23,049

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Detwiler Family Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $124,324

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Robert McLelland

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $94,101

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Charles and Marilyn Polk

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $138,275

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Linda C. and Lynn E. Gettemy

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $140,827

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Christopher P. and Heather M. Lee

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $56,896

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Donna and Matthew Hayes

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $30,364

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: McLelland Family Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $94,101

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Stephanie Davis

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $24,949

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Edward B. and Laura E. Becker

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $48,006

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Kathryn and William Cool

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $36,649

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Pettingell Living Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $153,554

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Thomas E. Silovksy Living Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $67,096

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Richard Neam and Doreen E. Thomoff

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $206,812

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Paul A. Taylor and Marilyn R. Taylor Revocable Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $142,939

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Janet Hagen

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $16,149

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Paula V. and Valenin Popa

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $17,149

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Jim Zlatin

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $93,999

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Kim O. and Leslie T. Tice Jr.

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $63,865

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Dewayne and Linda Jensen

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $15,849

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: William O’Dell

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $139,115.60

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Carol L. and Kevin L. Rood

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $64,824

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Kim Ilene Bevers

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $72,614.41

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Randy and Sandra E. Dailey

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $56,717

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Evelyn Gzabay and William Robert Bolf

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $19,449

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Calvin Curtis Beason Jr. and Jeanne Jalowy Allen Beason

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $19,149

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Holly Jeffers

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $36,890

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Carole and Ronald Swenson

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $84,422

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Carole and Ronald Swenson

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $19,949

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Barbara Nancy and Ronald Carpenter

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $68,445

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Mary Ann D. and Merele D. Holle

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $76,411

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Donna G. and Richard L. Sage

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $21,149

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Mary Helzlsouer Stockton

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $320,647

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Alice and John Payne

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 11, 2022

Price: $12,749

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

Total timeshares: $3.1 million

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more