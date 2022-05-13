Routt County real estate sales eclipse $37.2M the week of May 6-12
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $37.2 million across 65 sales for week of May 6-12.
33650 Routt County Road 38
Seller: Edward A. and Elizabeth T. Weihman
Buyer: Julie B. and Lance B. Markowitz
Date: May 6, 2022
Price: $5,750,000
Property Description: 6,254-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 34 acres of land, SEC 28-7-84. Last sold for $630,000 in 1998.
2835 Timber Lane
Seller: Julie Brunner Trust
Buyer: Mountain Monkeys LLC
Date: May 6, 2022
Price: $1,955,000
Property Description: 1,712-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 2, Building 7 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $660,000 in 2020.
1930 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Redstone Group LLC
Buyer: Mary Milligan Funk Living Trust
Date: May 6, 2022
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Clubhouse Subdivision. Last sold for $350,000 in 2010.
2510 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Trevathan Family LLC
Buyer: REHCC Colorado LLC
Date: May 6, 2022
Price: $4,450,000
Property Description: 4,901-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath townhome, Lots B, C at Steamboat Trails Replat No. 1.
30 Moffat Avenue, Yampa
Seller: 30 Moffat LLC
Buyer: Darin R. and Pamela L. Fogg
Date: May 6, 2022
Price: $818,000
Property Description: 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence, SEC 10-2-85.
33330 Buckskin Way
Seller: Zachary Goins
Buyer: Gerry Dalton
Date: May 6, 2022
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 58 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,000 in 2021.
2719 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Anthony P. and Thomas Pistone
Buyer: Aileen and Howdy Pierce
Date: May 6, 2022
Price: $618,000
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 10 at Wildhorse Meadows.
1469 Flattop Circle
Seller: David K. and Martha Boone
Buyer: Thomas Hammond
Date: May 6, 2022
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot 28, Building 11 at Eagleridge Townhomes Buildings 4, 11 and 12. Last sold for $827,500 in 2017.
21470 Fifth Avenue, Phippsburg
Seller: Charlene K. Regan
Buyer: Julie M. Maykowski
Date: May 6, 2022
Price: $355,000
Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 26, Lots 34-36 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $21,500 in 1998.
48235 Flora Court
Seller: Kenneth and LeeAnn Benesh
Buyer: Margaret A. and Michael R. Kennedy
Date: May 9, 2022
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 5.13 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Miller Creek Meadows. Last sold for $120,000 in 2019.
48225 Flora Court
Seller: Kenneth and LeeAnn Benesh
Buyer: Katherine M., Margaret A. and Michael R. Kennedy, Thomas L. Kitsos
Date: May 9, 2022
Price: $1,079,000
Property Description: 2,933-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.16 acres of land, Lot 2 at Miller Creek Meadows. Last sold for $275,000 in 2016.
38 Logan Avenue
Seller: Thomas Cleveland Stannard Trust
Buyer: Barbara and Jonathan Verson
Date: May 9, 2022
Price: $875,000
Property Description: 1,732-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 29-30 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $137,500 in 1993.
7850 Routt County Road 65, Hayden
Seller: SREI Hayden LLC
Buyer: Olivia McKendrick and Journey Vreeman
Date: May 9, 2022
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 1,986-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 4.13 acres of land, Lot 1 at X-West Subdivision.
134 Maple Street, Hayden
Seller: Olivia McKendrick and Journey Vreeman
Buyer: Sydney Kirland Dudley Jr.
Date: May 9, 2022
Price: $480,000
Property Description: 1,674-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-3 at Adair Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $295,000 in 2019.
3358 Covey Circle
Seller: Joseph E. and Kathryne A. McLaughlin
Buyer: Stephani M. Hildebrandt
Date: May 9, 2022
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1202, Building 12 at Quail Run Condos Phase III. Last sold for $815,000 in 2021.
2405 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Marie D. Johnson Revocable Trust
Buyer: Barbara J., John R. and Lane A. Shipley
Date: May 10, 2022
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 4 at Storm Meadows Club Townhomes Condo.
2683 Waterstone Lane
Seller: Julia Dancy Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Angie Lee and Jesus Martin-Roman
Date: May 10, 2022
Price: $1,775,000
Property Description: 2,406-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 3 at Waterstone at Eagleridge Phase II. Last sold for $457,000 in 1998.
340 East Jefferson Avenue
Seller: Ronald G. Nereson
Buyer: Robert P. Dowski
Date: May 10, 2022
Price: $207,500
Property Description: 1,353-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 7-10 at Sellers Addition to Hayden.
3025 Columbine Drive
Seller: Atoine A. and Elizabeth S. Blech
Buyer: Susan Sullivan
Date: May 10, 2022
Price: $546,000
Property Description: 849-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 23, Building 3 at Powder Ridge Condo. Last sold for $230,000 in 2017.
315 North Lincoln Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Charles and Lynn A. Abbott
Buyer: Melissa Kulow and Wesley Klumker
Date: May 10, 2022
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Block 4, Lot 4 at Parker Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $47,500 in 2001.
1862 Highland Way
Seller: SRF Holdings LLC
Buyer: Clayton B. and Suzanne R. Johnson
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $2,375,000
Property Description: 3,760-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Lots B,C at Townhomes at the Highlands I.
2577 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Linda M. Brown
Buyer: Megan Maureen and Peter Anders Gamberg
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath townhouse, Unit 1, Building A at Herbage Townhouse Condo. Last sold for $360,000 in 2015.
1759 Brome Drive
Seller: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye
Buyer: Susan S. Percival, Kirsten and William E. Summers
Date: May 12, 2022
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 1,952-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Block 2, Lot 8 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $915,000 in 2021.
429 ½ Pine Street
Seller: Bonnie C. and William M. Cochran
Buyer: Glenn G. and Margaret K. Patterson
Date: May 12, 2022
Price: $1,675,000
Property Description: 3,549-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land. Last sold for $155,000 in 1993.
26740 Neptune Place
Seller: Kendra J. and Michael J. Alfieri
Buyer: Christopher J. Jones
Date: May 12, 2022
Price: $735,000
Property Description: 2,268-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 246 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $400,000 in 2019.
1851 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Dallas Bailes
Date: May 12, 2022
Price: $2,649,074.66
Property Description: 3,920-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.134 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 22 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,317,800 in 2019.
Timeshares
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: David E. and Mary Jane Berry
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 10, 2022
Price: $34,844.54
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Charles E. Howard Living Trust and Donna M. Howard Living Trust
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 10, 2022
Price: $174,332.85
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Daniel Joseph Naumann
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $106,154
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Alice Mae and Eduardo Baldimar Valdez, Eduardo Baldimar Valdez Sr.
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $96,065
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Gayla M. Massey
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $105,250
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Mark and Sandra Johnson
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $23,049
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Detwiler Family Trust
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $124,324
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Robert McLelland
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $94,101
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Charles and Marilyn Polk
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $138,275
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Linda C. and Lynn E. Gettemy
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $140,827
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Christopher P. and Heather M. Lee
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $56,896
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Donna and Matthew Hayes
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $30,364
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: McLelland Family Trust
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $94,101
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Stephanie Davis
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $24,949
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Edward B. and Laura E. Becker
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $48,006
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Kathryn and William Cool
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $36,649
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Pettingell Living Trust
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $153,554
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Thomas E. Silovksy Living Trust
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $67,096
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Richard Neam and Doreen E. Thomoff
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $206,812
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Paul A. Taylor and Marilyn R. Taylor Revocable Trust
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $142,939
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Janet Hagen
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $16,149
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Paula V. and Valenin Popa
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $17,149
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Jim Zlatin
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $93,999
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Kim O. and Leslie T. Tice Jr.
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $63,865
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Dewayne and Linda Jensen
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $15,849
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: William O’Dell
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $139,115.60
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Carol L. and Kevin L. Rood
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $64,824
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Kim Ilene Bevers
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $72,614.41
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Randy and Sandra E. Dailey
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $56,717
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Evelyn Gzabay and William Robert Bolf
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $19,449
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Calvin Curtis Beason Jr. and Jeanne Jalowy Allen Beason
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $19,149
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Holly Jeffers
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $36,890
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Carole and Ronald Swenson
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $84,422
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Carole and Ronald Swenson
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $19,949
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Barbara Nancy and Ronald Carpenter
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $68,445
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Mary Ann D. and Merele D. Holle
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $76,411
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Donna G. and Richard L. Sage
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $21,149
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Mary Helzlsouer Stockton
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $320,647
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Alice and John Payne
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 11, 2022
Price: $12,749
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
