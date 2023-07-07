Routt County real estate sales eclipse $36M from June 30-July 6
Real estate transactions surpassed $36 million across 30 sales for the week of June 30-July 6.
No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Angelo N. and Toni M. Dilullo
Buyer: F. Michael Graves
Date: June 29
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Block 4, Lots 2-3 at Parker Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $28,000 in 2001.
988 Dry Creek South Road
Seller: Karen F. Connell
Buyer: Gilberto Vazquez and Maria De Los Angeles Mora Lezama
Date: June 30
Price: $60,000
Property Description: 0.20 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 33 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $57,000 in 2022.
33760 Routt County Road 43A
Seller: John C. and Susan T. Graham
Buyer: Suzette Suniga-Brauch and Thomas Brauch
Date: June 30
Price: $1,365,000
Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 25.73 acres of land, Lot A at Buchler Exemption.
East Beaver Ridge Road
Seller: Boyer Ridge Land LLC, Boyer Ridge LLC
Buyer: Madera Ranch LLC
Date: June 30
Price: $5,000,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, Lots 10-21 at Big Valley Ranch Subdivision Filing 1A.
57740 Saturn Court
Seller: Stephanie J. Barnes
Buyer: Araceli and Orrin Googins
Date: June 30
Price: $55,000
Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 18 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $23,500 in 2021.
No address
Seller: TDP Holdings LLC
Buyer: Gabriel Richardson
Date: June 30, 2023
Price: $7,997
Property Description: 0.92 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 24 at South Station 1 at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,500 in 2023.
840 Yampa Street
Seller: City of Steamboat Springs
Buyer: Firehouse Holdings LLC
Date: June 30, 2023
Price: $4,150,000
Property Description: 12,810-square-foot commercial space on 0.52 acres of land, Block 30, Lots 7-9 at Town of Steamboat Springs.
31540 Shoshone Way
Seller: Victoria Ann Barzen
Buyer: Benjamin R. and Julie L. Henion
Date: June 30
Price: $54,900
Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 114 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $30,000 in 2005.
3667 Elk River Road
Seller: JKDO LLC
Buyer: Raider Development LLC
Date: June 30
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 1.31 acres of commercial land, Lot 2 at Airport Industrial Park Subdivision. Last sold for $150,000 in 2019.
619 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Kelly Keefer
Buyer: Luke Philips
Date: July 3
Price: $849,000
Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Unit 26 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $364,900 in 2015.
30 Spruce Street
Seller: Geoff and Lisel Petis
Buyer: James A. Moore and Margaret A. Moore Revocable Trust
Date: July 3
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 1,087-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 26-27 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $550,000 in 2017.
286 Harvest Court, Hayden
Seller: Hayden Family Trust
Buyer: Crystal L. Kern
Date: July 3, 2023
Price: $526,000
Property Description: 2,177-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.30 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Golden Knolls Subdivision. Last sold for $145,000 in 1999.
6 Redwood Court
Seller: Colorado Black Side Investments LLC
Buyer: Matthew Binsfeld
Date: July 3
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot RE 6, Building 16 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $320,000 in 2020.
34625 Goshawk Lane
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC
Buyer: BCJ Trust
Date: July 3
Price: $2,500,000
Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 25 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
201 South Walnut Street, Hayden
Seller: Hayden Rebekah Lodge 75
Buyer: Robert J. King
Date: July 3
Price: $110,000
Property Description: Commercial building, Block 6, Lots 17-18 at Original Addition to Hayden.
705 Pamela Lane
Seller: Robert Joseph and Tamara L. Lewis
Buyer: Lomax Ventures LP
Date: July 3
Price: $1,475,000
Property Description: 1,502-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 17 at Trafalger Estates. Last sold for $390,000 in 2012.
3330 Columbine Drive
Seller: J & E Coker Marital Trust
Buyer: Brandon Lee and Carolyn Welther Reynolds
Date: July 3
Price: $757,000
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1004 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase X. Last sold for $390,500 in 2018.
1300 Athens Plaza
Seller: Andrea Ellen and Brian James Savino
Buyer: Emily Katzman
Date: July 5, 2023
Price: $405,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 1, Building Epsilon at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $160,000 in 2017.
27125 Cowboy Up Road
Seller: LFW Investments LLC
Buyer: FUMO LLC
Date: July 5
Price: $1,175,000
Property Description: 6.47 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D3 at Marabou.
1750 Indian Trails
Seller: Derek and Kerri L. Zukosky
Buyer: Devorah Pearson and Jeffrey Michael Gomez
Date: July 5
Price: $2,175,000
Property Description: 2,913-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 5 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,849,718 in 2022.
3461 Creekbank Court
Seller: Erin Katherine Weber
Buyer: Kodi Blue Erb and Aaron L. Stafford
Date: July 5
Price: $605,000
Property Description: 1,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201, Building 200 at Creekside Condo. Last sold for $396,600 in 2020.
29244 Elk View Drive
Seller: Daniel E. Beggs
Buyer: Sara Rose Davidson and James Robert Odom Jr.
Date: July 5
Price: $2,336,000
Property Description: 2,576-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath residence on 36.48 acres of agricultural land, SEC 25-7-85. Last sold for $445,000 in 2011.
No address
Seller: Cat Creek Trust
Buyer: Whispering Willows Ranch LLC
Date: July 5
Price: $1,278,900
Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 1-2-85 and 2-2-85.
No address
Seller: Cat Creek Ranch LLC
Buyer: Steamboat Sponsor LLC
Date: July 5
Price: $5,000,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 5-2-84, 31-3-85.
1444 Morgan Court
Seller: Pamela Kay and Ricky Dean Brooks
Buyer: Marty Mortensen
Date: July 6
Price: $765,000
Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1504, Building 15 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $330,000 in 2016.
436 Clover Circle, Hayden
Seller: Elizabeth G. and John M. Kregar
Buyer: Arthur Vazquez
Date: July 6, 2023
Price: $539,000
Property Description: 0.17 acres of residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 20 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $225,000 in 2015.
21535 State Highway 131, Phippsburg
Seller: Neil D. and Susan M. Siggson
Buyer: James Zachary Langston
Date: July 6
Price: $180,000
Property Description: 873-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 19, Lots 12-13 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $113,000 in 2018.
Total sales: $33.5 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Seven C Holdings LLC
Buyer: Douglas B. and Kelly L. Sauer
Date: June 29
Price: $178,500
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 330 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2669 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Emerald Mountain Lodge LLC
Buyer: NMB LLC
Date: June 30
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Wildhorse Meadows Replat No. 2. 2,979-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.
2669 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Emerald Mountain Lodge LLC
Buyer: Edicon USA LTD
Date: June 30
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Wildhorse Meadows Replat No. 2. 2,979-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.
Total timeshares: $2.4 million
