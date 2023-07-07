Routt County real estate sales eclipse $36M from June 30-July 6

Real estate transactions surpassed $36 million across 30 sales for the week of June 30-July 6.

No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Angelo N. and Toni M. Dilullo

Buyer: F. Michael Graves

Date: June 29

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Block 4, Lots 2-3 at Parker Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $28,000 in 2001.

988 Dry Creek South Road

Seller: Karen F. Connell

Buyer: Gilberto Vazquez and Maria De Los Angeles Mora Lezama

Date: June 30

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 0.20 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 33 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $57,000 in 2022.

33760 Routt County Road 43A

Seller: John C. and Susan T. Graham

Buyer: Suzette Suniga-Brauch and Thomas Brauch

Date: June 30

Price: $1,365,000

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 25.73 acres of land, Lot A at Buchler Exemption.

East Beaver Ridge Road

Seller: Boyer Ridge Land LLC, Boyer Ridge LLC

Buyer: Madera Ranch LLC

Date: June 30

Price: $5,000,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, Lots 10-21 at Big Valley Ranch Subdivision Filing 1A.

57740 Saturn Court

Seller: Stephanie J. Barnes

Buyer: Araceli and Orrin Googins

Date: June 30

Price: $55,000

Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 18 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $23,500 in 2021.

No address

Seller: TDP Holdings LLC

Buyer: Gabriel Richardson

Date: June 30, 2023

Price: $7,997

Property Description: 0.92 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 24 at South Station 1 at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,500 in 2023.

840 Yampa Street

Seller: City of Steamboat Springs

Buyer: Firehouse Holdings LLC

Date: June 30, 2023

Price: $4,150,000

Property Description: 12,810-square-foot commercial space on 0.52 acres of land, Block 30, Lots 7-9 at Town of Steamboat Springs.

31540 Shoshone Way

Seller: Victoria Ann Barzen

Buyer: Benjamin R. and Julie L. Henion

Date: June 30

Price: $54,900

Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 114 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $30,000 in 2005.

3667 Elk River Road

Seller: JKDO LLC

Buyer: Raider Development LLC

Date: June 30

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 1.31 acres of commercial land, Lot 2 at Airport Industrial Park Subdivision. Last sold for $150,000 in 2019.

619 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Kelly Keefer

Buyer: Luke Philips

Date: July 3

Price: $849,000

Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Unit 26 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $364,900 in 2015.

30 Spruce Street

Seller: Geoff and Lisel Petis

Buyer: James A. Moore and Margaret A. Moore Revocable Trust

Date: July 3

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 1,087-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 26-27 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $550,000 in 2017.

286 Harvest Court, Hayden

Seller: Hayden Family Trust

Buyer: Crystal L. Kern

Date: July 3, 2023

Price: $526,000

Property Description: 2,177-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.30 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Golden Knolls Subdivision. Last sold for $145,000 in 1999.

6 Redwood Court

Seller: Colorado Black Side Investments LLC

Buyer: Matthew Binsfeld

Date: July 3

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot RE 6, Building 16 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $320,000 in 2020.

34625 Goshawk Lane

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC

Buyer: BCJ Trust

Date: July 3

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 25 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

201 South Walnut Street, Hayden

Seller: Hayden Rebekah Lodge 75

Buyer: Robert J. King

Date: July 3

Price: $110,000

Property Description: Commercial building, Block 6, Lots 17-18 at Original Addition to Hayden.

705 Pamela Lane

Seller: Robert Joseph and Tamara L. Lewis

Buyer: Lomax Ventures LP

Date: July 3

Price: $1,475,000

Property Description: 1,502-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 17 at Trafalger Estates. Last sold for $390,000 in 2012.

3330 Columbine Drive

Seller: J & E Coker Marital Trust

Buyer: Brandon Lee and Carolyn Welther Reynolds

Date: July 3

Price: $757,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1004 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase X. Last sold for $390,500 in 2018.

1300 Athens Plaza

Seller: Andrea Ellen and Brian James Savino

Buyer: Emily Katzman

Date: July 5, 2023

Price: $405,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 1, Building Epsilon at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $160,000 in 2017.

27125 Cowboy Up Road

Seller: LFW Investments LLC

Buyer: FUMO LLC

Date: July 5

Price: $1,175,000

Property Description: 6.47 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D3 at Marabou.

1750 Indian Trails

Seller: Derek and Kerri L. Zukosky

Buyer: Devorah Pearson and Jeffrey Michael Gomez

Date: July 5

Price: $2,175,000

Property Description: 2,913-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 5 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,849,718 in 2022.

3461 Creekbank Court

Seller: Erin Katherine Weber

Buyer: Kodi Blue Erb and Aaron L. Stafford

Date: July 5

Price: $605,000

Property Description: 1,129-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201, Building 200 at Creekside Condo. Last sold for $396,600 in 2020.

29244 Elk View Drive

Seller: Daniel E. Beggs

Buyer: Sara Rose Davidson and James Robert Odom Jr.

Date: July 5

Price: $2,336,000

Property Description: 2,576-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath residence on 36.48 acres of agricultural land, SEC 25-7-85. Last sold for $445,000 in 2011.

No address

Seller: Cat Creek Trust

Buyer: Whispering Willows Ranch LLC

Date: July 5

Price: $1,278,900

Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 1-2-85 and 2-2-85.

No address

Seller: Cat Creek Ranch LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Sponsor LLC

Date: July 5

Price: $5,000,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 5-2-84, 31-3-85.

1444 Morgan Court

Seller: Pamela Kay and Ricky Dean Brooks

Buyer: Marty Mortensen

Date: July 6

Price: $765,000

Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1504, Building 15 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $330,000 in 2016.

436 Clover Circle, Hayden

Seller: Elizabeth G. and John M. Kregar

Buyer: Arthur Vazquez

Date: July 6, 2023

Price: $539,000

Property Description: 0.17 acres of residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 20 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $225,000 in 2015.

21535 State Highway 131, Phippsburg

Seller: Neil D. and Susan M. Siggson

Buyer: James Zachary Langston

Date: July 6

Price: $180,000

Property Description: 873-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 19, Lots 12-13 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $113,000 in 2018.

Total sales: $33.5 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Seven C Holdings LLC

Buyer: Douglas B. and Kelly L. Sauer

Date: June 29

Price: $178,500

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 330 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2669 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Emerald Mountain Lodge LLC

Buyer: NMB LLC

Date: June 30

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Wildhorse Meadows Replat No. 2. 2,979-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.

2669 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Emerald Mountain Lodge LLC

Buyer: Edicon USA LTD

Date: June 30

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Wildhorse Meadows Replat No. 2. 2,979-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.

Total timeshares: $2.4 million