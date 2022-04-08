Routt County real estate sales eclipse $35.4M the week of April 1-7

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $35.4 million across 35 sales the week of April 1-7.

2375 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: William F. Haring Jr.

Buyer: Randolph W. and Tiffany P. Alden

Date: April 1, 2022

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 218, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $155,000 in 2005.

3180 Ingles Lane

Seller: Kenneth Buchler and Tess Korpela

Buyer: Anthony George Danias Jr.

Date: April 1, 2022

Price: $560,000

Property Description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Unit D-2 at Indian Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $310,000 in 2018.

1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Kirsty L. Martinez

Buyer: Marla Marshall

Date: April 1, 2022

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 2,220-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 6206 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,395,000 in 2009.

619 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Gary L. and Jan M. Fonda

Buyer: Barbara and Paul Klipfel

Date: April 1, 2022

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 0.52 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 30 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $110,000 in 1998.

1397 Harwig Circle

Seller: Stephanie P. and William A. Faunce

Buyer: Emily and John MacEntee

Date: April 1, 2022

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 0.30 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 25 at Aspen View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $283,000 in 2018.

25640 Sixth Avenue

Seller: Eco Arch LLC

Buyer: Jonas Landes and Margaret McRoberts

Date: April 1, 2022

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Block 12, Lots 13-20 at Town of Hahns Peak. Last sold for $60,000 in 2012.

2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Terence Douglas Darrell

Buyer: Benjamin J. Bissonette and Edward M. Simon

Date: April 4, 2022

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo, Unit 334 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $228,000 in 2017.

2053 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Seven C Holdings LLC

Buyer: Grace Family Colorado LLC

Date: April 4, 2022

Price: $2,305,000

Property Description: 2,272-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 222, Building B at Antlers at Christie Base. Last sold for $1,060,000 in 2016.

1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Renee, Sean M. and Shawna M. Hicks

Buyer: Michael Joseph Chiasson and Hannah Elizabeth Echo

Date: April 4, 2022

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 301, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $165,000 in 2018.

29860 Routt County Road 14

Seller: Jeffrey Laroche

Buyer: CZDZ35 LLC

Date: April 4, 2021

Price: $1,425,000

Property Description: 35.01 acres of agricultural land with outlying buildings, SEC 31-5-84.

31460 Shoshone Way

Seller: Betty Patrick and Richard Rubish

Buyer: Phillip Mendoza

Date: April 4, 2022

Price: $44,000

Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 122 at South Shore at Stagecoach

1455 Storm Peak Lane

Seller: Hamdi Al-Zahid

Buyer: Why Not Partners LLC

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $680,000

Property Description: 0.48 acres of residential land, Filing No. 4, Lot 99 at Fairway Meadows Subdivision.

1540 Meadow Lane

Seller: John M. Witte

Buyer: Coker Living Trust

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $1,280,000

Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Block 1, Lot 6 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $185,000 in 1994.

870 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Brian L. Kaiser

Buyer: Kelly Halpin and Patrick O’Hare

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $702,550

Property Description: 2,734-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $387,000 in 2015.

57435 Clara Way

Seller: Ellen Hyatt

Buyer: Tasnuva Rahman

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 265 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

No address

Seller: James D. Parscal

Buyer: Ann Marie, Eddie Lee and Kevin Otto Sindt

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $180,000

Property Description: SEC 31-6-88.

2642 Anthonys Circle

Seller: Soraya M. Figueiredo and John M. Wille

Buyer: Lisa Padilla and Steven M. Jones

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $1,275,000

Property Description: 2,676-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.5-bath condo, Unit B at Anthony Crest Condo. Last sold for $450,000 in 2012.

23620 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Bruce R. Kilhefner and Martha L. Rotz-Kilhefner

Buyer: Vanessa L.Winn

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $1,020,000

Property Description: 2,335-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 47 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $320,900 in 2010.

578 Larimer Street, 580 Larimer Street

Seller: Mangus Investments LLC

Buyer: Allyson L. Chiappa and Justin R. Sand

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $3,415,000

Property Description: 2,832-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.5-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 0.15 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 1,2 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $670,000 in 2020.

1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Chilis Home LLC

Buyer: 80487 Holdings LLC

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $1,605,000

Property Description: 1,593-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 6207 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $925,000 in 2019.

491 Eaglepointe Court

Seller: Matthew Stensland

Buyer: Janet S. and Jeffrey S. Ray

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $885,000

Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot B1-U4 at Eaglepoint Townhomes. Last sold for $359,900 in 2006.

1335 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Julie D. Brown and Harvey L. Winemiller

Buyer: Matthew R. and Patricia A. Powell

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $105,000 in 2005.

22567 Cheyenne Trail

Seller: Nicholas James Lohr and Savanah Nichol Puaala Lohr Travaso

Buyer: David Sanchez

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $29,000

Property Description: 0.81 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 148 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $14,000 in 2010.

2235 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Brooke and Dan O’Brien

Buyer: Dror Daniel Ziv

Date: April 5, 2022

Price: $757,500

Property Description: 886-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit T-24, Building 300 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condo. Last sold for $610,000 in 2021.

2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Heavenly Days LLC

Buyer: Anne V. Reilly Declaration of Trust

Date: April 6, 2022

Price: $1,975,000

Property Description: 1,421-squre-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2603, Building A at Edgmont Condominium. Last sold for $1,050,000 in 2010.

59650 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Marshall Living Trust

Buyer: Courtney Smazinski

Date: April 6, 2022

Price: $1,580,000

Property Description: 2,835-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 5.72 acres of land, Lots 111-112 at Steamboat Lakes #5, SEC 28-10-85, 29-10-85, 32-10-85 and 33-10-85. Last sold for $193,000 in 2004.

2335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Margaret L. Klein and Kevin P. Maher

Buyer: Bennett Family Limited Partnership

Date: April 6, 2022

Price: $1,505,000

Property Description: 1,577-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 120 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $560,000 in 2016.

2355 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jason P. and Katherine E. Cummings

Buyer: Jose and Michelle Falcon

Date: April 6, 2022

Price: $883,000

Property Description: 1,036-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $418,000 in 2019.

No address

Seller: Marshall Living Trust

Buyer: Courtney and Jacob Smazinski

Date: April 7, 2022

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 5.59 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 5, Lot 105 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $102,500 in 2011.

2910 Rowhouse Drive

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Michael G. Dashefsky and Laura S. Lester

Date: April 7, 2022

Price: $1,175,000

Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot M2, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Bonnie A. and John M. Ray

Buyer: JLF Investments LLC

Date: April 7, 2022

Price: $3,100,000

Property Description: 2,714-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-507 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: JLF Investments LLC

Buyer: Stephanie P. And William A. Faunce

Date: April 7, 2022

Price: $2,600,000

Property Description: 2,113-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-307 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,325,000 in 2015.

Total sales: $34,601,050

Timeshares

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Constance M. O’Connor

Buyer: Charles A. and Ellen S. Bolick

Date: April 4, 2022

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,369-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-401 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2021.

1770 Natches Way

Seller: Ayres Family Trust

Buyer: Carl Lipe

Date: April 4, 2022

Price: $96,000

Property Description: 3.125-interest in and to a 5,409-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 8.2-bath duplex/triplex, Filing No. 1, Lot 30 at Fairway Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $104,000 in 2016.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Christopher H. Cabell and Lindsey S. Hughes

Buyer: Eleanor A. Brown and Richard W. Selah

Date: April 7, 2022

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,372-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-203 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $295,000 in 2018.

Total timeshares: $856,000