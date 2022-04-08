Routt County real estate sales eclipse $35.4M the week of April 1-7
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $35.4 million across 35 sales the week of April 1-7.
2375 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: William F. Haring Jr.
Buyer: Randolph W. and Tiffany P. Alden
Date: April 1, 2022
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 218, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $155,000 in 2005.
3180 Ingles Lane
Seller: Kenneth Buchler and Tess Korpela
Buyer: Anthony George Danias Jr.
Date: April 1, 2022
Price: $560,000
Property Description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Unit D-2 at Indian Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $310,000 in 2018.
1750 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Kirsty L. Martinez
Buyer: Marla Marshall
Date: April 1, 2022
Price: $2,100,000
Property Description: 2,220-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 6206 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $1,395,000 in 2009.
619 Meadowbrook Circle
Seller: Gary L. and Jan M. Fonda
Buyer: Barbara and Paul Klipfel
Date: April 1, 2022
Price: $630,000
Property Description: 0.52 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 3, Lot 30 at Mountain View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $110,000 in 1998.
1397 Harwig Circle
Seller: Stephanie P. and William A. Faunce
Buyer: Emily and John MacEntee
Date: April 1, 2022
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 0.30 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 25 at Aspen View Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $283,000 in 2018.
25640 Sixth Avenue
Seller: Eco Arch LLC
Buyer: Jonas Landes and Margaret McRoberts
Date: April 1, 2022
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Block 12, Lots 13-20 at Town of Hahns Peak. Last sold for $60,000 in 2012.
2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Terence Douglas Darrell
Buyer: Benjamin J. Bissonette and Edward M. Simon
Date: April 4, 2022
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo, Unit 334 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $228,000 in 2017.
2053 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Seven C Holdings LLC
Buyer: Grace Family Colorado LLC
Date: April 4, 2022
Price: $2,305,000
Property Description: 2,272-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 222, Building B at Antlers at Christie Base. Last sold for $1,060,000 in 2016.
1565 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Renee, Sean M. and Shawna M. Hicks
Buyer: Michael Joseph Chiasson and Hannah Elizabeth Echo
Date: April 4, 2022
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 301, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $165,000 in 2018.
29860 Routt County Road 14
Seller: Jeffrey Laroche
Buyer: CZDZ35 LLC
Date: April 4, 2021
Price: $1,425,000
Property Description: 35.01 acres of agricultural land with outlying buildings, SEC 31-5-84.
31460 Shoshone Way
Seller: Betty Patrick and Richard Rubish
Buyer: Phillip Mendoza
Date: April 4, 2022
Price: $44,000
Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 122 at South Shore at Stagecoach
1455 Storm Peak Lane
Seller: Hamdi Al-Zahid
Buyer: Why Not Partners LLC
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $680,000
Property Description: 0.48 acres of residential land, Filing No. 4, Lot 99 at Fairway Meadows Subdivision.
1540 Meadow Lane
Seller: John M. Witte
Buyer: Coker Living Trust
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $1,280,000
Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Block 1, Lot 6 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $185,000 in 1994.
870 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Brian L. Kaiser
Buyer: Kelly Halpin and Patrick O’Hare
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $702,550
Property Description: 2,734-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 1 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $387,000 in 2015.
57435 Clara Way
Seller: Ellen Hyatt
Buyer: Tasnuva Rahman
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $60,000
Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 265 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
No address
Seller: James D. Parscal
Buyer: Ann Marie, Eddie Lee and Kevin Otto Sindt
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $180,000
Property Description: SEC 31-6-88.
2642 Anthonys Circle
Seller: Soraya M. Figueiredo and John M. Wille
Buyer: Lisa Padilla and Steven M. Jones
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $1,275,000
Property Description: 2,676-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.5-bath condo, Unit B at Anthony Crest Condo. Last sold for $450,000 in 2012.
23620 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Bruce R. Kilhefner and Martha L. Rotz-Kilhefner
Buyer: Vanessa L.Winn
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $1,020,000
Property Description: 2,335-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 47 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $320,900 in 2010.
578 Larimer Street, 580 Larimer Street
Seller: Mangus Investments LLC
Buyer: Allyson L. Chiappa and Justin R. Sand
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $3,415,000
Property Description: 2,832-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.5-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 0.15 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 1,2 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $670,000 in 2020.
1750 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Chilis Home LLC
Buyer: 80487 Holdings LLC
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $1,605,000
Property Description: 1,593-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 6207 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $925,000 in 2019.
491 Eaglepointe Court
Seller: Matthew Stensland
Buyer: Janet S. and Jeffrey S. Ray
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $885,000
Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot B1-U4 at Eaglepoint Townhomes. Last sold for $359,900 in 2006.
1335 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Julie D. Brown and Harvey L. Winemiller
Buyer: Matthew R. and Patricia A. Powell
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $105,000 in 2005.
22567 Cheyenne Trail
Seller: Nicholas James Lohr and Savanah Nichol Puaala Lohr Travaso
Buyer: David Sanchez
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $29,000
Property Description: 0.81 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 148 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $14,000 in 2010.
2235 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Brooke and Dan O’Brien
Buyer: Dror Daniel Ziv
Date: April 5, 2022
Price: $757,500
Property Description: 886-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit T-24, Building 300 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condo. Last sold for $610,000 in 2021.
2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Heavenly Days LLC
Buyer: Anne V. Reilly Declaration of Trust
Date: April 6, 2022
Price: $1,975,000
Property Description: 1,421-squre-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2603, Building A at Edgmont Condominium. Last sold for $1,050,000 in 2010.
59650 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Marshall Living Trust
Buyer: Courtney Smazinski
Date: April 6, 2022
Price: $1,580,000
Property Description: 2,835-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 5.72 acres of land, Lots 111-112 at Steamboat Lakes #5, SEC 28-10-85, 29-10-85, 32-10-85 and 33-10-85. Last sold for $193,000 in 2004.
2335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Margaret L. Klein and Kevin P. Maher
Buyer: Bennett Family Limited Partnership
Date: April 6, 2022
Price: $1,505,000
Property Description: 1,577-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 120 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $560,000 in 2016.
2355 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jason P. and Katherine E. Cummings
Buyer: Jose and Michelle Falcon
Date: April 6, 2022
Price: $883,000
Property Description: 1,036-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $418,000 in 2019.
No address
Seller: Marshall Living Trust
Buyer: Courtney and Jacob Smazinski
Date: April 7, 2022
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 5.59 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 5, Lot 105 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $102,500 in 2011.
2910 Rowhouse Drive
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Michael G. Dashefsky and Laura S. Lester
Date: April 7, 2022
Price: $1,175,000
Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot M2, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Bonnie A. and John M. Ray
Buyer: JLF Investments LLC
Date: April 7, 2022
Price: $3,100,000
Property Description: 2,714-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-507 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: JLF Investments LLC
Buyer: Stephanie P. And William A. Faunce
Date: April 7, 2022
Price: $2,600,000
Property Description: 2,113-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit R-307 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $1,325,000 in 2015.
Total sales: $34,601,050
Timeshares
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Constance M. O’Connor
Buyer: Charles A. and Ellen S. Bolick
Date: April 4, 2022
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,369-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-401 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2021.
1770 Natches Way
Seller: Ayres Family Trust
Buyer: Carl Lipe
Date: April 4, 2022
Price: $96,000
Property Description: 3.125-interest in and to a 5,409-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 8.2-bath duplex/triplex, Filing No. 1, Lot 30 at Fairway Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $104,000 in 2016.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Christopher H. Cabell and Lindsey S. Hughes
Buyer: Eleanor A. Brown and Richard W. Selah
Date: April 7, 2022
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,372-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-203 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $295,000 in 2018.
Total timeshares: $856,000
