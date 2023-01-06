Routt County real estate sales eclipse $35.4M from Dec. 30-Jan. 5.
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $35.4 million across 13 sales for the week of Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.
2500 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC
Buyer: Howard Brent and Samantha L. Pearson
Date: December 30
Price: $924,583
Property Description: 2,050-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.035 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 7 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Belford Townhomes.
700 Yampa Street
Seller: Huddleston Family Trust
Buyer: Julie J. Levenson and Paul A. Pittman
Date: December 30
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 1,451-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-306 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $885,000 in 2019.
655 Yampa Street
Seller: Swedproperty 655 Yampa LLC
Buyer: Greenley Family Trust
Date: December 30
Price: $3,100,000
Property Description: 1,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo with garage, Units R3 and P2 at Swedwood Condominiums.
501 West Airport Boulevard
Seller: Diane E. Lynch
Buyer: Michael Hordijk
Date: December 30
Price: $86,900
Property Description: 233-square-foot, commercial garage, Filing No. 1, Unit A-16 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.
1440 Bangtail Way
Seller: FV Traverse LLC
Buyer: Apres Ski LLC
Date: December 30
Price: $1,778,500
Property Description: Lot 3C at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominiums.
700 Yampa Street
Seller: KC Dragonslayer LLC
Buyer: Dale L. McCleary
Date: December 30
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 717-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A-209 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $380,000 in 2017.
1801 Anglers Drive
Seller: Gmeiner Family Trust
Buyer: Laura Zulim
Date: December 30
Price: $4,200,000
Property Description: 5,052-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.66 acres of land, Lot 19 at Fish Creek Meadows Subdivision.
26090 Horse Shoe Lane
Seller: James and Nancy Hagerty
Buyer: David John and Jennifer Lee Wakehouse
Date: December 30
Price: $288,000
Property Description: 5.12 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 5, Lot 1 at Aspen Heights Subdivision.
116 East Williams Street, Oak Creek
Seller: P. Allen and Venessa Bosma Joint Family Trust
Buyer: Alissa and Casey Hill, Elizabeth Shurnas
Date: January 3
Price: $405,000
Property Description: 1,108-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 7-10 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $392,500 in 2021.
22580 Cheyenne Trail
Seller: Wayne Ranieri Revocable Trust
Buyer: Julie Ann Claus
Date: January 3
Price: $55,000
Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant land, Lot 152 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
Pine Grove Road
Seller: Stephen Caragol
Buyer: Schump Asset Management LLC
Date: January 3
Price: $1,950,000
Property Description: Parcel B at Pine Grove Business Center.
3190 South Lincoln Avenue
Seller: Marr 106 Family TRD
Buyer: MHH Steamboat Lincoln Holdings LLC
Date: January 3
Price: $20,469,000
Property Description: 60,929-square-foot, commercial space on 4.64 acres of land. Lot 1 at Holiday Inn Subdivision, SEC 28-6-84.
20340 King Bolt Way
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Gillian M. Bozanic and Micheal R. Finnell
Date: January 5
Price: $15,990
Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 101 at Overland at Stagecoach.
