Routt County real estate sales eclipse $35.4M from Dec. 30-Jan. 5.

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $35.4 million across 13 sales for the week of Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

2500 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC

Buyer: Howard Brent and Samantha L. Pearson

Date: December 30

Price: $924,583

Property Description: 2,050-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.035 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 7 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Belford Townhomes.

700 Yampa Street

Seller: Huddleston Family Trust

Buyer: Julie J. Levenson and Paul A. Pittman

Date: December 30

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 1,451-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-306 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $885,000 in 2019.

655 Yampa Street

Seller: Swedproperty 655 Yampa LLC

Buyer: Greenley Family Trust

Date: December 30

Price: $3,100,000

Property Description: 1,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo with garage, Units R3 and P2 at Swedwood Condominiums.

501 West Airport Boulevard

Seller: Diane E. Lynch

Buyer: Michael Hordijk

Date: December 30

Price: $86,900

Property Description: 233-square-foot, commercial garage, Filing No. 1, Unit A-16 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $39,900 in 2008.

1440 Bangtail Way

Seller: FV Traverse LLC

Buyer: Apres Ski LLC

Date: December 30

Price: $1,778,500

Property Description: Lot 3C at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominiums.

700 Yampa Street

Seller: KC Dragonslayer LLC

Buyer: Dale L. McCleary

Date: December 30

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 717-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A-209 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $380,000 in 2017.

1801 Anglers Drive

Seller: Gmeiner Family Trust

Buyer: Laura Zulim

Date: December 30

Price: $4,200,000

Property Description: 5,052-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.66 acres of land, Lot 19 at Fish Creek Meadows Subdivision.

26090 Horse Shoe Lane

Seller: James and Nancy Hagerty

Buyer: David John and Jennifer Lee Wakehouse

Date: December 30

Price: $288,000

Property Description: 5.12 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 5, Lot 1 at Aspen Heights Subdivision.

116 East Williams Street, Oak Creek

Seller: P. Allen and Venessa Bosma Joint Family Trust

Buyer: Alissa and Casey Hill, Elizabeth Shurnas

Date: January 3

Price: $405,000

Property Description: 1,108-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 7-10 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $392,500 in 2021.

22580 Cheyenne Trail

Seller: Wayne Ranieri Revocable Trust

Buyer: Julie Ann Claus

Date: January 3

Price: $55,000

Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant land, Lot 152 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

Pine Grove Road

Seller: Stephen Caragol

Buyer: Schump Asset Management LLC

Date: January 3

Price: $1,950,000

Property Description: Parcel B at Pine Grove Business Center.

3190 South Lincoln Avenue

Seller: Marr 106 Family TRD

Buyer: MHH Steamboat Lincoln Holdings LLC

Date: January 3

Price: $20,469,000

Property Description: 60,929-square-foot, commercial space on 4.64 acres of land. Lot 1 at Holiday Inn Subdivision, SEC 28-6-84.

20340 King Bolt Way

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Gillian M. Bozanic and Micheal R. Finnell

Date: January 5

Price: $15,990

Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 101 at Overland at Stagecoach.