Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27M from Oct. 7-13

Real estate transactions



Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.3 million across 18 sales for the week of Oct. 7-13.

No address

Seller: UBR Ventures LLC

Buyer: 4390 South Windermere LLC, R E O’Brien & Co LTD, Richard O’Brien Companies Inc.

Date: October 7, 2022

Price: $2,850,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 4-6-86, 5-6-86, 32-7-86, 33-7-86.

874 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Jason Weeldreyer

Buyer: Daniel Sean and Deborah Schemm Kennedy

Date: October 7, 2022

Price: $700,000

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

2552 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Christopher Campanelli

Buyer: Clare Hutton Kelly and Philip David Zecher

Date: October 10, 2022

Price: $1,800,000

Property Description: 1,693-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.028 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Unit 2 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Townhomes – Antero.

109 South Arthur Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Holly M. and Scott A. Hultgren

Buyer: Cody J. and Megan C. Mertens

Date: October 11, 2022

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, SEC 31-4-85, James Addition to Oak Creek.

28505 South Beaver Ridge Road

Seller: Christina E. and Michael D. Gumbiner

Buyer: Shelby Renee Bierig and Alexander Hain

Date: October 12, 2022

Price: $915,000

Property Description: 2,444-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 10.06 acres of land, Lot 1 at Emerald Ridge Exemption.

305 Boulder Ridge Road

Seller: Chris Hamilton and Nadia Tereshchenko

Buyer: Blake Waldo Furrer Revocable Trust

Date: October 12, 2022

Price: $3,840,000

Property Description: 4,756-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Lot 3 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,850,000 in 2015.

2619 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Joan Peters

Buyer: 2619 Unit 3 Copper Ridge Circle LLC

Date: October 12, 2022

Price: $729,000

Property Description: 2,280-square-foot commercial, Unit 3 at Appletree at Copper Ridge. Last sold for $480,000 in 2016.

2315 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Travis D. Schwartz

Buyer: Darin Michael and Shana Siples

Date: October 12, 2022

Price: $903,000

Property Description: 2,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 10 at Casa De Las Sierras Condo.

32785 Wildhorse Way

Seller: Lavon C. and Michael D. Horn

Buyer: Richard Morgan and Catherine Withrow

Date: October 13, 2022

Price: $105,000

Property Description: 1.23 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 54 at Black Horse II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $25,000 in 1999.

31665 Timbers Ridge Way

Seller: Vitek Revocable Trust

Buyer: Karen M. and Robert J. Richardson

Date: October 13, 2022

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 35 acres of residential land, Lot 1 at Timbers Preserve Subdivision.

336 7th Street

Seller: Deborah L. and William Feiges

Buyer: Allison J. and Eric D. Buchanan

Date: October 13, 2022

Price: $3,250,000

Property Description: 3,809-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 17-18 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $864,500 in 2015.

30341 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Dorine A. Young

Buyer: Andrea Marie Woodhams

Date: October 13, 2022

Price: $411,930

Property Description: 1,465-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lot 10 at Eagles Nest at Stagecoach.

30341 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Joseph Henderson and Jennifer Wertz

Buyer: Jami D. Craig

Date: October 13, 2022

Price: $569,000

Property Description: 1,388-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 12 at Eagles Nest at Stagecoach.

2905 Mountaineer Circle

Seller: Linda Marie Dow Trust

Buyer: Scott R. and Shannon W. King

Date: October 13, 2022

Price: $1,900,000

Property Description: 2,730-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 2B at Mountaineer at Steamboat. Last sold for $580,000 in 2001.

30855 Emerald Ridge

Seller: Barbara A. Hankin Trust and Lawrence M. Hankin Trust

Buyer: RSW Investments LLC

Date: October 13, 2022

Price: $6,500,000

Property Description: 6,324-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acre of land, Parcel 7 at Emerald Meadows West Subdivision.

1220 Buckskin Court

Seller: Cristina Pamela Harmon Revocable Trust

Buyer: Kenneth George and Shannon Marie Wiseman Family Trust

Date: October 13, 2022

Price: $1,901,205

Property Description: 2,856-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3 at Village Green Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $675,000 in 2012.

Total sales: $26,989,125

Timeshares

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Donna Jean and John Paul Weiland

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: October 11, 2022

Price: $135,390

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jennifer A. McDowell and Jeffery D. Weekly

Buyer: Douglas McNamee

Date: October 12, 2022

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to Unit RC-302 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $395,390