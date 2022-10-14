Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27M from Oct. 7-13
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.3 million across 18 sales for the week of Oct. 7-13.
No address
Seller: UBR Ventures LLC
Buyer: 4390 South Windermere LLC, R E O’Brien & Co LTD, Richard O’Brien Companies Inc.
Date: October 7, 2022
Price: $2,850,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 4-6-86, 5-6-86, 32-7-86, 33-7-86.
874 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Jason Weeldreyer
Buyer: Daniel Sean and Deborah Schemm Kennedy
Date: October 7, 2022
Price: $700,000
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 2 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.
2552 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Christopher Campanelli
Buyer: Clare Hutton Kelly and Philip David Zecher
Date: October 10, 2022
Price: $1,800,000
Property Description: 1,693-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.028 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Unit 2 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Townhomes – Antero.
109 South Arthur Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Holly M. and Scott A. Hultgren
Buyer: Cody J. and Megan C. Mertens
Date: October 11, 2022
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, SEC 31-4-85, James Addition to Oak Creek.
28505 South Beaver Ridge Road
Seller: Christina E. and Michael D. Gumbiner
Buyer: Shelby Renee Bierig and Alexander Hain
Date: October 12, 2022
Price: $915,000
Property Description: 2,444-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 10.06 acres of land, Lot 1 at Emerald Ridge Exemption.
305 Boulder Ridge Road
Seller: Chris Hamilton and Nadia Tereshchenko
Buyer: Blake Waldo Furrer Revocable Trust
Date: October 12, 2022
Price: $3,840,000
Property Description: 4,756-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Lot 3 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,850,000 in 2015.
2619 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: Joan Peters
Buyer: 2619 Unit 3 Copper Ridge Circle LLC
Date: October 12, 2022
Price: $729,000
Property Description: 2,280-square-foot commercial, Unit 3 at Appletree at Copper Ridge. Last sold for $480,000 in 2016.
2315 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Travis D. Schwartz
Buyer: Darin Michael and Shana Siples
Date: October 12, 2022
Price: $903,000
Property Description: 2,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 10 at Casa De Las Sierras Condo.
32785 Wildhorse Way
Seller: Lavon C. and Michael D. Horn
Buyer: Richard Morgan and Catherine Withrow
Date: October 13, 2022
Price: $105,000
Property Description: 1.23 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 54 at Black Horse II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $25,000 in 1999.
31665 Timbers Ridge Way
Seller: Vitek Revocable Trust
Buyer: Karen M. and Robert J. Richardson
Date: October 13, 2022
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 35 acres of residential land, Lot 1 at Timbers Preserve Subdivision.
336 7th Street
Seller: Deborah L. and William Feiges
Buyer: Allison J. and Eric D. Buchanan
Date: October 13, 2022
Price: $3,250,000
Property Description: 3,809-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 17-18 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $864,500 in 2015.
30341 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Dorine A. Young
Buyer: Andrea Marie Woodhams
Date: October 13, 2022
Price: $411,930
Property Description: 1,465-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lot 10 at Eagles Nest at Stagecoach.
30341 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Joseph Henderson and Jennifer Wertz
Buyer: Jami D. Craig
Date: October 13, 2022
Price: $569,000
Property Description: 1,388-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 12 at Eagles Nest at Stagecoach.
2905 Mountaineer Circle
Seller: Linda Marie Dow Trust
Buyer: Scott R. and Shannon W. King
Date: October 13, 2022
Price: $1,900,000
Property Description: 2,730-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 2B at Mountaineer at Steamboat. Last sold for $580,000 in 2001.
30855 Emerald Ridge
Seller: Barbara A. Hankin Trust and Lawrence M. Hankin Trust
Buyer: RSW Investments LLC
Date: October 13, 2022
Price: $6,500,000
Property Description: 6,324-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acre of land, Parcel 7 at Emerald Meadows West Subdivision.
1220 Buckskin Court
Seller: Cristina Pamela Harmon Revocable Trust
Buyer: Kenneth George and Shannon Marie Wiseman Family Trust
Date: October 13, 2022
Price: $1,901,205
Property Description: 2,856-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3 at Village Green Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $675,000 in 2012.
Total sales: $26,989,125
Timeshares
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Donna Jean and John Paul Weiland
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: October 11, 2022
Price: $135,390
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jennifer A. McDowell and Jeffery D. Weekly
Buyer: Douglas McNamee
Date: October 12, 2022
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to Unit RC-302 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $395,390
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.