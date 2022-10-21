Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27M from Oct. 14-20
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.6 million across 28 sales for the week of Oct. 14-20.
Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Elevated Ventures LLC
Date: October 14
Price: $1,995,000
Property Description: Lot 13 at More’s Corner.
58080 Columbian Place
Seller: Ernest E. Butler, Jr.
Buyer: Jacob and Robert Schermer
Date: October 14
Price: $13,000
Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 189 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Elevated Ventures LTD
Buyer: Kittoe Family LLC
Date: October 14
Price: $2,152,500
Property Description: Lot 13 at More’s Corner.
2724 Ridge Road
Seller: Ransom Descendants Trust Agreement
Buyer: Jerry J. Ransom
Date: October 14
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 0.92 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 19 at Rendezvous Trails Subdivision. Last sold for $86,000 in 1992.
2322 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Ransom Descendants Trust Agreement
Buyer: Jerry J. Ransom
Date: October 14
Price: $368,013
Property Description: 566-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 25 at Ptarmigan House Condo. Last sold for $154,000 in 2003.
2322 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Ransom Descendants Trust Agreement
Buyer: Jerry J. Ransom
Date: October 14
Price: $750,218
Property Description: 1,307-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 39 at Ptarmigan House Condo. Last sold for $557,800 in 2012.
40305 Anchor Way
Seller: Justin Haight
Buyer: Brian T. and Kara K. Warden
Date: October 14
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,404-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $474,000 in 2017.
57050 Golden Tide Place
Seller: Vacant Land Now LLC
Buyer: Caitlin M. and Daniel James Carow
Date: October 14
Price: $35,000
Property Description: 1.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 74 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision.
287 Willett Court
Seller: Carrie Christina Harvey Revocable Trust and John J. Skubiz Revocable Trust
Buyer: Hale Mauka LLC
Date: October 14
Price: $967,860
Property Description: 2,392-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 1 at Willett Court Subdivision. Last sold for $489,000 in 2005.
20 Cedar Court
Seller: Joseph J. Messina
Buyer: Shennon Olson
Date: October 17
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 20, Building 7 at Whistler Village Townhomes. Last sold for $159,900 in 2005.
456 Terhune Avenue
Seller: Elizabeth P. and Ryan M. Herbert
Buyer: Richard A. Davey III and Kristen L. Ferries
Date: October 17
Price: $544,000
Property Description: 1,664-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 4 at Snowden Subdivision. Last sold for $125,000 in 2011.
550 Wyatt Way
Seller: Geoffrey M. and Kaitlin Hollister
Buyer: Daniel P. Frohlich
Date: October 17
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 1,980-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 9 at Tamarack Point Subdivision. Last sold for $584,000 in 2019.
1565 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Mark S. Eicher and Elaine Vo-Eicher Revocable Trust, Violina Limited Partnership
Buyer: Sara McCann
Date: October 18
Price: $601,000
Property Description: 1,165-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 308, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $70,300 in 1990.
23045 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Bofinterests Co LLC
Buyer: Luke Thrasher Howard and Marisa Ann Risbara
Date: October 18
Price: $432,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 12, Lot A at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $74,000 in 2012.
225 Huckleberry Lane
Seller: Jeffrey S. and Sally A. Messinger
Buyer: Anne S. and Christopher J. Larsson
Date: October 18
Price: $2,145,000
Property Description: 3,037-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 3 at Grouse Run Subdivision. Last sold for $840,000 in 2014.
151 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Macmap LLC
Buyer: Brian K. and Florencia M. Morales
Date: October 18
Price: $192,000
Property Description: 960-square-foot commercial space on 0.04 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 17-18 at Original Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $55,000 in 2002.
29875 Rock Point Trail
Seller: Arlene A. and Rod R. Porteus
Buyer: Brett A. Milash Revocable Trust and Susan Stroud Revocable Trust
Date: October 19
Price: $175,000
Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 51 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,500 in 1989.
2081 Indian Summer Drive
Seller: John Trevisan Qualified Personal Residence Trust
Buyer: Porches 2081 LLC
Date: October 19
Price: $2,800,000
Property Description: 4,185-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, More’s Corner, Replat of Lot 2, Unit 2-A. Last sold for $1,307,000 in 2004.
23245 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Jessica Marie and Nicholas Levi Bartels
Buyer: Dillon Sanders
Date: October 19
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 9, Lot E at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $255,000 in 2020.
215 12th Street
Seller: Alice L. Lund
Buyer: Linda M. Purdy Trust
Date: October 19
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 2,564-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.40 acres of land, Lot 2 at Lund Subdivision. Last sold for $195,000 in 1992.
36898 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Jacqueline M. and John J. Michels
Buyer: Danielle E. and Justin M. McLarnon
Date: October 20
Price: $1,625,000
Property Description: 2,901-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 13 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $700,000 in 2007.
30800 Game Trails Drive
Seller: Steel Tailings Inc.
Buyer: Coloview LLC
Date: October 20
Price: $2,226,500
Property Description: 9,732-square-foot, eight-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 35.52 acres of land, Lot 9A at Game Trails Replat Lot 9. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2016.
653 Clermont Circle
Seller: Jessica A. View and Nathan David Newhall
Buyer: Jeffrey S. and Sally A. Messinger
Date: October 20
Price: $1,525,000
Property Description: 2,064-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Block 4, Lot 22 at Emerald Heights. Last sold for $609,900 in 2016.
1587 Moraine Circle
Seller: MMS Estates LLC
Buyer: Jay B. and Tina Johnson
Date: October 20
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 1,830-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 52 at Moraine Townhomes Phase VII Amended Plat. Last sold for $695,000 in 2018.
29600 Chokecherry Lane
Seller: Sue L. Gallion
Buyer: Amy Humble and Corey Smith
Date: October 20
Price: $1,770,000
Property Description: 2,676-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath residence on 39.12 acres of land, Lot 4 at Deer Park Subdivision. Last sold for $156,000 in 1995.
Total sales: $26.9 million
Timeshares
250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Brian D. and Lisa C. Zook
Buyer: John R. Parsons Jr.
Date: October 19
Price: $260,000
Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to Unit RC-302 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Andrea Family Trust, Travelers Group Trust
Buyer: Guy Shalev, Travelers Group Trust
Date: October 19
Price: $35,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 513 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Pattie M. Dunn
Buyer: Mary M. and Matthew D. Burton
Date: October 20
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-410 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $695,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.