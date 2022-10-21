Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27M from Oct. 14-20

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.6 million across 28 sales for the week of Oct. 14-20.

Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Elevated Ventures LLC

Date: October 14

Price: $1,995,000

Property Description: Lot 13 at More’s Corner.

58080 Columbian Place

Seller: Ernest E. Butler, Jr.

Buyer: Jacob and Robert Schermer

Date: October 14

Price: $13,000

Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 189 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Elevated Ventures LTD

Buyer: Kittoe Family LLC

Date: October 14

Price: $2,152,500

Property Description: Lot 13 at More’s Corner.

2724 Ridge Road

Seller: Ransom Descendants Trust Agreement

Buyer: Jerry J. Ransom

Date: October 14

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 0.92 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 19 at Rendezvous Trails Subdivision. Last sold for $86,000 in 1992.

2322 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Ransom Descendants Trust Agreement

Buyer: Jerry J. Ransom

Date: October 14

Price: $368,013

Property Description: 566-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 25 at Ptarmigan House Condo. Last sold for $154,000 in 2003.

2322 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Ransom Descendants Trust Agreement

Buyer: Jerry J. Ransom

Date: October 14

Price: $750,218

Property Description: 1,307-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 39 at Ptarmigan House Condo. Last sold for $557,800 in 2012.

Get real estate transactions, short-term rental updates and new listings in your inbox. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

40305 Anchor Way

Seller: Justin Haight

Buyer: Brian T. and Kara K. Warden

Date: October 14

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,404-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $474,000 in 2017.

57050 Golden Tide Place

Seller: Vacant Land Now LLC

Buyer: Caitlin M. and Daniel James Carow

Date: October 14

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 1.02 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 74 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision.

287 Willett Court

Seller: Carrie Christina Harvey Revocable Trust and John J. Skubiz Revocable Trust

Buyer: Hale Mauka LLC

Date: October 14

Price: $967,860

Property Description: 2,392-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 1 at Willett Court Subdivision. Last sold for $489,000 in 2005.

20 Cedar Court

Seller: Joseph J. Messina

Buyer: Shennon Olson

Date: October 17

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 20, Building 7 at Whistler Village Townhomes. Last sold for $159,900 in 2005.

456 Terhune Avenue

Seller: Elizabeth P. and Ryan M. Herbert

Buyer: Richard A. Davey III and Kristen L. Ferries

Date: October 17

Price: $544,000

Property Description: 1,664-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 4 at Snowden Subdivision. Last sold for $125,000 in 2011.

550 Wyatt Way

Seller: Geoffrey M. and Kaitlin Hollister

Buyer: Daniel P. Frohlich

Date: October 17

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 1,980-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 9 at Tamarack Point Subdivision. Last sold for $584,000 in 2019.

1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Mark S. Eicher and Elaine Vo-Eicher Revocable Trust, Violina Limited Partnership

Buyer: Sara McCann

Date: October 18

Price: $601,000

Property Description: 1,165-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 308, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $70,300 in 1990.

23045 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Bofinterests Co LLC

Buyer: Luke Thrasher Howard and Marisa Ann Risbara

Date: October 18

Price: $432,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 12, Lot A at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $74,000 in 2012.

225 Huckleberry Lane

Seller: Jeffrey S. and Sally A. Messinger

Buyer: Anne S. and Christopher J. Larsson

Date: October 18

Price: $2,145,000

Property Description: 3,037-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Lot 3 at Grouse Run Subdivision. Last sold for $840,000 in 2014.

151 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Macmap LLC

Buyer: Brian K. and Florencia M. Morales

Date: October 18

Price: $192,000

Property Description: 960-square-foot commercial space on 0.04 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 17-18 at Original Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $55,000 in 2002.

29875 Rock Point Trail

Seller: Arlene A. and Rod R. Porteus

Buyer: Brett A. Milash Revocable Trust and Susan Stroud Revocable Trust

Date: October 19

Price: $175,000

Property Description: 0.43 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 51 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $7,500 in 1989.

2081 Indian Summer Drive

Seller: John Trevisan Qualified Personal Residence Trust

Buyer: Porches 2081 LLC

Date: October 19

Price: $2,800,000

Property Description: 4,185-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, More’s Corner, Replat of Lot 2, Unit 2-A. Last sold for $1,307,000 in 2004.

23245 Schussmark Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Jessica Marie and Nicholas Levi Bartels

Buyer: Dillon Sanders

Date: October 19

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 9, Lot E at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $255,000 in 2020.

215 12th Street

Seller: Alice L. Lund

Buyer: Linda M. Purdy Trust

Date: October 19

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 2,564-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.40 acres of land, Lot 2 at Lund Subdivision. Last sold for $195,000 in 1992.

36898 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Jacqueline M. and John J. Michels

Buyer: Danielle E. and Justin M. McLarnon

Date: October 20

Price: $1,625,000

Property Description: 2,901-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 13 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $700,000 in 2007.

30800 Game Trails Drive

Seller: Steel Tailings Inc.

Buyer: Coloview LLC

Date: October 20

Price: $2,226,500

Property Description: 9,732-square-foot, eight-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 35.52 acres of land, Lot 9A at Game Trails Replat Lot 9. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2016.

653 Clermont Circle

Seller: Jessica A. View and Nathan David Newhall

Buyer: Jeffrey S. and Sally A. Messinger

Date: October 20

Price: $1,525,000

Property Description: 2,064-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Block 4, Lot 22 at Emerald Heights. Last sold for $609,900 in 2016.

1587 Moraine Circle

Seller: MMS Estates LLC

Buyer: Jay B. and Tina Johnson

Date: October 20

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 1,830-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 52 at Moraine Townhomes Phase VII Amended Plat. Last sold for $695,000 in 2018.

29600 Chokecherry Lane

Seller: Sue L. Gallion

Buyer: Amy Humble and Corey Smith

Date: October 20

Price: $1,770,000

Property Description: 2,676-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath residence on 39.12 acres of land, Lot 4 at Deer Park Subdivision. Last sold for $156,000 in 1995.

Total sales: $26.9 million

Timeshares

250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Brian D. and Lisa C. Zook

Buyer: John R. Parsons Jr.

Date: October 19

Price: $260,000

Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to Unit RC-302 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Andrea Family Trust, Travelers Group Trust

Buyer: Guy Shalev, Travelers Group Trust

Date: October 19

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 513 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Pattie M. Dunn

Buyer: Mary M. and Matthew D. Burton

Date: October 20

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-410 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $695,000