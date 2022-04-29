 Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27.9M the week of April 22-28 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27.9M the week of April 22-28

News News |

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $27.9 million across 34 sales for the week of April 22-28.

26545 and 26585 Willow Gulch Drive

Seller: Vacant Land Now LLC

Buyer: Kevin Matthew Eslinger and Cristina Teresa Fernandez

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $29,800

Property Description: 0.96 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lots 197, 201 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Toni Lynn Andrikopoulos Trust

Buyer: Derrick Robinson

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 1.96 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 206, 208 at South Station I.

120 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Casue Investment Corporation

Buyer: Ashley Kristine and Benjamin Wright Robbins

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $62,000

Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 37 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $18,000 in 2013.

31715 Shoshone Way

Seller: Sonya K. and Thomas J. Quaranto

Buyer: Douglas C. and Kirstin T. Newton

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $52,000

Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 96 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

No address

Seller: Ryan S. and Melissa A. Roulette Family Trust

Buyer: Robert H. Burford and Susan B. Young

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $266,000

Property Description: Glen Eden Townhouses Phase I, Unit Smokey.

No address

Seller: George Danellis

Buyer: Maria Gallo and William King

Date: April 25, 2022

Price: $21,000

Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lot 70 at Morningside Subdivision.

100 West Main, Oak Creek

Seller: Stagestop I LLC

Buyer: Tan Enterprise LLC

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 990-square-foot commercial building on 0.14 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 1-2 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $312,000 in 2014.

96 Park Place

Seller: Uranus Ventures LLC

Buyer: Alix Lauren Grant Revocable Trust

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $3,000,000

Property Description: Unit 3 at Park Place Lot 10 Townhomes.

No address

Seller: Annie Meyer, Nina Slothower and Susan S. Spangler

Buyer: Gator Rose LLC

Date: April 25, 2022

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to SEC 28-5-88.

21112 Yuma Way

Seller: Hillary and Justin Fahnestock

Buyer: Faye Christine Makias

Date: April 25, 2022

Price: $20,000

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 160 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,999 in 2019.

2780 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: 2nd Amend & Restatement Danny C. and Kimberly A. Peuschold Revocable Trust

Buyer: Brancy Colorado LLC

Date: April 25, 2022

Price: $1,230,000

Property Description: 1,417-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Unit 108, Building B at Supplemental Plat to Canyon Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $622,500 in 2020.

3461 Spring Valley Road

Seller: Jeffrey Payton and Jennifer Stalder Harper

Buyer: Walk-Fuller Joint Revocable Trust

Date: April 25, 2022

Price: $1,560,000

Property Description: 2,199-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhouse, Filing No. 3, Unit 29 at Enclave at Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $635,000 in 2017.

No address

Seller: Wesley John Adams

Buyer: Charles J. and Sheila M. Marias

Date: April 26, 2022

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 1,656-square-foot building on 57.57 acres of land, SECS 27-5-85 and 28-5-85. Last sold for $1,247,500 in 2021.

31555 Routt County Road 59

Seller: James D. Parscal

Buyer: Eddie Lee Sindt

Date: April 26, 2022

Price: $180,000

Property Description: Johnson Ranch Lot 15; SEC 31-6-88.

3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Heather and Steven Suchyta

Buyer: Townsend RE-1 LLC

Date: April 26, 2022

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B4 at Mount Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $113,300 in 2016

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Fredrick Alan and Leslie Susan Bennett

Buyer: Dajk of Colorado LLC

Date: April 26, 2022

Price: $849,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202, Building B at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $299,000 in 2011.

1200 Manitou Avenue

Seller: Jeffery Douglas, George Krawzoff and Patricia Rockwood

Buyer: Daniel L. and Kirsten M. Lynn

Date: April 26, 2022

Price: $1,025,000

Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 27-28 at Fairview Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $182,000 in 1998.

1680 Ranch Road

Seller: Jones Family Trust

Buyer: Josh and Kari Forster

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 1,337-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $274,000 in 2004.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Tessa Gallo

Buyer: Keri S. and Kristopher T. Hemenway

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 204, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $225,000 in 2019.

12 Sequoia Court

Seller: Angela R. Sherwood

Buyer: Ian H. and Tobi D. Anderson

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $556,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 12, Building 1 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $395,000 in 2021.

924 Boulevard

Seller: KCG1925 Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Liana and Michael Finn

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $1,185,000

Property Description: 2,166-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 7 at North Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs.

57515 Routt County Road 62

Seller: Tamara Anne Floyd

Buyer: Jennifer L. and Padraic I. McCoy

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $899,000

Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 9.08 acres of land, Lot 1A at Floyd Exemption.

1647 Red Hawk Court

Seller: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye

Buyer: Amanda Breakstone

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $2,285,000

Property Description: Single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 16 at Hunters Glen Subdivision.

2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: James and Julie Anderson

Buyer: Christine A. and Kevin P. Ryberg

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4103 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos.

26550 Henderson Park Road

Seller: Bear Lodge LLC

Buyer: John and Lisa W. Mullen

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $2,200,000

Property Description: 8,728-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 18.83 acres of land, Lot 1 at Daisy Patch Subdivision.

27225 Cowboy Up Road

Seller: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III

Buyer: Rancho Caritas LLC

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $1,025,000

Property Description: 6.88 acres of agricultural land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead D7. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2019.

129 Hillside Drive

Seller: Emma and Kristopher Ellis Rainsberger, Ellis Dwight Rainsberger Jr.

Buyer: Kevin Dietrich

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $1,095,000

Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.51 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 26 at Hillside Subdivision. Last sold for $575,000 in 2019.

57730 Brown Lane and 57735 Brown Lane

Seller: Christopher Chase

Buyer: Timothy Ryan Del Rosal

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $1,299,000

Property Description: 4,905-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence with garage on 10.46 acres of land, Lots A,B at Elk Basin Subdivision.

33130 Ramuda Trail

Seller: Danille Perry

Buyer: Nathan Gabbardas

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $18,775

Property Description: 0.66 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 36 at High Cross Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,800 in 2001.

35 5th Street

Seller: Mountainwalker LLC

Buyer: Holly Hillenbrand Scheetz Revocable Trust

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $1,950,000

Property Description: 1,615-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 406 at The Olympian Condominiums. Last sold for $970,000 in 2017.

23015 Schussmark Trail

Seller: John Eugene Hendrikse

Buyer: Noah Hahn and Rebecca Jones

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 15, Lot B at Second Replat of Project I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $270,000 in 2018.

32835 Colt Trail

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Amy Marie and David Richard Mullen

Date: April 28, 2022

Price: $79,900

Property Description: 1.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 51 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

152 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Constance L. and Roy G. Bredlau

Buyer: Nathan Christenson and Mariana Schaedel

Date: April 28, 2022

Price: $69,900

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $26,000 in 2005.

124 Hill Street

Seller: Mary Elizabeth Rapp

Buyer: David J. Bravdica

Date: April 28, 2022

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 765-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence with garage on 0.15 acres of land, Block 12, Lots 23,24 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Housing
See more