Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27.9M the week of April 22-28

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $27.9 million across 34 sales for the week of April 22-28.

26545 and 26585 Willow Gulch Drive

Seller: Vacant Land Now LLC

Buyer: Kevin Matthew Eslinger and Cristina Teresa Fernandez

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $29,800

Property Description: 0.96 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lots 197, 201 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Toni Lynn Andrikopoulos Trust

Buyer: Derrick Robinson

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 1.96 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 206, 208 at South Station I.

120 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Casue Investment Corporation

Buyer: Ashley Kristine and Benjamin Wright Robbins

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $62,000

Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 37 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $18,000 in 2013.

31715 Shoshone Way

Seller: Sonya K. and Thomas J. Quaranto

Buyer: Douglas C. and Kirstin T. Newton

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $52,000

Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 96 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

No address

Seller: Ryan S. and Melissa A. Roulette Family Trust

Buyer: Robert H. Burford and Susan B. Young

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $266,000

Property Description: Glen Eden Townhouses Phase I, Unit Smokey.

No address

Seller: George Danellis

Buyer: Maria Gallo and William King

Date: April 25, 2022

Price: $21,000

Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lot 70 at Morningside Subdivision.

100 West Main, Oak Creek

Seller: Stagestop I LLC

Buyer: Tan Enterprise LLC

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 990-square-foot commercial building on 0.14 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 1-2 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $312,000 in 2014.

96 Park Place

Seller: Uranus Ventures LLC

Buyer: Alix Lauren Grant Revocable Trust

Date: April 22, 2022

Price: $3,000,000

Property Description: Unit 3 at Park Place Lot 10 Townhomes.

No address

Seller: Annie Meyer, Nina Slothower and Susan S. Spangler

Buyer: Gator Rose LLC

Date: April 25, 2022

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to SEC 28-5-88.

21112 Yuma Way

Seller: Hillary and Justin Fahnestock

Buyer: Faye Christine Makias

Date: April 25, 2022

Price: $20,000

Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 160 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,999 in 2019.

2780 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: 2nd Amend & Restatement Danny C. and Kimberly A. Peuschold Revocable Trust

Buyer: Brancy Colorado LLC

Date: April 25, 2022

Price: $1,230,000

Property Description: 1,417-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Unit 108, Building B at Supplemental Plat to Canyon Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $622,500 in 2020.

3461 Spring Valley Road

Seller: Jeffrey Payton and Jennifer Stalder Harper

Buyer: Walk-Fuller Joint Revocable Trust

Date: April 25, 2022

Price: $1,560,000

Property Description: 2,199-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhouse, Filing No. 3, Unit 29 at Enclave at Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $635,000 in 2017.

No address

Seller: Wesley John Adams

Buyer: Charles J. and Sheila M. Marias

Date: April 26, 2022

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 1,656-square-foot building on 57.57 acres of land, SECS 27-5-85 and 28-5-85. Last sold for $1,247,500 in 2021.

31555 Routt County Road 59

Seller: James D. Parscal

Buyer: Eddie Lee Sindt

Date: April 26, 2022

Price: $180,000

Property Description: Johnson Ranch Lot 15; SEC 31-6-88.

3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Heather and Steven Suchyta

Buyer: Townsend RE-1 LLC

Date: April 26, 2022

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B4 at Mount Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $113,300 in 2016

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Fredrick Alan and Leslie Susan Bennett

Buyer: Dajk of Colorado LLC

Date: April 26, 2022

Price: $849,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202, Building B at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $299,000 in 2011.

1200 Manitou Avenue

Seller: Jeffery Douglas, George Krawzoff and Patricia Rockwood

Buyer: Daniel L. and Kirsten M. Lynn

Date: April 26, 2022

Price: $1,025,000

Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 27-28 at Fairview Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $182,000 in 1998.

1680 Ranch Road

Seller: Jones Family Trust

Buyer: Josh and Kari Forster

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 1,337-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $274,000 in 2004.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Tessa Gallo

Buyer: Keri S. and Kristopher T. Hemenway

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 204, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $225,000 in 2019.

12 Sequoia Court

Seller: Angela R. Sherwood

Buyer: Ian H. and Tobi D. Anderson

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $556,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 12, Building 1 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $395,000 in 2021.

924 Boulevard

Seller: KCG1925 Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Liana and Michael Finn

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $1,185,000

Property Description: 2,166-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 7 at North Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs.

57515 Routt County Road 62

Seller: Tamara Anne Floyd

Buyer: Jennifer L. and Padraic I. McCoy

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $899,000

Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 9.08 acres of land, Lot 1A at Floyd Exemption.

1647 Red Hawk Court

Seller: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye

Buyer: Amanda Breakstone

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $2,285,000

Property Description: Single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 16 at Hunters Glen Subdivision.

2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: James and Julie Anderson

Buyer: Christine A. and Kevin P. Ryberg

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4103 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos.

26550 Henderson Park Road

Seller: Bear Lodge LLC

Buyer: John and Lisa W. Mullen

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $2,200,000

Property Description: 8,728-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 18.83 acres of land, Lot 1 at Daisy Patch Subdivision.

27225 Cowboy Up Road

Seller: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III

Buyer: Rancho Caritas LLC

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $1,025,000

Property Description: 6.88 acres of agricultural land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead D7. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2019.

129 Hillside Drive

Seller: Emma and Kristopher Ellis Rainsberger, Ellis Dwight Rainsberger Jr.

Buyer: Kevin Dietrich

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $1,095,000

Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.51 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 26 at Hillside Subdivision. Last sold for $575,000 in 2019.

57730 Brown Lane and 57735 Brown Lane

Seller: Christopher Chase

Buyer: Timothy Ryan Del Rosal

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $1,299,000

Property Description: 4,905-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence with garage on 10.46 acres of land, Lots A,B at Elk Basin Subdivision.

33130 Ramuda Trail

Seller: Danille Perry

Buyer: Nathan Gabbardas

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $18,775

Property Description: 0.66 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 36 at High Cross Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,800 in 2001.

35 5th Street

Seller: Mountainwalker LLC

Buyer: Holly Hillenbrand Scheetz Revocable Trust

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $1,950,000

Property Description: 1,615-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 406 at The Olympian Condominiums. Last sold for $970,000 in 2017.

23015 Schussmark Trail

Seller: John Eugene Hendrikse

Buyer: Noah Hahn and Rebecca Jones

Date: April 27, 2022

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 15, Lot B at Second Replat of Project I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $270,000 in 2018.

32835 Colt Trail

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Amy Marie and David Richard Mullen

Date: April 28, 2022

Price: $79,900

Property Description: 1.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 51 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

152 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Constance L. and Roy G. Bredlau

Buyer: Nathan Christenson and Mariana Schaedel

Date: April 28, 2022

Price: $69,900

Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $26,000 in 2005.

124 Hill Street

Seller: Mary Elizabeth Rapp

Buyer: David J. Bravdica

Date: April 28, 2022

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 765-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence with garage on 0.15 acres of land, Block 12, Lots 23,24 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.