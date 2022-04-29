Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27.9M the week of April 22-28
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $27.9 million across 34 sales for the week of April 22-28.
26545 and 26585 Willow Gulch Drive
Seller: Vacant Land Now LLC
Buyer: Kevin Matthew Eslinger and Cristina Teresa Fernandez
Date: April 22, 2022
Price: $29,800
Property Description: 0.96 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lots 197, 201 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Toni Lynn Andrikopoulos Trust
Buyer: Derrick Robinson
Date: April 22, 2022
Price: $15,000
Property Description: 1.96 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 206, 208 at South Station I.
120 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Casue Investment Corporation
Buyer: Ashley Kristine and Benjamin Wright Robbins
Date: April 22, 2022
Price: $62,000
Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 37 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $18,000 in 2013.
31715 Shoshone Way
Seller: Sonya K. and Thomas J. Quaranto
Buyer: Douglas C. and Kirstin T. Newton
Date: April 22, 2022
Price: $52,000
Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 96 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
No address
Seller: Ryan S. and Melissa A. Roulette Family Trust
Buyer: Robert H. Burford and Susan B. Young
Date: April 22, 2022
Price: $266,000
Property Description: Glen Eden Townhouses Phase I, Unit Smokey.
No address
Seller: George Danellis
Buyer: Maria Gallo and William King
Date: April 25, 2022
Price: $21,000
Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lot 70 at Morningside Subdivision.
100 West Main, Oak Creek
Seller: Stagestop I LLC
Buyer: Tan Enterprise LLC
Date: April 22, 2022
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 990-square-foot commercial building on 0.14 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 1-2 at Original Town of Oak Creek. Last sold for $312,000 in 2014.
96 Park Place
Seller: Uranus Ventures LLC
Buyer: Alix Lauren Grant Revocable Trust
Date: April 22, 2022
Price: $3,000,000
Property Description: Unit 3 at Park Place Lot 10 Townhomes.
No address
Seller: Annie Meyer, Nina Slothower and Susan S. Spangler
Buyer: Gator Rose LLC
Date: April 25, 2022
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to SEC 28-5-88.
21112 Yuma Way
Seller: Hillary and Justin Fahnestock
Buyer: Faye Christine Makias
Date: April 25, 2022
Price: $20,000
Property Description: 0.53 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 160 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,999 in 2019.
2780 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: 2nd Amend & Restatement Danny C. and Kimberly A. Peuschold Revocable Trust
Buyer: Brancy Colorado LLC
Date: April 25, 2022
Price: $1,230,000
Property Description: 1,417-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Filing No. 1, Unit 108, Building B at Supplemental Plat to Canyon Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $622,500 in 2020.
3461 Spring Valley Road
Seller: Jeffrey Payton and Jennifer Stalder Harper
Buyer: Walk-Fuller Joint Revocable Trust
Date: April 25, 2022
Price: $1,560,000
Property Description: 2,199-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhouse, Filing No. 3, Unit 29 at Enclave at Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $635,000 in 2017.
No address
Seller: Wesley John Adams
Buyer: Charles J. and Sheila M. Marias
Date: April 26, 2022
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 1,656-square-foot building on 57.57 acres of land, SECS 27-5-85 and 28-5-85. Last sold for $1,247,500 in 2021.
31555 Routt County Road 59
Seller: James D. Parscal
Buyer: Eddie Lee Sindt
Date: April 26, 2022
Price: $180,000
Property Description: Johnson Ranch Lot 15; SEC 31-6-88.
3295 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Heather and Steven Suchyta
Buyer: Townsend RE-1 LLC
Date: April 26, 2022
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B4 at Mount Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $113,300 in 2016
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Fredrick Alan and Leslie Susan Bennett
Buyer: Dajk of Colorado LLC
Date: April 26, 2022
Price: $849,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202, Building B at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $299,000 in 2011.
1200 Manitou Avenue
Seller: Jeffery Douglas, George Krawzoff and Patricia Rockwood
Buyer: Daniel L. and Kirsten M. Lynn
Date: April 26, 2022
Price: $1,025,000
Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 27-28 at Fairview Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $182,000 in 1998.
1680 Ranch Road
Seller: Jones Family Trust
Buyer: Josh and Kari Forster
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 1,337-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $274,000 in 2004.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Tessa Gallo
Buyer: Keri S. and Kristopher T. Hemenway
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 204, Building B at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $225,000 in 2019.
12 Sequoia Court
Seller: Angela R. Sherwood
Buyer: Ian H. and Tobi D. Anderson
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $556,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 12, Building 1 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $395,000 in 2021.
924 Boulevard
Seller: KCG1925 Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Liana and Michael Finn
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $1,185,000
Property Description: 2,166-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Block 3, Lot 7 at North Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs.
57515 Routt County Road 62
Seller: Tamara Anne Floyd
Buyer: Jennifer L. and Padraic I. McCoy
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $899,000
Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 9.08 acres of land, Lot 1A at Floyd Exemption.
1647 Red Hawk Court
Seller: Brian J. and Kelly A. Frye
Buyer: Amanda Breakstone
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $2,285,000
Property Description: Single-family residence on 0.35 acres of land, Lot 16 at Hunters Glen Subdivision.
2525 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: James and Julie Anderson
Buyer: Christine A. and Kevin P. Ryberg
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4103 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos.
26550 Henderson Park Road
Seller: Bear Lodge LLC
Buyer: John and Lisa W. Mullen
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $2,200,000
Property Description: 8,728-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 18.83 acres of land, Lot 1 at Daisy Patch Subdivision.
27225 Cowboy Up Road
Seller: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III
Buyer: Rancho Caritas LLC
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $1,025,000
Property Description: 6.88 acres of agricultural land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead D7. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2019.
129 Hillside Drive
Seller: Emma and Kristopher Ellis Rainsberger, Ellis Dwight Rainsberger Jr.
Buyer: Kevin Dietrich
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $1,095,000
Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.51 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 26 at Hillside Subdivision. Last sold for $575,000 in 2019.
57730 Brown Lane and 57735 Brown Lane
Seller: Christopher Chase
Buyer: Timothy Ryan Del Rosal
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $1,299,000
Property Description: 4,905-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath, single-family residence with garage on 10.46 acres of land, Lots A,B at Elk Basin Subdivision.
33130 Ramuda Trail
Seller: Danille Perry
Buyer: Nathan Gabbardas
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $18,775
Property Description: 0.66 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 36 at High Cross Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,800 in 2001.
35 5th Street
Seller: Mountainwalker LLC
Buyer: Holly Hillenbrand Scheetz Revocable Trust
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $1,950,000
Property Description: 1,615-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 406 at The Olympian Condominiums. Last sold for $970,000 in 2017.
23015 Schussmark Trail
Seller: John Eugene Hendrikse
Buyer: Noah Hahn and Rebecca Jones
Date: April 27, 2022
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 15, Lot B at Second Replat of Project I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $270,000 in 2018.
32835 Colt Trail
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Amy Marie and David Richard Mullen
Date: April 28, 2022
Price: $79,900
Property Description: 1.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 51 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
152 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Constance L. and Roy G. Bredlau
Buyer: Nathan Christenson and Mariana Schaedel
Date: April 28, 2022
Price: $69,900
Property Description: 0.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $26,000 in 2005.
124 Hill Street
Seller: Mary Elizabeth Rapp
Buyer: David J. Bravdica
Date: April 28, 2022
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 980-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 765-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence with garage on 0.15 acres of land, Block 12, Lots 23,24 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.
