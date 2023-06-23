Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27.7M from June 16-22
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.7 million across 25 sales for the week of June 16-22.
39385 Routt County Road 33
Seller: Adam Mayo 2020 Exempt Dynasty Trust, Mayo Irrevocable Exempt Trust Agreement
Buyer: Brock Knez and Jamie McQuade
Date: June 16
Price: $1,320,000
Property Description: 2,460-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 10.92 acres of land, SEC 9-6-85. Last sold for $487,500 in 2013.
366 South Pine Street, Hayden
Seller: Barbara A. and Steven Carlson
Buyer: Mattie Bork and Matthew Wayne Kruse
Date: June 16
Price: $610,000
Property Description: 2,382-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 2, Lot 12 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $143,500 in 1998.
2215 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: H & W Properties LLC
Buyer: Colin Keeler and Cara Morphew
Date: June 16
Price: $646,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building A at Storm Meadows Condo. Last sold for $264,500 in 2018.
128 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Carl Mitrak
Buyer: Brett R. and Kelsey E. Winterbottom
Date: June 16
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 0.20 acres of vacant land, Lot 41 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $39,000 in 2022.
29795 Eddy Court
Seller: Anita Keimel Trust
Buyer: Mona and Stein Halsnes
Date: June 16
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 12 at Middle Creek Village at Stagecoach. Last sold for $65,000 in 2005.
23425 Postrider Trail
Seller: Stahl Properties LLC
Buyer: Ramiro Reyna
Date: June 16
Price: $185,000
Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 27 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
24370 Big Sky Point
Seller: Charlotte G. Montague and Thomas L. Shields Jr.
Buyer: Dome Peak Ranch LLC
Date: June 16
Price: $2,850,000
Property Description: 4,268-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence on 60.59 acres of land, SECS 7-1-85 and 18-1-85. Last sold for $935,300 in 2000.
3368 Covey Circle
Seller: Joseph M. and Julie A. Cetuk
Buyer: Jonathan Marmillo and Catherine O’Leary
Date: June 16
Price: $1,060,000
Property Description: 1,466-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1402, Building 14 at Quail Run Condos Phase III. Last sold for $435,000 in 2018.
27409 Winchester Court
Seller: Mysha K. Mason
Buyer: Charles H. and Jean C. Williams
Date: June 16
Price: $2,090,000
Property Description: 2,560-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 118 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $742,500 in 2017.
37299 Routt County Road 27
Seller: Margot Taylor Binetti
Buyer: DKAJ Enterprises LLLP, Mary M. Dombey Living Trust
Date: June 16
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 43.60 acres of agricultural land, SECS 20-6-87 and 21-6-87. Last sold for $185,000 in 2007.
57435 Clara Way
Seller: Tasnuva Rahman
Buyer: James M. and Lisa Boudrie Reynolds
Date: June 16
Price: $63,000
Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 265 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $60,000 in 2022.
33616 Seneca Trail
Seller: Daniel Scott Kieffer
Buyer: Cameron Turner
Date: June 19
Price: $38,500
Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 181 at Horseback at Stagecoach.
2305 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Frank X. and Kelly A. Becker
Buyer: H & W Properties LLC
Date: June 20
Price: $915,000
Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220, Building C at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $465,000 in 2020.
1245 Harwig Circle
Seller: Kathleen Anne Taylor Revocable Trust and William Darl Taylor Revocable Trust
Buyer: Mary Cresswell Hickok and Liam Sorensen
Date: June 20
Price: $1,825,000
Property Description: 3,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.07 acres of land, Unit A at Storm Peak Townhomes. Last sold for $1,090,000 in 2021.
160 Main Street
Seller: Christa A. and Norman Wallis
Buyer: Jill S. and Kirk Michael Henwood
Date: June 20
Price: $549,000
Property Description: 1,320-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 5-6 at Fix’s Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $54,362 in 2012.
2847 Whitewater Lane
Seller: WWH Whitewater LLC
Buyer: River Bay Whitewater LLC
Date: June 20
Price: $6,000,000
Property Description: 8,340-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.19 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lots 146 & 147 Replat, Lot 1 at Sanctuary Filing. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2013.
620 Oak Street
Seller: Honey Creek Holdings LLC
Buyer: RAWR Investments LLC
Date: June 21
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 2,020-square-foot, commercial building on 0.16 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 10 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $680,000 in 2018.
40571 Steamboat Drive
Seller: Lindsey and Troy Grignon
Buyer: Hannah Marie and Kevin Lawrence Meyer
Date: June 21
Price: $789,000
Property Description: 1,392-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 122 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $690,000 in 2022.
1223 Clubhouse Circle
Seller: Jeffery D. and Tena L. Webster
Buyer: Andrew and Jodi Wolk
Date: June 21
Price: $3,262,500
Property Description: 3,498-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Lot 8 at Graystone on the Green Subdivision. Last sold for $2,045,000 in 2020.
2355 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Jeff S. and Rachael L. Delahoyde
Buyer: Victoria Du Roure and Kerry Winer
Date: June 21
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 218 at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $173,500 in 2016.
2602 Longthong Road
Seller: Inna Tsiren
Buyer: Lauren Schadle, Laureen Sullivan
Date: June 22
Price: $1,020,000
Property Description: 1,405-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 307 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $260,000 in 2015.
2215 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Katharine and Nicholas Kollasch
Buyer: Stay Ski Inn LLC
Date: June 22
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 594-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 10, Building A at Storm Meadows Condo. Last sold for $299,000 in 2019.
3386 Covey Circle
Seller: Sagebrush Property LLC
Buyer: Rea Family Trust
Date: June 22
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1802, Building 18 at Quail Run Condominiums. Last sold for $370,000 in 2013.
Total sales: $27.4 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Michael D. Kenner
Buyer: Eric Bjella and Allison Grant
Date: June 16
Price: $190,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 418 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Stanley R. Smith
Buyer: Beth Postemski
Date: June 19
Price: $87,500
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 307 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total timeshares: $277,500
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.