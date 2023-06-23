Routt County real estate sales eclipse $27.7M from June 16-22

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $27.7 million across 25 sales for the week of June 16-22.

39385 Routt County Road 33

Seller: Adam Mayo 2020 Exempt Dynasty Trust, Mayo Irrevocable Exempt Trust Agreement

Buyer: Brock Knez and Jamie McQuade

Date: June 16

Price: $1,320,000

Property Description: 2,460-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 10.92 acres of land, SEC 9-6-85. Last sold for $487,500 in 2013.

366 South Pine Street, Hayden

Seller: Barbara A. and Steven Carlson

Buyer: Mattie Bork and Matthew Wayne Kruse

Date: June 16

Price: $610,000

Property Description: 2,382-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 2, Lot 12 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $143,500 in 1998.

2215 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: H & W Properties LLC

Buyer: Colin Keeler and Cara Morphew

Date: June 16

Price: $646,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building A at Storm Meadows Condo. Last sold for $264,500 in 2018.

128 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Carl Mitrak

Buyer: Brett R. and Kelsey E. Winterbottom

Date: June 16

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 0.20 acres of vacant land, Lot 41 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $39,000 in 2022.

29795 Eddy Court

Seller: Anita Keimel Trust

Buyer: Mona and Stein Halsnes

Date: June 16

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 0.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 12 at Middle Creek Village at Stagecoach. Last sold for $65,000 in 2005.

23425 Postrider Trail

Seller: Stahl Properties LLC

Buyer: Ramiro Reyna

Date: June 16

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 27 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

24370 Big Sky Point

Seller: Charlotte G. Montague and Thomas L. Shields Jr.

Buyer: Dome Peak Ranch LLC

Date: June 16

Price: $2,850,000

Property Description: 4,268-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence on 60.59 acres of land, SECS 7-1-85 and 18-1-85. Last sold for $935,300 in 2000.

3368 Covey Circle

Seller: Joseph M. and Julie A. Cetuk

Buyer: Jonathan Marmillo and Catherine O’Leary

Date: June 16

Price: $1,060,000

Property Description: 1,466-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1402, Building 14 at Quail Run Condos Phase III. Last sold for $435,000 in 2018.

27409 Winchester Court

Seller: Mysha K. Mason

Buyer: Charles H. and Jean C. Williams

Date: June 16

Price: $2,090,000

Property Description: 2,560-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 118 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $742,500 in 2017.

37299 Routt County Road 27

Seller: Margot Taylor Binetti

Buyer: DKAJ Enterprises LLLP, Mary M. Dombey Living Trust

Date: June 16

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 43.60 acres of agricultural land, SECS 20-6-87 and 21-6-87. Last sold for $185,000 in 2007.

57435 Clara Way

Seller: Tasnuva Rahman

Buyer: James M. and Lisa Boudrie Reynolds

Date: June 16

Price: $63,000

Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 265 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $60,000 in 2022.

33616 Seneca Trail

Seller: Daniel Scott Kieffer

Buyer: Cameron Turner

Date: June 19

Price: $38,500

Property Description: 0.61 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 181 at Horseback at Stagecoach.

2305 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Frank X. and Kelly A. Becker

Buyer: H & W Properties LLC

Date: June 20

Price: $915,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 220, Building C at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $465,000 in 2020.

1245 Harwig Circle

Seller: Kathleen Anne Taylor Revocable Trust and William Darl Taylor Revocable Trust

Buyer: Mary Cresswell Hickok and Liam Sorensen

Date: June 20

Price: $1,825,000

Property Description: 3,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.07 acres of land, Unit A at Storm Peak Townhomes. Last sold for $1,090,000 in 2021.

160 Main Street

Seller: Christa A. and Norman Wallis

Buyer: Jill S. and Kirk Michael Henwood

Date: June 20

Price: $549,000

Property Description: 1,320-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 5-6 at Fix’s Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $54,362 in 2012.

2847 Whitewater Lane

Seller: WWH Whitewater LLC

Buyer: River Bay Whitewater LLC

Date: June 20

Price: $6,000,000

Property Description: 8,340-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.19 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lots 146 & 147 Replat, Lot 1 at Sanctuary Filing. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2013.

620 Oak Street

Seller: Honey Creek Holdings LLC

Buyer: RAWR Investments LLC

Date: June 21

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 2,020-square-foot, commercial building on 0.16 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 10 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $680,000 in 2018.

40571 Steamboat Drive

Seller: Lindsey and Troy Grignon

Buyer: Hannah Marie and Kevin Lawrence Meyer

Date: June 21

Price: $789,000

Property Description: 1,392-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 122 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $690,000 in 2022.

1223 Clubhouse Circle

Seller: Jeffery D. and Tena L. Webster

Buyer: Andrew and Jodi Wolk

Date: June 21

Price: $3,262,500

Property Description: 3,498-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land, Lot 8 at Graystone on the Green Subdivision. Last sold for $2,045,000 in 2020.

2355 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Jeff S. and Rachael L. Delahoyde

Buyer: Victoria Du Roure and Kerry Winer

Date: June 21

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 218 at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $173,500 in 2016.

2602 Longthong Road

Seller: Inna Tsiren

Buyer: Lauren Schadle, Laureen Sullivan

Date: June 22

Price: $1,020,000

Property Description: 1,405-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 307 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $260,000 in 2015.

2215 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Katharine and Nicholas Kollasch

Buyer: Stay Ski Inn LLC

Date: June 22

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 594-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 10, Building A at Storm Meadows Condo. Last sold for $299,000 in 2019.

3386 Covey Circle

Seller: Sagebrush Property LLC

Buyer: Rea Family Trust

Date: June 22

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 1,450-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1802, Building 18 at Quail Run Condominiums. Last sold for $370,000 in 2013.

Total sales: $27.4 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Michael D. Kenner

Buyer: Eric Bjella and Allison Grant

Date: June 16

Price: $190,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 418 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Stanley R. Smith

Buyer: Beth Postemski

Date: June 19

Price: $87,500

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 307 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Total timeshares: $277,500