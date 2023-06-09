Routt County real estate sales eclipse $24.4M from June 2-8

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $24.4 million across 30 sales for the week of June 2-8.

29405 Big Valley Drive

Seller: FUMT LLC

Buyer: Brett and Erin Austin

Date: June 2

Price: $895,000

Property Description: 35.10 acres of vacant land, Lot 1 at Heckbert Subdivision. Last sold for $595,000 in 2020.

41355 Routt County Road 80, Hayden

Seller: Jacqueline Johanna Villarreal and Conner James Walton

Buyer: Janet Hollifield

Date: June 2

Price: $590,000

Property Description: 2,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 5.88 acres of land. SECS 34-7-88 and 35-7-88. Last sold for $299,000 in 2018.

321 Riverview Way

Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC

Buyer: 3212 Riverview Way LLC

Date: June 2

Price: $1,449,000

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-6 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

450 Willett Heights Court

Seller: Keri and Scott Schwarz

Buyer: Highland Properties 1423 LLC

Date: June 2

Price: $1,275,000

Property Description: 1,820-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 28 at Rocky Peak Village F9. Last sold for $574,000 in 2017.

No address

Seller: Schmale Family Trust

Buyer: Hunter M. Maddox

Date: June 2

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 0.37 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3 at Hollingworth Subdivision. Last sold for $310,000 in 2012.

31810 Shoshone Way

Seller: John A. and Susan R. Labate

Buyer: Holly L. and John A. Russo

Date: June 2

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 80 at South Shore at Stagecoach Subdivision. Last sold for $10,000 in 2016.

30050 Hibbert Lane

Seller: John and Michelle Coletta

Buyer: L. Stuart Birdsong Trust

Date: June 2, 2023

Price: $2,150,000

Property Description: SEC 19-4-84.

351 Riverview Way

Seller: On My Knee LLC

Buyer: 351 Riverview LLC

Date: June 5

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-1 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

1955 Indian Trails

Seller: Jane Davis

Buyer: Carolyn L. Becker

Date: June 5

Price: $1,289,500

Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.10 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 36 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $555,000 in 2018.

1235 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: David and Rebecca Seifried

Date: June 5

Price: $1,685,850

Property Description: 2,243-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.08 acres of land, Filing No. 6, Lot G, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

1761 Meadow Lane

Seller: Judith K. Francis

Buyer: Melissa B. and William J. Steelman

Date: June 5

Price: $1,940,000

Property Description: 2,640-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 26 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $282,000 in 1997.

45051 Routt County Road 76, Hayden

Seller: Amanda Nichole and Matthew Robert Gordon

Buyer: RAS Property Management LLC

Date: June 5

Price: $399,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 18-7-88.

No address

Seller: UBR Ventures LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey Moody

Date: June 5

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 5-6-86.

669 Meadowbrook Circle

Seller: Russell P. Rother Living Trust

Buyer: DMS Legacy Trust

Date: June 6

Price: $4,000,000

Property Description: 3,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.48 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 15 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $1,550,000 in 2017.

1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Efticheia S. and Joshua S. Henderson

Buyer: Squall Revocable Living Trust

Date: June 6

Price: $470,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 307, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $134,000 in 2006.

23425 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Edward Malzahn

Buyer: Carol and Michael McCormick

Date: June 6

Price: $999,000

Property Description: 2,867-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.50 acres of land, Lot 34 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $286,900 in 2010.

22065 Whitewood Drive West

Seller: David P. Carroll

Buyer: Christy A. Abbey

Date: June 7

Price: $365,000

Property Description: Lot 41 at Whitewood Subdivision – Aspen Highlands.

57970 Jupiter Place

Seller: Jennie S. and William G. Darrah

Buyer: Jennifer C. Brown and Martin B. Smith

Date: June 7

Price: $557,000

Property Description: 2,043-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.90 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 69 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

1459 Morgan Court

Seller: Nathan and Stephanie Yarbrough

Buyer: Mark Ritter

Date: June 8

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 203, Building 2 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $385,700 in 2020.

38925 Main Street, Milner

Seller: Jason and Kimberley Waldschmidt

Buyer: Lionello Delpiccolo and Laura Stepke

Date: June 8

Price: $654,000

Property Description: 2,098-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 13-14 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $120,000 in 2007.

Total sales: $22.8 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Kristin Perry and Mathew I. Ladd

Buyer: Karen Angela Sanford

Date: June 2

Price: $165,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 330 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Jacqueline and Michael Crowley

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: June 5

Price: $49,980

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Jo Ann and Mark T. Graham

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: June 5

Price: $118,905

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Wade Teter

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: June 5

Price: $50,671

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Edith and Norman Tice

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: June 5

Price: $29,783

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Denise and Kenneth Price

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: June 5

Price: $94,594

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

No address

Seller: Francisco Lammoglia Revocable Trust

Buyer: Ball Real Estate LLC

Date: June 7

Price: $199,000

Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to Unit 26-B at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 26.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Miriam Steinberg

Buyer: Jon E. Graf

Date: June 7

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 614 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Mary M. and Samuel J. Sliman

Buyer: Aaron and Emerald Williams

Date: June 7

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-203 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Steven Mark Berman

Buyer: Linda J. and Kenneth J. Hagan, Jr.

Date: June 7

Price: $82,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 440 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Total timeshares: $1.6 million