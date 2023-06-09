Routt County real estate sales eclipse $24.4M from June 2-8
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $24.4 million across 30 sales for the week of June 2-8.
29405 Big Valley Drive
Seller: FUMT LLC
Buyer: Brett and Erin Austin
Date: June 2
Price: $895,000
Property Description: 35.10 acres of vacant land, Lot 1 at Heckbert Subdivision. Last sold for $595,000 in 2020.
41355 Routt County Road 80, Hayden
Seller: Jacqueline Johanna Villarreal and Conner James Walton
Buyer: Janet Hollifield
Date: June 2
Price: $590,000
Property Description: 2,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 5.88 acres of land. SECS 34-7-88 and 35-7-88. Last sold for $299,000 in 2018.
321 Riverview Way
Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC
Buyer: 3212 Riverview Way LLC
Date: June 2
Price: $1,449,000
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-6 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.
450 Willett Heights Court
Seller: Keri and Scott Schwarz
Buyer: Highland Properties 1423 LLC
Date: June 2
Price: $1,275,000
Property Description: 1,820-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 28 at Rocky Peak Village F9. Last sold for $574,000 in 2017.
No address
Seller: Schmale Family Trust
Buyer: Hunter M. Maddox
Date: June 2
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 0.37 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 3 at Hollingworth Subdivision. Last sold for $310,000 in 2012.
31810 Shoshone Way
Seller: John A. and Susan R. Labate
Buyer: Holly L. and John A. Russo
Date: June 2
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 80 at South Shore at Stagecoach Subdivision. Last sold for $10,000 in 2016.
30050 Hibbert Lane
Seller: John and Michelle Coletta
Buyer: L. Stuart Birdsong Trust
Date: June 2, 2023
Price: $2,150,000
Property Description: SEC 19-4-84.
351 Riverview Way
Seller: On My Knee LLC
Buyer: 351 Riverview LLC
Date: June 5
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-1 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.
1955 Indian Trails
Seller: Jane Davis
Buyer: Carolyn L. Becker
Date: June 5
Price: $1,289,500
Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.10 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 36 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $555,000 in 2018.
1235 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: David and Rebecca Seifried
Date: June 5
Price: $1,685,850
Property Description: 2,243-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.08 acres of land, Filing No. 6, Lot G, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
1761 Meadow Lane
Seller: Judith K. Francis
Buyer: Melissa B. and William J. Steelman
Date: June 5
Price: $1,940,000
Property Description: 2,640-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 26 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $282,000 in 1997.
45051 Routt County Road 76, Hayden
Seller: Amanda Nichole and Matthew Robert Gordon
Buyer: RAS Property Management LLC
Date: June 5
Price: $399,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 18-7-88.
No address
Seller: UBR Ventures LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey Moody
Date: June 5
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 5-6-86.
669 Meadowbrook Circle
Seller: Russell P. Rother Living Trust
Buyer: DMS Legacy Trust
Date: June 6
Price: $4,000,000
Property Description: 3,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.48 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 15 at Mountain View Estates. Last sold for $1,550,000 in 2017.
1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Efticheia S. and Joshua S. Henderson
Buyer: Squall Revocable Living Trust
Date: June 6
Price: $470,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 307, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $134,000 in 2006.
23425 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Edward Malzahn
Buyer: Carol and Michael McCormick
Date: June 6
Price: $999,000
Property Description: 2,867-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.50 acres of land, Lot 34 at Meadowgreen at Stagecoach. Last sold for $286,900 in 2010.
22065 Whitewood Drive West
Seller: David P. Carroll
Buyer: Christy A. Abbey
Date: June 7
Price: $365,000
Property Description: Lot 41 at Whitewood Subdivision – Aspen Highlands.
57970 Jupiter Place
Seller: Jennie S. and William G. Darrah
Buyer: Jennifer C. Brown and Martin B. Smith
Date: June 7
Price: $557,000
Property Description: 2,043-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.90 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 69 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
1459 Morgan Court
Seller: Nathan and Stephanie Yarbrough
Buyer: Mark Ritter
Date: June 8
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 203, Building 2 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $385,700 in 2020.
38925 Main Street, Milner
Seller: Jason and Kimberley Waldschmidt
Buyer: Lionello Delpiccolo and Laura Stepke
Date: June 8
Price: $654,000
Property Description: 2,098-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 13-14 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $120,000 in 2007.
Total sales: $22.8 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Kristin Perry and Mathew I. Ladd
Buyer: Karen Angela Sanford
Date: June 2
Price: $165,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 330 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Jacqueline and Michael Crowley
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: June 5
Price: $49,980
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Jo Ann and Mark T. Graham
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: June 5
Price: $118,905
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Wade Teter
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: June 5
Price: $50,671
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Edith and Norman Tice
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: June 5
Price: $29,783
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Denise and Kenneth Price
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: June 5
Price: $94,594
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
No address
Seller: Francisco Lammoglia Revocable Trust
Buyer: Ball Real Estate LLC
Date: June 7
Price: $199,000
Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to Unit 26-B at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 26.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Miriam Steinberg
Buyer: Jon E. Graf
Date: June 7
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 614 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Mary M. and Samuel J. Sliman
Buyer: Aaron and Emerald Williams
Date: June 7
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-203 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Steven Mark Berman
Buyer: Linda J. and Kenneth J. Hagan, Jr.
Date: June 7
Price: $82,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 440 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total timeshares: $1.6 million
