Routt County real estate sales eclipse $23M from Dec. 9-15
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $23.1 million across 15 sales for the week of Dec. 9-15.
30948 Routt County Road 37
Seller: Rhonda S. and Thomas M. DiCicco
Buyer: James A. and Lia M. Kroner
Date: December 9
Price: $100,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 30-5-87.
31100 Countryside Road
Seller: Herbert S. and Lora L. Hall
Buyer: Christie A. and Vincent J. Milano
Date: December 9
Price: $5,495,000
Property Description: 8,387-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 2.70 acres of land, Lot 10 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,725,000 in 2015.
No address
Seller: Jerome R. Negaard
Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz
Date: December 9
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 0.26 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 5, Lot 238 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision.
23195 Routt County Road 56
Seller: Shook Family Trust
Buyer: Hilary and John Spillane
Date: December 9
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 2,137-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on land, SEC 13-8-86 and 24-8-86. Last sold for $855,000 in 2007.
2339 Oxford Way
Seller: Hilary and John Spillane
Buyer: Christine Noble
Date: December 9
Price: $1,425,000
Property Description: 2,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 56 at West End Village. Last sold for $675,000 in 2018.
No address
Seller: Catherine L. Ward
Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz
Date: December 9
Price: $6,000
Property Description: 0.26 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 5, Lot 241 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Steamboat Rockies 2124 LLC
Buyer: Jamie H. and Kelli L. Broadbent
Date: December 9
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 204, Building A at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $155,000 in 2018.
2120 Downhill Drive
Seller: Bobert LLC
Buyer: Lincoln and Downhill LLC
Date: December 12
Price: $2,800,000
Property Description: 12,405-square-foot, commercial space on 1.41 acres of land, Lot 2 at Amalgamated Subdivision.
1230 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Ann and Gwen A. Rogers
Date: December 12
Price: $1,438,625
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
2375 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Corey Lee and Sarah Lea Peterson
Buyer: Brooke A. and Marc R. Groulx
Date: December 13
Price: $625,000
Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 418, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $495,000 in 2021.
2490 Val D Isere Circle
Seller: Charles C. and Melanie O. Nygren
Buyer: Craig and Patricia Wicker
Date: December 13
Price: $2,005,000
Property Description: 2,921-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 10A at Val Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $1,250,000 in 2020.
1863 River Queen Lane
Seller: 1863 River Queen LN LLC
Buyer: EMD Properties LLC
Date: December 13
Price: $4,590,000
Property Description: 4,629-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence, Lot 4 at Eagle’s Vista Subdivision.
1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Kelly and Samuel Palmer Saunders
Buyer: Jessica Crain and Marc Hosken
Date: December 13
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 109 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $659,000 in 2021.
2710 Longthong Court
Seller: Heidbrier Gwin Joint Revocable Trust
Buyer: TLT Steamboat LLC
Date: December 15
Price: $1,494,500
Property Description: 2,696-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.07 acres of land, Lot B at M & J Townhomes. Last sold for $1,055,000 in 2008.
Total sales: $22.6 million
Timeshares
28745 Valley View Lane
Seller: Katherine/Katharine T. Cannon
Buyer: Thomas J. Cannon
Date: December 13
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to Lot 30 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision F2A.
Total timeshares: $525,000
