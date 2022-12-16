Routt County real estate sales eclipse $23M from Dec. 9-15

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $23.1 million across 15 sales for the week of Dec. 9-15.

30948 Routt County Road 37

Seller: Rhonda S. and Thomas M. DiCicco

Buyer: James A. and Lia M. Kroner

Date: December 9

Price: $100,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 30-5-87.

31100 Countryside Road

Seller: Herbert S. and Lora L. Hall

Buyer: Christie A. and Vincent J. Milano

Date: December 9

Price: $5,495,000

Property Description: 8,387-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 2.70 acres of land, Lot 10 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,725,000 in 2015.

No address

Seller: Jerome R. Negaard

Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz

Date: December 9

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 0.26 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 5, Lot 238 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision.

23195 Routt County Road 56

Seller: Shook Family Trust

Buyer: Hilary and John Spillane

Date: December 9

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 2,137-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on land, SEC 13-8-86 and 24-8-86. Last sold for $855,000 in 2007.

2339 Oxford Way

Seller: Hilary and John Spillane

Buyer: Christine Noble

Date: December 9

Price: $1,425,000

Property Description: 2,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 56 at West End Village. Last sold for $675,000 in 2018.

No address

Seller: Catherine L. Ward

Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz

Date: December 9

Price: $6,000

Property Description: 0.26 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 5, Lot 241 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Steamboat Rockies 2124 LLC

Buyer: Jamie H. and Kelli L. Broadbent

Date: December 9

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 204, Building A at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $155,000 in 2018.

2120 Downhill Drive

Seller: Bobert LLC

Buyer: Lincoln and Downhill LLC

Date: December 12

Price: $2,800,000

Property Description: 12,405-square-foot, commercial space on 1.41 acres of land, Lot 2 at Amalgamated Subdivision.

1230 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Ann and Gwen A. Rogers

Date: December 12

Price: $1,438,625

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

2375 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Corey Lee and Sarah Lea Peterson

Buyer: Brooke A. and Marc R. Groulx

Date: December 13

Price: $625,000

Property Description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 418, Building B at Storm Meadows Club Condo. Last sold for $495,000 in 2021.

2490 Val D Isere Circle

Seller: Charles C. and Melanie O. Nygren

Buyer: Craig and Patricia Wicker

Date: December 13

Price: $2,005,000

Property Description: 2,921-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 10A at Val Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $1,250,000 in 2020.

1863 River Queen Lane

Seller: 1863 River Queen LN LLC

Buyer: EMD Properties LLC

Date: December 13

Price: $4,590,000

Property Description: 4,629-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence, Lot 4 at Eagle’s Vista Subdivision.

1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Kelly and Samuel Palmer Saunders

Buyer: Jessica Crain and Marc Hosken

Date: December 13

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 109 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $659,000 in 2021.

2710 Longthong Court

Seller: Heidbrier Gwin Joint Revocable Trust

Buyer: TLT Steamboat LLC

Date: December 15

Price: $1,494,500

Property Description: 2,696-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.07 acres of land, Lot B at M & J Townhomes. Last sold for $1,055,000 in 2008.

Total sales: $22.6 million

Timeshares

28745 Valley View Lane

Seller: Katherine/Katharine T. Cannon

Buyer: Thomas J. Cannon

Date: December 13

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1/12-interest in and to Lot 30 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision F2A.

Total timeshares: $525,000