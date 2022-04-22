 Routt County real estate sales eclipse $23.2M the week of April 15-21 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $23.2M the week of April 15-21

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $23.2 million across 32 sales the week of April 15-21.

No address

Seller: Blue Sage Ventures LLC, BSV-GLG Clocktower LLC

Buyer: JAKS SB1 LLC

Date: April 15, 2022

Price: $4,600,000

Property Description: Commercial property, SECS 21-6-84 and 22-6-84.

1 Balsam Court

Seller: Linda D. and William E. Washburn

Buyer: Michael Hennesy

Date: April 15, 2022

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot BA 1, Building 1 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $98,000 in 1995.

2720 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Lagom Properties LLC

Buyer: Canyon Creek 107 LLC

Date: April 15, 2022

Price: $990,000

Property Description: 1,027-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107, Building A at Canyon Creek Condo. Last sold for $340,000 in 2005.

23565 Stagehorn Trail

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: George and Nikki Danellis

9Date: April 15, 2022

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 6 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

No address

Seller: Martin Germain

Buyer: Chanel R. and Christopher L. Csordas

Date: April 18, 2022

Price: $22,000

Property Description: 1.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 78 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $12,000 in 2021.

2739 Abbey Road

Seller: Alexis and Merrick Tracy

Buyer: Chad S. Garrett and Brittney G. Wilburn

Date: April 18, 2022

Price: $1,485,000

Property Description: 4,148-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 12 at West End Village. Last sold for $734,000 in 2018.

30600 Reinsman Court

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Thunderhead Holdings LLC

Date: April 18, 2022

Price: $114,000

Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 19-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

30605 Reinsman Court, 30607 Reinsman Court

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Thunderhead Holdings LLC

Date: April 18, 2022

Price: $109,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 20-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

2717 So. Copper

Seller: Terraquai Investments LLC

Buyer: 2717 So. Copper LLC

Date: April 18, 2022

Price: $3,950,000

Property Description: 17,547-square-foor commercial building on 2.33 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 1 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $938,500 in 2005.

3315 Columbine Drive

Seller: Mackenzie Duff and Alek Robert Kowalick

Buyer: Michelle Koci

Date: April 7, 2022

Price: $760,000

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1305 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XIII. Last sold for $438,000 in 2020.

833 Weiss Circle

Seller: Judy M. Elliott and Jeffery L. Nelson

Buyer: Heather Floyd and Greg Metzel

Date: April 19, 2022

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,024-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.021 acres of land, Unit 3 at Townhomes at Walton Pond. Last sold for $375,000 in 2016.

No address

Seller: Acorn Inn, Stahl Investments GP/LP

Buyer: Eagle Mountain Land Development LLC

Date: April 19, 2022

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 3.58 acres of agricultural land, Lot 8 at Snokomo Estates Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.

38620 Hidden Springs Drive

Seller: Bates Family Trust

Buyer: Jacquelyn Cramer IRA, NDTCO Trustee

Date: April 19, 2022

Price: $121,250

Property Description: 5.0 acres of agricultural land, Lot 24 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $47,800 in 2017.

51500 Quaker Mountain Circle South, 51545 Quaker Mountain Circle North

Seller: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Kathryn Moore IRA 50%/Richard Moore IRA 50% Undivided Interest

Buyer: Paige Paglia and Toby Pattridge

Date: April 19, 2022

Price: $145,000

Property Description: Vacant land, Lot 59 at Quaker Mountain Ranch Phase III. Last sold for $64,000 in 2017.

2900 Rowhouse Drive

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Domingo A. and Margaret G. Moreira

Date: April 19, 2022

Price: $1,125,000

Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot M2, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

122 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Casue Investments Inc.

Buyer: Cathleen Cassulosole

Date: April 19, 2022

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 38 at Sierra View Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Rocky Forest LLC

Buyer: Ilse Wilson

Date: April 19, 2022

Price: $18,500

Property Description: 1.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at Overland Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,200 in 2021.

59750 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Petra and Tommy Bernehed

Buyer: Gypsum DRMS LLC

Date: April 19, 2022

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 4,188-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on residential land, Lots 111-114 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

29125 River Drive

Seller: Alexis M. and Kory R. Kistner

Buyer: Michelle L. and Steven Elliott Olsen

Date: April 19, 2022

Price: $767,000

Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.09 acres of land, Block 2, Lot 20 at Elk Ridge Homesites Subdivision. Last sold for $385,000 in 2020.

24525 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Rebecca S. Derry and John A. Elliot Jr.

Buyer: Allison R. Mariani McLeod and Matthew D. McLeod

Date: April 20, 2022

Price: $51,000

Property Description: 0.84 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 34 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $32,000 in 2003.

35855 Routt County Road 59

Seller: Carmen Ashbaugh

Buyer: George Krawzoff and Patricia Ann Rockwood

Date: April 20, 2022

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence with garage on 35.24 acres of land, Lot 1 at Johnson Ranch. Last sold for $150,000 in 2007.

321 Pearl Street

Seller: Jeremy Joseph Rodriguez

Buyer: Matthew and Terra Share

Date: April 20, 2022

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 27-28 at Woolery’s Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $560,000 in 2018.

910 Dry Creek South Road

Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp

Buyer: Joshua Donald Westfall

Date: April 20, 2022

Price: $62,500

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 12 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

30575 Marshall Ridge

Seller: SSCL Sidney Peak Investment LLC

Buyer: Harold and Janet B. Lydick

Date: April 21, 2022

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 50.3 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 12 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $599,000 in 2021.

21762 Fourth Avenue

Seller: Little Lambs LLC

Buyer: Sylvia B. Geiger and Michael A. Pollmann

Date: April 21, 2022

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 2,128-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 35-40 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $245,000 in 2018.

No address

Seller: Geoff Davidson

Buyer: Brownere LLC

Date: April 21, 2022

Price: $10,500

Property Description: 1.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 95 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.

1610 Mustang Run

Seller: Seagull Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Lisa Palmiotto

Date: April 21, 2022

Price: $810,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5C at Mustang Run Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $345,000 in 2014.

2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: John and Martha Papineau

Buyer: Michael K. Kelly

Date: April 21, 2022

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 403, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $215,000 in 2006.

340 Mariposa Drive

Seller: Behrman Custom Homes LLC

Buyer: Lisa and Michael J. Moore

Date: April 21, 2022

Price: $585,000

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 51 at Lake Village, Hayden.

Total sales: $22,360,750

Timeshares

1315 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: A. Patricia Houlihan and Daniel E. Jacobi

Buyer: Jerri Lynn and Thomas William Jacobs

Date: April 20, 2022

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to a 4,157-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Lot 27-A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 27.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Charles L. and Joy E. Wagner

Buyer: Mowrey Family Trust

Date: April 20, 2022

Price: $190,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,107-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 565 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Carleen V. and James M. Haselden

Buyer: SSCL Sidney Peak Investment LLC

Date: April 20, 2022

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,292-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-304 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2021.

Total timeshares: $895,000

