Routt County real estate sales eclipse $23.2M the week of April 15-21
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $23.2 million across 32 sales the week of April 15-21.
No address
Seller: Blue Sage Ventures LLC, BSV-GLG Clocktower LLC
Buyer: JAKS SB1 LLC
Date: April 15, 2022
Price: $4,600,000
Property Description: Commercial property, SECS 21-6-84 and 22-6-84.
1 Balsam Court
Seller: Linda D. and William E. Washburn
Buyer: Michael Hennesy
Date: April 15, 2022
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot BA 1, Building 1 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $98,000 in 1995.
2720 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Lagom Properties LLC
Buyer: Canyon Creek 107 LLC
Date: April 15, 2022
Price: $990,000
Property Description: 1,027-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107, Building A at Canyon Creek Condo. Last sold for $340,000 in 2005.
23565 Stagehorn Trail
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: George and Nikki Danellis
9Date: April 15, 2022
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 6 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
No address
Seller: Martin Germain
Buyer: Chanel R. and Christopher L. Csordas
Date: April 18, 2022
Price: $22,000
Property Description: 1.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 78 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $12,000 in 2021.
2739 Abbey Road
Seller: Alexis and Merrick Tracy
Buyer: Chad S. Garrett and Brittney G. Wilburn
Date: April 18, 2022
Price: $1,485,000
Property Description: 4,148-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 12 at West End Village. Last sold for $734,000 in 2018.
30600 Reinsman Court
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Thunderhead Holdings LLC
Date: April 18, 2022
Price: $114,000
Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 19-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
30605 Reinsman Court, 30607 Reinsman Court
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Thunderhead Holdings LLC
Date: April 18, 2022
Price: $109,000
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 20-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
2717 So. Copper
Seller: Terraquai Investments LLC
Buyer: 2717 So. Copper LLC
Date: April 18, 2022
Price: $3,950,000
Property Description: 17,547-square-foor commercial building on 2.33 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 1 at Copper Ridge Business Park. Last sold for $938,500 in 2005.
3315 Columbine Drive
Seller: Mackenzie Duff and Alek Robert Kowalick
Buyer: Michelle Koci
Date: April 7, 2022
Price: $760,000
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1305 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XIII. Last sold for $438,000 in 2020.
833 Weiss Circle
Seller: Judy M. Elliott and Jeffery L. Nelson
Buyer: Heather Floyd and Greg Metzel
Date: April 19, 2022
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,024-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.021 acres of land, Unit 3 at Townhomes at Walton Pond. Last sold for $375,000 in 2016.
No address
Seller: Acorn Inn, Stahl Investments GP/LP
Buyer: Eagle Mountain Land Development LLC
Date: April 19, 2022
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 3.58 acres of agricultural land, Lot 8 at Snokomo Estates Meadowgreen at Stagecoach.
38620 Hidden Springs Drive
Seller: Bates Family Trust
Buyer: Jacquelyn Cramer IRA, NDTCO Trustee
Date: April 19, 2022
Price: $121,250
Property Description: 5.0 acres of agricultural land, Lot 24 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $47,800 in 2017.
51500 Quaker Mountain Circle South, 51545 Quaker Mountain Circle North
Seller: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Kathryn Moore IRA 50%/Richard Moore IRA 50% Undivided Interest
Buyer: Paige Paglia and Toby Pattridge
Date: April 19, 2022
Price: $145,000
Property Description: Vacant land, Lot 59 at Quaker Mountain Ranch Phase III. Last sold for $64,000 in 2017.
2900 Rowhouse Drive
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Domingo A. and Margaret G. Moreira
Date: April 19, 2022
Price: $1,125,000
Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot M2, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
122 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Casue Investments Inc.
Buyer: Cathleen Cassulosole
Date: April 19, 2022
Price: $60,000
Property Description: 0.16 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 38 at Sierra View Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Rocky Forest LLC
Buyer: Ilse Wilson
Date: April 19, 2022
Price: $18,500
Property Description: 1.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at Overland Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,200 in 2021.
59750 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Petra and Tommy Bernehed
Buyer: Gypsum DRMS LLC
Date: April 19, 2022
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 4,188-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on residential land, Lots 111-114 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
29125 River Drive
Seller: Alexis M. and Kory R. Kistner
Buyer: Michelle L. and Steven Elliott Olsen
Date: April 19, 2022
Price: $767,000
Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.09 acres of land, Block 2, Lot 20 at Elk Ridge Homesites Subdivision. Last sold for $385,000 in 2020.
24525 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Rebecca S. Derry and John A. Elliot Jr.
Buyer: Allison R. Mariani McLeod and Matthew D. McLeod
Date: April 20, 2022
Price: $51,000
Property Description: 0.84 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 34 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $32,000 in 2003.
35855 Routt County Road 59
Seller: Carmen Ashbaugh
Buyer: George Krawzoff and Patricia Ann Rockwood
Date: April 20, 2022
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence with garage on 35.24 acres of land, Lot 1 at Johnson Ranch. Last sold for $150,000 in 2007.
321 Pearl Street
Seller: Jeremy Joseph Rodriguez
Buyer: Matthew and Terra Share
Date: April 20, 2022
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: 1,104-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 27-28 at Woolery’s Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $560,000 in 2018.
910 Dry Creek South Road
Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp
Buyer: Joshua Donald Westfall
Date: April 20, 2022
Price: $62,500
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 12 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.
30575 Marshall Ridge
Seller: SSCL Sidney Peak Investment LLC
Buyer: Harold and Janet B. Lydick
Date: April 21, 2022
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 50.3 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 12 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $599,000 in 2021.
21762 Fourth Avenue
Seller: Little Lambs LLC
Buyer: Sylvia B. Geiger and Michael A. Pollmann
Date: April 21, 2022
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 2,128-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 35-40 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $245,000 in 2018.
No address
Seller: Geoff Davidson
Buyer: Brownere LLC
Date: April 21, 2022
Price: $10,500
Property Description: 1.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 95 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
1610 Mustang Run
Seller: Seagull Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Lisa Palmiotto
Date: April 21, 2022
Price: $810,000
Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5C at Mustang Run Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $345,000 in 2014.
2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: John and Martha Papineau
Buyer: Michael K. Kelly
Date: April 21, 2022
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 403, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $215,000 in 2006.
340 Mariposa Drive
Seller: Behrman Custom Homes LLC
Buyer: Lisa and Michael J. Moore
Date: April 21, 2022
Price: $585,000
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 51 at Lake Village, Hayden.
Total sales: $22,360,750
Timeshares
1315 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: A. Patricia Houlihan and Daniel E. Jacobi
Buyer: Jerri Lynn and Thomas William Jacobs
Date: April 20, 2022
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to a 4,157-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Lot 27-A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 27.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Charles L. and Joy E. Wagner
Buyer: Mowrey Family Trust
Date: April 20, 2022
Price: $190,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,107-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 565 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Carleen V. and James M. Haselden
Buyer: SSCL Sidney Peak Investment LLC
Date: April 20, 2022
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,292-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-304 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2021.
Total timeshares: $895,000
