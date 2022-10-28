Routt County real estate sales eclipse $22M from Oct. 21-27
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $22.8 million across 28 sales for the week of Oct. 21-27.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Resnik Family Trust
Buyer: Luanne Klein
Date: October 21
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 106, Building D at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $85,000 in 1998.
28255 Valley View Lane
Seller: DRH Trust, Daniel Robert Hudspeth and Patricia A. Hoyt Trust
Buyer: Charles Fuller Cowles Trust Agreement and Constance Mayeron Cowles Trust Agreement
Date: October 21
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 5.53 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 47 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $255,000 in 2020.
1375 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Cynthia Goulet
Buyer: Phyllis Facilities LLC
Date: October 21
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 13, Building Sigma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $207,000 in 2020.
1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Jeannette Iverson
Buyer: BJ Energy Enterprises LP
Date: October 24
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 201, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $139,000 in 2016.
24625 Jack Creek Road
Seller: Kimberly L. and Ronald N. Tilley
Buyer: Cory Flavin
Date: October 24
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 3,380-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 41.35 acres of agricultural land, SEC 34-4-85.
106 Shady Lane, Hayden
Seller: Jason R. and Lindsey R. Bonner
Buyer: Inga Karin Marie Hoglund
Date: October 24
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 1,586-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 4 at The Meadow. Last sold for $285,000 in 2017.
No address
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC
Buyer: Matthew and Lisa Davie Trust
Date: October 24
Price: $2,200,000
Property Description: Lot 61 at Alpine Mountain Ranch Land Preservation Subdivision Exemption Amendment No. 5.
1380 Athens Plaza
Seller: Gary S., Susan M. and Zachary Engle
Buyer: John Paul and Malwina B. Sarnas
Date: October 24
Price: $362,500
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 14, Building Beta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $171,000 in 2018.
23090 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Macy Lindsten
Buyer: Gary S., Susan M. and Zachary Engle
Date: October 24
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Block 7, Lot E at Second Replat Projects I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $233,000 in 2017.
501 West Airport Boulevard
Seller: Jan Michael and Susan C. Good
Buyer: Steamboat of Colorado LLC
Date: October 25
Price: $75,000
Property Description: 237-square-foot commercial, Filing No. 2, Unit C-54 at Hayden Airport Garages.
No address
Seller: Rockin D’s Long Park LLC
Buyer: Rancho Afortunado LLC
Date: October 25
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 480 acres of agricultural land, SECS 21-1-83, 22-1-83, 27-1-83, 28-1-83. Last sold for $875,000 in 2019.
2524 Coper Ridge Drive
Seller: Kevin and Marc Caparrelli
Buyer: Inga Karin Marie Hoglund
Date: October 25, 2022
Price: $480,000
Property Description: 1,560-square-foot commercial condo, Unit A-7 at Wescoin Ridge Commercial Condominium. Last sold for $156,500 in 2012.
20650 Hoch-Eye Way, 33750 Whiffle Tree Trail, 20685 Cinch Trail
Seller: Christine S. and James B. Avery
Buyer: Kyle Ryan Berry
Date: October 25
Price: $195,000
Property Description: 5.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 88, 90, 91 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.
57030 Golden Tide Place
Seller: Donna J. Stone
Buyer: Barbara and Paul Klipfel
Date: October 25
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 1.05 acres of vacant land, Lot 75 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 1.
730 Yampa Street
Seller: Kori H. Dooley
Buyer: 28th Place LLC
Date: October 25
Price: $920,000
Property Description: 1,151-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B5 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $385,000 in 2017.
Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Mark and Natalie Hart
Date: October 26
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot H at Urban Street at the Mountain.
1005 Village Lane
Seller: 1005 Village LLC
Buyer: Abigail M. and Benjamin S. Hoffner
Date: October 26
Price: $1,510,000
Property Description: 1,834-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 15 at Village Green Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $927,000 in 2020.
No address
Seller: Meghan R. Pankey and Craig E. Smith
Buyer: Jacqueline A. and Todd J. Courtney
Date: October 26
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 200 acres of agricultural land, SEC 9-8-87.
952 Steamboat Boulevard
Seller: William Keats and Galina Sidneva
Buyer: Charles C. and Melanie O. Nygren
Date: October 26
Price: $3,250,000
Property Description: 5,142-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.63 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 38 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $275,000 in 2002.
27270 Quarter Moon Way
Seller: William Stuart Hood and Kay Norton Sears
Buyer: Blake L. and Jennifer L. Shaw
Date: October 26
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 6.70 acres of agricultural land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead F1.
No address
Seller: Ute Highlands Ranch LLC
Buyer: Colby D. and Michelle R. Townsend
Date: October 26
Price: $409,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 25-6-88.
3317 Willowbrook Court
Seller: Karen J. and Raymond C. Parks
Buyer: Kelli Kennedy and B. F. Tyler
Date: October 27
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,501-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 4 at Willowbrook at Steamboat.
11 Cypress Court
Seller: Jon E. Graf
Buyer: Oliver McHathaway LLC
Date: October 27
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot CY11, Building 6 at Whistler Village Townhomes. Last sold for $360,000 in 2021.
Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Gina and Kevin Roegner
Date: October 27
Price: $1,454,330
Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot H at Urban Street at the Mountain.
Total sales: $21.9 million
Timeshares
2255 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Finca Llano LLC
Buyer: William H. Davis
Date: October 21
Price: $147,500
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 114 at Christie Condominiums.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Judy and Richard Tomlinson
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: October 25
Price: $6,549
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Brooke S. David
Buyer: John F. and Virginia F. Rowan
Date: October 26
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-515 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Shashi and Priya Vaswani Revocable Trust
Buyer: Browdy Qualified Spousal Trust
Date: October 27
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-414 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Timeshares: $944,049
