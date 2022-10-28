Routt County real estate sales eclipse $22M from Oct. 21-27

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $22.8 million across 28 sales for the week of Oct. 21-27.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Resnik Family Trust

Buyer: Luanne Klein

Date: October 21

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 106, Building D at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $85,000 in 1998.

28255 Valley View Lane

Seller: DRH Trust, Daniel Robert Hudspeth and Patricia A. Hoyt Trust

Buyer: Charles Fuller Cowles Trust Agreement and Constance Mayeron Cowles Trust Agreement

Date: October 21

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 5.53 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 47 at Blacktail Mountain Estates Subdivision. Last sold for $255,000 in 2020.

1375 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Cynthia Goulet

Buyer: Phyllis Facilities LLC

Date: October 21

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 13, Building Sigma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $207,000 in 2020.

1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Jeannette Iverson

Buyer: BJ Energy Enterprises LP

Date: October 24

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 201, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $139,000 in 2016.

24625 Jack Creek Road

Seller: Kimberly L. and Ronald N. Tilley

Buyer: Cory Flavin

Date: October 24

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 3,380-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 41.35 acres of agricultural land, SEC 34-4-85.

106 Shady Lane, Hayden

Seller: Jason R. and Lindsey R. Bonner

Buyer: Inga Karin Marie Hoglund

Date: October 24

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 1,586-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Lot 4 at The Meadow. Last sold for $285,000 in 2017.

No address

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP, Steamboat Alpine Development LLC

Buyer: Matthew and Lisa Davie Trust

Date: October 24

Price: $2,200,000

Property Description: Lot 61 at Alpine Mountain Ranch Land Preservation Subdivision Exemption Amendment No. 5.

1380 Athens Plaza

Seller: Gary S., Susan M. and Zachary Engle

Buyer: John Paul and Malwina B. Sarnas

Date: October 24

Price: $362,500

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 14, Building Beta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $171,000 in 2018.

23090 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Macy Lindsten

Buyer: Gary S., Susan M. and Zachary Engle

Date: October 24

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Block 7, Lot E at Second Replat Projects I & II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $233,000 in 2017.

501 West Airport Boulevard

Seller: Jan Michael and Susan C. Good

Buyer: Steamboat of Colorado LLC

Date: October 25

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot commercial, Filing No. 2, Unit C-54 at Hayden Airport Garages.

No address

Seller: Rockin D’s Long Park LLC

Buyer: Rancho Afortunado LLC

Date: October 25

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 480 acres of agricultural land, SECS 21-1-83, 22-1-83, 27-1-83, 28-1-83. Last sold for $875,000 in 2019.

2524 Coper Ridge Drive

Seller: Kevin and Marc Caparrelli

Buyer: Inga Karin Marie Hoglund

Date: October 25, 2022

Price: $480,000

Property Description: 1,560-square-foot commercial condo, Unit A-7 at Wescoin Ridge Commercial Condominium. Last sold for $156,500 in 2012.

20650 Hoch-Eye Way, 33750 Whiffle Tree Trail, 20685 Cinch Trail

Seller: Christine S. and James B. Avery

Buyer: Kyle Ryan Berry

Date: October 25

Price: $195,000

Property Description: 5.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 88, 90, 91 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach.

57030 Golden Tide Place

Seller: Donna J. Stone

Buyer: Barbara and Paul Klipfel

Date: October 25

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 1.05 acres of vacant land, Lot 75 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 1.

730 Yampa Street

Seller: Kori H. Dooley

Buyer: 28th Place LLC

Date: October 25

Price: $920,000

Property Description: 1,151-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B5 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $385,000 in 2017.

Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Mark and Natalie Hart

Date: October 26

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot H at Urban Street at the Mountain.

1005 Village Lane

Seller: 1005 Village LLC

Buyer: Abigail M. and Benjamin S. Hoffner

Date: October 26

Price: $1,510,000

Property Description: 1,834-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 15 at Village Green Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $927,000 in 2020.

No address

Seller: Meghan R. Pankey and Craig E. Smith

Buyer: Jacqueline A. and Todd J. Courtney

Date: October 26

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 200 acres of agricultural land, SEC 9-8-87.

952 Steamboat Boulevard

Seller: William Keats and Galina Sidneva

Buyer: Charles C. and Melanie O. Nygren

Date: October 26

Price: $3,250,000

Property Description: 5,142-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.63 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 38 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $275,000 in 2002.

27270 Quarter Moon Way

Seller: William Stuart Hood and Kay Norton Sears

Buyer: Blake L. and Jennifer L. Shaw

Date: October 26

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 6.70 acres of agricultural land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead F1.

No address

Seller: Ute Highlands Ranch LLC

Buyer: Colby D. and Michelle R. Townsend

Date: October 26

Price: $409,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 25-6-88.

3317 Willowbrook Court

Seller: Karen J. and Raymond C. Parks

Buyer: Kelli Kennedy and B. F. Tyler

Date: October 27

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,501-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 4 at Willowbrook at Steamboat.

11 Cypress Court

Seller: Jon E. Graf

Buyer: Oliver McHathaway LLC

Date: October 27

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot CY11, Building 6 at Whistler Village Townhomes. Last sold for $360,000 in 2021.

Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Gina and Kevin Roegner

Date: October 27

Price: $1,454,330

Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot H at Urban Street at the Mountain.

Total sales: $21.9 million

Timeshares

2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Finca Llano LLC

Buyer: William H. Davis

Date: October 21

Price: $147,500

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 114 at Christie Condominiums.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Judy and Richard Tomlinson

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: October 25

Price: $6,549

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Brooke S. David

Buyer: John F. and Virginia F. Rowan

Date: October 26

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-515 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Shashi and Priya Vaswani Revocable Trust

Buyer: Browdy Qualified Spousal Trust

Date: October 27

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-414 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Timeshares: $944,049