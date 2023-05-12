Routt County real estate sales eclipse $22.7M from May 5-11
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $22.7 million across 24 sales for the week of May 5-11.
3026 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: Ski Aspen Leaf 3026 LLC
Buyer: Hadley Romer Barlow and Griffin Edward Olson
Date: May 5
Price: $997,000
Property Description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 301 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $565,000 in 2019.
1700 Ranch Road
Seller: Althea Davis and Richard Alan Patt
Buyer: Oliver Point Properties LLC
Date: May 5
Price: $1,220,000
Property Description: 1,548-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 216 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $466,000 in 2016.
43050 Rolling Ridge Road
Seller: Lance Johnson and Nicole Sheldon
Buyer: Joshua P. Hankes Revocable Trust and Lisa Donnelly Hankes Revocable Trust
Date: May 5
Price: $770,000
Property Description: 35.23 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Rolling Ridge. Last sold for $502,500 in 2021.
No address, Milner
Seller: UBR Ventures LLC
Buyer: Richard E. O’Brien Marital Trust
Date: May 5
Price: $1,781,975
Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 5-6-86 and 8-6-86.
1233 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Kate and Michael Oresar
Date: May 5
Price: $1,819,675
Property Description: 2,637-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 6, Lot G, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
No address
Seller: Eatherton JC
Buyer: Wilco Land LLC
Date: May 5
Price: $7,500
Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 7, Lots 119-120 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
902 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp
Buyer: Dave Freideman
Date: May 5
Price: $68,000
Property Description: 0.15 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 10 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.
32755 Wildhorse Way
Seller: Richard Morgan and Catherine Withrow
Buyer: Jill M. and Joseph W. Manning
Date: May 5
Price: $129,000
Property Description: 1.46 acres of vacant land, Lot 56 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
274 Locust Court
Seller: Donette D. Erwin
Buyer: Eleanor Claire and Richard John Todd Morgan
Date: May 8
Price: $930,000
Property Description: 1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Lot A at Locust Court Townhomes at Willett Ridge. Last sold for $158,000 in 1994.
32534 Ute Trail
Seller: Land Jack LLC
Buyer: Suzanne Robinson
Date: May 8
Price: $13,000
Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant land, Lot 82 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $6,000 in 2022.
40575 North Star Place
Seller: Claire E. and David G. Wren
Buyer: Natphitcha Deepradup and Chokdee Seelarat
Date: May 8
Price: $919,000
Property Description: 2,094-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 69 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $195,000 in 1998.
561 Crawford Avenue
Seller: Ryan J. Pfaff
Buyer: Jessica and Michael Burk
Date: May 9
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-2 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,225,000 in 2022.
2235 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Timothy Scopac
Buyer: Mary Frances Gould
Date: April 9
Price: $699,900
Property Description: 590-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit T-12, Building 300 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condo. Last sold for $282,000 in 2020.
21095 Stallion Way
Seller: Daniel E. and Angela J. Hackley, Angela J. Spadea
Buyer: Andrew Peter Johnson
Date: May 10
Price: $96,000
Property Description: 1.38 acres of vacant land, Lot 39 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
1440 Bangtail Way
Seller: FV Traverse LLC
Buyer: Emily Jorgensen and Nicholas Sowl
Date: May 10
Price: $1,830,250
Property Description: 2,660-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 4A at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.
1231 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: John W. Burgess and Amber M. Burgess Joint Revocable Trust
Date: May 10
Price: $1,575,000
Property Description: 2,243-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.08 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot G, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
23345 Stageline Avenue
Seller: Happy A. and Joseph M. Lear
Buyer: American Dream Custom Home Builders Inc.
Date: May 10
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 0.37 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $107,900 in 2006.
23335 Stageline Avenue
Seller: Saundra L. Lear
Buyer: American Dream Custom Home Builders Inc.
Date: May 10
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $105,900 in 2006.
730 Yampa Street
Seller: Dann JT Bruden & Paul F. Twardock Living Trust, Lesli J. Bruden
Buyer: Rachel S. Lee and Bryan Scott Queen
Date: May 10
Price: $995,000
Property Description: 1,151-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit C4 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $274,000 in 2014.
23425 Division Drive
Seller: Kristen L. Lear
Buyer: American Dream Custom Home Buildings Inc.
Date: May 11
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $109,900 in 2006.
3155 Ingles Lane
Seller: SHO, LLC
Buyer: MHH Steamboat Ingles Holdings, LLC
Date: May 11
Price: $6,800,000
Property Description: 15.584-square-foot, commercial property on 1.02 acres of land, Lot 3 at Indian Meadows Subdivision (La Quinta).
Total sales: $22.4 million
Timeshares
2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: Lisa Voshell and Scott Palmer Yerkes
Date: May 8
Price: $99,760
Property Description: Floating Vacation Period, Unit 7503 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Bay Family Trust
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 10
Price: $125,206
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Kristin E. Bowen, Kristin E. Lakes
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: May 10
Price: $19,949
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
Total timeshares: $244,915
