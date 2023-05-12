Routt County real estate sales eclipse $22.7M from May 5-11

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $22.7 million across 24 sales for the week of May 5-11.

3026 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Ski Aspen Leaf 3026 LLC

Buyer: Hadley Romer Barlow and Griffin Edward Olson

Date: May 5

Price: $997,000

Property Description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 301 at Aspens at Walton Creek. Last sold for $565,000 in 2019.

1700 Ranch Road

Seller: Althea Davis and Richard Alan Patt

Buyer: Oliver Point Properties LLC

Date: May 5

Price: $1,220,000

Property Description: 1,548-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 216 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $466,000 in 2016.

43050 Rolling Ridge Road

Seller: Lance Johnson and Nicole Sheldon

Buyer: Joshua P. Hankes Revocable Trust and Lisa Donnelly Hankes Revocable Trust

Date: May 5

Price: $770,000

Property Description: 35.23 acres of agricultural land, Lot 4 at Rolling Ridge. Last sold for $502,500 in 2021.

No address, Milner

Seller: UBR Ventures LLC

Buyer: Richard E. O’Brien Marital Trust

Date: May 5

Price: $1,781,975

Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 5-6-86 and 8-6-86.

1233 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Kate and Michael Oresar

Date: May 5

Price: $1,819,675

Property Description: 2,637-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 6, Lot G, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

No address

Seller: Eatherton JC

Buyer: Wilco Land LLC

Date: May 5

Price: $7,500

Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 7, Lots 119-120 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

902 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp

Buyer: Dave Freideman

Date: May 5

Price: $68,000

Property Description: 0.15 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 10 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

32755 Wildhorse Way

Seller: Richard Morgan and Catherine Withrow

Buyer: Jill M. and Joseph W. Manning

Date: May 5

Price: $129,000

Property Description: 1.46 acres of vacant land, Lot 56 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

274 Locust Court

Seller: Donette D. Erwin

Buyer: Eleanor Claire and Richard John Todd Morgan

Date: May 8

Price: $930,000

Property Description: 1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Lot A at Locust Court Townhomes at Willett Ridge. Last sold for $158,000 in 1994.

32534 Ute Trail

Seller: Land Jack LLC

Buyer: Suzanne Robinson

Date: May 8

Price: $13,000

Property Description: 0.54 acres of vacant land, Lot 82 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $6,000 in 2022.

40575 North Star Place

Seller: Claire E. and David G. Wren

Buyer: Natphitcha Deepradup and Chokdee Seelarat

Date: May 8

Price: $919,000

Property Description: 2,094-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 69 at Steamboat II Subdivision. Last sold for $195,000 in 1998.

561 Crawford Avenue

Seller: Ryan J. Pfaff

Buyer: Jessica and Michael Burk

Date: May 9

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-2 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,225,000 in 2022.

2235 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Timothy Scopac

Buyer: Mary Frances Gould

Date: April 9

Price: $699,900

Property Description: 590-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit T-12, Building 300 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condo. Last sold for $282,000 in 2020.

21095 Stallion Way

Seller: Daniel E. and Angela J. Hackley, Angela J. Spadea

Buyer: Andrew Peter Johnson

Date: May 10

Price: $96,000

Property Description: 1.38 acres of vacant land, Lot 39 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

1440 Bangtail Way

Seller: FV Traverse LLC

Buyer: Emily Jorgensen and Nicholas Sowl

Date: May 10

Price: $1,830,250

Property Description: 2,660-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 4A at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.

1231 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: John W. Burgess and Amber M. Burgess Joint Revocable Trust

Date: May 10

Price: $1,575,000

Property Description: 2,243-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.08 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot G, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

23345 Stageline Avenue

Seller: Happy A. and Joseph M. Lear

Buyer: American Dream Custom Home Builders Inc.

Date: May 10

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 0.37 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $107,900 in 2006.

23335 Stageline Avenue

Seller: Saundra L. Lear

Buyer: American Dream Custom Home Builders Inc.

Date: May 10

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 0.31 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $105,900 in 2006.

730 Yampa Street

Seller: Dann JT Bruden & Paul F. Twardock Living Trust, Lesli J. Bruden

Buyer: Rachel S. Lee and Bryan Scott Queen

Date: May 10

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 1,151-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit C4 at Residences of Old Town Condos. Last sold for $274,000 in 2014.

23425 Division Drive

Seller: Kristen L. Lear

Buyer: American Dream Custom Home Buildings Inc.

Date: May 11

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $109,900 in 2006.

3155 Ingles Lane

Seller: SHO, LLC

Buyer: MHH Steamboat Ingles Holdings, LLC

Date: May 11

Price: $6,800,000

Property Description: 15.584-square-foot, commercial property on 1.02 acres of land, Lot 3 at Indian Meadows Subdivision (La Quinta).

Total sales: $22.4 million

Timeshares

2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.

Buyer: Lisa Voshell and Scott Palmer Yerkes

Date: May 8

Price: $99,760

Property Description: Floating Vacation Period, Unit 7503 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Bay Family Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 10

Price: $125,206

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Kristin E. Bowen, Kristin E. Lakes

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: May 10

Price: $19,949

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

Total timeshares: $244,915