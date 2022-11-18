Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21M from Nov. 11-17

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $21.9 million across 17 sales for the week of Nov. 11-17.

2617 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Hermann and Mary Donovan Moreno

Buyer: Peter Surgent

Date: November 14

Price: $777,500

Property Description: 1,356-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 101, Building A at Burgess Creek Townhouses. Last sold for $320,000 in 2005.

23335 Postrider Trail

Seller: Caroline H. Wellford

Buyer: Gay Stoeffler and Thomas P. Taggart

Date: November 14

Price: $135,000

Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 18 at Young’s Peak at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

31035 Lynx Basin Way

Seller: Heidi L. and Wayne A. Flint

Buyer: D. Kathryn and Dennis O. Scott

Date: November 14

Price: $1,240,000

Property Description: 2,928-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 3.85 acres of land, Lot 10 at Lynx Basin Estates.

32596 Ute Trail

Seller: Jennifer Rose and Ryan Nicholas King

Buyer: Daniel Armstrong

Date: November 14

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1,634-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Lot 2 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $439,000 in 2021.

1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Charles N. Bracht and Cheryl A. Verlander

Buyer: Brad M. Peterman

Date: November 14

Price: $1,590,000

Property Description: 1,574-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5202 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $640,000 in 2014.

31090 Fallen Falcon Trail

Seller: John E. McInroy and Ann W. Peck

Buyer: Kyle J. and Laura G. Heffern

Date: November 14

Price: $170,000

Property Description: 1.16 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 34 at Eagle’s Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $75,000 in 2020.

56275 Zirkel View Lane

Seller: Geoffrey McFarlane

Buyer: Jorgen Jensen

Date: November 14

Price: $180,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural land, Lot 3 at Seed House Ranch.

1722 Highland Way

Seller: Karen and L A Dougherty

Buyer: James J. and Susan S. Wolff

Date: November 14

Price: $1,775,000

Property Description: 2,724-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 1A at Highlands Place Townhomes.

25880 Lodgepole Drive

Seller: Robert K. Hagerty and Laura H. G. Wait Revocable Trust

Buyer: Jeff Nissen

Date: November 15

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 6, Lot 10 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision and 5.02 acres of agricultural land, Lot 14 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake.

27050 Fire Song Road

Seller: Barbara L. and Marlin B. Dailey Jr.

Buyer: MHP Fire Song LLC

Date: November 15, 2022

Price: $5,305,000

Property Description: 4,610-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 6.94 acres of land, Homestead G3 at Marabou Filing No. 1. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2017.

27150 Cowboy Up Road

Seller: Marabou D4 Partners LLC

Buyer: Barbara L. and Marlin B. Dailey Jr.

Date: November 15

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 6.82 acres of agricultural land, Homestead D4 at Marabout Filing No. 1.

1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Jill S. White Living Trust

Buyer: Walker Management Group LLC

Date: November 16

Price: $1,725,000

Property Description: 1,589-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 6107 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos.

2990 Laurel Lane

Seller: Karen Monge

Buyer: Eric C. and Heather A. Carter

Date: November 16

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 2,614-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.99 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 30 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $800,000 in 2009.

No address

Seller: LR Smith Investments LLC, Smith Rancho Land and Livestock LLC

Buyer: C & B Holdings LLC

Date: November 16

Price: $55,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 26-7-88.

55780 Olive Street

Seller: James E. and Lisa S. Landers

Buyer: Telemedu LLC

Date: November 17, 2022

Price: $175,000

Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Willow Point Subdivision.

655 Yampa Street

Seller: Swedproperty 655 Yampa LLC

Buyer: WS Foundation Real Estate LLC

Date: November 17

Price: $2,492,000

Property Description: 1,663-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condominium, Unit R1 at Swedwood Condominiums.

32365 Routt County Road 41

Seller: Two Brothers Ranch LLC

Buyer: Bryan S. and Kristie L. Churchley

Date: November 17

Price: $3,100,000

Property Description: 2,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath residence on land, Tract 1 at Elk Pass Ranch, Lot 43 at Big Valley Ranch Subdivision F2A, SECS 14-5-85 and 23-5-85.

Total sales: $21,944,500