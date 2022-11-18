Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21M from Nov. 11-17
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $21.9 million across 17 sales for the week of Nov. 11-17.
2617 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Hermann and Mary Donovan Moreno
Buyer: Peter Surgent
Date: November 14
Price: $777,500
Property Description: 1,356-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 101, Building A at Burgess Creek Townhouses. Last sold for $320,000 in 2005.
23335 Postrider Trail
Seller: Caroline H. Wellford
Buyer: Gay Stoeffler and Thomas P. Taggart
Date: November 14
Price: $135,000
Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 18 at Young’s Peak at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
31035 Lynx Basin Way
Seller: Heidi L. and Wayne A. Flint
Buyer: D. Kathryn and Dennis O. Scott
Date: November 14
Price: $1,240,000
Property Description: 2,928-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 3.85 acres of land, Lot 10 at Lynx Basin Estates.
32596 Ute Trail
Seller: Jennifer Rose and Ryan Nicholas King
Buyer: Daniel Armstrong
Date: November 14
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,634-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.47 acres of land, Lot 2 at Morningside I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $439,000 in 2021.
1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Charles N. Bracht and Cheryl A. Verlander
Buyer: Brad M. Peterman
Date: November 14
Price: $1,590,000
Property Description: 1,574-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 5202 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $640,000 in 2014.
31090 Fallen Falcon Trail
Seller: John E. McInroy and Ann W. Peck
Buyer: Kyle J. and Laura G. Heffern
Date: November 14
Price: $170,000
Property Description: 1.16 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 34 at Eagle’s Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $75,000 in 2020.
56275 Zirkel View Lane
Seller: Geoffrey McFarlane
Buyer: Jorgen Jensen
Date: November 14
Price: $180,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural land, Lot 3 at Seed House Ranch.
1722 Highland Way
Seller: Karen and L A Dougherty
Buyer: James J. and Susan S. Wolff
Date: November 14
Price: $1,775,000
Property Description: 2,724-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 1A at Highlands Place Townhomes.
25880 Lodgepole Drive
Seller: Robert K. Hagerty and Laura H. G. Wait Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jeff Nissen
Date: November 15
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 6, Lot 10 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision and 5.02 acres of agricultural land, Lot 14 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake.
27050 Fire Song Road
Seller: Barbara L. and Marlin B. Dailey Jr.
Buyer: MHP Fire Song LLC
Date: November 15, 2022
Price: $5,305,000
Property Description: 4,610-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 6.94 acres of land, Homestead G3 at Marabou Filing No. 1. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2017.
27150 Cowboy Up Road
Seller: Marabou D4 Partners LLC
Buyer: Barbara L. and Marlin B. Dailey Jr.
Date: November 15
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 6.82 acres of agricultural land, Homestead D4 at Marabout Filing No. 1.
1750 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Jill S. White Living Trust
Buyer: Walker Management Group LLC
Date: November 16
Price: $1,725,000
Property Description: 1,589-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 6107 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos.
2990 Laurel Lane
Seller: Karen Monge
Buyer: Eric C. and Heather A. Carter
Date: November 16
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 2,614-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.99 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 30 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $800,000 in 2009.
No address
Seller: LR Smith Investments LLC, Smith Rancho Land and Livestock LLC
Buyer: C & B Holdings LLC
Date: November 16
Price: $55,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 26-7-88.
55780 Olive Street
Seller: James E. and Lisa S. Landers
Buyer: Telemedu LLC
Date: November 17, 2022
Price: $175,000
Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Willow Point Subdivision.
655 Yampa Street
Seller: Swedproperty 655 Yampa LLC
Buyer: WS Foundation Real Estate LLC
Date: November 17
Price: $2,492,000
Property Description: 1,663-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condominium, Unit R1 at Swedwood Condominiums.
32365 Routt County Road 41
Seller: Two Brothers Ranch LLC
Buyer: Bryan S. and Kristie L. Churchley
Date: November 17
Price: $3,100,000
Property Description: 2,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath residence on land, Tract 1 at Elk Pass Ranch, Lot 43 at Big Valley Ranch Subdivision F2A, SECS 14-5-85 and 23-5-85.
Total sales: $21,944,500
