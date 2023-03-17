Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21.8M from March 10-16

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $21.8 million across 28 sales for the week of March 10-16.

20440 King Bolt Trail

Seller: Chris and Susan Frey Living Trust, Mark P. Frey Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Juan Garduno

Date: March 10

Price: $14,000

Property Description: 0.89 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 86 at Overland Subdivision at Staagecoach.

31745 Routt County Road 35

Seller: Cheryl L. Renfroe

Buyer: Kelly Deschuiteneer and Samuel Palmer Saunders

Date: March 10

Price: $1,125,000

Property Description: 2,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acres of land, Lot 7 at Steamboat Hills. Last sold for $350,000 in 2011.

2800 Village Drive

Seller: Ellie and Nathan Bane

Buyer: Ray W. Brown

Date: March 10

Price: $1,125,000

Property Description: 1,189-squre-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 1305 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $520,000 in 2020.

881 Dry Creek South Road

Seller: Joshua and Susan Jones

Buyer: Serenity Creek LLC

Date: March 10

Price: $647,250

Property Description: 2,019-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 4 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $459,000 in 2020.

35 5th Street

Seller: Brinkman Foundation LLC, JC BP Olympian LLC, PEB BP Olympian LLC

Buyer: Brittney Michelle and Robin K. Purdy Jr.

Date: March 10

Price: $813,000

Property Description: 900-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 308 at The Olympian Condominiums. Last sold for $270,000 in 2013.

765 Conifer Circle

Seller: Lois and Phil White

Buyer: Michael and Stephanie Rabbitt

Date: March 10

Price: $1,161,500

Property Description: 1,898-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 11 at Spruce Knoll Subdivision. Last sold for $465,000 in 2010.

700 Yampa Street

Seller: Dearfield Living Trust

Buyer: D. Christian and Holly Hutchinson Osborn

Date: March 10

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 1,543-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A-402 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $1,215,000 in 2019.

20710 Stirrup Way

Seller: Mary Lindstrom

Buyer: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Thomas Watts IRA

Date: March 13

Price: $25,000

Property Description: 1.80 acres of residential land, Lot 57 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,500 in 1996.

2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Elaine Sollar Eisen

Buyer: Gregory C. Huefner and Lisa Wallace

Date: March 13

Price: $1,290,000

Property Description: 1,121-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 415 at Bear Claw II Condo.

59005 Button Willow Drive

Seller: Tia M. Sabin and Joseph L. Virkler

Buyer: Mark Yost and Cassandra Yost Revocable Living Trust

Date: March 13

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 2,524-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 1.0 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Replat of Lot 4, Lot 4 at Red Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $840,000 in 2020.

21535 3rd Avenue, Milner

Seller: David Heuer

Buyer: Bridget R. and Luis V. Abila

Date: March 13

Price: $215,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Block 7, Lots 3-4 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $125,000 in 2021.

655 Yampa Street

Seller: Swedproperty 655 Yampa LLC

Buyer: Sandra L. Eivins Trust

Date: March 13

Price: $2,110,000

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo, Units R2,P3 at Swedwood Condominiums.

2508 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC

Buyer: John and Deanna McCarthy Revocable Trust

Date: March 14

Price: $949,500

Property Description: 1,693-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.028 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 11 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows – Belford Townhomes.

No address

Seller: Laura Nelson and Jonathan Reynolds

Buyer: Unicorn Mountain Trust

Date: March 14

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 1.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at South Station I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $12,500 in 2022.

2502 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Resort Ventures West Inc., Rowhomes 2510 LLC

Buyer: Jody Lynn and Robert Guy Levin

Date: March 14

Price: $939,000

Property Description: 1,693-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.028 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 8 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows – Belford Townhomes.

1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: William L. Porter Revocable Trust

Buyer: Eric Christopher and Lindsey Michelle Scheibe

Date: March 14

Price: $1,617,000

Property Description: 1,638-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 3207 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeur’s Crossing Resort. Last sold for $568,000 in 2015.

No address

Seller: Mark L. Hechler Trust and Tandira K. Toone Trust, Martan Co LLC

Buyer: Double BB Ranch LLC

Date: March 14

Price: $3,900,000

Property Description: SEC 3-9-85, 34-10-85

No address

Seller: Gary and Helen M. Kleysteuber

Buyer: Emmanuel Nasir and Randy Qario

Date: March 14

Price: $19,500

Property Description: 1.14 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 97 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.

59190 Button Willow Drive

Seller: Mitchel D. Wunder

Buyer: Carpenter Custom Homes LLC

Date: March 15

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 15.07 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 23 at Reed Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $72,000 in 1995.

No Address

Seller: Katherine/Katheryn M. and Lynn Owen Powell

Buyer: C & B Holdings LLC

Date: March 15

Price: $25,000

Property Description: SEC 26-7-88

250 Harvest Drive

Seller: Sabino Espinoza Corral

Buyer: Bradley H. Baker

Date: March 16

Price: $305,000

Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.02 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 56 at Golden Meadows. Last sold for $185,000 in 2021.

145 North 4th Street, Hayden

Seller: Benjamin Poppy

Buyer: Cameron R. Harp

Date: March 16

Price: $384,000

Property Description: 1,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 4-6 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $273,000 in 2021.

Total sales: $20.9 million

Timeshares

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Brian E. and Shannon B. O’Hara

Buyer: Drew and Lisa M. Zambelli

Date: March 15

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-404 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Dawn Marie Leutz Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: J. McLaughlin Family Trust

Date: March 10

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit PH2 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc., Points of Colorado Inc.

Buyer: First American Trust FSB Trustee, Land Trust, MVC Trust

Date: March 10

Price: $32,844

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 7203 and 7402 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Vadym and Nina Kulikova

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: March 14

Price: $15,849

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Cynthia, Darrell E. and Gloria J. Wilson

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: March 16

Price: $70,157

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Gordon R. and Marilyn E. Lee

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: March 16

Price: $16,149

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

Total timeshares: $894,999