Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21.8M from March 10-16
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $21.8 million across 28 sales for the week of March 10-16.
20440 King Bolt Trail
Seller: Chris and Susan Frey Living Trust, Mark P. Frey Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Juan Garduno
Date: March 10
Price: $14,000
Property Description: 0.89 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 86 at Overland Subdivision at Staagecoach.
31745 Routt County Road 35
Seller: Cheryl L. Renfroe
Buyer: Kelly Deschuiteneer and Samuel Palmer Saunders
Date: March 10
Price: $1,125,000
Property Description: 2,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acres of land, Lot 7 at Steamboat Hills. Last sold for $350,000 in 2011.
2800 Village Drive
Seller: Ellie and Nathan Bane
Buyer: Ray W. Brown
Date: March 10
Price: $1,125,000
Property Description: 1,189-squre-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 1305 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $520,000 in 2020.
881 Dry Creek South Road
Seller: Joshua and Susan Jones
Buyer: Serenity Creek LLC
Date: March 10
Price: $647,250
Property Description: 2,019-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 4 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $459,000 in 2020.
35 5th Street
Seller: Brinkman Foundation LLC, JC BP Olympian LLC, PEB BP Olympian LLC
Buyer: Brittney Michelle and Robin K. Purdy Jr.
Date: March 10
Price: $813,000
Property Description: 900-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 308 at The Olympian Condominiums. Last sold for $270,000 in 2013.
765 Conifer Circle
Seller: Lois and Phil White
Buyer: Michael and Stephanie Rabbitt
Date: March 10
Price: $1,161,500
Property Description: 1,898-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 11 at Spruce Knoll Subdivision. Last sold for $465,000 in 2010.
700 Yampa Street
Seller: Dearfield Living Trust
Buyer: D. Christian and Holly Hutchinson Osborn
Date: March 10
Price: $2,300,000
Property Description: 1,543-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A-402 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $1,215,000 in 2019.
20710 Stirrup Way
Seller: Mary Lindstrom
Buyer: Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Thomas Watts IRA
Date: March 13
Price: $25,000
Property Description: 1.80 acres of residential land, Lot 57 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,500 in 1996.
2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Elaine Sollar Eisen
Buyer: Gregory C. Huefner and Lisa Wallace
Date: March 13
Price: $1,290,000
Property Description: 1,121-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 415 at Bear Claw II Condo.
59005 Button Willow Drive
Seller: Tia M. Sabin and Joseph L. Virkler
Buyer: Mark Yost and Cassandra Yost Revocable Living Trust
Date: March 13
Price: $1,650,000
Property Description: 2,524-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 1.0 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Replat of Lot 4, Lot 4 at Red Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $840,000 in 2020.
21535 3rd Avenue, Milner
Seller: David Heuer
Buyer: Bridget R. and Luis V. Abila
Date: March 13
Price: $215,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Block 7, Lots 3-4 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $125,000 in 2021.
655 Yampa Street
Seller: Swedproperty 655 Yampa LLC
Buyer: Sandra L. Eivins Trust
Date: March 13
Price: $2,110,000
Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath condo, Units R2,P3 at Swedwood Condominiums.
2508 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC
Buyer: John and Deanna McCarthy Revocable Trust
Date: March 14
Price: $949,500
Property Description: 1,693-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.028 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 11 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows – Belford Townhomes.
No address
Seller: Laura Nelson and Jonathan Reynolds
Buyer: Unicorn Mountain Trust
Date: March 14
Price: $15,000
Property Description: 1.17 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at South Station I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $12,500 in 2022.
2502 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Resort Ventures West Inc., Rowhomes 2510 LLC
Buyer: Jody Lynn and Robert Guy Levin
Date: March 14
Price: $939,000
Property Description: 1,693-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.028 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 8 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows – Belford Townhomes.
1825 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: William L. Porter Revocable Trust
Buyer: Eric Christopher and Lindsey Michelle Scheibe
Date: March 14
Price: $1,617,000
Property Description: 1,638-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 3207 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeur’s Crossing Resort. Last sold for $568,000 in 2015.
No address
Seller: Mark L. Hechler Trust and Tandira K. Toone Trust, Martan Co LLC
Buyer: Double BB Ranch LLC
Date: March 14
Price: $3,900,000
Property Description: SEC 3-9-85, 34-10-85
No address
Seller: Gary and Helen M. Kleysteuber
Buyer: Emmanuel Nasir and Randy Qario
Date: March 14
Price: $19,500
Property Description: 1.14 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 97 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
59190 Button Willow Drive
Seller: Mitchel D. Wunder
Buyer: Carpenter Custom Homes LLC
Date: March 15
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 15.07 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 23 at Reed Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $72,000 in 1995.
No Address
Seller: Katherine/Katheryn M. and Lynn Owen Powell
Buyer: C & B Holdings LLC
Date: March 15
Price: $25,000
Property Description: SEC 26-7-88
250 Harvest Drive
Seller: Sabino Espinoza Corral
Buyer: Bradley H. Baker
Date: March 16
Price: $305,000
Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.02 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 56 at Golden Meadows. Last sold for $185,000 in 2021.
145 North 4th Street, Hayden
Seller: Benjamin Poppy
Buyer: Cameron R. Harp
Date: March 16
Price: $384,000
Property Description: 1,040-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 4-6 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $273,000 in 2021.
Total sales: $20.9 million
Timeshares
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Brian E. and Shannon B. O’Hara
Buyer: Drew and Lisa M. Zambelli
Date: March 15
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-404 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Dawn Marie Leutz Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: J. McLaughlin Family Trust
Date: March 10
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit PH2 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc., Points of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: First American Trust FSB Trustee, Land Trust, MVC Trust
Date: March 10
Price: $32,844
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 7203 and 7402 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Vadym and Nina Kulikova
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: March 14
Price: $15,849
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Cynthia, Darrell E. and Gloria J. Wilson
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: March 16
Price: $70,157
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Gordon R. and Marilyn E. Lee
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: March 16
Price: $16,149
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
Total timeshares: $894,999
