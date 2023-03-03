Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21.8M from Feb. 24-March 2

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $21.8 million across 24 sales for the week of Feb. 24 to March 2.

2306 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Anne L., Charles H. and Peter C. Gailliot

Buyer: Braula LLC

Date: February 24

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 112, Building A at Chateau Chamonix Condos. Last sold for $310,000 in 1991.

2800 Village Drive

Seller: Adams Family Trust

Buyer: Christopher J. Holcombe

Date: February 24

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 884-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1204 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $391,500 in 2020.

31325 Shoshone Way

Seller: Barbara Ann Helden

Buyer: Henry Gordon McDougall and Margaret Evelyn Roberts

Date: February 27

Price: $39,900

Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 141 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

328 Little Bend Road

Seller: Darrell K. Stack

Buyer: Natalie Connolly and Alexander Mara

Date: February 27

Price: $507,500

Property Description: 1,700-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Phase 1, Lot 40 at Lake Village. Last sold for $498,900 in 2022.

23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Heather Marie Burrows

Buyer: Dalton J. Emond and Amanda Lacroix

Date: February 28

Price: $399,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building 2 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $157,500 in 2019.

34905 Rockledge Road

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Christine and Dwight Cooper

Date: February 28

Price: $3,400,000

Property Description: Lot 56 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 3.

2320 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Debra R. McCalla

Buyer: 47 Mountains LLC

Date: February 28

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 1,211-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 101 at Ski Trail Condo. Last sold for $260,000 in 1997.

429 Parkview Drive

Seller: Brett and Gina G. Winterhalder

Buyer: Eric Tri Trieu

Date: February 28

Price: $925,000

Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 36 at Longview Park. Last sold for $600,000 in 2020.

1872 Hunters Drive

Seller: Donna Jean Hackley and Chris Michael Kerner

Buyer: Brett and Gina G. Winterhalder

Date: February 28

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 2,106-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Lot B at Feldmann Townhomes at Bear Creek. Last sold for $719,900 in 2007.

607 Clermont Circle

Seller: Jason and Kirsten Scott

Buyer: Lilia Bertha Barragan and Kent Hall

Date: March 1

Price: $1,335,000

Property Description: 1,718-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 4 at Eco Corral Subdivision. Last sold for $482,500 in 2014.

No address

Seller: James D. and John L. Mahoney

Buyer: Peak Group Colorado 1 LLC

Date: March 1

Price: $27,000

Property Description: 1.92 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 124 at South Station II at Stagecoach.

903 Pine Street

Seller: Grandmas LLC

Buyer: Nicholas and Sydney Truitt

Date: March 2

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 3,496-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 9, Lot 1 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs.

22015 Whitewood Drive West

Seller: McManus Partners LLC

Buyer: Alejandro D. Miranda

Date: March 2

Price: $1,055,600

Property Description: 848-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 7.60 acres of land, Lot 42 at Whitewood Subdivision Aspen Highlands Filing. Last sold for $650,000 in 2020.

2315 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Corners & Covers LLC, Morris Corners Collection LTD

Buyer: Kyle, Neil Lee, Renee Ostrow and Sara Brodsky

Date: March 2

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 2,187-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath condo, Lot 20 at Casa De Las Sierras Condo.

1471 Flattop Circle

Seller: Anchor Ventures LLC

Buyer: Someday II LLC

Date: March 2

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 27, Building 11 at Eagleridge Townhomes Buildings 4,11,12. Last sold for $880,000 in 2009.

30311 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Kimberley A. Sperry Living Trust

Buyer: Tyler R. Kitchin and Ciara A.Quigley

Date: March 3

Price: $443,500

Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 27 at Eagles Nest Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $189,000 in 2016.

1801 Lincoln Avenue

Seller: Windemere Holdings LLC

Buyer: HD Alameda LLC

Date: March 2

Price: $2,450,000

Property Description: 6,760 commercial building on 2.71 acres of land, SEC 7-6-84. Last sold for $396,000 in 1998.

Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: David Robert and Kathleen Rae Appel

Date: March 2

Price: $2,155,605

Property Description: Filing No. 3, Lot 80 at Sunlight Subdivision.

Total sales: $20.6 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: John Binder

Buyer: Susan M. Longsdorf

Date: February 27

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 610 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: George W. Buckaloo Jr. and Vicki D. Bush

Buyer: Elizabeth Rutherford and William Wilkinson

Date: February 28

Price: $110,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 210 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Pete Holst and John McGrath

Buyer: Orum Steamboat Grand LLC

Date: February 28

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit PH8 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Bernard and Kathryn Mayer

Buyer: Carla Clark and Eric Ray Miller

Date: March 1

Price: $145,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 213 at Christie Condominiums.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Lifes Grand LLC

Buyer: Buddy Don and Shara Elaine Pace

Date: March 2

Price: $455,000

Property Description: Fractional Ownership, 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 232 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $240,000 in 2016.

2923 Laurel Lane

Seller: Russell L. and Sharon L. Sparks

Buyer: Paul Upson Rasmussen and Anne Brackett Shaver

Date: March 2

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 1/5-interest in and to Filing No. 4, Lot 18 at Ski Ranches Subdivision.

Total timeshares: $1.2 million