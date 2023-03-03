Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21.8M from Feb. 24-March 2
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $21.8 million across 24 sales for the week of Feb. 24 to March 2.
2306 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Anne L., Charles H. and Peter C. Gailliot
Buyer: Braula LLC
Date: February 24
Price: $1,550,000
Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 112, Building A at Chateau Chamonix Condos. Last sold for $310,000 in 1991.
2800 Village Drive
Seller: Adams Family Trust
Buyer: Christopher J. Holcombe
Date: February 24
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 884-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1204 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $391,500 in 2020.
31325 Shoshone Way
Seller: Barbara Ann Helden
Buyer: Henry Gordon McDougall and Margaret Evelyn Roberts
Date: February 27
Price: $39,900
Property Description: 0.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 141 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
328 Little Bend Road
Seller: Darrell K. Stack
Buyer: Natalie Connolly and Alexander Mara
Date: February 27
Price: $507,500
Property Description: 1,700-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Phase 1, Lot 40 at Lake Village. Last sold for $498,900 in 2022.
23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Heather Marie Burrows
Buyer: Dalton J. Emond and Amanda Lacroix
Date: February 28
Price: $399,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building 2 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $157,500 in 2019.
34905 Rockledge Road
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Christine and Dwight Cooper
Date: February 28
Price: $3,400,000
Property Description: Lot 56 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE Amendment No. 3.
2320 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Debra R. McCalla
Buyer: 47 Mountains LLC
Date: February 28
Price: $995,000
Property Description: 1,211-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 101 at Ski Trail Condo. Last sold for $260,000 in 1997.
429 Parkview Drive
Seller: Brett and Gina G. Winterhalder
Buyer: Eric Tri Trieu
Date: February 28
Price: $925,000
Property Description: 1,584-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 36 at Longview Park. Last sold for $600,000 in 2020.
1872 Hunters Drive
Seller: Donna Jean Hackley and Chris Michael Kerner
Buyer: Brett and Gina G. Winterhalder
Date: February 28
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 2,106-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Lot B at Feldmann Townhomes at Bear Creek. Last sold for $719,900 in 2007.
607 Clermont Circle
Seller: Jason and Kirsten Scott
Buyer: Lilia Bertha Barragan and Kent Hall
Date: March 1
Price: $1,335,000
Property Description: 1,718-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 4 at Eco Corral Subdivision. Last sold for $482,500 in 2014.
No address
Seller: James D. and John L. Mahoney
Buyer: Peak Group Colorado 1 LLC
Date: March 1
Price: $27,000
Property Description: 1.92 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 124 at South Station II at Stagecoach.
903 Pine Street
Seller: Grandmas LLC
Buyer: Nicholas and Sydney Truitt
Date: March 2
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 3,496-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 9, Lot 1 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs.
22015 Whitewood Drive West
Seller: McManus Partners LLC
Buyer: Alejandro D. Miranda
Date: March 2
Price: $1,055,600
Property Description: 848-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 7.60 acres of land, Lot 42 at Whitewood Subdivision Aspen Highlands Filing. Last sold for $650,000 in 2020.
2315 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Corners & Covers LLC, Morris Corners Collection LTD
Buyer: Kyle, Neil Lee, Renee Ostrow and Sara Brodsky
Date: March 2
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 2,187-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath condo, Lot 20 at Casa De Las Sierras Condo.
1471 Flattop Circle
Seller: Anchor Ventures LLC
Buyer: Someday II LLC
Date: March 2
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 2,641-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Lot 27, Building 11 at Eagleridge Townhomes Buildings 4,11,12. Last sold for $880,000 in 2009.
30311 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Kimberley A. Sperry Living Trust
Buyer: Tyler R. Kitchin and Ciara A.Quigley
Date: March 3
Price: $443,500
Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 27 at Eagles Nest Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $189,000 in 2016.
1801 Lincoln Avenue
Seller: Windemere Holdings LLC
Buyer: HD Alameda LLC
Date: March 2
Price: $2,450,000
Property Description: 6,760 commercial building on 2.71 acres of land, SEC 7-6-84. Last sold for $396,000 in 1998.
Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: David Robert and Kathleen Rae Appel
Date: March 2
Price: $2,155,605
Property Description: Filing No. 3, Lot 80 at Sunlight Subdivision.
Total sales: $20.6 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: John Binder
Buyer: Susan M. Longsdorf
Date: February 27
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 610 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: George W. Buckaloo Jr. and Vicki D. Bush
Buyer: Elizabeth Rutherford and William Wilkinson
Date: February 28
Price: $110,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 210 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Pete Holst and John McGrath
Buyer: Orum Steamboat Grand LLC
Date: February 28
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit PH8 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Bernard and Kathryn Mayer
Buyer: Carla Clark and Eric Ray Miller
Date: March 1
Price: $145,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 213 at Christie Condominiums.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Lifes Grand LLC
Buyer: Buddy Don and Shara Elaine Pace
Date: March 2
Price: $455,000
Property Description: Fractional Ownership, 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 232 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $240,000 in 2016.
2923 Laurel Lane
Seller: Russell L. and Sharon L. Sparks
Buyer: Paul Upson Rasmussen and Anne Brackett Shaver
Date: March 2
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 1/5-interest in and to Filing No. 4, Lot 18 at Ski Ranches Subdivision.
Total timeshares: $1.2 million
