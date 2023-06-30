Routt County real estate sales eclipse $20.6M from June 23-29
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $20.6 million across 15 sales for the week of June 23-29.
1036 Lincoln Avenue
Seller: Nordic Lodge LLC
Buyer: Summit Hospitality 191 LLC
Date: June 23
Price: $13,700,000
Property Description: 19,827-square-foot, commercial space on 0.88 acres of land, Block 13, Lots 4-9 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,170,000 in 1996.
1300 Athens Plaza
Seller: Daniel Clark Stewart Jr.
Buyer: Sheilah Rabii
Date: June 23
Price: $405,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2, Building Epsilon at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $190,000 in 2007.
Ore House Plaza
Seller: Andrew J. Sturgell
Buyer: Farhod Khabibullaev and Narghiza Mikhmanova
Date: June 23
Price: $50,000
Property Description: Condo Garage Space M, Building 4 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza.
435 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Andrew J. Sturgell
Buyer: Farhod Khabibullaev and Narghiza Mikhmanova
Date: June 23
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 1,090-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 301, Building 1 at Pines at the Ore House Plaza. Last sold for $440,000 in 2020.
23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Brooke Hall
Buyer: Ski Fast LLC
Date: June 27
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3, Building 4 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $165,000 in 2019.
27440 West Wind Place
Seller: Daniel A. and Kimberly J. Kucher
Buyer: Danielle Alicia and Jason Michael Brunner
Date: June 27
Price: $1,380,000
Property Description: 2,910-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.15 acres of land, Lot 60, Unit No. 1 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
38250 Hillcrest Court
Seller: Amy Kraut Mason
Buyer: Deborah Susan and Rodney Keith Herring
Date: June 27
Price: $133,000
Property Description: 5.05 acres of agricultural land, Lot 19 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $70,000 in 2020.
26800 Saddle Up Trail
Seller: Saddle Up LLC
Buyer: Camp Corner LLC
Date: June 27
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 6.66 acres of agricultural land, Maribou Filing No. 1, Homestead G8.
172 Rich Avenue, Yampa
Seller: Max D. Erb and Amysue R. Oakes
Buyer: Tamara Anne Floyd
Date: June 27
Price: $399,000
Property Description: 1,356-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Block 8, Lot 3 at Van Camp Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $152,000 in 2003.
5 Cedar Court
Seller: Mary Mortensen
Buyer: Cara Antoinette Faliano and Kevin Joseph Good
Date: June 28
Price: $551,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath townhome, Lot CE5, Building 4 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase 1. Last sold for $550,000 in 2022.
21550 Routt County Road 132A
Seller: Laura W. and Leigh Rickert
Buyer: Kea Homestead LLC
Date: June 28
Price: $1,611,500
Property Description: 2,688-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath residence on 40.0 acres of agricultural land, SEC 18-3-86. Last sold for $535,000 in 2013.
23890 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Kathleen M. And Randy Ackerman
Buyer: Benjamin R. and Julie L. Henion
Date: June 28, 2023
Price: $74,900
Property Description: 0.67 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 206 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $23,500 in 2018.
No address
Seller: B Land & Cattle LLC
Buyer: Jakob D. Hockett
Date: June 29, 2023
Price: $129,500
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 22-6-88.
Total sales: $20.5 million
Timeshares
1275 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Dennis and Laura Dahlstedt
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: June 23
Price: $13,649
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: George Malone
Buyer: Chavaas Holdings LLC
Date: June 27
Price: $85,900
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 629 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total timeshares: $99,549
