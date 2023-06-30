Routt County real estate sales eclipse $20.6M from June 23-29

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $20.6 million across 15 sales for the week of June 23-29.

1036 Lincoln Avenue

Seller: Nordic Lodge LLC

Buyer: Summit Hospitality 191 LLC

Date: June 23

Price: $13,700,000

Property Description: 19,827-square-foot, commercial space on 0.88 acres of land, Block 13, Lots 4-9 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,170,000 in 1996.

1300 Athens Plaza

Seller: Daniel Clark Stewart Jr.

Buyer: Sheilah Rabii

Date: June 23

Price: $405,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2, Building Epsilon at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $190,000 in 2007.

Ore House Plaza

Seller: Andrew J. Sturgell

Buyer: Farhod Khabibullaev and Narghiza Mikhmanova

Date: June 23

Price: $50,000

Property Description: Condo Garage Space M, Building 4 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza.

435 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Andrew J. Sturgell

Buyer: Farhod Khabibullaev and Narghiza Mikhmanova

Date: June 23

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 1,090-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 301, Building 1 at Pines at the Ore House Plaza. Last sold for $440,000 in 2020.

23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Brooke Hall

Buyer: Ski Fast LLC

Date: June 27

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3, Building 4 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $165,000 in 2019.

27440 West Wind Place

Seller: Daniel A. and Kimberly J. Kucher

Buyer: Danielle Alicia and Jason Michael Brunner

Date: June 27

Price: $1,380,000

Property Description: 2,910-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.15 acres of land, Lot 60, Unit No. 1 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

38250 Hillcrest Court

Seller: Amy Kraut Mason

Buyer: Deborah Susan and Rodney Keith Herring

Date: June 27

Price: $133,000

Property Description: 5.05 acres of agricultural land, Lot 19 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $70,000 in 2020.

26800 Saddle Up Trail

Seller: Saddle Up LLC

Buyer: Camp Corner LLC

Date: June 27

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 6.66 acres of agricultural land, Maribou Filing No. 1, Homestead G8.

172 Rich Avenue, Yampa

Seller: Max D. Erb and Amysue R. Oakes

Buyer: Tamara Anne Floyd

Date: June 27

Price: $399,000

Property Description: 1,356-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Block 8, Lot 3 at Van Camp Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $152,000 in 2003.

5 Cedar Court

Seller: Mary Mortensen

Buyer: Cara Antoinette Faliano and Kevin Joseph Good

Date: June 28

Price: $551,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath townhome, Lot CE5, Building 4 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase 1. Last sold for $550,000 in 2022.

21550 Routt County Road 132A

Seller: Laura W. and Leigh Rickert

Buyer: Kea Homestead LLC

Date: June 28

Price: $1,611,500

Property Description: 2,688-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath residence on 40.0 acres of agricultural land, SEC 18-3-86. Last sold for $535,000 in 2013.

23890 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Kathleen M. And Randy Ackerman

Buyer: Benjamin R. and Julie L. Henion

Date: June 28, 2023

Price: $74,900

Property Description: 0.67 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 206 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $23,500 in 2018.

No address

Seller: B Land & Cattle LLC

Buyer: Jakob D. Hockett

Date: June 29, 2023

Price: $129,500

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 22-6-88.

Total sales: $20.5 million

Timeshares

1275 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Dennis and Laura Dahlstedt

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: June 23

Price: $13,649

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: George Malone

Buyer: Chavaas Holdings LLC

Date: June 27

Price: $85,900

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 629 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Total timeshares: $99,549