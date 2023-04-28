Routt County real estate sales eclipse $20.5M from April 21-27

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $20.5 million across 19 sales for the week of April 21-27.

2000 Bear Drive

Seller: Christian A. and Darby L. Affeldt

Buyer: Fullenkamp Family Trust

Date: April 21

Price: $2,665,000

Property Description: 5,158-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land, Lot 6 at Running Bear Subdivision. Last sold for $1,834,000 in 2020.

1830 Alexandre Way

Seller: Michele H. Dunklin

Buyer: Kimberly M. and Mark A. Horton

Date: April 21

Price: $1,245,000

Property Description: 1,648-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 15 at Fish Creek Hills Subdivision.

15 Sequoia Court

Seller: Aneta A. and Mateusz Rudzinski

Buyer: Christopher M. Keogan and Leah E. Schulz

Date: April 24

Price: $497,500

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 15 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $360,000 in 2021.

1460 Morgan Court

Seller: Topsham Group LLC

Buyer: Mountainside Associates LLC

Date: April 24

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1604, Building 16 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $393,500 in 2017.

146 Oak Ridge Circle

Seller: Erin Darby Gesell and Jared Kennedy

Buyer: Lindsey Gates and Patrick Tangney Jr.

Date: April 24

Price: $78,000

Property Description: 0.20 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 46 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $64,900 in 2022.

39300 Routt County Road 50, Hayden

Seller: UBR Ventures LLC

Buyer: South Guns LLC

Date: April 24

Price: $2,180,000

Property Description: 2,530-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath residence on 35.05 acres of land, SEC 9-6-86. Last sold for $1,295,000 in 2022.

2130 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: David A. and Wendy G. Lisowski

Buyer: JAG Steamboat Holdings LP

Date: April 24

Price: $812,500

Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 13, Building C at West Condo. Last sold for $300.000 in 2009.

1091 Steamboat Boulveard

Seller: Ronald L. and Roxie A. Antonio

Buyer: Caryn Christian and John Rowe Fancher

Date: April 25

Price: $2,915,000

Property Description: 2,612-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 0.44 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 17 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $339,000 in 2004.

1915 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Debra Shires Family Trust

Buyer: T3KBluebuffs LLC

Date: April 25

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 2,127-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 1 at Pine Ridge Townhomes. Last sold for $865,000 in 2007.

540 Ore House Plaza

Seller: HB Vacations LLC

Buyer: Christina and Jake Farlow

Date: April 25

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303, Building A at Pines Condo. Last sold for $260,000 in 2019.

26090 Horse Shoe Lane

Seller: David Wakehouse

Buyer: Todd Anthony Amandus

Date: April 25

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 5.12 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 5, Lot 1 at Aspen Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $288,000 in 2022.

1230 Harwig Circle

Seller: EMB Harwig LLC

Buyer: Aspen View Estate LLC

Date: April 26

Price: $2,550,000

Property Description: 3,805-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.25 acres of land, Lot A-B at Aspen View Estates Townhomes.

1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Caragol Family Foundation

Buyer: Jana Bloomquist and Ryan Trevor Bramwell

Date: April 26

Price: $609,500

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $387,000 in 2021.

380 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Douglas E. and Kathryn L. Peterfeso

Buyer: Lee McShane Co

Date: April 26

Price: $770,000

Property Description: 970-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 101, Building 6 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $285,000 in 2015.

60570 Parkside Drive

Seller: Denise A. Waibel and Robert F. Rycek

Buyer: Peter C. Harmonson and Kristi L. Vitali

Date: April 26

Price: $240,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural land, Lot 7 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $122,500 in 2004.

1300 West Jefferson Avenue

Seller: Samuel R. Barnes and Holley L. Barnes Revocable Trust

Buyer: Gorman Acquisitions LLC

Date: April 27

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: SEC 9-6-88.

60 East Maple Street

Seller: Kari D. and Todd D. Pollert

Buyer: Amanda and Tobey Mohon

Date: April 27

Price: $1,135,000

Property Description: 2,112-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 6 at Spruce Knoll Subdivision. Last sold for $349,000 in 2005.

Total sales: $20.2 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Stephanie Johnston Trust

Buyer: Jennifer L. Fawaz Revocable Trust and Scott A. Fawaz Revocable Trust

Date: April 24, 2023

Price: $112,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 210 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Plasker Family LLC

Buyer: Stephanie Lynn Dawson and Jesse James Iverson

Date: April 25

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 520 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Total timeshares: $312,000