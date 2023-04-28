Routt County real estate sales eclipse $20.5M from April 21-27
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $20.5 million across 19 sales for the week of April 21-27.
2000 Bear Drive
Seller: Christian A. and Darby L. Affeldt
Buyer: Fullenkamp Family Trust
Date: April 21
Price: $2,665,000
Property Description: 5,158-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.08 acres of land, Lot 6 at Running Bear Subdivision. Last sold for $1,834,000 in 2020.
1830 Alexandre Way
Seller: Michele H. Dunklin
Buyer: Kimberly M. and Mark A. Horton
Date: April 21
Price: $1,245,000
Property Description: 1,648-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 15 at Fish Creek Hills Subdivision.
15 Sequoia Court
Seller: Aneta A. and Mateusz Rudzinski
Buyer: Christopher M. Keogan and Leah E. Schulz
Date: April 24
Price: $497,500
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot SE 15 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $360,000 in 2021.
1460 Morgan Court
Seller: Topsham Group LLC
Buyer: Mountainside Associates LLC
Date: April 24
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1604, Building 16 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $393,500 in 2017.
146 Oak Ridge Circle
Seller: Erin Darby Gesell and Jared Kennedy
Buyer: Lindsey Gates and Patrick Tangney Jr.
Date: April 24
Price: $78,000
Property Description: 0.20 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 46 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $64,900 in 2022.
39300 Routt County Road 50, Hayden
Seller: UBR Ventures LLC
Buyer: South Guns LLC
Date: April 24
Price: $2,180,000
Property Description: 2,530-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath residence on 35.05 acres of land, SEC 9-6-86. Last sold for $1,295,000 in 2022.
2130 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: David A. and Wendy G. Lisowski
Buyer: JAG Steamboat Holdings LP
Date: April 24
Price: $812,500
Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 13, Building C at West Condo. Last sold for $300.000 in 2009.
1091 Steamboat Boulveard
Seller: Ronald L. and Roxie A. Antonio
Buyer: Caryn Christian and John Rowe Fancher
Date: April 25
Price: $2,915,000
Property Description: 2,612-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 0.44 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 17 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $339,000 in 2004.
1915 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Debra Shires Family Trust
Buyer: T3KBluebuffs LLC
Date: April 25
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: 2,127-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 1 at Pine Ridge Townhomes. Last sold for $865,000 in 2007.
540 Ore House Plaza
Seller: HB Vacations LLC
Buyer: Christina and Jake Farlow
Date: April 25
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 303, Building A at Pines Condo. Last sold for $260,000 in 2019.
26090 Horse Shoe Lane
Seller: David Wakehouse
Buyer: Todd Anthony Amandus
Date: April 25
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 5.12 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 5, Lot 1 at Aspen Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $288,000 in 2022.
1230 Harwig Circle
Seller: EMB Harwig LLC
Buyer: Aspen View Estate LLC
Date: April 26
Price: $2,550,000
Property Description: 3,805-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.25 acres of land, Lot A-B at Aspen View Estates Townhomes.
1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Caragol Family Foundation
Buyer: Jana Bloomquist and Ryan Trevor Bramwell
Date: April 26
Price: $609,500
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $387,000 in 2021.
380 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Douglas E. and Kathryn L. Peterfeso
Buyer: Lee McShane Co
Date: April 26
Price: $770,000
Property Description: 970-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 101, Building 6 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $285,000 in 2015.
60570 Parkside Drive
Seller: Denise A. Waibel and Robert F. Rycek
Buyer: Peter C. Harmonson and Kristi L. Vitali
Date: April 26
Price: $240,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres of agricultural land, Lot 7 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $122,500 in 2004.
1300 West Jefferson Avenue
Seller: Samuel R. Barnes and Holley L. Barnes Revocable Trust
Buyer: Gorman Acquisitions LLC
Date: April 27
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: SEC 9-6-88.
60 East Maple Street
Seller: Kari D. and Todd D. Pollert
Buyer: Amanda and Tobey Mohon
Date: April 27
Price: $1,135,000
Property Description: 2,112-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 6 at Spruce Knoll Subdivision. Last sold for $349,000 in 2005.
Total sales: $20.2 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Stephanie Johnston Trust
Buyer: Jennifer L. Fawaz Revocable Trust and Scott A. Fawaz Revocable Trust
Date: April 24, 2023
Price: $112,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 210 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Plasker Family LLC
Buyer: Stephanie Lynn Dawson and Jesse James Iverson
Date: April 25
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 520 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total timeshares: $312,000
