Routt County real estate sales eclipse $19.1M from May 19-25

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $19.1 million across 21 sales for the week of May 19-25.

23620 Waybills Court

Seller: Mountain Vista Investments LLC, Sagebrush Construction, Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC

Buyer: Thomas P. Finan

Date: May 19

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 2,770-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of vacant land, Lot 23-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

501 West Airport Boulevard, Hayden

Seller: Mark J. and Brenda C. Balok Living Trust

Buyer: Annette and Scott Lacey

Date: May 19

Price: $53,000

Property Description: 241-square-foot garage, Filing No. 1, Unit A-2 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $24,500 in 2015.

31335 Deerwood Ranch Road

Seller: Hannah Wood

Buyer: Brian and Stephanie Cohane

Date: May 19

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 3,276-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 35.00 acres of land, Lot 11 at Deerwood Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $1,085,000 in 2019.

23620 Fraysher Lane

Seller: Reisbick Fleck Family Trust

Buyer: Matthew G. Ingram and Karena M. O’Rourke

Date: May 19

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Ski View Estates. Last sold for $127,800 in 2003.

700 Yampa Street

Seller: Walter Leskiff and Anahita Tikku

Buyer: Brittany S. and Matthew R. McCullough

Date: May 19

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 720-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A-309 at Howelsen Place Condos.

19505 Monson Trail

Seller: Pamela M. Mischell Revocable Trust and Thomas E. Mischell Revocable Trust

Buyer: 29505 Monson Trail LLC

Date: May 19

Price: $8,000,000

Property Description: 9,894-square-foot, five-bedroom, 6 ½-bath, single-family residence on 36.78 acres of land, Lot 12 at Lake Catamount Subdivision Exemption. Last sold for $925,000 in 2000.

730 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Jason Troyer

Buyer: Carrie D’Agostino

Date: May 19

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,168-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 15-18 at 1st Addition of the West Hayden Townsite. Last sold for $151,000 in 2017.

23485 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Phillip Mendoza

Buyer: Nina F. and Timothy Scopac

Date: May 19

Price: $155,000

Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $135,000 in 2022.

No address

Seller: Kevin Joseph Deery

Buyer: Dennis Jiffas

Date: May 19

Price: $11,000

Property Description: 0.80 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 139 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

1340 Athens Plaza

Seller: Peter H. See

Buyer: Mary White and Porfirio Emmanuel Villa-Parra

Date: May 22

Price: $295,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 1, Building Gamma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $57,000 in 1996.

349 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Triple H LLC

Buyer: Amy J. and Michael E. Williams

Date: May 22

Price: $192,500

Property Description: 1,873-square-foot, commercial space on 0.19 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 1-2 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden.

23610 Waybills Court

Seller: Mountain Vista Investments LLC, Sagebrush Construction, Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC

Buyer: Eric A. Schankerman

Date: May 22

Price: $1,040,000

Property Description: 2,408-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lot 24-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $380,000 in 2022.

61500 Lucky Camp Lane

Seller: Teran Davis

Buyer: Warhorse Backcountry LLC

Date: May 22

Price: $642,000

Property Description: 36.29 acres of agricultural land, Lucky Camp F4, a Replat of Lucky Camp F3, Lot 3. Last sold for $444,000 in 2020.

435/439 7th Street

Seller: Sharon Lisnow and Nicholas McQueeney

Buyer: Amy S. Davis

Date: May 22

Price: $1,515,000

Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 584-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 25-26 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $699,000 in 2018.

56005 Hannahs Way

Seller: Entelco Corporation

Buyer: Martha Anne Brown and Christopher A. Zec

Date: May 22

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 66.86 acres of agricultural land, Lot 6 at Murphy-Larsen Ranch Subdivision.

465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Eric A. Schankerman

Buyer: Brooke Davis

Date: March 23

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-203, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condominium. Last sold for $184,000 in 2014.

38980 Main Street, Milner

Seller: Ridgway C. Moon

Buyer: RM Golden LLC

Date: May 23

Price: $152,500

Property Description: 0.22 acres of vacant land, Block 2, Lots 1-3 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $24,500 in 2004.

No address

Seller: TDP Holdings LLC

Buyer: Nathan Breneman

Date: May 23

Price: $7,000

Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 99 at South Station I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $2,500 in 2022.

2626 Longthong Road

Seller: Jeffrey J. and Karen A. Bixler

Buyer: Mary Allison Roensch Tyler

Date: May 23

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $530,000 in 2021.

220 South Walnut Street

Seller: Richard P. Hagins

Buyer: Ski Aspen Leaf 3026 LLC

Date: May 25

Price: $533,705

Property Description: 2,043-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.96 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 1-7 & 15,16 at Original Town of Hayden.

Total sales: $18.9 million

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Gwen L. and Richard A. Kushnick

Buyer: Scott Steinford

Date: March 23

Price: $193,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 448 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Total timeshares: $193,000