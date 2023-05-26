Routt County real estate sales eclipse $19.1M from May 19-25
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $19.1 million across 21 sales for the week of May 19-25.
23620 Waybills Court
Seller: Mountain Vista Investments LLC, Sagebrush Construction, Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC
Buyer: Thomas P. Finan
Date: May 19
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 2,770-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of vacant land, Lot 23-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
501 West Airport Boulevard, Hayden
Seller: Mark J. and Brenda C. Balok Living Trust
Buyer: Annette and Scott Lacey
Date: May 19
Price: $53,000
Property Description: 241-square-foot garage, Filing No. 1, Unit A-2 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $24,500 in 2015.
31335 Deerwood Ranch Road
Seller: Hannah Wood
Buyer: Brian and Stephanie Cohane
Date: May 19
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: 3,276-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 35.00 acres of land, Lot 11 at Deerwood Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $1,085,000 in 2019.
23620 Fraysher Lane
Seller: Reisbick Fleck Family Trust
Buyer: Matthew G. Ingram and Karena M. O’Rourke
Date: May 19
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 5.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Ski View Estates. Last sold for $127,800 in 2003.
700 Yampa Street
Seller: Walter Leskiff and Anahita Tikku
Buyer: Brittany S. and Matthew R. McCullough
Date: May 19
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 720-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A-309 at Howelsen Place Condos.
19505 Monson Trail
Seller: Pamela M. Mischell Revocable Trust and Thomas E. Mischell Revocable Trust
Buyer: 29505 Monson Trail LLC
Date: May 19
Price: $8,000,000
Property Description: 9,894-square-foot, five-bedroom, 6 ½-bath, single-family residence on 36.78 acres of land, Lot 12 at Lake Catamount Subdivision Exemption. Last sold for $925,000 in 2000.
730 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Jason Troyer
Buyer: Carrie D’Agostino
Date: May 19
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 1,168-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 15-18 at 1st Addition of the West Hayden Townsite. Last sold for $151,000 in 2017.
23485 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Phillip Mendoza
Buyer: Nina F. and Timothy Scopac
Date: May 19
Price: $155,000
Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 1, Lot 31 at Meadowgreen Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $135,000 in 2022.
No address
Seller: Kevin Joseph Deery
Buyer: Dennis Jiffas
Date: May 19
Price: $11,000
Property Description: 0.80 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 139 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
1340 Athens Plaza
Seller: Peter H. See
Buyer: Mary White and Porfirio Emmanuel Villa-Parra
Date: May 22
Price: $295,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 1, Building Gamma at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $57,000 in 1996.
349 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Triple H LLC
Buyer: Amy J. and Michael E. Williams
Date: May 22
Price: $192,500
Property Description: 1,873-square-foot, commercial space on 0.19 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 1-2 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden.
23610 Waybills Court
Seller: Mountain Vista Investments LLC, Sagebrush Construction, Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC
Buyer: Eric A. Schankerman
Date: May 22
Price: $1,040,000
Property Description: 2,408-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.57 acres of land, Lot 24-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $380,000 in 2022.
61500 Lucky Camp Lane
Seller: Teran Davis
Buyer: Warhorse Backcountry LLC
Date: May 22
Price: $642,000
Property Description: 36.29 acres of agricultural land, Lucky Camp F4, a Replat of Lucky Camp F3, Lot 3. Last sold for $444,000 in 2020.
435/439 7th Street
Seller: Sharon Lisnow and Nicholas McQueeney
Buyer: Amy S. Davis
Date: May 22
Price: $1,515,000
Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 584-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 25-26 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $699,000 in 2018.
56005 Hannahs Way
Seller: Entelco Corporation
Buyer: Martha Anne Brown and Christopher A. Zec
Date: May 22
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 66.86 acres of agricultural land, Lot 6 at Murphy-Larsen Ranch Subdivision.
465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Eric A. Schankerman
Buyer: Brooke Davis
Date: March 23
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 1,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit B-203, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condominium. Last sold for $184,000 in 2014.
38980 Main Street, Milner
Seller: Ridgway C. Moon
Buyer: RM Golden LLC
Date: May 23
Price: $152,500
Property Description: 0.22 acres of vacant land, Block 2, Lots 1-3 at Town of Milner. Last sold for $24,500 in 2004.
No address
Seller: TDP Holdings LLC
Buyer: Nathan Breneman
Date: May 23
Price: $7,000
Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 99 at South Station I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $2,500 in 2022.
2626 Longthong Road
Seller: Jeffrey J. and Karen A. Bixler
Buyer: Mary Allison Roensch Tyler
Date: May 23
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 985-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201 at Yampa View Condo. Last sold for $530,000 in 2021.
220 South Walnut Street
Seller: Richard P. Hagins
Buyer: Ski Aspen Leaf 3026 LLC
Date: May 25
Price: $533,705
Property Description: 2,043-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.96 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 1-7 & 15,16 at Original Town of Hayden.
Total sales: $18.9 million
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Gwen L. and Richard A. Kushnick
Buyer: Scott Steinford
Date: March 23
Price: $193,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 448 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total timeshares: $193,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.