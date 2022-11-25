Routt County real estate sales eclipse $18M from Nov. 18-24

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $18.1 million across 17 sales for the week of Nov. 18-24.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Sandra Lee and Wingate Foster Clapper

Buyer: Daniel Hereid and Kelly McGahan Hereid

Date: November 18

Price: $869,500

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 309, Building A at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $189,500 in 1997.

57730 Longfellow Way

Seller: Jamie T. and Michael S. Steinert

Buyer: Liberty Land Group LLC

Date: November 18

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.85 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 47 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

2685 Owl Hoot Trail

Seller: Mona and Stein Halsnes

Buyer: Courtney Anne and Frederick Collins Harvey

Date: November 21

Price: $3,750,000

Property Description: 4,740-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 15 at Wildhorse Meadows.

535 Pine Street

Seller: Jeffrey Walsh Irrevocable Trust

Buyer: Jennifer and Steven Spelshaus

Date: November 21

Price: $3,250,000

Property Description: 3,426-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 5 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,032,500 in 2014.

23750 Spur Trail

Seller: Tammi McKenzie, Tammi L. and Troy W. Strickland

Buyer: Christopher Boub and Maggie Mistovich

Date: November 21

Price: $1,273,000

Property Description: 2,976-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath residence on 35.68 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 5 at Saddle Mountain Ranchettes.

No address

Seller: Patricia A. Mirabella, Survivors Trust

Buyer: Todd Stewart

Date: November 21

Price: $8,500

Property Description: 1.22 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 159 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

36869 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: David S. and Janet R. Henson

Buyer: Alexander Scott Lauder and Cordelie Elizabeth Witt

Date: November 21

Price: $1,435,000

Property Description: 1,810-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 24 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $505,000 in 2004.

27060 Neptune Place

Seller: Christopher Kelton Rochelle

Buyer: Bryan L. and Lisa J. Ostby

Date: November 21

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 0.95 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 15 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $44,500 in 2020.

33528 Seneca Trail

Seller: Anna Jedwab, Anna Snow

Buyer: Griffin and Rachel Yandle Hanna

Date: November 21

Price: $31,000

Property Description: 0.75 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 149 at Horseback at Stagecoach.

1101 Thornburg Street

Seller: Andrew P. McQuade

Buyer: Luxetraveler LLC

Date: November 22

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,480-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 3-4 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $260,000 in 2001.

31640 Vistas Court

Seller: 617 Lincoln Avenue LLC

Buyer: REH1 LLC

Date: November 22

Price: $242,500

Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Timbers Village. Last sold for $167,000 in 2021.

620 Parkview Drive

Seller: James Mader

Buyer: Suzanne Erickson and Stacy Michele Seago

Date: November 23

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 61 at Longview Park. Last sold for $316,000 in 2012.

No address

Seller: Riverview-Yampa Development LLC

Buyer: Riverview West LLC

Date: November 23

Price: $2,200,000

Property Description: 0.51 acres of commercial land, Lot E at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Roseanne K. Danner, Blair M. and Roseanne K. Davidson

Buyer: Promeethea LLC

Date: November 23

Price: $751,000

Property Description: 1,025-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4202 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $265,000 in 2016.

No address

Seller: Karen K. and William A. Skidmore

Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz

Date: November 23

Price: $5,000

Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 5, Lot 237 at Steamboat Lakes.

1164 Crawford Avenue

Seller: Betty M. Ralston

Buyer: Christopher J. and Michelle L. McDougall

Date: November 23

Price: $2,150,000

Property Description: 2,433-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.30 acres of land, Lot B at North Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs.

412 Meadowbrook Court

Seller: Barbara J. and Garold L. Gilbert

Buyer: Cheryl Mae and Jacob John Schuster

Date: November 23

Price: $356,500

Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Block 1, Lot 24 at Golden Meadows Subdivision.

Total sales: $18.1 million