Routt County real estate sales eclipse $18M from Nov. 18-24
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $18.1 million across 17 sales for the week of Nov. 18-24.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Sandra Lee and Wingate Foster Clapper
Buyer: Daniel Hereid and Kelly McGahan Hereid
Date: November 18
Price: $869,500
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 309, Building A at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $189,500 in 1997.
57730 Longfellow Way
Seller: Jamie T. and Michael S. Steinert
Buyer: Liberty Land Group LLC
Date: November 18
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.85 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 47 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
2685 Owl Hoot Trail
Seller: Mona and Stein Halsnes
Buyer: Courtney Anne and Frederick Collins Harvey
Date: November 21
Price: $3,750,000
Property Description: 4,740-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.44 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 15 at Wildhorse Meadows.
535 Pine Street
Seller: Jeffrey Walsh Irrevocable Trust
Buyer: Jennifer and Steven Spelshaus
Date: November 21
Price: $3,250,000
Property Description: 3,426-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 5 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $1,032,500 in 2014.
23750 Spur Trail
Seller: Tammi McKenzie, Tammi L. and Troy W. Strickland
Buyer: Christopher Boub and Maggie Mistovich
Date: November 21
Price: $1,273,000
Property Description: 2,976-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath residence on 35.68 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 5 at Saddle Mountain Ranchettes.
No address
Seller: Patricia A. Mirabella, Survivors Trust
Buyer: Todd Stewart
Date: November 21
Price: $8,500
Property Description: 1.22 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 159 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
36869 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: David S. and Janet R. Henson
Buyer: Alexander Scott Lauder and Cordelie Elizabeth Witt
Date: November 21
Price: $1,435,000
Property Description: 1,810-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Lot 24 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $505,000 in 2004.
27060 Neptune Place
Seller: Christopher Kelton Rochelle
Buyer: Bryan L. and Lisa J. Ostby
Date: November 21
Price: $60,000
Property Description: 0.95 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 15 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $44,500 in 2020.
33528 Seneca Trail
Seller: Anna Jedwab, Anna Snow
Buyer: Griffin and Rachel Yandle Hanna
Date: November 21
Price: $31,000
Property Description: 0.75 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 149 at Horseback at Stagecoach.
1101 Thornburg Street
Seller: Andrew P. McQuade
Buyer: Luxetraveler LLC
Date: November 22
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 1,480-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 3-4 at Yahmonite Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $260,000 in 2001.
31640 Vistas Court
Seller: 617 Lincoln Avenue LLC
Buyer: REH1 LLC
Date: November 22
Price: $242,500
Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Timbers Village. Last sold for $167,000 in 2021.
620 Parkview Drive
Seller: James Mader
Buyer: Suzanne Erickson and Stacy Michele Seago
Date: November 23
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,795-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 61 at Longview Park. Last sold for $316,000 in 2012.
No address
Seller: Riverview-Yampa Development LLC
Buyer: Riverview West LLC
Date: November 23
Price: $2,200,000
Property Description: 0.51 acres of commercial land, Lot E at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.
2525 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Roseanne K. Danner, Blair M. and Roseanne K. Davidson
Buyer: Promeethea LLC
Date: November 23
Price: $751,000
Property Description: 1,025-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4202 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $265,000 in 2016.
No address
Seller: Karen K. and William A. Skidmore
Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz
Date: November 23
Price: $5,000
Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 5, Lot 237 at Steamboat Lakes.
1164 Crawford Avenue
Seller: Betty M. Ralston
Buyer: Christopher J. and Michelle L. McDougall
Date: November 23
Price: $2,150,000
Property Description: 2,433-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.30 acres of land, Lot B at North Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs.
412 Meadowbrook Court
Seller: Barbara J. and Garold L. Gilbert
Buyer: Cheryl Mae and Jacob John Schuster
Date: November 23
Price: $356,500
Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Block 1, Lot 24 at Golden Meadows Subdivision.
Total sales: $18.1 million
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.