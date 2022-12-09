Routt County real estate sales eclipse $18M from Dec. 2-8

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $18.4 million across 18 sales for the week of Dec. 2-8.

515 Wyatt Drive

Seller: Kathryn D. and Robert Rubiano

Buyer: Justine P. Staelin Bodig and Marcus V. Bodig

Date: December 2

Price: $1,045,000

Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 21 at Tamarack Point Subdivision. Last sold for $615,000 in 2020.

27100 Fire Song Road

Seller: Amended and Restated Suzanne G. Gott Revocable Trust

Buyer: Marabou Trout LLC

Date: December 2

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 6.68 acres of agricultural land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead Filing No. 3.

501 West Airport Boulevard

Seller: Domingo and Margaret Moreira

Buyer: Steamboat of Colorado LLC

Date: December 2

Price: $95,500

Property Description: 233-square-foot, garage storage condo, Filing No. 1, Unit A-11 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $59,000 in 2021.

1230 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures

Buyer: Wouche LLC

Date: December 2

Price: $1,560,300

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Lot D, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

1230 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: David R. and Diana N. Box

Date: December 2

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Lot D, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

222 Arthur Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Brady Glauthier and Bridget Hiles

Buyer: Geiger Ventures LLC

Date: December 2

Price: $257,999

Property Description: Office/warehouse on 0.31 acres of land, Lot 5 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek.

561 Crawford Avenue

Seller: Christopher D. and Margo N. Cole

Buyer: Ryan J. Pfaff

Date: December 2

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-2 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $335,500 in 2013.

31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Christopher P. Kuxhaus

Buyer: Cecelia Judith Vann

Date: December 2

Price: $370,000

Property Description: 762-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 308 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $160,000 in 2016.

1901 Pine Grove Road

Seller: Central Park Offices LLC

Buyer: Serac Pine Grove Steamboat Land Owner LLC

Date: December 2

Price: $6,000,000

Property Description: 4.20 acres of commercial land, Lot 3 at Steamboat Village Commercial Center Replat F. Last sold for $1,861,000 in 2004.

27762 Silver Spur Street

Seller: Kimberly S. Clark

Buyer: Derek and Natalie Grover

Date: December 5

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 2,332-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 47 at Silverview Estates.

30275 State Highway 131

Seller: Benjamin and Kristin Head

Buyer: Cory and Lauren Gerken

Date: December 5

Price: $720,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 25-5-85, Lot 2 at Brenner Subdivision. Last sold for $515,000 in 2020.

2140 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Nathan Z. Strokan

Buyer: Mount Werner Circle 3422 LLC

Date: December 7

Price: $545,000

Property Description: 505-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 22, Building D at West Condo. Last sold for $169,000 in 2015.

2292 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Christopher Wilson

Buyer: June M. and Robert P. Dempsey, Brian D. Worrell

Date: December 7

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A at Clinton Condo. Last sold for $177,500 in 1994.

30433 Routt County Road 37

Seller: Rhonda S. and Thomas M. Dicicco

Buyer: James A. and Lia M. Kroner

Date: December 8

Price: $880,000

Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on land, Lot 2, SEC 30-5-87.

224 Arthur Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: George A. Sager

Buyer: 224 Arthur LLC

Date: December 8

Price: $400,000

Property Description: Warehouse – Storage Building on 0.29 acres of land, Lot 4 Replat, Block 10,11,5 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek.

Total sales: $17.7 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Brad and Kari Harkin

Buyer: Robin Getter

Date: December 5

Price: $105,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 521 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: R. Criag Olsen and Jamie B. Olsen Living Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: December 5

Price: $127,517.06

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jason C. and Wendi J. Beld

Buyer: Mary K. and Thomas H. Hayes-Macaluso

Date: December 8

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-305 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $647,517.06