Routt County real estate sales eclipse $18M from Dec. 2-8
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $18.4 million across 18 sales for the week of Dec. 2-8.
515 Wyatt Drive
Seller: Kathryn D. and Robert Rubiano
Buyer: Justine P. Staelin Bodig and Marcus V. Bodig
Date: December 2
Price: $1,045,000
Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 21 at Tamarack Point Subdivision. Last sold for $615,000 in 2020.
27100 Fire Song Road
Seller: Amended and Restated Suzanne G. Gott Revocable Trust
Buyer: Marabou Trout LLC
Date: December 2
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 6.68 acres of agricultural land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead Filing No. 3.
501 West Airport Boulevard
Seller: Domingo and Margaret Moreira
Buyer: Steamboat of Colorado LLC
Date: December 2
Price: $95,500
Property Description: 233-square-foot, garage storage condo, Filing No. 1, Unit A-11 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $59,000 in 2021.
1230 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures
Buyer: Wouche LLC
Date: December 2
Price: $1,560,300
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Lot D, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
1230 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: David R. and Diana N. Box
Date: December 2
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Lot D, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
222 Arthur Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Brady Glauthier and Bridget Hiles
Buyer: Geiger Ventures LLC
Date: December 2
Price: $257,999
Property Description: Office/warehouse on 0.31 acres of land, Lot 5 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek.
561 Crawford Avenue
Seller: Christopher D. and Margo N. Cole
Buyer: Ryan J. Pfaff
Date: December 2
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-2 at 1st Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $335,500 in 2013.
31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Christopher P. Kuxhaus
Buyer: Cecelia Judith Vann
Date: December 2
Price: $370,000
Property Description: 762-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 308 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $160,000 in 2016.
1901 Pine Grove Road
Seller: Central Park Offices LLC
Buyer: Serac Pine Grove Steamboat Land Owner LLC
Date: December 2
Price: $6,000,000
Property Description: 4.20 acres of commercial land, Lot 3 at Steamboat Village Commercial Center Replat F. Last sold for $1,861,000 in 2004.
27762 Silver Spur Street
Seller: Kimberly S. Clark
Buyer: Derek and Natalie Grover
Date: December 5
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 2,332-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 47 at Silverview Estates.
30275 State Highway 131
Seller: Benjamin and Kristin Head
Buyer: Cory and Lauren Gerken
Date: December 5
Price: $720,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 25-5-85, Lot 2 at Brenner Subdivision. Last sold for $515,000 in 2020.
2140 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Nathan Z. Strokan
Buyer: Mount Werner Circle 3422 LLC
Date: December 7
Price: $545,000
Property Description: 505-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 22, Building D at West Condo. Last sold for $169,000 in 2015.
2292 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Christopher Wilson
Buyer: June M. and Robert P. Dempsey, Brian D. Worrell
Date: December 7
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A at Clinton Condo. Last sold for $177,500 in 1994.
30433 Routt County Road 37
Seller: Rhonda S. and Thomas M. Dicicco
Buyer: James A. and Lia M. Kroner
Date: December 8
Price: $880,000
Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on land, Lot 2, SEC 30-5-87.
224 Arthur Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: George A. Sager
Buyer: 224 Arthur LLC
Date: December 8
Price: $400,000
Property Description: Warehouse – Storage Building on 0.29 acres of land, Lot 4 Replat, Block 10,11,5 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek.
Total sales: $17.7 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Brad and Kari Harkin
Buyer: Robin Getter
Date: December 5
Price: $105,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 521 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: R. Criag Olsen and Jamie B. Olsen Living Trust
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: December 5
Price: $127,517.06
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jason C. and Wendi J. Beld
Buyer: Mary K. and Thomas H. Hayes-Macaluso
Date: December 8
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-305 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $647,517.06
