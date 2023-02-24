Routt County real estate sales eclipse $17.6M from Feb. 17-23
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $17.6 million across 22 sales for the week of Feb. 17-23.
2035 Walton Creek Road
Seller: BRAP LLC
Buyer: Gerber Berend Design Build Inc.
Date: February 17, 2023
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 764-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit A-2 at Spring Meadows Condo. Last sold for $270,000 in 2018.
1000 Angels View Way
Seller: Barn Village Investments LLC
Buyer: Alpenglow Partners LLC
Date: February 17, 2023
Price: $3,558,600
Property Description: 4,292-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath duplex on 0.18 acres of land, Lot B at Barn Village Lot 46 Townhomes.
27522 Silver Spur Street
Seller: Bryce S. and Virginia A. Harman
Buyer: Kathleen O’Connell
Date: February 17, 2023
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 4,404-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 79 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $1,523,000 in 2021.
1515 Mustang Run
Seller: Richard B. Wilson
Buyer: Sarah J. and Fred P. Grippa II
Date: February 17, 2023
Price: $610,000
Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2D at Mustang Run Condo Phase II.
2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Brett A. and Bryan R. Bozeman
Buyer: Tracey and Ty Stribling
Date: February 17, 2023
Price: $2,150,000
Property Description: 1,867-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 508 at Bear Claw II Condo.
No address
Seller: Brownere LLC
Buyer: Peak Group Colorado 1 LLC
Date: February 17, 2023
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 1.75 acres of vacant land, Lot 143 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $18,395 in 2022.
No address
Seller: Brownere LLC
Buyer: Peak Group Colorado 1 LLC
Date: February 21, 2023
Price: $9,600
Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant land, Lot 50 at South Station II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,136 in 2022.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: May F. Balding Trust and Peter A. Balding Trust
Buyer: Cynthia Susan Brown
Date: February 21, 2023
Price: $831,500
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building D at Lodge at Steamboat Condo.
2120 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Kelli Kennedy and B F Tyler
Buyer: Carole Emanuel
Date: February 21, 2023
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 22, Building B at West Condo.
2850 Owl Hoot Trail
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Snowbros LLC
Date: February 21, 2023
Price: $1,470,000
Property Description: Residential townhome, Filing No. 6, Lot 1, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
327 Riverview Way
Seller: TE Lefler Revocable Trust
Buyer: Rivers Edge LLC
Date: February 21, 2023
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing No. 2, Lot C1-5 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision. Last sold for $1,077,500 in 2021.
Address: No address
Seller: Wilco Land LLC
Buyer: Kent Marler and Christopher Wood
Date: February 21, 2023
Price: $6,750
Property Description: 0.93 acres of vacant land, Lot 74 at South Station II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,500 in 2022.
536 Eaglepointe Court
Seller: Derrick Lee Robinson
Buyer: Amy Elizabeth, Joel Scott, Matthew Roy and Valerie Susan Fredrickson
Date: February 22, 2023
Price: $805,000
Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome Unit 2, Building 3 at Eaglepointe Townhomes. Last sold for $389,000 in 2018.
38780 Main Street, Milner
Seller: Andrew D. and Skyler Miller
Buyer: Patricia and Sara Duft
Date: February 22, 2023
Price: $355,000
Property Description: 640-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 3-4 at Town of Milner Amended Plat. Last sold for $48,000 in 2015.
1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Jaswinder Singh Sandhu
Buyer: David James Haslund
Date: February 22, 2023
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 924-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2107 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $447,500 in 2018.
2150 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: David A. Heyburn and Patricia C. Johnson
Buyer: Shannon Marie O’Malley and Pin Sobharaksha
Date: February 23, 2023
Price: $1,005,000
Property Description: 910-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 32, Building E at West Condo. Last sold for $271,000 in 2004.
US Highway 40, Hayden
Seller: Dorothy L. Gupton and Beverly J. Powell-Raper
Buyer: Leoncio and Marcelo Luna
Date: February 23, 2023
Price: $475,000
Property Description: SEC 11-6-88.
24330 Arapahoe Road
Seller: John A. and Susan R. Labate
Buyer: Peak Group Colorado 1 LLC
Date: February 23, 2023
Price: $48,000
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 79 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $22,500 in 2006.
20975 Filly Trail East
Seller: Devin E. Root
Buyer: JFC4 Properties LLC
Date: February 23, 2023
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant land, Lot 18 at Blackhorse I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $14,500 in 2021.
Total sales: $16.5 million
Timeshares
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Dallas Bailes
Buyer: Juanita Pappalardo and Matthew Peters
Date: February 22, 2023
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-301 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Ingrid Rodriguez
Buyer: Bradley Edward Page and Deral Tanil
Date: February 22, 2023
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-410 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2315 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jared A. Zanon
Buyer: Dora E. and Patrick R. Hedrick
Date: February 22, 2023
Price: $249,000
Property Description: 1/10-interest in and to Unit 117 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.
Total timeshares: $1,089,000
