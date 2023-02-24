Routt County real estate sales eclipse $17.6M from Feb. 17-23

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $17.6 million across 22 sales for the week of Feb. 17-23.

2035 Walton Creek Road

Seller: BRAP LLC

Buyer: Gerber Berend Design Build Inc.

Date: February 17, 2023

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 764-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit A-2 at Spring Meadows Condo. Last sold for $270,000 in 2018.

1000 Angels View Way

Seller: Barn Village Investments LLC

Buyer: Alpenglow Partners LLC

Date: February 17, 2023

Price: $3,558,600

Property Description: 4,292-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath duplex on 0.18 acres of land, Lot B at Barn Village Lot 46 Townhomes.

27522 Silver Spur Street

Seller: Bryce S. and Virginia A. Harman

Buyer: Kathleen O’Connell

Date: February 17, 2023

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 4,404-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 79 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $1,523,000 in 2021.

1515 Mustang Run

Seller: Richard B. Wilson

Buyer: Sarah J. and Fred P. Grippa II

Date: February 17, 2023

Price: $610,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2D at Mustang Run Condo Phase II.

2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Brett A. and Bryan R. Bozeman

Buyer: Tracey and Ty Stribling

Date: February 17, 2023

Price: $2,150,000

Property Description: 1,867-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 508 at Bear Claw II Condo.

No address

Seller: Brownere LLC

Buyer: Peak Group Colorado 1 LLC

Date: February 17, 2023

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 1.75 acres of vacant land, Lot 143 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $18,395 in 2022.

No address

Seller: Brownere LLC

Buyer: Peak Group Colorado 1 LLC

Date: February 21, 2023

Price: $9,600

Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant land, Lot 50 at South Station II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,136 in 2022.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: May F. Balding Trust and Peter A. Balding Trust

Buyer: Cynthia Susan Brown

Date: February 21, 2023

Price: $831,500

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building D at Lodge at Steamboat Condo.

2120 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Kelli Kennedy and B F Tyler

Buyer: Carole Emanuel

Date: February 21, 2023

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 22, Building B at West Condo.

2850 Owl Hoot Trail

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Snowbros LLC

Date: February 21, 2023

Price: $1,470,000

Property Description: Residential townhome, Filing No. 6, Lot 1, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

327 Riverview Way

Seller: TE Lefler Revocable Trust

Buyer: Rivers Edge LLC

Date: February 21, 2023

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant commercial land, Filing No. 2, Lot C1-5 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision. Last sold for $1,077,500 in 2021.

Address: No address

Seller: Wilco Land LLC

Buyer: Kent Marler and Christopher Wood

Date: February 21, 2023

Price: $6,750

Property Description: 0.93 acres of vacant land, Lot 74 at South Station II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,500 in 2022.

536 Eaglepointe Court

Seller: Derrick Lee Robinson

Buyer: Amy Elizabeth, Joel Scott, Matthew Roy and Valerie Susan Fredrickson

Date: February 22, 2023

Price: $805,000

Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome Unit 2, Building 3 at Eaglepointe Townhomes. Last sold for $389,000 in 2018.

38780 Main Street, Milner

Seller: Andrew D. and Skyler Miller

Buyer: Patricia and Sara Duft

Date: February 22, 2023

Price: $355,000

Property Description: 640-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 10, Lots 3-4 at Town of Milner Amended Plat. Last sold for $48,000 in 2015.

1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Jaswinder Singh Sandhu

Buyer: David James Haslund

Date: February 22, 2023

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 924-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2107 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $447,500 in 2018.

2150 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: David A. Heyburn and Patricia C. Johnson

Buyer: Shannon Marie O’Malley and Pin Sobharaksha

Date: February 23, 2023

Price: $1,005,000

Property Description: 910-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 32, Building E at West Condo. Last sold for $271,000 in 2004.

US Highway 40, Hayden

Seller: Dorothy L. Gupton and Beverly J. Powell-Raper

Buyer: Leoncio and Marcelo Luna

Date: February 23, 2023

Price: $475,000

Property Description: SEC 11-6-88.

24330 Arapahoe Road

Seller: John A. and Susan R. Labate

Buyer: Peak Group Colorado 1 LLC

Date: February 23, 2023

Price: $48,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 79 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $22,500 in 2006.

20975 Filly Trail East

Seller: Devin E. Root

Buyer: JFC4 Properties LLC

Date: February 23, 2023

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant land, Lot 18 at Blackhorse I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $14,500 in 2021.

Total sales: $16.5 million

Timeshares

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Dallas Bailes

Buyer: Juanita Pappalardo and Matthew Peters

Date: February 22, 2023

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-301 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Ingrid Rodriguez

Buyer: Bradley Edward Page and Deral Tanil

Date: February 22, 2023

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-410 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2315 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jared A. Zanon

Buyer: Dora E. and Patrick R. Hedrick

Date: February 22, 2023

Price: $249,000

Property Description: 1/10-interest in and to Unit 117 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.

Total timeshares: $1,089,000