Routt County real estate sales eclipse $16.8M the week of March 25-31
Real estate transactions totaled $16.8 million across 29 sales for week of March 25-31.
815 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Elizabeth A. and Russell E. Davis
Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.
Date: March 25, 2022
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 3,500-square-foot commercial improvement on 0.36 acres of land, Block 13, Lots 1-5 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $57,400 in 1995.
32487 Ute Trail
Seller: Michael Len Poorman
Buyer: Alexander and Loretta Ellsworth
Date: March 25, 2022
Price: $13,000
Property Description: 0.71 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 174 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
620 Anglers Drive
Seller: Debra Tremblay
Buyer: Jared Colchin and Kathleen Claire Soulliere
Date: March 25, 2022
Price: $185,000
Property Description: 650-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building A at Chaparral Terraces Condo.
1760 Alexandre Way
Seller: Jessica A. Kortas, Jessica A. O’Meara
Buyer: Sharon Smith and Craig White
Date: March 28, 2022
Price: $723,000
Property Description: 1,269-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1 at Fish Creek Hills Condo. Last sold for $279,500 in 2012.
252 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Derrick Justin Wallerstedt
Buyer: Beth A. Blaskovich
Date: March 28, 2022
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.021 acres of land, Lot 57 at West Wind Townhomes. Last sold for $170,000 in 2020.
Aviator Court
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Karen Ann and Lawrence Allen Desjardin
Date: March 28, 2022
Price: $189,150
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Unit H-1 at Aviator Garages.
2525 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Larisa A. and Victor A. Adamian
Buyer: Richard W. Couch and Kurt A. Meyer
Date: March 28, 2022
Price: $545,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4206 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $192,500 in 2015.
1457 Morgan Court
Seller: Grace O. Allard
Buyer: Anne Allison Callicott, Michael Justin Ortlip, Michael Justin Ortlip Jr.
Date: March 28, 2022
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202, Building 2 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $399,000 in 2018.
No address
Seller: James S. Wilson
Buyer: Derrick Robinson
Date: March 28, 2022
Price: $8,000
Property Description: 1.06 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 194 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
33185 Prairie Schooner Trail
Seller: Kristian Benton and Jeremiah Hansen
Buyer: Gerry Dalton
Date: March 28, 2022
Price: $12,000
Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
No address
Seller: Krispicurl LLC
Buyer: Thomas Willis
Date: March 28, 2022
Price: $187,000
Property Description: 6.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Golden Tide Replat No. 1. Last sold for $130,000 in 2021.
23025 Schussmark Trail
Seller: Tralarob LLC
Buyer: Jason Joseph Scicchitano
Date: March 28, 2022
Price: $383,000
Property Description: 1,704-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 14, Lot C at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $245,000 in 2017.
361 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: KK Investments LLC
Buyer: Lauren M. and Matthew Dellinger
Date: March 29, 2022
Price: $534,900
Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 23 at Lake Village Phase 1.
31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Robert E. Dippold
Buyer: Runaway LTD
Date: March 29, 2022
Price: $427,500
Property Description: 826-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 209 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $239,000 in 2020.
1700 Ranch Road
Seller: Edward C. Stewart and Mary B. Tribby
Buyer: Amy C. Chibib
Date: March 29, 2022
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 219 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1.
No address
Seller: Wiregrass West LTD
Buyer: Crystal L. and Paul S. Esh
Date: March 29, 2022
Price: $4,900,000
Property Description: SECS 30-11-88, 31-11-88, 32-11-88, 5-10-88, 6-10-88, 7-10-88, 8-10-88, 30-10-88.
1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Craig and Wendy Koehrsen
Buyer: Jeremy and Joanna Mitchell
Date: March 29, 2022
Price: $907,000
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $555,000 in 2008.
38850 Ridge Line Court
Seller: Liberty Platinum Holdings LLC
Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.
Date: March 29, 2022
Price: $110,000
Property Description: 5.0 acres of agricultural land, Lot 1 at Hidden Springs Ranch.
26760 Willow Gulch Drive
Seller: Donna and Robert Matlock
Buyer: Joshua and Michelle Pelletier
Date: March 29, 2022
Price: $18,000
Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 121 at Steamboat Lakes. Last sold for $4,975 in 2017.
2681 Timber Court
Seller: Mary E. and Richard D. Poole
Buyer: Thana Group Cross Timbers LLC
Date: March 30, 2022
Price: $1,850,000
Property Description: 2,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Unit 4, Building 10 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $677,500 in 2005.
61161 Cottonwood Street
Seller: Sean McKay
Buyer: Melissa K. and Michael G. Amato
Date: March 30, 2022
Price: $353,000
Property Description: 726-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Block 22, Lots 19-22 at Town of Hahn’s Peak. Last sold for $220,000 in 2018.
964 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Kelda Combs
Buyer: Chad J. and Kimberly Ducklow
Date: March 31, 2022
Price: $469,000
Property Description: 1,426-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 26 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $273,000 in 2018.
11635 Routt County Road 69
Seller: Deanna L. and Wayne H. Sweetser
Buyer: Ashley G. and Tyson W. Sweetser
Date: March 31, 2022
Price: $347,000
Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 7.5 acres of land, SEC 1-6-88. Last sold for $80,000 in 1979.
23625 Waybills Court
Seller: West Windsor Investments LLC
Buyer: Cecilia and Louis Otto
Date: March 31, 2022
Price: $789,000
Property Description: Lot 27-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
31040 Broken Talon Trail
Seller: Lona Christiansen
Buyer: Mark W. and Susan M. Young
Date: March 31, 2022
Price: $199,000
Property Description: 1.21 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $148,000 in 2018.
31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Dennis G. Pierre
Buyer: Brooke A. Mayrand
Date: March 31, 2022
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 521-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 110 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $40,000 in 1993.
2275 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Jonathan P. and Kristine A. Burdick
Buyer: Patricia E. Gaither Adams and David A. Griffith
Date: March 31, 2022
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $269,000 in 2018.
1200 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Rosemary J. Cullinan
Buyer: James M. and James R. Howard
Date: March 31, 2022
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 3, Iota Building at Walton Village Townhome Condo. Last sold for $117,500 in 1994.
Total sales: $16.7 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Dan R. and Margaret L. Delacy
Buyer: Michael P. and Sandra L. Moore
Date: March 29, 2022
Price: $169,500
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 468 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $75,500 in 2017.
Total timeshares: $169,500
