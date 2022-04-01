 Routt County real estate sales eclipse $16.8M the week of March 25-31 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $16.8M the week of March 25-31

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com

Real estate transactions totaled $16.8 million across 29 sales for week of March 25-31.

815 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Elizabeth A. and Russell E. Davis

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: March 25, 2022

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 3,500-square-foot commercial improvement on 0.36 acres of land, Block 13, Lots 1-5 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $57,400 in 1995.

32487 Ute Trail

Seller: Michael Len Poorman

Buyer: Alexander and Loretta Ellsworth

Date: March 25, 2022

Price: $13,000

Property Description: 0.71 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 174 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

620 Anglers Drive

Seller: Debra Tremblay

Buyer: Jared Colchin and Kathleen Claire Soulliere

Date: March 25, 2022

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 650-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building A at Chaparral Terraces Condo.

1760 Alexandre Way

Seller: Jessica A. Kortas, Jessica A. O’Meara

Buyer: Sharon Smith and Craig White

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $723,000

Property Description: 1,269-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1 at Fish Creek Hills Condo. Last sold for $279,500 in 2012.

252 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Derrick Justin Wallerstedt

Buyer: Beth A. Blaskovich

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.021 acres of land, Lot 57 at West Wind Townhomes. Last sold for $170,000 in 2020.

Aviator Court

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Karen Ann and Lawrence Allen Desjardin

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $189,150

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Unit H-1 at Aviator Garages.

2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Larisa A. and Victor A. Adamian

Buyer: Richard W. Couch and Kurt A. Meyer

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $545,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4206 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $192,500 in 2015.

1457 Morgan Court

Seller: Grace O. Allard

Buyer: Anne Allison Callicott, Michael Justin Ortlip, Michael Justin Ortlip Jr.

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202, Building 2 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $399,000 in 2018.

No address

Seller: James S. Wilson

Buyer: Derrick Robinson

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $8,000

Property Description: 1.06 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 194 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

33185 Prairie Schooner Trail

Seller: Kristian Benton and Jeremiah Hansen

Buyer: Gerry Dalton

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $12,000

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

No address

Seller: Krispicurl LLC

Buyer: Thomas Willis

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $187,000

Property Description: 6.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Golden Tide Replat No. 1. Last sold for $130,000 in 2021.

23025 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Tralarob LLC

Buyer: Jason Joseph Scicchitano

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $383,000

Property Description: 1,704-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 14, Lot C at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $245,000 in 2017.

361 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: KK Investments LLC

Buyer: Lauren M. and Matthew Dellinger

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $534,900

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 23 at Lake Village Phase 1.

31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Robert E. Dippold

Buyer: Runaway LTD

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $427,500

Property Description: 826-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 209 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $239,000 in 2020.

1700 Ranch Road

Seller: Edward C. Stewart and Mary B. Tribby

Buyer: Amy C. Chibib

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 219 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1.

No address

Seller: Wiregrass West LTD

Buyer: Crystal L. and Paul S. Esh

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $4,900,000

Property Description: SECS 30-11-88, 31-11-88, 32-11-88, 5-10-88, 6-10-88, 7-10-88, 8-10-88, 30-10-88.

1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Craig and Wendy Koehrsen

Buyer: Jeremy and Joanna Mitchell

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $907,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $555,000 in 2008.

38850 Ridge Line Court

Seller: Liberty Platinum Holdings LLC

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $110,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of agricultural land, Lot 1 at Hidden Springs Ranch.

26760 Willow Gulch Drive

Seller: Donna and Robert Matlock

Buyer: Joshua and Michelle Pelletier

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 121 at Steamboat Lakes. Last sold for $4,975 in 2017.

2681 Timber Court

Seller: Mary E. and Richard D. Poole

Buyer: Thana Group Cross Timbers LLC

Date: March 30, 2022

Price: $1,850,000

Property Description: 2,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Unit 4, Building 10 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $677,500 in 2005.

61161 Cottonwood Street

Seller: Sean McKay

Buyer: Melissa K. and Michael G. Amato

Date: March 30, 2022

Price: $353,000

Property Description: 726-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Block 22, Lots 19-22 at Town of Hahn’s Peak. Last sold for $220,000 in 2018.

964 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Kelda Combs

Buyer: Chad J. and Kimberly Ducklow

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $469,000

Property Description: 1,426-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 26 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $273,000 in 2018.

11635 Routt County Road 69

Seller: Deanna L. and Wayne H. Sweetser

Buyer: Ashley G. and Tyson W. Sweetser

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $347,000

Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 7.5 acres of land, SEC 1-6-88. Last sold for $80,000 in 1979.

23625 Waybills Court

Seller: West Windsor Investments LLC

Buyer: Cecilia and Louis Otto

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $789,000

Property Description: Lot 27-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

31040 Broken Talon Trail

Seller: Lona Christiansen

Buyer: Mark W. and Susan M. Young

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $199,000

Property Description: 1.21 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $148,000 in 2018.

31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Dennis G. Pierre

Buyer: Brooke A. Mayrand

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 521-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 110 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $40,000 in 1993.

2275 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Jonathan P. and Kristine A. Burdick

Buyer: Patricia E. Gaither Adams and David A. Griffith

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $269,000 in 2018.

1200 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Rosemary J. Cullinan

Buyer: James M. and James R. Howard

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 3, Iota Building at Walton Village Townhome Condo. Last sold for $117,500 in 1994.

Total sales: $16.7 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Dan R. and Margaret L. Delacy

Buyer: Michael P. and Sandra L. Moore

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $169,500

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 468 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $75,500 in 2017.

Total timeshares: $169,500

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more