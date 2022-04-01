Routt County real estate sales eclipse $16.8M the week of March 25-31

Real estate transactions totaled $16.8 million across 29 sales for week of March 25-31.

815 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Elizabeth A. and Russell E. Davis

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: March 25, 2022

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 3,500-square-foot commercial improvement on 0.36 acres of land, Block 13, Lots 1-5 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $57,400 in 1995.

32487 Ute Trail

Seller: Michael Len Poorman

Buyer: Alexander and Loretta Ellsworth

Date: March 25, 2022

Price: $13,000

Property Description: 0.71 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 174 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

620 Anglers Drive

Seller: Debra Tremblay

Buyer: Jared Colchin and Kathleen Claire Soulliere

Date: March 25, 2022

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 650-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building A at Chaparral Terraces Condo.

1760 Alexandre Way

Seller: Jessica A. Kortas, Jessica A. O’Meara

Buyer: Sharon Smith and Craig White

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $723,000

Property Description: 1,269-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1 at Fish Creek Hills Condo. Last sold for $279,500 in 2012.

252 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Derrick Justin Wallerstedt

Buyer: Beth A. Blaskovich

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.021 acres of land, Lot 57 at West Wind Townhomes. Last sold for $170,000 in 2020.

Aviator Court

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Karen Ann and Lawrence Allen Desjardin

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $189,150

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Unit H-1 at Aviator Garages.

2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Larisa A. and Victor A. Adamian

Buyer: Richard W. Couch and Kurt A. Meyer

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $545,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4206 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $192,500 in 2015.

1457 Morgan Court

Seller: Grace O. Allard

Buyer: Anne Allison Callicott, Michael Justin Ortlip, Michael Justin Ortlip Jr.

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202, Building 2 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $399,000 in 2018.

No address

Seller: James S. Wilson

Buyer: Derrick Robinson

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $8,000

Property Description: 1.06 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 194 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

33185 Prairie Schooner Trail

Seller: Kristian Benton and Jeremiah Hansen

Buyer: Gerry Dalton

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $12,000

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 10 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

No address

Seller: Krispicurl LLC

Buyer: Thomas Willis

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $187,000

Property Description: 6.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Golden Tide Replat No. 1. Last sold for $130,000 in 2021.

23025 Schussmark Trail

Seller: Tralarob LLC

Buyer: Jason Joseph Scicchitano

Date: March 28, 2022

Price: $383,000

Property Description: 1,704-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Block 14, Lot C at Second Replat Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach. Last sold for $245,000 in 2017.

361 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: KK Investments LLC

Buyer: Lauren M. and Matthew Dellinger

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $534,900

Property Description: Filing No. 1, Lot 23 at Lake Village Phase 1.

31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Robert E. Dippold

Buyer: Runaway LTD

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $427,500

Property Description: 826-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 209 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $239,000 in 2020.

1700 Ranch Road

Seller: Edward C. Stewart and Mary B. Tribby

Buyer: Amy C. Chibib

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 219 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1.

No address

Seller: Wiregrass West LTD

Buyer: Crystal L. and Paul S. Esh

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $4,900,000

Property Description: SECS 30-11-88, 31-11-88, 32-11-88, 5-10-88, 6-10-88, 7-10-88, 8-10-88, 30-10-88.

1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Craig and Wendy Koehrsen

Buyer: Jeremy and Joanna Mitchell

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $907,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 204 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $555,000 in 2008.

38850 Ridge Line Court

Seller: Liberty Platinum Holdings LLC

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $110,000

Property Description: 5.0 acres of agricultural land, Lot 1 at Hidden Springs Ranch.

26760 Willow Gulch Drive

Seller: Donna and Robert Matlock

Buyer: Joshua and Michelle Pelletier

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $18,000

Property Description: 0.59 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 121 at Steamboat Lakes. Last sold for $4,975 in 2017.

2681 Timber Court

Seller: Mary E. and Richard D. Poole

Buyer: Thana Group Cross Timbers LLC

Date: March 30, 2022

Price: $1,850,000

Property Description: 2,134-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome, Filing No. 1, Unit 4, Building 10 at Cross Timbers at Steamboat. Last sold for $677,500 in 2005.

61161 Cottonwood Street

Seller: Sean McKay

Buyer: Melissa K. and Michael G. Amato

Date: March 30, 2022

Price: $353,000

Property Description: 726-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Block 22, Lots 19-22 at Town of Hahn’s Peak. Last sold for $220,000 in 2018.

964 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Kelda Combs

Buyer: Chad J. and Kimberly Ducklow

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $469,000

Property Description: 1,426-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 26 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $273,000 in 2018.

11635 Routt County Road 69

Seller: Deanna L. and Wayne H. Sweetser

Buyer: Ashley G. and Tyson W. Sweetser

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $347,000

Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 7.5 acres of land, SEC 1-6-88. Last sold for $80,000 in 1979.

23625 Waybills Court

Seller: West Windsor Investments LLC

Buyer: Cecilia and Louis Otto

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $789,000

Property Description: Lot 27-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

31040 Broken Talon Trail

Seller: Lona Christiansen

Buyer: Mark W. and Susan M. Young

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $199,000

Property Description: 1.21 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 62 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $148,000 in 2018.

31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Dennis G. Pierre

Buyer: Brooke A. Mayrand

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 521-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 110 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $40,000 in 1993.

2275 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Jonathan P. and Kristine A. Burdick

Buyer: Patricia E. Gaither Adams and David A. Griffith

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $269,000 in 2018.

1200 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Rosemary J. Cullinan

Buyer: James M. and James R. Howard

Date: March 31, 2022

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 3, Iota Building at Walton Village Townhome Condo. Last sold for $117,500 in 1994.

Total sales: $16.7 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Dan R. and Margaret L. Delacy

Buyer: Michael P. and Sandra L. Moore

Date: March 29, 2022

Price: $169,500

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 468 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $75,500 in 2017.

Total timeshares: $169,500