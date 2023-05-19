Routt County real estate sales eclipse $16.5M from May 12-18
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $16.5 million across 22 sales for the week of May 12-18.
26835 Linda Kay Place, 58185 Jupiter Place
Seller: Eric and Selina Heintz
Buyer: Leah Alexis Weidmann and Samuel Austin Ivester
Date: May 12
Price: $115,000
Property Description: 1.82 acres of vacant land, Lots 86 and 115 at Filing No. 2 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Steamboat Springs School District RE2
Buyer: Barry J. and Deborah L. Smith
Date: May 12
Price: $110,000
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Steamboat Schools West Exemption, SEC 2-6-85.
1169 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Jean Roman
Buyer: Eileen and Paul Turgeon
Date: May 12
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 845-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 304 at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $109,000 in 2011.
32960 Maverick Way
Seller: Elizabeth P. and Ryan M. Herbert
Buyer: Chelsey A. and Justin M. Lee
Date: May 15
Price: $55,000
Property Description: 0.85 acres of vacant land, Lot 97 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.
33150 Ramuda Trail
Seller: Scott R. Bagwin
Buyer: Ann E. and Jeffrey L. Wahouske
Date: May 15
Price: $38,000
Property Description: 0.69 acres of vacant land, Unit 35 at High Cross at Stagecoach. Last sold for $13,500 in 2005.
36115 Quarry Ridge Road
Seller: Paul and Susanna Orzech Revocable Trust
Buyer: Hanna E. Hiller Buckley
Date: May 15
Price: $3,265,000
Property Description: 4,498-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.82 acres of land, Lot 34 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,400,000 in 2010.
1417 Morgan Court
Seller: Regina A. Liberatore, Regina A. Staples
Buyer: Jennifer M. and John F. Greco Jr.
Date: May 15
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 904, Building 9 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $415,000 in 2019.
27445 West Wind Place
Seller: Carol Mackie and Greg Halik
Buyer: Gabriel and Sara Strom
Date: May 15
Price: $870,000
Property Description: 2,350-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.09 acres of land, Lot 65 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 1. Last sold for $522,500 in 2018.
1326 Mira Vista Court
Seller: David and Lisa Clemente
Buyer: Jeffrey and Kristen Boyer
Date: May 15
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 2,722-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½- bath, single-family residence on 0.85 acres of land, Lot 16 at Re-Plat of Male Property. Last sold for $650,000 in 2015.
23415 Division Drive
Seller: Saundra Lear
Buyer: American Dream Custom Home Buildings Inc.
Date: May 15
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 6 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Annah and Scott Moore
Buyer: Katharine E. and Richard C. Comtois
Date: May 15
Price: $640,000
Property Description: 669-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3110 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $202,500 in 2014.
465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Lyndsay D. Richter
Buyer: Chad, Craig and Paula Halsted
Date: May 15
Price: $409,000
Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-113, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $192,500 in 2019.
26055/26255 High Ridge Drive
Seller: Jeffrey B. and Pamela S. Knight
Buyer: Elizabeth Ann Connolly and Mark Gerald Menne
Date: May 15
Price: $3,250,000
Property Description: 4,941-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 70.74 acres of land, Lots 23-24 at Deerwood Ranches Subdivision.
33605 Sky Valley Drive
Seller: Brock Knez
Buyer: Landis M. and Matthew F. Trainor
Date: May 15
Price: $955,000
Property Description: 2,037-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 20 at Timbers Village. Last sold for $285,000 in 2005.
898 Dry Creek South Road
Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp
Buyer: Doug Dombey
Date: May 15
Price: $78,000
Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 9 at Dry Creek Village South.
185 South Oak Street, Hayden
Seller: Sacora C. and Zachary Daniel Miller, Joel Worley
Buyer: Kellie Hisey and Meagan Redfern
Date: May 16
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 802-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 7-12 at Adair Addition to Hayden Re-subdivision, Tract B. Last sold for $250,000 in 2020.
1627 Red Hawk Court
Seller: Cecilia Gail Gardner Trust
Buyer: Phillip Bishop
Date: May 16
Price: $1,900,000
Property Description: 2,486-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 18 at Hunters Glen.
20780 Stirrup Way
Seller: Welcome to Realty LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan
Buyer: Robert D. Laroche
Date: May 17
Price: $25,000
Property Description: 2.20 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 56 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,000 in 2002.
331 Little Bend Road, Hayden
Seller: Stephen R. Caragol
Buyer: Texcol Hayden Lake Village LLC
Date: May 17
Price: $268,125
Property Description: 0.73 acres of residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot M-1 at Lake Village Phase 1, Villages of Hayden.
No address
Seller: Solomon Family Trust
Buyer: Jennifer Jean McPeek and Peter A. Perry
Date: May 17
Price: $300,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 25-8-86 and 26-8-86.
No address
Seller: Solomon Family Trust
Buyer: McPeek Investments LLC
Date: May 18
Price: $900,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 25-8-86 and 26-8-86.
Total sales: $16.4 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Vicki D. Bush and George W. Buckaloo Jr.
Buyer: Debra Meyer and William Edwin Corr
Date: May 17
Price: $115,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 432 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total timeshares: $115,000
