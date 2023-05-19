Routt County real estate sales eclipse $16.5M from May 12-18

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $16.5 million across 22 sales for the week of May 12-18.

26835 Linda Kay Place, 58185 Jupiter Place

Seller: Eric and Selina Heintz

Buyer: Leah Alexis Weidmann and Samuel Austin Ivester

Date: May 12

Price: $115,000

Property Description: 1.82 acres of vacant land, Lots 86 and 115 at Filing No. 2 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Steamboat Springs School District RE2

Buyer: Barry J. and Deborah L. Smith

Date: May 12

Price: $110,000

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Steamboat Schools West Exemption, SEC 2-6-85.

1169 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Jean Roman

Buyer: Eileen and Paul Turgeon

Date: May 12

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 845-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 304 at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $109,000 in 2011.

32960 Maverick Way

Seller: Elizabeth P. and Ryan M. Herbert

Buyer: Chelsey A. and Justin M. Lee

Date: May 15

Price: $55,000

Property Description: 0.85 acres of vacant land, Lot 97 at Black Horse I at Stagecoach.

33150 Ramuda Trail

Seller: Scott R. Bagwin

Buyer: Ann E. and Jeffrey L. Wahouske

Date: May 15

Price: $38,000

Property Description: 0.69 acres of vacant land, Unit 35 at High Cross at Stagecoach. Last sold for $13,500 in 2005.

36115 Quarry Ridge Road

Seller: Paul and Susanna Orzech Revocable Trust

Buyer: Hanna E. Hiller Buckley

Date: May 15

Price: $3,265,000

Property Description: 4,498-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.82 acres of land, Lot 34 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,400,000 in 2010.

1417 Morgan Court

Seller: Regina A. Liberatore, Regina A. Staples

Buyer: Jennifer M. and John F. Greco Jr.

Date: May 15

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 1,032-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 904, Building 9 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $415,000 in 2019.

27445 West Wind Place

Seller: Carol Mackie and Greg Halik

Buyer: Gabriel and Sara Strom

Date: May 15

Price: $870,000

Property Description: 2,350-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.09 acres of land, Lot 65 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 1. Last sold for $522,500 in 2018.

1326 Mira Vista Court

Seller: David and Lisa Clemente

Buyer: Jeffrey and Kristen Boyer

Date: May 15

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 2,722-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½- bath, single-family residence on 0.85 acres of land, Lot 16 at Re-Plat of Male Property. Last sold for $650,000 in 2015.

23415 Division Drive

Seller: Saundra Lear

Buyer: American Dream Custom Home Buildings Inc.

Date: May 15

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 6 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Annah and Scott Moore

Buyer: Katharine E. and Richard C. Comtois

Date: May 15

Price: $640,000

Property Description: 669-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3110 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $202,500 in 2014.

465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Lyndsay D. Richter

Buyer: Chad, Craig and Paula Halsted

Date: May 15

Price: $409,000

Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-113, Building B at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $192,500 in 2019.

26055/26255 High Ridge Drive

Seller: Jeffrey B. and Pamela S. Knight

Buyer: Elizabeth Ann Connolly and Mark Gerald Menne

Date: May 15

Price: $3,250,000

Property Description: 4,941-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 70.74 acres of land, Lots 23-24 at Deerwood Ranches Subdivision.

33605 Sky Valley Drive

Seller: Brock Knez

Buyer: Landis M. and Matthew F. Trainor

Date: May 15

Price: $955,000

Property Description: 2,037-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 20 at Timbers Village. Last sold for $285,000 in 2005.

898 Dry Creek South Road

Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp

Buyer: Doug Dombey

Date: May 15

Price: $78,000

Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 9 at Dry Creek Village South.

185 South Oak Street, Hayden

Seller: Sacora C. and Zachary Daniel Miller, Joel Worley

Buyer: Kellie Hisey and Meagan Redfern

Date: May 16

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 802-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 7-12 at Adair Addition to Hayden Re-subdivision, Tract B. Last sold for $250,000 in 2020.

1627 Red Hawk Court

Seller: Cecilia Gail Gardner Trust

Buyer: Phillip Bishop

Date: May 16

Price: $1,900,000

Property Description: 2,486-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Lot 18 at Hunters Glen.

20780 Stirrup Way

Seller: Welcome to Realty LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan

Buyer: Robert D. Laroche

Date: May 17

Price: $25,000

Property Description: 2.20 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 56 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,000 in 2002.

331 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: Stephen R. Caragol

Buyer: Texcol Hayden Lake Village LLC

Date: May 17

Price: $268,125

Property Description: 0.73 acres of residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot M-1 at Lake Village Phase 1, Villages of Hayden.

No address

Seller: Solomon Family Trust

Buyer: Jennifer Jean McPeek and Peter A. Perry

Date: May 17

Price: $300,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 25-8-86 and 26-8-86.

No address

Seller: Solomon Family Trust

Buyer: McPeek Investments LLC

Date: May 18

Price: $900,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SECS 25-8-86 and 26-8-86.

Total sales: $16.4 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Vicki D. Bush and George W. Buckaloo Jr.

Buyer: Debra Meyer and William Edwin Corr

Date: May 17

Price: $115,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 432 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Total timeshares: $115,000