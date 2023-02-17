Routt County real estate sales eclipse $16.1M from Feb. 10-16
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $16.1 million across 12 sales for the week of Feb. 10-16.
524 Sandhill Circle
Seller: Blair B. and Ryan J. Shattuck
Buyer: Derek L. Hodson and Cynthia T. Karet
Date: February 10
Price: $1,735,000
Property Description: 2,872-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 33 at Emerald Knoll-Hanley Subdivision. Last sold for $720,000 in 2019.
2500 Aviator Court
Seller: Barbara and George Eidsness
Buyer: Edge Air Inc.
Date: February 10
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: Commercial property on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 2A/2B at Aviator Lofts. Last sold for $630,000 in 2022.
13790 Routt County Road 29
Seller: Cross Mountain Ranch LTD
Buyer: West Fish Creek Ranch LLC
Date: February 13
Price: $5,900,000
Property Description: Guest Ranch, SECS 19-4-87, 28-4-87, 29-4-87, 30-4-87, 31-4-87, 32-4-87
2275 Storm Meadows
Seller: Aine E. and Robert E. Mickelson
Buyer: Scott M. Crouch
Date: February 13
Price: $639,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 16, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $126,000 in 2003.
1568 Mark Twain Court
Seller: Bryan S. and Kristie L. Churchley
Buyer: Blair and Ryan Shattuck
Date: February 14
Price: $2,225,000
Property Description: 3,328-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.40 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 63 at Fairway Meadows. Last sold for $775,000 in 2017.
1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Brittany S. and Matthew R. McCullough
Buyer: Molly E. Decker and Scott L. Fernandes
Date: February 14
Price: $475,100
Property Description: 461-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 312 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $350,000 in 2021.
1169 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: FCP Steamboat LLC
Buyer: North Valley Constructors Inc.
Date: February 14
Price: $265,000
Property Description: 846-square-foot commercial space, Unit 101B at Fox Creek Park Condominiums.
24070 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Leilani Simmons
Buyer: Kimberly Gavin
Date: February 14
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 191 at South Shore at Stagecoach.
125 Little Kit Lane
Seller: Cove Capital Properties LLC
Buyer: James Family Trust
Date: February 14
Price: $4,981,556
Property Description: 5,529-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.85 acres of land, Lot 4 at Fox Grove Subdivision. Last sold for $600,000 in 2021.
Total sales: $15.8 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Stuart Fishman
Buyer: George Wiseman and Shannon Marie Kenneth
Date: February 10
Price: $80,000
Property Description: 1/4–interest in and to Unit 454 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Robert E. Cline
Buyer: Barry and Laurinda Hulce
Date: February 14
Price: $115,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 557 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium
900 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Gaylord L. and Wanda S. Wittmer
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: February 14
Price: $46,088
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
Total timeshares: $241,088
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.