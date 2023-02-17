Routt County real estate sales eclipse $16.1M from Feb. 10-16

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $16.1 million across 12 sales for the week of Feb. 10-16.

524 Sandhill Circle

Seller: Blair B. and Ryan J. Shattuck

Buyer: Derek L. Hodson and Cynthia T. Karet

Date: February 10

Price: $1,735,000

Property Description: 2,872-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 33 at Emerald Knoll-Hanley Subdivision. Last sold for $720,000 in 2019.

2500 Aviator Court

Seller: Barbara and George Eidsness

Buyer: Edge Air Inc.

Date: February 10

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: Commercial property on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 2A/2B at Aviator Lofts. Last sold for $630,000 in 2022.

13790 Routt County Road 29

Seller: Cross Mountain Ranch LTD

Buyer: West Fish Creek Ranch LLC

Date: February 13

Price: $5,900,000

Property Description: Guest Ranch, SECS 19-4-87, 28-4-87, 29-4-87, 30-4-87, 31-4-87, 32-4-87

2275 Storm Meadows

Seller: Aine E. and Robert E. Mickelson

Buyer: Scott M. Crouch

Date: February 13

Price: $639,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 16, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $126,000 in 2003.

1568 Mark Twain Court

Seller: Bryan S. and Kristie L. Churchley

Buyer: Blair and Ryan Shattuck

Date: February 14

Price: $2,225,000

Property Description: 3,328-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.40 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 63 at Fairway Meadows. Last sold for $775,000 in 2017.

1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Brittany S. and Matthew R. McCullough

Buyer: Molly E. Decker and Scott L. Fernandes

Date: February 14

Price: $475,100

Property Description: 461-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 312 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $350,000 in 2021.

1169 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: FCP Steamboat LLC

Buyer: North Valley Constructors Inc.

Date: February 14

Price: $265,000

Property Description: 846-square-foot commercial space, Unit 101B at Fox Creek Park Condominiums.

24070 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Leilani Simmons

Buyer: Kimberly Gavin

Date: February 14

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 191 at South Shore at Stagecoach.

125 Little Kit Lane

Seller: Cove Capital Properties LLC

Buyer: James Family Trust

Date: February 14

Price: $4,981,556

Property Description: 5,529-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.85 acres of land, Lot 4 at Fox Grove Subdivision. Last sold for $600,000 in 2021.

Total sales: $15.8 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Stuart Fishman

Buyer: George Wiseman and Shannon Marie Kenneth

Date: February 10

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 1/4–interest in and to Unit 454 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Robert E. Cline

Buyer: Barry and Laurinda Hulce

Date: February 14

Price: $115,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 557 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium

900 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Gaylord L. and Wanda S. Wittmer

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: February 14

Price: $46,088

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

Total timeshares: $241,088