Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15M from Nov. 4-10

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $15.8 million across 18 sales for the week of Nov. 4-10.

No address

Seller: Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc.

Buyer: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.

Date: November 3, 2022

Price: $1,115,000

Property Description: SEC 30-4-84 and 5-3-84

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: 5W S Enterpises Inc., SVMHC LP

Buyer: Jon E. Graf

Date: November 3, 2022

Price: $812,000

Property Description: 1,403-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bedroom condo, Unit 615 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $495,000 in 2017.

No address

Seller: Leah V. McEachern Revocable Trust and Roger L. McEachern Revocable Trust

Buyer: Kevin A. Gneiser

Date: November 3, 2022

Price: $99,000

Property Description: SEC 15-3-85

38425 Routt County Road 33

Seller: Charles E. Landahl Jr.

Buyer: Daniel and Jessica LeBlanc

Date: November 4, 2022

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 3,927-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on agricultural land, SECS 15-6-85 and 16-6-85.

1263 Urban Way

Seller: Rick Mewborn

Buyer: Lisa B. and Steven Back

Date: November 4, 2022

Price: $2,375,000

Property Description: 1,951-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot M, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Peter Surgent

Buyer: Eric and Kathryn Marra

Date: November 4, 2022

Price: $694,000

Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 120, Building 100 at Timber Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $285,000 in 2018.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: John D. and Rochelle C. Lambrick

Buyer: Chester LLC

Date: November 7, 2022

Price: $840,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building E at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $365,000 in 2018.

No address

Seller: Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc.

Buyer: Tony Cacioppo

Date: November 7, 2022

Price: $41,000

Property Description: Lots 25-26 at South Shore Subdivision; SEC 32-4-84.

2837 Kitzbuhel Court

Seller: Leslie and Mark R. Tammariello

Buyer: Douglas G. Wolff Revocable Trust

Date: November 9, 2022

Price: $1,750,000

Property Description: 2,071-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.02 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Unit 3 at Elk Run at Steamboat Townhomes. Last sold for $637,500 in 2017.

275 South Poplar Street, Hayden

Seller: Debra Diane Hull

Buyer: Liquid Light and Lava LLC

Date: November 9, 2022

Price: $222,000

Property Description: Mobile/manufactured home on 0.32 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 5-7 at Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden.

240 West Jackson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Eliot Gunnar Hughes

Buyer: James M. and Molly Edwards

Date: November 9, 2022

Price: $489,000

Property Description: 1,014-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lots 26-27 at Donelson’s 1st Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $54,900 in 2014.

2920 Village Drive

Seller: Athena Darlene and Michael Derek Wright

Buyer: Bruce H. and Carol D. Linhos

Date: November 10, 2022

Price: $679,000

Property Description: 655-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2109 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $350,000 in 2018.

No address

Seller: Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc.

Buyer: Kevin M. and Luvy A. Jenkins

Date: November 10, 2022

Price: $145,000

Property Description: Lot 10 at South Shore at Stagecoach.

520 Dabney Lane

Seller: James R. and Lynn D. Jones

Buyer: Lara McCarver and Joseph Mance Frankovitch Jr.

Date: November 10, 2022

Price: $1,145,000

Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 4A at Spruce Knoll Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Alpine Mountain 16 LLC

Date: November 10, 2022

Price: $2,050,000

Property Description: Lot 16 at Alpine Mountain Ranch Land Preservation Subdivision Exemption Amendment No. 5.

33990 Meadow Creek Drive

Seller: Jack M. and Linda W. Eiteljorg, Harrison Eiteljorg II

Buyer: David D. and Debra Dacus

Date: November 10, 2022

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 5.02 acres of vacant land, Lot 4 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.

984 Dry Creek South Road

Seller: Aaron Hornstein

Buyer: Levi J. Thaute

Date: November 10, 2022

Price: $465,000

Property Description: 1,376-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 32 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $264,900 in 2017.

Total sales: $15,771,000

Timeshares

2355 Christie Club Condominiums

Seller: Saunders Family Revocable Trust

Buyer: Elizabeth Sue Farley Living Trust

Date: November 10, 2022

Price: $68,150

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 322 at Christie Club Condominiums.

Total timeshares: $68,150