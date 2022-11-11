Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15M from Nov. 4-10
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $15.8 million across 18 sales for the week of Nov. 4-10.
No address
Seller: Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc.
Buyer: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.
Date: November 3, 2022
Price: $1,115,000
Property Description: SEC 30-4-84 and 5-3-84
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: 5W S Enterpises Inc., SVMHC LP
Buyer: Jon E. Graf
Date: November 3, 2022
Price: $812,000
Property Description: 1,403-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bedroom condo, Unit 615 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $495,000 in 2017.
No address
Seller: Leah V. McEachern Revocable Trust and Roger L. McEachern Revocable Trust
Buyer: Kevin A. Gneiser
Date: November 3, 2022
Price: $99,000
Property Description: SEC 15-3-85
38425 Routt County Road 33
Seller: Charles E. Landahl Jr.
Buyer: Daniel and Jessica LeBlanc
Date: November 4, 2022
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 3,927-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on agricultural land, SECS 15-6-85 and 16-6-85.
1263 Urban Way
Seller: Rick Mewborn
Buyer: Lisa B. and Steven Back
Date: November 4, 2022
Price: $2,375,000
Property Description: 1,951-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot M, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Peter Surgent
Buyer: Eric and Kathryn Marra
Date: November 4, 2022
Price: $694,000
Property Description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 120, Building 100 at Timber Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $285,000 in 2018.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: John D. and Rochelle C. Lambrick
Buyer: Chester LLC
Date: November 7, 2022
Price: $840,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building E at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $365,000 in 2018.
No address
Seller: Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc.
Buyer: Tony Cacioppo
Date: November 7, 2022
Price: $41,000
Property Description: Lots 25-26 at South Shore Subdivision; SEC 32-4-84.
2837 Kitzbuhel Court
Seller: Leslie and Mark R. Tammariello
Buyer: Douglas G. Wolff Revocable Trust
Date: November 9, 2022
Price: $1,750,000
Property Description: 2,071-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.02 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Unit 3 at Elk Run at Steamboat Townhomes. Last sold for $637,500 in 2017.
275 South Poplar Street, Hayden
Seller: Debra Diane Hull
Buyer: Liquid Light and Lava LLC
Date: November 9, 2022
Price: $222,000
Property Description: Mobile/manufactured home on 0.32 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 5-7 at Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden.
240 West Jackson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Eliot Gunnar Hughes
Buyer: James M. and Molly Edwards
Date: November 9, 2022
Price: $489,000
Property Description: 1,014-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Lots 26-27 at Donelson’s 1st Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $54,900 in 2014.
2920 Village Drive
Seller: Athena Darlene and Michael Derek Wright
Buyer: Bruce H. and Carol D. Linhos
Date: November 10, 2022
Price: $679,000
Property Description: 655-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2109 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $350,000 in 2018.
No address
Seller: Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc.
Buyer: Kevin M. and Luvy A. Jenkins
Date: November 10, 2022
Price: $145,000
Property Description: Lot 10 at South Shore at Stagecoach.
520 Dabney Lane
Seller: James R. and Lynn D. Jones
Buyer: Lara McCarver and Joseph Mance Frankovitch Jr.
Date: November 10, 2022
Price: $1,145,000
Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 4A at Spruce Knoll Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Alpine Mountain 16 LLC
Date: November 10, 2022
Price: $2,050,000
Property Description: Lot 16 at Alpine Mountain Ranch Land Preservation Subdivision Exemption Amendment No. 5.
33990 Meadow Creek Drive
Seller: Jack M. and Linda W. Eiteljorg, Harrison Eiteljorg II
Buyer: David D. and Debra Dacus
Date: November 10, 2022
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 5.02 acres of vacant land, Lot 4 at Alpine Mountain Ranch LPSE.
984 Dry Creek South Road
Seller: Aaron Hornstein
Buyer: Levi J. Thaute
Date: November 10, 2022
Price: $465,000
Property Description: 1,376-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 32 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $264,900 in 2017.
Total sales: $15,771,000
Timeshares
2355 Christie Club Condominiums
Seller: Saunders Family Revocable Trust
Buyer: Elizabeth Sue Farley Living Trust
Date: November 10, 2022
Price: $68,150
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 322 at Christie Club Condominiums.
Total timeshares: $68,150
