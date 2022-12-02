Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15M from Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $15.2 million across 18 sales for the week of Nov. 25 to Dec 1.
127 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Peggy Lynn Weaver
Buyer: Kristine Combs
Date: November 28
Price: $325,000
Property Description: 1,050-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202 at Sierra View Condos Phase II. Last sold for $225,000 in 2020.
557 Conestoga Circle
Seller: Jeffrey Michael Sublett
Buyer: Blair M. and Roseanne K. Davidson
Date: November 28
Price: $773,700
Property Description: 1,530-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 40 at Pioneer Village. Last sold for $419,000 in 2017.
311 Pearl Street
Seller: David M. and Jane W. H. Blandford
Buyer: Caroline A. and Michael D. Lexa
Date: November 29
Price: $1,610,000
Property Description: 2,324-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1 at 311 Pearl Street Subdivision. Last sold for $1,200,000 in 2020,
320 Sharp Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Tanya Couser
Buyer: Andrew Burns
Date: November 29
Price: $215,000
Property Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.10 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 32-33 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek.
407 Parkview Drive
Seller: Tyler James White
Buyer: Daniel L. Austin Living Trust
Date: November 29
Price: $935,000
Property Description: 1,613-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 34 at Longview Park. Last sold for $463,000 in 2016.
2925 Beaver Canyon Drive
Seller: Sonjia G. Weinstein
Buyer: Laura S. and Matt A. Metro
Date: November 30
Price: $76,000
Property Description: 0.77 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 343 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision 2. Last sold for $23,000 in 2015.
33365 & 33385 Ramuda Trail
Seller: Julia A. Wallace
Buyer: Brian C. and Timothy C. Riggs
Date: November 30
Price: $74,000
Property Description: 1.36 acres of vacant land, Lots 1-2 at High Cross Subdivision at Stagecoach.
315 Bell Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Toby Neville
Buyer: Henry Cardwell Spencer, Henry Cardwell Spencer Jr.
Date: November 30
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 1,140-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 19-21 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $125,000 in 2006.
20420 Springboard Trail
Seller: Kyra A. and Michael R. McCoy Jr.
Buyer: Deric and Melanie Barton
Date: November 30
Price: $11,500
Property Description: 1.06 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 55 at Overland at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,800 in 2017.
380 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Michael J. and Sarah A. Limberg
Buyer: Kevin G. and Lindsey A. Georges
Date: November 30
Price: $934,000
Property Description: 1,330-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 6, Unit 206 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $475,000 in 2018.
2453 Lincoln Avenue
Seller: Whitehaven LLC
Buyer: YVHA Whitehaven Enterprise LLC
Date: November 30
Price: $3,125,000
Property Description: 3.03 acres Mobile Home Park Land, SEC 1-6-85.
540 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Barry Traverse Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Guy and Rebecca Bradley
Date: December 1
Price: $476,000
Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104, Building A at Pines Condo. Last sold for $245,000 in 2008.
38325 Rollinghills Lane
Seller: Peggy and Mack Spitellie III
Buyer: Brent Holliday Family Trust
Date: December 1
Price: $2,800,000
Property Description: 5,167-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 39.99 acres of land, SEC 17-6-85.
307 Bell Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: George A. and Luanne P. Sager
Buyer: Alexander Simpson and Kelsey Diane Hebert
Date: December 1
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 15 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $81,000 in 1998.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Mortgage Financial Services LLC
Buyer: JTDM3 LLC
Date: December 1
Price: $5,500,000
Property Description: 3,296-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath condo, Unit R-601 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $3,925,000 in 2020.
Total sales: $14.3 million
Timeshares
2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Heather J. and James W. Brown
Buyer: Jason L. and Kathryn M. Craig
Date: November 28
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 814-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 222 at Ski-Inn Condo.
2355 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Nick and Rebecca Williams
Buyer: Gregory Scott McCarty and Leslie Ann Sombers
Date: November 29
Price: $187,000
Property Description: 1/5-interest in and to Unit 116 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.
950 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Daniel B. and Melissa J. Lowther
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: November 30
Price: $11,349
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Matthew and Sara Siemens
Buyer: Jeffrey A. and Kristen M. Wootton
Date: November 30
Price: $180,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 527 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Eleanor A. Brown and Richard W. Selah
Buyer: Bodri Holdings LLC
Date: December 1
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-203 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $913,349
