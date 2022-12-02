Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15M from Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $15.2 million across 18 sales for the week of Nov. 25 to Dec 1.

127 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Peggy Lynn Weaver

Buyer: Kristine Combs

Date: November 28

Price: $325,000

Property Description: 1,050-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 202 at Sierra View Condos Phase II. Last sold for $225,000 in 2020.

557 Conestoga Circle

Seller: Jeffrey Michael Sublett

Buyer: Blair M. and Roseanne K. Davidson

Date: November 28

Price: $773,700

Property Description: 1,530-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 40 at Pioneer Village. Last sold for $419,000 in 2017.

311 Pearl Street

Seller: David M. and Jane W. H. Blandford

Buyer: Caroline A. and Michael D. Lexa

Date: November 29

Price: $1,610,000

Property Description: 2,324-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 1 at 311 Pearl Street Subdivision. Last sold for $1,200,000 in 2020,

320 Sharp Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Tanya Couser

Buyer: Andrew Burns

Date: November 29

Price: $215,000

Property Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.10 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 32-33 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek.

407 Parkview Drive

Seller: Tyler James White

Buyer: Daniel L. Austin Living Trust

Date: November 29

Price: $935,000

Property Description: 1,613-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 34 at Longview Park. Last sold for $463,000 in 2016.

2925 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Sonjia G. Weinstein

Buyer: Laura S. and Matt A. Metro

Date: November 30

Price: $76,000

Property Description: 0.77 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 343 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision 2. Last sold for $23,000 in 2015.

33365 & 33385 Ramuda Trail

Seller: Julia A. Wallace

Buyer: Brian C. and Timothy C. Riggs

Date: November 30

Price: $74,000

Property Description: 1.36 acres of vacant land, Lots 1-2 at High Cross Subdivision at Stagecoach.

315 Bell Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Toby Neville

Buyer: Henry Cardwell Spencer, Henry Cardwell Spencer Jr.

Date: November 30

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 1,140-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 6, Lots 19-21 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $125,000 in 2006.

20420 Springboard Trail

Seller: Kyra A. and Michael R. McCoy Jr.

Buyer: Deric and Melanie Barton

Date: November 30

Price: $11,500

Property Description: 1.06 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 55 at Overland at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,800 in 2017.

380 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Michael J. and Sarah A. Limberg

Buyer: Kevin G. and Lindsey A. Georges

Date: November 30

Price: $934,000

Property Description: 1,330-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 6, Unit 206 at Pines at Orehouse Plaza. Last sold for $475,000 in 2018.

2453 Lincoln Avenue

Seller: Whitehaven LLC

Buyer: YVHA Whitehaven Enterprise LLC

Date: November 30

Price: $3,125,000

Property Description: 3.03 acres Mobile Home Park Land, SEC 1-6-85.

540 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Barry Traverse Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Guy and Rebecca Bradley

Date: December 1

Price: $476,000

Property Description: 672-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104, Building A at Pines Condo. Last sold for $245,000 in 2008.

38325 Rollinghills Lane

Seller: Peggy and Mack Spitellie III

Buyer: Brent Holliday Family Trust

Date: December 1

Price: $2,800,000

Property Description: 5,167-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 39.99 acres of land, SEC 17-6-85.

307 Bell Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: George A. and Luanne P. Sager

Buyer: Alexander Simpson and Kelsey Diane Hebert

Date: December 1

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land, Block 6, Lot 15 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $81,000 in 1998.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Mortgage Financial Services LLC

Buyer: JTDM3 LLC

Date: December 1

Price: $5,500,000

Property Description: 3,296-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath condo, Unit R-601 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $3,925,000 in 2020.

Total sales: $14.3 million

Timeshares

2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Heather J. and James W. Brown

Buyer: Jason L. and Kathryn M. Craig

Date: November 28

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 814-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 222 at Ski-Inn Condo.

2355 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Nick and Rebecca Williams

Buyer: Gregory Scott McCarty and Leslie Ann Sombers

Date: November 29

Price: $187,000

Property Description: 1/5-interest in and to Unit 116 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.

950 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Daniel B. and Melissa J. Lowther

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: November 30

Price: $11,349

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 4101-4113, 4201-4213, 4301-4312 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Matthew and Sara Siemens

Buyer: Jeffrey A. and Kristen M. Wootton

Date: November 30

Price: $180,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 527 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Eleanor A. Brown and Richard W. Selah

Buyer: Bodri Holdings LLC

Date: December 1

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-203 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $913,349