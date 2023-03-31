Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15.8M from March 24-30
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $15.8 million across 13 sales for the week of March 24-30.
32320 Routt County Road 20 #A
Seller: Lyndsey and Matthew Farncombe
Buyer: Restated Russell P. Rother Living Trust
Date: March 24
Price: $5,250,000
Property Description: 5,151-square-foot, six-bedroom, 5 ½-bath residence on 35.49 acres of land, SEC 16-5-84. Last sold for $3,950,000 in 2020.
1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: David James Haslund
Buyer: Charles Lee and Lee Vining Chandler
Date: March 27
Price: $545,580
Property Description: 420-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3108 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $420,000 in 2021.
2975 Mountaineer Circle
Seller: Harry Dennis and Karen Loadah Larabee
Buyer: Elise M. and Joseph C. Gebhardt Jr.
Date: March 27
Price: $1,875,000
Property Description: 2,694-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 7B at Mountaineer at Steamboat Phase 3. Last sold for $910,000 in 2017.
43593 Routt County Road 46
Seller: Harry R. Jones III
Buyer: Powder Springs LLC
Date: March 28
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 117.99 acres of agricultural land, SECS 22-7-86 and 23-7-86. Last sold for $745,000 in 2020.
1109 Redwoods Drive
Seller: John G. and Sandra J. Atkins
Buyer: Tucker Trust
Date: March 29
Price: $2,800,000
Property Description: 3,720-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 1109 at Fairway Peaks Condominiums. Last sold for $1,322,000 in 2016.
No address
Seller: Airsteam LLC
Buyer: Glen Ellyn Development Partners LLC
Date: March 30
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 23.08 acres of land, Lot 1 at Airport South Subdivision. Last sold for $935,000 in 2015.
No address
Seller: Glen Ellyn Development Partners LLC
Buyer: Raider Development LLC
Date: March 30
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: 23.08 acres of land, Lot 1 at Airport South Subdivision. Last sold for $935,000 in 2015.
Total sales: $14.7 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Lakshmi C. and Venkat E. Namburu
Buyer: John McGrath
Date: March 28
Price: $154,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 503 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
950 Pine Grove Road
Seller: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.
Buyer: Alice-Jo Llanelly and Joseph Gordon Munis
Date: March 28
Price: $107,521
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Lynn C. Dubinsky
Buyer: Jana D. and Scott A. McKenzie
Date: March 28
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 347 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jim and Julie Black
Buyer: Angus Arnott and Nikki Blundell Dawson
Date: March 29
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-404 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Rita Dzekcioriene and Rolandas Dzekciorius
Buyer: Donna S. Wyland Living Trust
Date: March 29
Price: $149,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 435 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Marilyn C. and Wilton W. Cogswell IV
Buyer: Barbara N. and Peter D. Wither
Date: March 30
Price: $86,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 435/437 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total timeshares: $1,041,521
