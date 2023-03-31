Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15.8M from March 24-30

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $15.8 million across 13 sales for the week of March 24-30.

32320 Routt County Road 20 #A

Seller: Lyndsey and Matthew Farncombe

Buyer: Restated Russell P. Rother Living Trust

Date: March 24

Price: $5,250,000

Property Description: 5,151-square-foot, six-bedroom, 5 ½-bath residence on 35.49 acres of land, SEC 16-5-84. Last sold for $3,950,000 in 2020.

1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: David James Haslund

Buyer: Charles Lee and Lee Vining Chandler

Date: March 27

Price: $545,580

Property Description: 420-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3108 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $420,000 in 2021.

2975 Mountaineer Circle

Seller: Harry Dennis and Karen Loadah Larabee

Buyer: Elise M. and Joseph C. Gebhardt Jr.

Date: March 27

Price: $1,875,000

Property Description: 2,694-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 7B at Mountaineer at Steamboat Phase 3. Last sold for $910,000 in 2017.

43593 Routt County Road 46

Seller: Harry R. Jones III

Buyer: Powder Springs LLC

Date: March 28

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 117.99 acres of agricultural land, SECS 22-7-86 and 23-7-86. Last sold for $745,000 in 2020.

1109 Redwoods Drive

Seller: John G. and Sandra J. Atkins

Buyer: Tucker Trust

Date: March 29

Price: $2,800,000

Property Description: 3,720-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 1109 at Fairway Peaks Condominiums. Last sold for $1,322,000 in 2016.

No address

Seller: Airsteam LLC

Buyer: Glen Ellyn Development Partners LLC

Date: March 30

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 23.08 acres of land, Lot 1 at Airport South Subdivision. Last sold for $935,000 in 2015.

No address

Seller: Glen Ellyn Development Partners LLC

Buyer: Raider Development LLC

Date: March 30

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: 23.08 acres of land, Lot 1 at Airport South Subdivision. Last sold for $935,000 in 2015.

Total sales: $14.7 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Lakshmi C. and Venkat E. Namburu

Buyer: John McGrath

Date: March 28

Price: $154,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 503 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

950 Pine Grove Road

Seller: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Buyer: Alice-Jo Llanelly and Joseph Gordon Munis

Date: March 28

Price: $107,521

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Lynn C. Dubinsky

Buyer: Jana D. and Scott A. McKenzie

Date: March 28

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 347 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jim and Julie Black

Buyer: Angus Arnott and Nikki Blundell Dawson

Date: March 29

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-404 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Rita Dzekcioriene and Rolandas Dzekciorius

Buyer: Donna S. Wyland Living Trust

Date: March 29

Price: $149,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 435 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Marilyn C. and Wilton W. Cogswell IV

Buyer: Barbara N. and Peter D. Wither

Date: March 30

Price: $86,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 435/437 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Total timeshares: $1,041,521