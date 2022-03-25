 Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15.4M the week of March 18-24 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15.4M the week of March 18-24

Real estate transactions totaled $15.4 million across 34 sales for week of March 18-24.

700 Yampa Street

Seller: Denise L. and Joseph S. McManus

Buyer: Chris and Tom Newbern

Date: March 18, 2022

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 726-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A-308 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $285,000 in 2013.

No address

Seller: Warren B. Mc Cormick

Buyer: Lori Slater

Date: March 18, 2022

Price: $12,000

Property Description: 1.18 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 81 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

24820 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Tri-State Generation and Transmission

Buyer: Isaac and Nicole Tiley

Date: March 18, 2022

Price: $99,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

No address

Seller: Dave Smith & Sons LLC

Buyer: Sycamore Forest Investments LLC

Date: March 18, 2022

Price: $960,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 16-5-88.

Address: 28255 Yellow Jacket Drive

Seller: Catherine M. Holihan

Allison Sumner Birdsong

Date: March 18, 2022

Price: $501,000

Property Description: 7.68 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 40B at Bridgman Exempt Subdivision. Last sold for $195,000 in 2001.

33025 Maricopa Trail

Seller: Anton G. and Donna L. Stich

Buyer: Pamela K. and Robert L. Gates

Date: March 18, 2022

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $20,000 in 2004.

No address, Oak Creek

Seller: JoAnne Clark, JoAnne and Ted Leal

Buyer: Carrie and Sid Priday

Date: March 18, 2022

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 14 acres of vacant land, SEC 6-3-85.

32590 Colt Trail

Seller: Barbara Gail Price

Buyer: Carl R. and Kelly Armour

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 1.0 acre of vacant residential land, Lot 26 at Overland at Stagecoach.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: David E. Brown Jr.

Buyer: Golden Touch Properties LLC

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 201, Building C at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $539,000 in 2019.

1374 and 1376 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Bruce E. Shugart

Buyer: Moose Manor LLC

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $950,000

Property Description: Lot 21 at More’s Corner.

56985 Golden Tide Place

Seller: Land to Expand LLC

Buyer: Kristofer Nikolas Klipfel

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 1.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 84 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1.

No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Alexander J. and Savana L. Kislia

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $246,350

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building I, Unit 5 at Aviator Garages.

No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Barbara and George Eidsness

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $246,350

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building I, Unit 3 at Aviator Garages.

No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Delores G. and Ramsey M. Hawley

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $246,350

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building I, Unit 4 at Aviator Garages.

No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Storage One LLC

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $246,350

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building I, Unit 1 at Aviator Garages.

No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Turner Living Trust

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $189,150

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building H, Unit 3 at Aviator Garages.

No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Kim E. Vance Trust

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $189,150

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building H, Unit 4 at Aviator Garages.

29755 Riffle Run

Seller: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III

Buyer: Donna F. and Joseph T. Trieschmann

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $110,000

Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 8 at Middle Creek Village at Stagecoach. Last sold for $42,000 in 2016.

23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Brion and Pamela Brown

Buyer: Jessica Marie Poma

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 5, Building 3 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $173,500 in 2007.

1295 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Marie K. Burger

Buyer: Conner E. Byrnes and Kayla E. Tomlin

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 963-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4.3B at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $274,000 in 2019.

30158 Elk Lane

Seller: Courtney and Jacob Smazinski

Buyer: Doran Erik and Sarah Wiken Lummis

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $1,800,000

Property Description: 1,472-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 4.0 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 26 at Steamboat Pines Subdivision. Last sold for $860,000 in 2019.

1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Anthony Frischknecht and Stephanie Shanahan

Buyer: Joelle and Albert Scott III

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 309 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $295,000 in 2018.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Caitlin Newlin Smith

Buyer: Janet and Kathryne Taylor

Date: March 21, 2022

Price: $450,000

Property Description: 467-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 201, Building D at Rockies Condo II. Last sold for $160,000 in 2015.

32586 Colt Trail

Seller: Billy Texter

Buyer: Kit H. Buell and Gretchen L. Cross

Date: March 22, 2022

Price: $12,500

Property Description: 0.87 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 25 at Overland at Stagecoach.

No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Vincent N. Coleman

Date: March 22, 2022

Price: $189,150

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building H, Unit 5 at Aviator Garages.

301 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Thomas Bartnicki

Buyer: Jessica Bedell

Date: March 22, 2022

Price: $116,321

Property Description: 1,764-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 1, Block 2 at Golden Meadows Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc.

Buyer: Camp Carrigan Trust

Date: March 22, 2022

Price: $320,000

Property Description: Lot 16 at South Shore Subdivision.

1378 Moraine Circle

Seller: Rebecca C. Norton

Buyer: Belynda and Jonathan Harte

Date: March 23, 2022

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 1,602-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Lot 3 at Replat of Moraine Townhomes Phase II Amended. Last sold for $625,000 in 2019.

21215 Roan Way

Seller: Nancy Shalks

Buyer: Josephine and Matthew Heron, Andrew Meeusen

Date: March 23, 2022

Price: $97,000

Property Description: 1.62 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 24 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $12,500 in 1993.

25185 Rainbow Ridge

Seller: Joseph Middelburg and Mary Paul

Buyer: Hood Investments LLC

Date: March 23, 2022

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 15.69 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 30 at Creek Ranch LPS. Last sold for $199,000 in 2020.

No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Shannon Hanley

Date: March 24, 2022

Price: $189,150

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building H, Unit 2 at Aviator Garages.

No address

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Jon Michael and Susan Anne Robinson

Date: March 24, 2022

Price: $246,350

Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building H, Unit 2 at Aviator Garages.

30610 Boot Court

Seller: Maria E. and Owen W. Moon

Buyer: Michelle N. Morgridgein

Date: March 24, 2022

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: Lot 65 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

No address

Seller: Edward A. and Elizabeth T. Weihman

Buyer: Michael C. and Stephanie L. K. Jennings

Date: March 24, 2022

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: SEC 28-7-84.

