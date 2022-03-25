Routt County real estate sales eclipse $15.4M the week of March 18-24
Real estate transactions totaled $15.4 million across 34 sales for week of March 18-24.
700 Yampa Street
Seller: Denise L. and Joseph S. McManus
Buyer: Chris and Tom Newbern
Date: March 18, 2022
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 726-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A-308 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $285,000 in 2013.
No address
Seller: Warren B. Mc Cormick
Buyer: Lori Slater
Date: March 18, 2022
Price: $12,000
Property Description: 1.18 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 81 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
24820 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Tri-State Generation and Transmission
Buyer: Isaac and Nicole Tiley
Date: March 18, 2022
Price: $99,000
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 9 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
No address
Seller: Dave Smith & Sons LLC
Buyer: Sycamore Forest Investments LLC
Date: March 18, 2022
Price: $960,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 16-5-88.
Address: 28255 Yellow Jacket Drive
Seller: Catherine M. Holihan
Allison Sumner Birdsong
Date: March 18, 2022
Price: $501,000
Property Description: 7.68 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 40B at Bridgman Exempt Subdivision. Last sold for $195,000 in 2001.
33025 Maricopa Trail
Seller: Anton G. and Donna L. Stich
Buyer: Pamela K. and Robert L. Gates
Date: March 18, 2022
Price: $75,000
Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4 at Horseback at Stagecoach. Last sold for $20,000 in 2004.
No address, Oak Creek
Seller: JoAnne Clark, JoAnne and Ted Leal
Buyer: Carrie and Sid Priday
Date: March 18, 2022
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 14 acres of vacant land, SEC 6-3-85.
32590 Colt Trail
Seller: Barbara Gail Price
Buyer: Carl R. and Kelly Armour
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $15,000
Property Description: 1.0 acre of vacant residential land, Lot 26 at Overland at Stagecoach.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: David E. Brown Jr.
Buyer: Golden Touch Properties LLC
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 201, Building C at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $539,000 in 2019.
1374 and 1376 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Bruce E. Shugart
Buyer: Moose Manor LLC
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $950,000
Property Description: Lot 21 at More’s Corner.
56985 Golden Tide Place
Seller: Land to Expand LLC
Buyer: Kristofer Nikolas Klipfel
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 1.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 84 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1.
No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Alexander J. and Savana L. Kislia
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $246,350
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building I, Unit 5 at Aviator Garages.
No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Barbara and George Eidsness
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $246,350
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building I, Unit 3 at Aviator Garages.
No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Delores G. and Ramsey M. Hawley
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $246,350
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building I, Unit 4 at Aviator Garages.
No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Storage One LLC
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $246,350
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building I, Unit 1 at Aviator Garages.
No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Turner Living Trust
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $189,150
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building H, Unit 3 at Aviator Garages.
No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Kim E. Vance Trust
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $189,150
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building H, Unit 4 at Aviator Garages.
29755 Riffle Run
Seller: Amy P. and Robert P. Swan III
Buyer: Donna F. and Joseph T. Trieschmann
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $110,000
Property Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 8 at Middle Creek Village at Stagecoach. Last sold for $42,000 in 2016.
23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Brion and Pamela Brown
Buyer: Jessica Marie Poma
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 5, Building 3 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $173,500 in 2007.
1295 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Marie K. Burger
Buyer: Conner E. Byrnes and Kayla E. Tomlin
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 963-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4.3B at Fox Creek Village Condos. Last sold for $274,000 in 2019.
30158 Elk Lane
Seller: Courtney and Jacob Smazinski
Buyer: Doran Erik and Sarah Wiken Lummis
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $1,800,000
Property Description: 1,472-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence with outlying structures on 4.0 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 26 at Steamboat Pines Subdivision. Last sold for $860,000 in 2019.
1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Anthony Frischknecht and Stephanie Shanahan
Buyer: Joelle and Albert Scott III
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 309 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $295,000 in 2018.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Caitlin Newlin Smith
Buyer: Janet and Kathryne Taylor
Date: March 21, 2022
Price: $450,000
Property Description: 467-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 201, Building D at Rockies Condo II. Last sold for $160,000 in 2015.
32586 Colt Trail
Seller: Billy Texter
Buyer: Kit H. Buell and Gretchen L. Cross
Date: March 22, 2022
Price: $12,500
Property Description: 0.87 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 25 at Overland at Stagecoach.
No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Vincent N. Coleman
Date: March 22, 2022
Price: $189,150
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building H, Unit 5 at Aviator Garages.
301 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Thomas Bartnicki
Buyer: Jessica Bedell
Date: March 22, 2022
Price: $116,321
Property Description: 1,764-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 1, Block 2 at Golden Meadows Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc.
Buyer: Camp Carrigan Trust
Date: March 22, 2022
Price: $320,000
Property Description: Lot 16 at South Shore Subdivision.
1378 Moraine Circle
Seller: Rebecca C. Norton
Buyer: Belynda and Jonathan Harte
Date: March 23, 2022
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 1,602-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Lot 3 at Replat of Moraine Townhomes Phase II Amended. Last sold for $625,000 in 2019.
21215 Roan Way
Seller: Nancy Shalks
Buyer: Josephine and Matthew Heron, Andrew Meeusen
Date: March 23, 2022
Price: $97,000
Property Description: 1.62 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 24 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $12,500 in 1993.
25185 Rainbow Ridge
Seller: Joseph Middelburg and Mary Paul
Buyer: Hood Investments LLC
Date: March 23, 2022
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 15.69 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 30 at Creek Ranch LPS. Last sold for $199,000 in 2020.
No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Shannon Hanley
Date: March 24, 2022
Price: $189,150
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building H, Unit 2 at Aviator Garages.
No address
Seller: Airport South LLC
Buyer: Jon Michael and Susan Anne Robinson
Date: March 24, 2022
Price: $246,350
Property Description: Filing No. 6, Building H, Unit 2 at Aviator Garages.
30610 Boot Court
Seller: Maria E. and Owen W. Moon
Buyer: Michelle N. Morgridgein
Date: March 24, 2022
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: Lot 65 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
No address
Seller: Edward A. and Elizabeth T. Weihman
Buyer: Michael C. and Stephanie L. K. Jennings
Date: March 24, 2022
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: SEC 28-7-84.
