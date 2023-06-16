Routt County real estate sales eclipse $14.4M from June 9-15

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $14.4 million across 20 sales for the week of June 9-15.

1610 13th Street

Seller: NAP Colorado #2 LLC

Buyer: AM Partners LLC, Marshall B. Roberts

Date: June 9

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 6,250-square-foot warehouse on 2.39 acres of land, SEC 7-6-84. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2020.

121 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Angela D. and Jack D. Robinson Jr.

Buyer: Chad Hare and Meredith MacFarlane

Date: June 9

Price: $89,000

Property Description: 0.23 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $56,500 in 2021.

29225 River Drive

Seller: CO MGD Holdings LLC

Buyer: Patrick Michael Budres

Date: June 9

Price: $135,000

Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 26 at Elk Ridge Homesites. Last sold for $25,000 in 2017.

No address

Seller: Robert K. Hagerty and Laura HG Wait Revocable Trust

Buyer: Gene Budler and Leesa Nunn-Budler

Date: June 9

Price: $225,000

Property Description: 0.58 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 6, Lots 1-2 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Thomas A. Stiebler

Buyer: Nick Carl Gianoli

Date: June 12

Price: $15,500

Property Description: 1.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

No address

Seller: Katherine/Kathryn M. and Lynn Owen Powell

Buyer: C & B Holdings LLC

Date: June 12

Price: $25,000

Property Description: Vacant land, SEC 26-7-88.

32095 Judges View Point

Seller: Suzette Suniga Brauch and Tom Brauch

Buyer: Bonnie Jean and Donald Richard Kline Jr.

Date: June 12

Price: $399,000

Property Description: 7.56 acres of vacant land, Lot 14 at Creek Ranch LPS. Last sold for $184,000 in 2020.

2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Michael R. Bobela IV

Buyer: Mango Moose LLC

Date: June 13

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4110 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $187,700 in 2009.

30625 Reinsman Court

Seller: Mountain Vista Investments LLC, Sagebrush Construction, Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC

Buyer: Austin Stevens and Lee Rowsey Olney

Date: June 13

Price: $1,009,990

Property Description: 2,520-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lot 22-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

211 East Highland Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Marissa L. and Skylar D. Espy

Buyer: Roland Szeibert and Isabel Siemon Carome

Date: June 13

Price: $520,000

Property Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 28-29 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $248,000 in 2021.

Oak Creek

Seller: Ryan Keith Adrian

Buyer: Barndrea Trust

Date: June 13

Price: $78,000

Property Description: Lot 39 at Sierra View Subdivision.

108 South Walnut Street, Hayden

Seller: Karen M. Kipper-Tomke

Buyer: CBJ Brick House LLC

Date: June 13

Price: $175,000

Property Description: Block 5, Lot 18 at Original Town of Hayden.

335 Apple Drive

Seller: Linda K. and Rick L. Petet

Buyer: Alston Stuart Reeves and James Newell Williamson

Date: June 14

Price: $1,640,000

Property Description: 2,320-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 8 at The Crossings. Last sold for $305,000 in 2001.

2005 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Charles E. and Kelly A. Hormuth

Date: June 14

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 1,992-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 92 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,105,841 in 2022.

2920 Village Drive

Seller: Vacher Family Revocable Trust

Buyer: MR Len LLC

Date: June 15

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 1,033-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2203 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $469,400 in 2019.

301 & 305 Riverview Way

Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC

Buyer: Chad Baccus Real Estate II LLC

Date: June 15

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant land, Lots C5 & C6 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

161 Clifton Avenue, Yampa

Seller: Eric J. Berry

Buyer: Maxwell Reece

Date: June 15

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 1,218-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 2, Lot 11 at Fix’s Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $55,000 in 2000.

No address

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Shandra D. and Stephen T. Balmer

Date: June 15

Price: $55,000

Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 187 at Sky Hitch III at Stagecoach.

Total sales: $12.4 million

Timeshares

2669 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Emerald Mountain Lodge LLC

Buyer: R & L Pera Family Trust

Date: June 13

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Wildhorse Meadows Replat No. 2.

2669 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Emerald Mountain Lodge LLC

Buyer: Jessica and Steve Irwin

Date: June 13

Price: $999,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Wildhorse Meadows Replat No. 2.

Total timeshares: $1.9 million