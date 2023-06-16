Routt County real estate sales eclipse $14.4M from June 9-15
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $14.4 million across 20 sales for the week of June 9-15.
1610 13th Street
Seller: NAP Colorado #2 LLC
Buyer: AM Partners LLC, Marshall B. Roberts
Date: June 9
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 6,250-square-foot warehouse on 2.39 acres of land, SEC 7-6-84. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2020.
121 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Angela D. and Jack D. Robinson Jr.
Buyer: Chad Hare and Meredith MacFarlane
Date: June 9
Price: $89,000
Property Description: 0.23 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $56,500 in 2021.
29225 River Drive
Seller: CO MGD Holdings LLC
Buyer: Patrick Michael Budres
Date: June 9
Price: $135,000
Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 26 at Elk Ridge Homesites. Last sold for $25,000 in 2017.
No address
Seller: Robert K. Hagerty and Laura HG Wait Revocable Trust
Buyer: Gene Budler and Leesa Nunn-Budler
Date: June 9
Price: $225,000
Property Description: 0.58 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 6, Lots 1-2 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Thomas A. Stiebler
Buyer: Nick Carl Gianoli
Date: June 12
Price: $15,500
Property Description: 1.47 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 3 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
No address
Seller: Katherine/Kathryn M. and Lynn Owen Powell
Buyer: C & B Holdings LLC
Date: June 12
Price: $25,000
Property Description: Vacant land, SEC 26-7-88.
32095 Judges View Point
Seller: Suzette Suniga Brauch and Tom Brauch
Buyer: Bonnie Jean and Donald Richard Kline Jr.
Date: June 12
Price: $399,000
Property Description: 7.56 acres of vacant land, Lot 14 at Creek Ranch LPS. Last sold for $184,000 in 2020.
2525 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Michael R. Bobela IV
Buyer: Mango Moose LLC
Date: June 13
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4110 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $187,700 in 2009.
30625 Reinsman Court
Seller: Mountain Vista Investments LLC, Sagebrush Construction, Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC
Buyer: Austin Stevens and Lee Rowsey Olney
Date: June 13
Price: $1,009,990
Property Description: 2,520-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lot 22-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
211 East Highland Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Marissa L. and Skylar D. Espy
Buyer: Roland Szeibert and Isabel Siemon Carome
Date: June 13
Price: $520,000
Property Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 28-29 at Capitol Hill Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $248,000 in 2021.
Oak Creek
Seller: Ryan Keith Adrian
Buyer: Barndrea Trust
Date: June 13
Price: $78,000
Property Description: Lot 39 at Sierra View Subdivision.
108 South Walnut Street, Hayden
Seller: Karen M. Kipper-Tomke
Buyer: CBJ Brick House LLC
Date: June 13
Price: $175,000
Property Description: Block 5, Lot 18 at Original Town of Hayden.
335 Apple Drive
Seller: Linda K. and Rick L. Petet
Buyer: Alston Stuart Reeves and James Newell Williamson
Date: June 14
Price: $1,640,000
Property Description: 2,320-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Lot 8 at The Crossings. Last sold for $305,000 in 2001.
2005 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Buyer: Charles E. and Kelly A. Hormuth
Date: June 14
Price: $2,100,000
Property Description: 1,992-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 92 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,105,841 in 2022.
2920 Village Drive
Seller: Vacher Family Revocable Trust
Buyer: MR Len LLC
Date: June 15
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: 1,033-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2203 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $469,400 in 2019.
301 & 305 Riverview Way
Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC
Buyer: Chad Baccus Real Estate II LLC
Date: June 15
Price: $2,300,000
Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant land, Lots C5 & C6 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.
161 Clifton Avenue, Yampa
Seller: Eric J. Berry
Buyer: Maxwell Reece
Date: June 15
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 1,218-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 2, Lot 11 at Fix’s Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $55,000 in 2000.
No address
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Shandra D. and Stephen T. Balmer
Date: June 15
Price: $55,000
Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 187 at Sky Hitch III at Stagecoach.
Total sales: $12.4 million
Timeshares
2669 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Emerald Mountain Lodge LLC
Buyer: R & L Pera Family Trust
Date: June 13
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Wildhorse Meadows Replat No. 2.
2669 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Emerald Mountain Lodge LLC
Buyer: Jessica and Steve Irwin
Date: June 13
Price: $999,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Wildhorse Meadows Replat No. 2.
Total timeshares: $1.9 million
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.