Routt County real estate sales eclipse $12.9M from March 31-April 6￼
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $12.9 million across 21 sales for the week of March 31 to April 6.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Suzanne Bouzo, Suzanne Bouzo Pratt
Buyer: Matthew Gallagher and Zachary Sheldon
Date: March 31
Price: $522,500
Property Description: 614-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 311, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $213,000 in 2017.
211 West Oak Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Karla Kopnisky and Will Weisman
Buyer: Emily and Joshua Stein
Date: April 3
Price: $483,000
Property Description: 1,318-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 6-7 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $354,900 in 2020.
633 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Robert Francis and Thomas Patrick Bedell
Buyer: Christine L. and Mitchell D. Stypinski
Date: April 3
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 30 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $224,400 in 2001.
32787 Routt County Road 24
Seller: Lambert C. and Robyn A. Orton
Buyer: Wild Mountain Ranch LLC
Date: April 3
Price: $3,400,000
Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 39 acres of land, Lot 2 at Wild Mountain Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $1,250,000 in 1998.
Doublecreek Court
Seller: Stahl Investments GP/LP
Buyer: Steamboat Sponsor LLC
Date: April 3
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 5.84 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 4-8 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
3699 Airport Circle
Seller: Jason and Patricia Williams
Buyer: Loralee and William R. Bullen III
Date: April 3
Price: $297,500
Property Description: 763-square-foot, garage storage condo, Filing No. 4, Unit F-8 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $130,500 in 2018.
3397 Covey Circle
Seller: Jolene Chan
Buyer: Gabriel J. and Jennifer A. Holmes
Date: April 3
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 1,488-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1703, Building 17 at Quail Run Condominium Phase V. Last sold for $930,000 in 2021.
No address
Seller: Caroline M. Maynard and Russell N. Parson
Buyer: Stone Lane Creek LLC
Date: April 4
Price: $695,000
Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant land, Lot 2 at Truslow Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $339,000 in 2016.
259 6th Street
Seller: Daniel B., Hadlie M. and Toni B. Quick; Gregory W. Griffin
Buyer: Val Haskell and Jenni Stolarski
Date: April 4
Price: $367,500
Property Description: 485-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8 at 6th Street Condominiums. Last sold for $218,000 in 2019.
No address
Seller: Sybilla Ackerman and Hal Beebee III
Buyer: Christopher Kelton Rochelle
Date: April 4
Price: $14,500
Property Description: 0.97 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 122 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,200 in 2011.
No address, Hayden
Seller: Stephens L. Evans
Buyer: HCMH LLC
Date: April 4
Price: $325,000
Property Description: Sonesta Park Townhomes Lot 1-64, Tracts A,B,C.
32855 Routt County Road 5
Seller: LVJ Properties LLC
Buyer: Robert G. George Jr.
Date: April 5
Price: $1,900,000
Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence on 560 acres of agricultural land, SECS 15-1-84, 16-1-84, 21-1-84, 22-1-84.
1680 Ranch Road
Seller: Richard Davies and Gayle Haller
Buyer: Carl and Scott Howard
Date: April 5
Price: $1,232,000
Property Description: 1,576-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 210 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $480,000 in 2016.
Total sales: $11.8 million
Timeshares
2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Dennis J. and Kathleen R. Hayden
Buyer: Cheryl and James PM Arnold
Date: March 31
Price: $145,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 113 at Christie Condominiums.
Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Alan E. and Gail E. Siebe
Buyer: Stephanie Mitchell
Date: March 31
Price: $110,000
Property Description: 1/5-interest in and to Unit 21 at West Condo.
2255 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: William J. Benjamin III
Buyer: Audrey and Clark Wilson
Date: April 3
Price: $147,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 112 at Christie Condominiums.
Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Adam and Meredith Burrows
Buyer: Porches Partners LLC
Date: April 3
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to Unit 26-A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 26.
2255 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Yvette Ruiz
Buyer: Christopher and Heather Bridges
Date: April 3
Price: $154,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 222 at Christie Condominiums.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: CLC Living Trust
Buyer: Kimberly A. Ross and John L. Ross-Svobodny
Date: April 4
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 531 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Joseph W. Boyle
Buyer: Rita Dzekcioriene and Rolandas Dzekciorius
Date: April 5
Price: $160,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 622 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Susan Virginia High and Jo Ann Weinstein
Buyer: Points of Colorado Inc.
Date: April 6
Price: $22,900
Property Description: Floating vacation period at unit 7302 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
Total timeshares: $1,098,900
