Routt County real estate sales eclipse $12.9M from March 31-April 6￼

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $12.9 million across 21 sales for the week of March 31 to April 6.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Suzanne Bouzo, Suzanne Bouzo Pratt

Buyer: Matthew Gallagher and Zachary Sheldon

Date: March 31

Price: $522,500

Property Description: 614-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 311, Building C at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $213,000 in 2017.

211 West Oak Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Karla Kopnisky and Will Weisman

Buyer: Emily and Joshua Stein

Date: April 3

Price: $483,000

Property Description: 1,318-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 6-7 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $354,900 in 2020.

633 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Robert Francis and Thomas Patrick Bedell

Buyer: Christine L. and Mitchell D. Stypinski

Date: April 3

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Unit 30 at Mountain Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $224,400 in 2001.

32787 Routt County Road 24

Seller: Lambert C. and Robyn A. Orton

Buyer: Wild Mountain Ranch LLC

Date: April 3

Price: $3,400,000

Property Description: 1,856-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 39 acres of land, Lot 2 at Wild Mountain Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $1,250,000 in 1998.

Doublecreek Court

Seller: Stahl Investments GP/LP

Buyer: Steamboat Sponsor LLC

Date: April 3

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 5.84 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 4-8 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

3699 Airport Circle

Seller: Jason and Patricia Williams

Buyer: Loralee and William R. Bullen III

Date: April 3

Price: $297,500

Property Description: 763-square-foot, garage storage condo, Filing No. 4, Unit F-8 at Aviator Garages. Last sold for $130,500 in 2018.

3397 Covey Circle

Seller: Jolene Chan

Buyer: Gabriel J. and Jennifer A. Holmes

Date: April 3

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 1,488-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 1703, Building 17 at Quail Run Condominium Phase V. Last sold for $930,000 in 2021.

No address

Seller: Caroline M. Maynard and Russell N. Parson

Buyer: Stone Lane Creek LLC

Date: April 4

Price: $695,000

Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant land, Lot 2 at Truslow Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $339,000 in 2016.

259 6th Street

Seller: Daniel B., Hadlie M. and Toni B. Quick; Gregory W. Griffin

Buyer: Val Haskell and Jenni Stolarski

Date: April 4

Price: $367,500

Property Description: 485-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8 at 6th Street Condominiums. Last sold for $218,000 in 2019.

No address

Seller: Sybilla Ackerman and Hal Beebee III

Buyer: Christopher Kelton Rochelle

Date: April 4

Price: $14,500

Property Description: 0.97 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 122 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $4,200 in 2011.

No address, Hayden

Seller: Stephens L. Evans

Buyer: HCMH LLC

Date: April 4

Price: $325,000

Property Description: Sonesta Park Townhomes Lot 1-64, Tracts A,B,C.

32855 Routt County Road 5

Seller: LVJ Properties LLC

Buyer: Robert G. George Jr.

Date: April 5

Price: $1,900,000

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath residence on 560 acres of agricultural land, SECS 15-1-84, 16-1-84, 21-1-84, 22-1-84.

1680 Ranch Road

Seller: Richard Davies and Gayle Haller

Buyer: Carl and Scott Howard

Date: April 5

Price: $1,232,000

Property Description: 1,576-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 210 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $480,000 in 2016.

Total sales: $11.8 million

Timeshares

2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Dennis J. and Kathleen R. Hayden

Buyer: Cheryl and James PM Arnold

Date: March 31

Price: $145,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 113 at Christie Condominiums.

Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Alan E. and Gail E. Siebe

Buyer: Stephanie Mitchell

Date: March 31

Price: $110,000

Property Description: 1/5-interest in and to Unit 21 at West Condo.

2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: William J. Benjamin III

Buyer: Audrey and Clark Wilson

Date: April 3

Price: $147,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 112 at Christie Condominiums.

Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Adam and Meredith Burrows

Buyer: Porches Partners LLC

Date: April 3

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to Unit 26-A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 26.

2255 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Yvette Ruiz

Buyer: Christopher and Heather Bridges

Date: April 3

Price: $154,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 222 at Christie Condominiums.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: CLC Living Trust

Buyer: Kimberly A. Ross and John L. Ross-Svobodny

Date: April 4

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 531 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Joseph W. Boyle

Buyer: Rita Dzekcioriene and Rolandas Dzekciorius

Date: April 5

Price: $160,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 622 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Susan Virginia High and Jo Ann Weinstein

Buyer: Points of Colorado Inc.

Date: April 6

Price: $22,900

Property Description: Floating vacation period at unit 7302 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

Total timeshares: $1,098,900