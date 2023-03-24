Routt County real estate sales eclipse $12.5M from March 17-23
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $12.5 million across 17 sales for the week of March 17-23.
2322 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Ron and Sarah Simon
Buyer: GC Land Holdings LLC
Date: March 17
Price: $1,699,000
Property Description: 1,587-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 30 at Ptarmigan House Condo. Last sold for $825,000 in 2008.
2585 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Scott and Jana Stiffel Living Trust
Buyer: Margaret and Richard Good
Date: March 17
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,870-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5, Building A at Herbage Townhouse Condo.
2621 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Crowley Fam Holdings LLC
Buyer: Cynthia L. and Greggory C. Degroot
Date: March 17
Price: $3,208,000
Property Description: 4,569-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 23 at Wildhorse Meadows.
1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Wulf Levenshtein
Buyer: Carson and Jaime Moore
Date: March 17
Price: $440,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 108, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $86,000 in 1998.
2275 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Ski2Ski Rentals LLC
Buyer: Chloe Elizabeth Rose Banning and Montano Rain Robinson
Date: March 17
Price: $680,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 18, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $165,000 in 2015.
1335 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Alyssa and Todd Hornbrook, Elizabeth and Elliott Ludy
Buyer: Fred Martin Ralph
Date: March 20
Price: $407,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 13, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $270,000 in 2021.
1169 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: AGD Properties LLC
Buyer: JKB Properties LLC
Date: March 21
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 3,099-square-foot, office condo, Unit 203 at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $758,000 in 2007.
23570 Sagebrush Circle
Seller: John Dougherty and David Renaud
Buyer: Charles Wylie and Maureen Louise Nelson
Date: March 21
Price: $770,000
Property Description: 2,147-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 8 at Red Hawk Village Subdivision. Last sold for $425,000 in 2018.
3425 Covey Circle
Seller: Charles W. and Janice M. Gorski
Buyer: Decarolis Family Trust
Date: March 21
Price: $780,000
Property Description: 1,136-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 602 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase I. Last sold for $225,000 in 2004.
31640 Shoshone Way
Seller: Nysa Renee and Sara Nicole Williams
Buyer: Gina M. and Jeffrey P. Cullen
Date: March 21
Price: $52,000
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 70 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
942 Oak Street
Seller: McPeek Investments LLC
Buyer: Two Pines LLC
Date: March 22
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,567-square-foot commercial space, Unit 3 at 942 Oak Street Condominiums.
No address
Seller: Barbara Winters
Buyer: David A. and Monica M. Baker
Date: March 22
Price: $16,100
Property Description: 1.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 178 at Sky Hitch III at Stagecoach.
1445 Blake Lane
Seller: Jason D. Blake
Buyer: Welcome to Realty LLC 401K PSP
Date: March 23
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 2,376-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2C at Bettger Subdivision.
105 Little Kit Lane
Seller: Caryn Christian and John Rowe Fancher
Buyer: Cove Capital Properties LLC
Date: March 23
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 0.91 acres of vacant land, Lot 6 at Fox Grove Subdivision. Last sold for $469,000 in 2021.
Total sales: $11.2 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Michelle A. and Timothy R. Harper, Mark D. Zabel and Katherine Ann Bowen-Zabel
Buyer: Joseph Boyle
Date: March 21
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit PH 5 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Steamboat Properties LLC
Buyer: Nick Knack Trust
Date: March 22
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-705 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jim and Julie Black
Buyer: Heather and Renn J. Crichlow
Date: March 22
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-412 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $1.2 million
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.