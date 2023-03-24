Routt County real estate sales eclipse $12.5M from March 17-23

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $12.5 million across 17 sales for the week of March 17-23.

2322 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Ron and Sarah Simon

Buyer: GC Land Holdings LLC

Date: March 17

Price: $1,699,000

Property Description: 1,587-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 30 at Ptarmigan House Condo. Last sold for $825,000 in 2008.

2585 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Scott and Jana Stiffel Living Trust

Buyer: Margaret and Richard Good

Date: March 17

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,870-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 5, Building A at Herbage Townhouse Condo.

2621 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Crowley Fam Holdings LLC

Buyer: Cynthia L. and Greggory C. Degroot

Date: March 17

Price: $3,208,000

Property Description: 4,569-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 23 at Wildhorse Meadows.

1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Wulf Levenshtein

Buyer: Carson and Jaime Moore

Date: March 17

Price: $440,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 108, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $86,000 in 1998.

2275 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Ski2Ski Rentals LLC

Buyer: Chloe Elizabeth Rose Banning and Montano Rain Robinson

Date: March 17

Price: $680,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 18, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $165,000 in 2015.

1335 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Alyssa and Todd Hornbrook, Elizabeth and Elliott Ludy

Buyer: Fred Martin Ralph

Date: March 20

Price: $407,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 13, Building PI at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $270,000 in 2021.

1169 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: AGD Properties LLC

Buyer: JKB Properties LLC

Date: March 21

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 3,099-square-foot, office condo, Unit 203 at Fox Creek Park Condominiums. Last sold for $758,000 in 2007.

23570 Sagebrush Circle

Seller: John Dougherty and David Renaud

Buyer: Charles Wylie and Maureen Louise Nelson

Date: March 21

Price: $770,000

Property Description: 2,147-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 8 at Red Hawk Village Subdivision. Last sold for $425,000 in 2018.

3425 Covey Circle

Seller: Charles W. and Janice M. Gorski

Buyer: Decarolis Family Trust

Date: March 21

Price: $780,000

Property Description: 1,136-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 602 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase I. Last sold for $225,000 in 2004.

31640 Shoshone Way

Seller: Nysa Renee and Sara Nicole Williams

Buyer: Gina M. and Jeffrey P. Cullen

Date: March 21

Price: $52,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 70 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

942 Oak Street

Seller: McPeek Investments LLC

Buyer: Two Pines LLC

Date: March 22

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,567-square-foot commercial space, Unit 3 at 942 Oak Street Condominiums.

No address

Seller: Barbara Winters

Buyer: David A. and Monica M. Baker

Date: March 22

Price: $16,100

Property Description: 1.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 178 at Sky Hitch III at Stagecoach.

1445 Blake Lane

Seller: Jason D. Blake

Buyer: Welcome to Realty LLC 401K PSP

Date: March 23

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 2,376-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2C at Bettger Subdivision.

105 Little Kit Lane

Seller: Caryn Christian and John Rowe Fancher

Buyer: Cove Capital Properties LLC

Date: March 23

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 0.91 acres of vacant land, Lot 6 at Fox Grove Subdivision. Last sold for $469,000 in 2021.

Total sales: $11.2 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Michelle A. and Timothy R. Harper, Mark D. Zabel and Katherine Ann Bowen-Zabel

Buyer: Joseph Boyle

Date: March 21

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit PH 5 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Steamboat Properties LLC

Buyer: Nick Knack Trust

Date: March 22

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-705 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jim and Julie Black

Buyer: Heather and Renn J. Crichlow

Date: March 22

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-412 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $1.2 million