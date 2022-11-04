Routt County real estate sales eclipse $11M from Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $11.3 million across 20 sales for the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Bruce H. and Carol D. Linhos

Buyer: Christine A. and Harry J. Vaughn

Date: October 28

Price: $569,500

Property Description: 468-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 111 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $375,000 in 2021.

1380 Athens Plaza

Seller: Reynolds Family Living Trust

Buyer: Librado Adolfo De La Cruz and Rose Milagros Reyna

Date: October 28

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building Beta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $80,000 in 2014.

27320 Routt County Road 52E

Seller: Mark P. and Nancy S. Wadopian

Buyer: Christopher J. Wadopian

Date: October 31

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 2,976-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.90 acres of land, SEC 3-7-85.

1444 Moraine Circle

Seller: Lawrence R. and Rosemary V. Schroeder

Buyer: Crystal Bay LLC

Date: October 31

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 2,471-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Unit 18 at Moraine Townhomes Phase III Amended Plat. Last sold for $887,500 in 2007.

343 Cherry Drive

Seller: Ronald D. Rhead

Buyer: MC Homes Development LLC

Date: October 31

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,436-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 33A at Willett Ridge Townhomes.

No address

Seller: Brownere LLC

Buyer: Rachael and Thomas Stroker

Date: October 31

Price: $24,000

Property Description: 1.91 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 150 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $19,200 in 2022.

30995 US Highway 40

Seller: Bryan A. Weber

Buyer: Charles Lee and Lee Vining Chandler

Date: October 31

Price: $1,725,000

Property Description: 66.98 acres of agricultural land, Lot 1 at Lake Catamount Subdivision Exemption.

No address

Seller: Derrick Robinson

Buyer: Radian Real Estate Services Inc.

Date: November 1

Price: $10,500

Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 206 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

2351 Oxford Way

Seller: Jonathan C. Spence

Buyer: Haggard Family Trust

Date: November 1

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 2,129-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 55 at West End Village.

2988 Honeysuckle Lane

Seller: James Vanmatre

Buyer: Dominic and Emelia Alvis

Date: November 1

Price: $395,000

Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 26B Resub of Lots 26-29 at Riverside Subdivision. Last sold for $295,000 in 2020.

1727 Highland Way

Seller: M. Marjorie Price Residence Trust

Buyer: Gina and Warren Dorlac

Date: November 2

Price: $2,475,000

Property Description: 3,819-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.08 acres of land, Unit A at Highlands II Townhomes. Last sold for $849,000 in 2001.

No address

Seller: Sage Creek Land & Reserves LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey C. Stallings

Date: November 2

Price: $88,500

Property Description: SEC 29-6-87

2675 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: Elemental Property Holdings LLC

Buyer: MMH Copper Ridge 2 LLC

Date: November 2

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 4,758-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 3 at Copper Ridge Business Park Condos. Last sold for $477,500 in 2013.

97862 US Highway 40

Seller: Kara J. Chappell, Joseph F. and Kara J. Mikos

Buyer: Charles D., Dana K. and Hunter C. Johnson

Date: November 2

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on land, SEC 31-7-89.

38840 Main Street, Milner

Seller: Curt Charles Morlock

Buyer: Nathan S. Birdseye and Arianna J. Roupinian

Date: November 2

Price: $405,000

Property Description: 1,139-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 9-10 at Milner. Last sold for $265,000 in 2016.

No address

Seller: Jill M. and William A. Montieth

Buyer: J Quarter Circle Ranch LLLP

Date: November 3

Price: $167,500

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 27-6-89.

340 Boulder Ridge Road

Seller: Travelers Group Trust

Buyer: James J. Marmon and Jeanne C. Marmon Revocable Living Trust

Date: November 3

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: Lot 12 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision

Total sales: $10.8 million

Timeshares

Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Nancy Druva Revocable Trust

Buyer: Peaks and Paths LLC

Date: October 28

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to Lot 26-A at More’s Corner Replat Lot 26.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: James V., Jordan C. and Susan K. Sanders

Buyer: David Flueck

Date: October 31

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 414 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Emily, Gavin, John and Madeline Clark

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: November 2

Price: $72,471

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

Total timeshares: $472,471