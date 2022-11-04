Routt County real estate sales eclipse $11M from Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $11.3 million across 20 sales for the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.
2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Bruce H. and Carol D. Linhos
Buyer: Christine A. and Harry J. Vaughn
Date: October 28
Price: $569,500
Property Description: 468-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 111 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $375,000 in 2021.
1380 Athens Plaza
Seller: Reynolds Family Living Trust
Buyer: Librado Adolfo De La Cruz and Rose Milagros Reyna
Date: October 28
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building Beta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $80,000 in 2014.
27320 Routt County Road 52E
Seller: Mark P. and Nancy S. Wadopian
Buyer: Christopher J. Wadopian
Date: October 31
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 2,976-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.90 acres of land, SEC 3-7-85.
1444 Moraine Circle
Seller: Lawrence R. and Rosemary V. Schroeder
Buyer: Crystal Bay LLC
Date: October 31
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 2,471-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Unit 18 at Moraine Townhomes Phase III Amended Plat. Last sold for $887,500 in 2007.
343 Cherry Drive
Seller: Ronald D. Rhead
Buyer: MC Homes Development LLC
Date: October 31
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 1,436-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 33A at Willett Ridge Townhomes.
No address
Seller: Brownere LLC
Buyer: Rachael and Thomas Stroker
Date: October 31
Price: $24,000
Property Description: 1.91 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 150 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $19,200 in 2022.
30995 US Highway 40
Seller: Bryan A. Weber
Buyer: Charles Lee and Lee Vining Chandler
Date: October 31
Price: $1,725,000
Property Description: 66.98 acres of agricultural land, Lot 1 at Lake Catamount Subdivision Exemption.
No address
Seller: Derrick Robinson
Buyer: Radian Real Estate Services Inc.
Date: November 1
Price: $10,500
Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 206 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
2351 Oxford Way
Seller: Jonathan C. Spence
Buyer: Haggard Family Trust
Date: November 1
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 2,129-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 55 at West End Village.
2988 Honeysuckle Lane
Seller: James Vanmatre
Buyer: Dominic and Emelia Alvis
Date: November 1
Price: $395,000
Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 26B Resub of Lots 26-29 at Riverside Subdivision. Last sold for $295,000 in 2020.
1727 Highland Way
Seller: M. Marjorie Price Residence Trust
Buyer: Gina and Warren Dorlac
Date: November 2
Price: $2,475,000
Property Description: 3,819-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.08 acres of land, Unit A at Highlands II Townhomes. Last sold for $849,000 in 2001.
No address
Seller: Sage Creek Land & Reserves LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey C. Stallings
Date: November 2
Price: $88,500
Property Description: SEC 29-6-87
2675 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: Elemental Property Holdings LLC
Buyer: MMH Copper Ridge 2 LLC
Date: November 2
Price: $1,550,000
Property Description: 4,758-square-foot commercial condo, Unit 3 at Copper Ridge Business Park Condos. Last sold for $477,500 in 2013.
97862 US Highway 40
Seller: Kara J. Chappell, Joseph F. and Kara J. Mikos
Buyer: Charles D., Dana K. and Hunter C. Johnson
Date: November 2
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on land, SEC 31-7-89.
38840 Main Street, Milner
Seller: Curt Charles Morlock
Buyer: Nathan S. Birdseye and Arianna J. Roupinian
Date: November 2
Price: $405,000
Property Description: 1,139-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 9-10 at Milner. Last sold for $265,000 in 2016.
No address
Seller: Jill M. and William A. Montieth
Buyer: J Quarter Circle Ranch LLLP
Date: November 3
Price: $167,500
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 27-6-89.
340 Boulder Ridge Road
Seller: Travelers Group Trust
Buyer: James J. Marmon and Jeanne C. Marmon Revocable Living Trust
Date: November 3
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: Lot 12 at Boulder Ridge Subdivision
Total sales: $10.8 million
Timeshares
Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Nancy Druva Revocable Trust
Buyer: Peaks and Paths LLC
Date: October 28
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to Lot 26-A at More’s Corner Replat Lot 26.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: James V., Jordan C. and Susan K. Sanders
Buyer: David Flueck
Date: October 31
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 414 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Emily, Gavin, John and Madeline Clark
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: November 2
Price: $72,471
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
Total timeshares: $472,471
