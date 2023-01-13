Routt County real estate sales eclipse $11.7M from Jan. 6-12

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $11.7 million across 11 sales for the week of Jan. 6-12.

26700 Aspen Court

Seller: Charlene Stees Living Trust

Buyer: Theodore G. Kahn

Date: January 6

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 5.61 acres of agricultural land, Lot 3 at Aspen Court Subdivision. Last sold for $120,000 in 2005.

28920 Timber Ridge Drive

Seller: Amy and Stephen Hebert

Buyer: Trafs Big Timber Ranch LLC

Date: January 6

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 35.01 acres of residential land, Lot 28 at Big Valley Ranch at Steamboat Filing IIA. Last sold for $455,000 in 2017.

1875 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Benjamin H. Walker Jr.

Buyer: Beth E. and Joshua J. Welsh

Date: January 6

Price: $1,330,000

Property Description: 1,447-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4107 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeur’s Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $435,000 in 2021.

36879 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Ochsner-Newland Living Trust

Buyer: Christie Sample and Mark Bradley Wilson

Date: January 9

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Tree Haus Subdivision.

1835 Hunters Court

Seller: Stephen J. Keinath

Buyer: Sandra L. Kiely Irrevocable Trust Agreement FBO Richard Gregory Kiely and Their Lineal Descendants

Date: January 9

Price: $4,500,000

Property Description: 5,112-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 4.17 acres of land, Lot 22 at Hunters Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $2,200,000 in 2007.

2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Rosewood Ski Condo LLC

Buyer: Fox Family Trust FBO Susan Fox

Date: January 9

Price: $860,000

Property Description: 805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 608 at Steamboat Village Inn Condo. Last sold for $519,000 in 2020.

31195 Routh County Road 41

Seller: Robert M. and Susan B. MacCarthy

Buyer: Mark James and Marybeth Anne Beckett

Date: January 9

Price: $1,313,085

Property Description: 2,176-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on land, SECS 14-5-85 and 23-5-85.

1446 Bangtail Way

Seller: FV Traverse LLC

Buyer: Diane Jo Dovel Trust

Date: January 11

Price: $1,758,900

Property Description: 2,660-square-foot, three-bedroom, 5 ½-bath condo, Unit 3A at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominiums.

34220 & 34240 Whiffle Tree Trail

Seller: Craig R. and Deborah Metscher

Buyer: Angela Marie and John Matt Wilkinson

Date: January 12

Price: $66,000

Property Description: 3.30 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 67,68 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach

No address

Seller: Bola Enterprises

Buyer: Whiskey Hill LLC

Date: January 12

Price: $120,000

Property Description: Vacant land, Lots 231,232 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 5, Parcel E at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 8, Filing No. 6, Lot A at Elkhorn Subdivision.

31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Haylee A. and Samuel E. Shreeve

Buyer: Enrique Antonio Huesca

Date: January 12

Price: $399,000

Property Description: 823-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 204 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $253,000 in 2020.