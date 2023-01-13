Routt County real estate sales eclipse $11.7M from Jan. 6-12
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $11.7 million across 11 sales for the week of Jan. 6-12.
26700 Aspen Court
Seller: Charlene Stees Living Trust
Buyer: Theodore G. Kahn
Date: January 6
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 5.61 acres of agricultural land, Lot 3 at Aspen Court Subdivision. Last sold for $120,000 in 2005.
28920 Timber Ridge Drive
Seller: Amy and Stephen Hebert
Buyer: Trafs Big Timber Ranch LLC
Date: January 6
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 35.01 acres of residential land, Lot 28 at Big Valley Ranch at Steamboat Filing IIA. Last sold for $455,000 in 2017.
1875 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Benjamin H. Walker Jr.
Buyer: Beth E. and Joshua J. Welsh
Date: January 6
Price: $1,330,000
Property Description: 1,447-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4107 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeur’s Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $435,000 in 2021.
36879 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Ochsner-Newland Living Trust
Buyer: Christie Sample and Mark Bradley Wilson
Date: January 9
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Tree Haus Subdivision.
1835 Hunters Court
Seller: Stephen J. Keinath
Buyer: Sandra L. Kiely Irrevocable Trust Agreement FBO Richard Gregory Kiely and Their Lineal Descendants
Date: January 9
Price: $4,500,000
Property Description: 5,112-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 4.17 acres of land, Lot 22 at Hunters Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $2,200,000 in 2007.
2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Rosewood Ski Condo LLC
Buyer: Fox Family Trust FBO Susan Fox
Date: January 9
Price: $860,000
Property Description: 805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 608 at Steamboat Village Inn Condo. Last sold for $519,000 in 2020.
31195 Routh County Road 41
Seller: Robert M. and Susan B. MacCarthy
Buyer: Mark James and Marybeth Anne Beckett
Date: January 9
Price: $1,313,085
Property Description: 2,176-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on land, SECS 14-5-85 and 23-5-85.
1446 Bangtail Way
Seller: FV Traverse LLC
Buyer: Diane Jo Dovel Trust
Date: January 11
Price: $1,758,900
Property Description: 2,660-square-foot, three-bedroom, 5 ½-bath condo, Unit 3A at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominiums.
34220 & 34240 Whiffle Tree Trail
Seller: Craig R. and Deborah Metscher
Buyer: Angela Marie and John Matt Wilkinson
Date: January 12
Price: $66,000
Property Description: 3.30 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 67,68 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach
No address
Seller: Bola Enterprises
Buyer: Whiskey Hill LLC
Date: January 12
Price: $120,000
Property Description: Vacant land, Lots 231,232 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 5, Parcel E at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 8, Filing No. 6, Lot A at Elkhorn Subdivision.
31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Haylee A. and Samuel E. Shreeve
Buyer: Enrique Antonio Huesca
Date: January 12
Price: $399,000
Property Description: 823-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 204 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $253,000 in 2020.
