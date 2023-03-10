Routt County real estate sales eclipse $11.2M from March 3-9

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $11.2 million across 21 sales for the week of March 3-9.

31595 Buckingham Lane

Seller: Dennis N. Folden Revocable Trust and Linda S.Y. Folden Revocable Trust

Buyer: Joshua Wormser Trust and Marian N. Wormser Trust

Date: March 6

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 1,750-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 17 at Timbers Village. Last sold for $657,000 in 2021.

No address

Seller: Cross Mountain Ranch Limited Partnership

Buyer: Bar Double J Ranch LLC

Date: March 6

Price: $1,280,000

Property Description: SECS 14-3-88, 15-3-88, 16-3-88

27125 St. Louis Place

Seller: Graham Owens

Buyer: Ryan Sabga

Date: March 6

Price: $28,500

Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 353 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $7,500 in 2020.

1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Brian and Jacquelyn Newman

Buyer: John W. Kamysz Trust

Date: March 6

Price: $990,500

Property Description: 1,083-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $475,000 in 2018.

3280 Village Drive

Seller: Mark Perle Emery

Buyer: Brandon E. Marr

Date: March 6

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 2,012-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 8 at Mount Werner Meadows Amended.

2335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Mark Schols

Buyer: Kevin Eugene and Nancy Leigh Fitzgerald

Date: March 7

Price: $955,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 123 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $960,000 in 2022.

300 East Washington Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Ted W. Allen and Mary Alice Page-Allen

Buyer: Brady L. and Jacob R. Perkins

Date: March 7

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 26-28 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $225,000 in 2020.

2320 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Emerald 207 LLC, Endurance Properties LLC

Buyer: Kristy and Matthew Christensen, Carrie Poole and David Rasmussen

Date: March 7

Price: $875,000

Property Description: 871-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Ski Trail Condominiums. Last sold for $665,000 in 2022.

30351 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Michael A. Baran

Buyer: Tracy L. and Michael Anthony Trofi Jr.

Date: March 7

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Eagles Nest Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $125,000 in 2015.

381 River Road

Seller: Adam Oliver Johnson

Buyer: Harris Daniel Rothman

Date: March 7

Price: $1,125,000

Property Description: 1,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 40-42 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $555,000 in 2017.

40430 Fathom Drive

Seller: Thomas Marko

Buyer: Morgan Nicole and Michael Thomas Degrandis Jr.

Date: March 8

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 35 at Steamboat II Subdivision.

1545 Mark Twain Court

Seller: Sean Casey Broderick, James Howard Dapper and Kathryn Ruth Hall

Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC

Date: March 8

Price: $675,000

Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant land, Lot 68 at Fairway Meadows No. 1. Last sold for $510,000 in 2021.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Howard J. Porter Jr.

Buyer: Linda S. and Matthew G. Hillery

Date: March 8

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-203 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Karen K. Niemi

Buyer: Cody Henderson and Kathleen Summers-Grice

Date: March 9

Price: $592,500

Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 405 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $125,000 in 2012.

39475 Crows Nest Drive

Seller: Michael Swinsick

Buyer: Andrew and Suzanne Pratt

Date: March 9

Price: $660,000

Property Description: 1,024-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.71 acres of land, Lot 12 at Captains Cove Subdivision.

2504 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC

Buyer: Mahalo Star Properties LLC

Date: March 9

Price: $946,000

Property Description: 1,693-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 0.028 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 9 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows – Belford Townhomes.

Total sales: $10.9 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Michael E. and Paula Shore

Buyer: Benjamin Lee Cole and Jamie Noel Cole Living Trust

Date: March 7

Price: $80,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 558 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

No address

Seller: Salle Hill Howes and Peter Slothower

Buyer: Gator Rose LLC

Date: March 7

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to SEC 28-5-88.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Virginia A. Smith Living Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: March 8

Price: $41,411

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: James and Mary Lee Anderson

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: March 8

Price: $136,676

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.

2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Stasi Family Trust

Buyer: Points of Colorado Inc.

Date: March 8

Price: $19,900

Property Description: Vacation Floating Period to Unit 7802 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

Timeshares: $307,987