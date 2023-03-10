Routt County real estate sales eclipse $11.2M from March 3-9
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $11.2 million across 21 sales for the week of March 3-9.
31595 Buckingham Lane
Seller: Dennis N. Folden Revocable Trust and Linda S.Y. Folden Revocable Trust
Buyer: Joshua Wormser Trust and Marian N. Wormser Trust
Date: March 6
Price: $875,000
Property Description: 1,750-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 17 at Timbers Village. Last sold for $657,000 in 2021.
No address
Seller: Cross Mountain Ranch Limited Partnership
Buyer: Bar Double J Ranch LLC
Date: March 6
Price: $1,280,000
Property Description: SECS 14-3-88, 15-3-88, 16-3-88
27125 St. Louis Place
Seller: Graham Owens
Buyer: Ryan Sabga
Date: March 6
Price: $28,500
Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 353 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $7,500 in 2020.
1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Brian and Jacquelyn Newman
Buyer: John W. Kamysz Trust
Date: March 6
Price: $990,500
Property Description: 1,083-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 205 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $475,000 in 2018.
3280 Village Drive
Seller: Mark Perle Emery
Buyer: Brandon E. Marr
Date: March 6
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 2,012-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Lot 8 at Mount Werner Meadows Amended.
2335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Mark Schols
Buyer: Kevin Eugene and Nancy Leigh Fitzgerald
Date: March 7
Price: $955,000
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 123 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $960,000 in 2022.
300 East Washington Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Ted W. Allen and Mary Alice Page-Allen
Buyer: Brady L. and Jacob R. Perkins
Date: March 7
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 1,620-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 26-28 at Walker’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $225,000 in 2020.
2320 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Emerald 207 LLC, Endurance Properties LLC
Buyer: Kristy and Matthew Christensen, Carrie Poole and David Rasmussen
Date: March 7
Price: $875,000
Property Description: 871-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Ski Trail Condominiums. Last sold for $665,000 in 2022.
30351 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Michael A. Baran
Buyer: Tracy L. and Michael Anthony Trofi Jr.
Date: March 7
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 1,408-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot 1 at Eagles Nest Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $125,000 in 2015.
381 River Road
Seller: Adam Oliver Johnson
Buyer: Harris Daniel Rothman
Date: March 7
Price: $1,125,000
Property Description: 1,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 40-42 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $555,000 in 2017.
40430 Fathom Drive
Seller: Thomas Marko
Buyer: Morgan Nicole and Michael Thomas Degrandis Jr.
Date: March 8
Price: $630,000
Property Description: 1,232-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 35 at Steamboat II Subdivision.
1545 Mark Twain Court
Seller: Sean Casey Broderick, James Howard Dapper and Kathryn Ruth Hall
Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC
Date: March 8
Price: $675,000
Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant land, Lot 68 at Fairway Meadows No. 1. Last sold for $510,000 in 2021.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Howard J. Porter Jr.
Buyer: Linda S. and Matthew G. Hillery
Date: March 8
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-203 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Karen K. Niemi
Buyer: Cody Henderson and Kathleen Summers-Grice
Date: March 9
Price: $592,500
Property Description: 1,127-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 405 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $125,000 in 2012.
39475 Crows Nest Drive
Seller: Michael Swinsick
Buyer: Andrew and Suzanne Pratt
Date: March 9
Price: $660,000
Property Description: 1,024-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.71 acres of land, Lot 12 at Captains Cove Subdivision.
2504 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Rowhomes 2510 LLC
Buyer: Mahalo Star Properties LLC
Date: March 9
Price: $946,000
Property Description: 1,693-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 0.028 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 9 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows – Belford Townhomes.
Total sales: $10.9 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Michael E. and Paula Shore
Buyer: Benjamin Lee Cole and Jamie Noel Cole Living Trust
Date: March 7
Price: $80,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 558 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
No address
Seller: Salle Hill Howes and Peter Slothower
Buyer: Gator Rose LLC
Date: March 7
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to SEC 28-5-88.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Virginia A. Smith Living Trust
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: March 8
Price: $41,411
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: James and Mary Lee Anderson
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: March 8
Price: $136,676
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at Village at Steamboat Condo.
2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Stasi Family Trust
Buyer: Points of Colorado Inc.
Date: March 8
Price: $19,900
Property Description: Vacation Floating Period to Unit 7802 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
Timeshares: $307,987
