Routt County real estate sales eclipse $10.8M from Jan. 20-26
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $10.8 million across 12 sales for the week of Jan. 20-26.
10185 State Highway 131, Toponas
Seller: Jason Gilsinger and Melvin Schmucker
Buyer: Kellie Jean and Matthew John Brekke
Date: January 20, 2023
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence, SEC 9-1-84.
No address, Oak Creek
Seller: High Country Lamb LLC
Buyer: Haybro LLC
Date: January 20, 2023
Price: $4,600,000
Property Description: SECS 19-4-85, 30-4-85, 13-4-86, 14-4-86, 24-4-86, 25-4-86.
1565 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Daniel W. and Donna Q. Coletti
Buyer: Emily V. Fischer and Peter A. Girard
Date: January 23, 2023
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,165-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 305, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $169,900 in 2014.
330 Coronado Place, Hayden
Seller: Old Fish Creek LLC
Buyer: Erin Miller and Malcolm Stilec
Date: January 23, 2023
Price: $322,000
Property Description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 330 at Vista Verde Townhomes. Last sold for $165,000 in 2009.
831 Lincoln Avenue
Seller: Nueva LLC
Buyer: SBNY LLC
Date: January 24, 2023
Price: $2,500,000
Property Description: Commercial building on 0.16 acres of land, Block 30, Lots 4-5 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $800,000 in 2014.
21775 Fourth Avenue, Phippsburg
Seller: Greg A. Peterson
Buyer: Kimberley A. and William E. Sperry
Date: January 25, 2023
Price: $692,600
Property Description: 3,172-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 5-7 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $189,000 in 2013.
1385 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Peterson Family Trust
Buyer: Awani and Bhavin Amin
Date: January 25, 2023
Price: $349,900
Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 10, Building RHO at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $169,000 in 2019.
16 Cedar Court
Seller: Carol K. McGowan
Buyer: Andrew and Maya McEntee
Date: January 25, 2023
Price: $507,000
Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 16, Building 6 at Whistler Village Townhomes.
No address
Seller: Douglas P. and W. Todd Garrison
Buyer: Christopher Ray Norlin
Date: January 25, 2023
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 111 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $1,225 in 2014.
2142 Glacier Ridge
Seller: Matt Dwyer, Julie Hockney, Michael Lanning and Jay Lund
Buyer: Julie Hockney, Michael Lanning and Jay Lund
Date: January 26, 2023
Price: $237,825
Property Description: 2,571-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 1 at Glacier Ridge Condominiums.
Total sales: $10,694,325
Timeshares
2335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Leisure Properties LLC
Buyer: Codar LLC
Date: January 20, 2023
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 1/10-interest in and to Unit 116 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.
2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Jeffrey S. and Melinda C. Thompson
Buyer: Points of Colorado Inc.
Date: January 26, 2023
Price: $19,900
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 7402 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
Total timeshares: $114,900
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.