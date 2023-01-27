Routt County real estate sales eclipse $10.8M from Jan. 20-26

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $10.8 million across 12 sales for the week of Jan. 20-26.

10185 State Highway 131, Toponas

Seller: Jason Gilsinger and Melvin Schmucker

Buyer: Kellie Jean and Matthew John Brekke

Date: January 20, 2023

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence, SEC 9-1-84.

No address, Oak Creek

Seller: High Country Lamb LLC

Buyer: Haybro LLC

Date: January 20, 2023

Price: $4,600,000

Property Description: SECS 19-4-85, 30-4-85, 13-4-86, 14-4-86, 24-4-86, 25-4-86.

1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Daniel W. and Donna Q. Coletti

Buyer: Emily V. Fischer and Peter A. Girard

Date: January 23, 2023

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,165-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 305, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $169,900 in 2014.

330 Coronado Place, Hayden

Seller: Old Fish Creek LLC

Buyer: Erin Miller and Malcolm Stilec

Date: January 23, 2023

Price: $322,000

Property Description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Unit 330 at Vista Verde Townhomes. Last sold for $165,000 in 2009.

831 Lincoln Avenue

Seller: Nueva LLC

Buyer: SBNY LLC

Date: January 24, 2023

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: Commercial building on 0.16 acres of land, Block 30, Lots 4-5 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $800,000 in 2014.

21775 Fourth Avenue, Phippsburg

Seller: Greg A. Peterson

Buyer: Kimberley A. and William E. Sperry

Date: January 25, 2023

Price: $692,600

Property Description: 3,172-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 5-7 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $189,000 in 2013.

Get real estate transactions, short-term rental updates and new listings in your inbox. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

1385 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Peterson Family Trust

Buyer: Awani and Bhavin Amin

Date: January 25, 2023

Price: $349,900

Property Description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 10, Building RHO at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $169,000 in 2019.

16 Cedar Court

Seller: Carol K. McGowan

Buyer: Andrew and Maya McEntee

Date: January 25, 2023

Price: $507,000

Property Description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CE 16, Building 6 at Whistler Village Townhomes.

No address

Seller: Douglas P. and W. Todd Garrison

Buyer: Christopher Ray Norlin

Date: January 25, 2023

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 111 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach. Last sold for $1,225 in 2014.

2142 Glacier Ridge

Seller: Matt Dwyer, Julie Hockney, Michael Lanning and Jay Lund

Buyer: Julie Hockney, Michael Lanning and Jay Lund

Date: January 26, 2023

Price: $237,825

Property Description: 2,571-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 1 at Glacier Ridge Condominiums.

Total sales: $10,694,325

Timeshares

2335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Leisure Properties LLC

Buyer: Codar LLC

Date: January 20, 2023

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 1/10-interest in and to Unit 116 at Phoenix at Steamboat Condo.

2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Jeffrey S. and Melinda C. Thompson

Buyer: Points of Colorado Inc.

Date: January 26, 2023

Price: $19,900

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 7402 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

Total timeshares: $114,900