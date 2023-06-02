Routt County real estate sales eclipse $10.2M from May 26-June 1
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $10.2 million across 19 sales for the week of May 26-June 1.
21559 Third Avenue, Phippsburg
Seller: Alder JB and Astrid Marie Grove
Buyer: Michael D. Donegan and Lynndell G. Epp
Date: May 26
Price: $365,000
Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 20, Lots 10-12 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $250,000 in 2020.
955 Falling Water Lane
Seller: Mark Ritter
Buyer: Robert J. Jaeger and Dana Modzelewski
Date: May 26
Price: $1,550,000
Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Lot 2 at Fox Hunt Subdivision. Last sold for $800,000 in 2020.
44700 Routt County Road 76
Seller: Brandy and Michael Jarrett
Buyer: Alder JB and Astrid M. Grove
Date: May 26
Price: $570,000
Property Description: 2,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on 3.0 acres of land, SECS 7-7-88 and 18-7-88. Last sold for $365,000 in 2019.
1750 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Duncan and Tina Farnsworth
Buyer: William L. Porter Revocable Trust
Date: May 30
Price: $830,000
Property Description: 601-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 6118 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $246,400 in 2013.
25815 Forest Street, Phippsburg
Seller: Travis C. Brown and Samantha Maltais
Buyer: Joshua Michael and Meghan Lee Anzulewicz
Date: May 30
Price: $420,000
Property Description: 1,430-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 37-40 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $331,500 in 2021.
528 East Washington Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Lorinda St. Pierre
Buyer: Edgerton and Stacey Coulter
Date: May 30
Price: $499,000
Property Description: 2,052-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.30 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 7-12 at Tract A at Adair Addition to Hayden Resubdivision. Last sold for $218,300 in 2018.
23530 Stagehorn Trail
Seller: Hygge LLC
Buyer: Charles & Margaret Moyle Trust
Date: May 31
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 29-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
177 South 6th Street, Hayden
Seller: Christy L. Sinner
Buyer: Andrew Swanson
Date: May 31
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Unit 4 at Creek View Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $247,000 in 2018.
409 Clover Circle, Hayden
Seller: Andrew Booker
Buyer: Nathaniel Haller and Lindsey Harr
Date: May 31
Price: $530,000
Property Description: 1,586-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 10 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $310,900 in 2020.
56285 Zirkel View Lane
Seller: Geoffrey McFarlane
Buyer: JTB Consulting LLC
Date: May 31
Price: $290,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 2 at Seed House Ranch.
1321 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Melissa Bailey
Buyer: Kelli Felker and Cara Wood
Date: June 1
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1,802-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Lot A at Blue Sage Townhomes. Last sold for $382,500 in 2006.
No address
Seller: Rachael L. Dow, Rachael Louise Gosling
Buyer: Eric J. and Stephanie M. Poole
Date: June 1
Price: $823,000
Property Description: 899-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit S13 at Terraces Condo – South Tower. Last sold for $214,000 in 1996.
19 Cypress Court
Seller: Jason John Rohde
Buyer: Pamela Ann Fasse Revocable Trust
Date: June 1
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CY 19 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $121,500 in 2002.
451 Enterprise Street
Seller: Brian Joenk
Buyer: Anchor Properties LLC
Date: June 1
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 0.53 acres of commercial land, Lot 6 at Valley View Business Park.
33280 Prairie Schooner Trail
Seller: TDP Holdings LLC
Buyer: Natalie Engelbrecht and Scott Stanowski
Date: June 1
Price: $7,000
Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 54 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,100 in 2023.
31680 Inca
Seller: Gregory C. and Maura F. Schmitz
Buyer: Shannon Audrey Manning Irrevocable Trust
Date: June 1
Price: $1,900,000
Property Description: 2,824-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 9 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $665,000 in 2012.
Total sales: $9,854,000
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Frank G. Dickinson and Sabrina L. Edinger
Buyer: Michelle A. and Timothy R. Harper, Katherine Anne Bowen-Zabel
Date: May 31
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 445 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Jacquelyn I. Stirn
Buyer: Harriet Huff Revocable Trust
Date: June 1
Price: $89,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 531 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: John and Kimberly Seipel
Buyer: John B. and Mary M. Mager
Date: June 1
Price: $230,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 111 at Christie Condominiums.
Total timeshares: $419,000
