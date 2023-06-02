Routt County real estate sales eclipse $10.2M from May 26-June 1

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $10.2 million across 19 sales for the week of May 26-June 1.

21559 Third Avenue, Phippsburg

Seller: Alder JB and Astrid Marie Grove

Buyer: Michael D. Donegan and Lynndell G. Epp

Date: May 26

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 20, Lots 10-12 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $250,000 in 2020.

955 Falling Water Lane

Seller: Mark Ritter

Buyer: Robert J. Jaeger and Dana Modzelewski

Date: May 26

Price: $1,550,000

Property Description: 1,872-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land, Lot 2 at Fox Hunt Subdivision. Last sold for $800,000 in 2020.

44700 Routt County Road 76

Seller: Brandy and Michael Jarrett

Buyer: Alder JB and Astrid M. Grove

Date: May 26

Price: $570,000

Property Description: 2,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on 3.0 acres of land, SECS 7-7-88 and 18-7-88. Last sold for $365,000 in 2019.

1750 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Duncan and Tina Farnsworth

Buyer: William L. Porter Revocable Trust

Date: May 30

Price: $830,000

Property Description: 601-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 6118 at Bear Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $246,400 in 2013.

25815 Forest Street, Phippsburg

Seller: Travis C. Brown and Samantha Maltais

Buyer: Joshua Michael and Meghan Lee Anzulewicz

Date: May 30

Price: $420,000

Property Description: 1,430-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 37-40 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $331,500 in 2021.

528 East Washington Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Lorinda St. Pierre

Buyer: Edgerton and Stacey Coulter

Date: May 30

Price: $499,000

Property Description: 2,052-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.30 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 7-12 at Tract A at Adair Addition to Hayden Resubdivision. Last sold for $218,300 in 2018.

23530 Stagehorn Trail

Seller: Hygge LLC

Buyer: Charles & Margaret Moyle Trust

Date: May 31

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 29-D at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

177 South 6th Street, Hayden

Seller: Christy L. Sinner

Buyer: Andrew Swanson

Date: May 31

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Unit 4 at Creek View Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $247,000 in 2018.

409 Clover Circle, Hayden

Seller: Andrew Booker

Buyer: Nathaniel Haller and Lindsey Harr

Date: May 31

Price: $530,000

Property Description: 1,586-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 10 at Golden Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $310,900 in 2020.

56285 Zirkel View Lane

Seller: Geoffrey McFarlane

Buyer: JTB Consulting LLC

Date: May 31

Price: $290,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, Lot 2 at Seed House Ranch.

1321 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Melissa Bailey

Buyer: Kelli Felker and Cara Wood

Date: June 1

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,802-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Lot A at Blue Sage Townhomes. Last sold for $382,500 in 2006.

No address

Seller: Rachael L. Dow, Rachael Louise Gosling

Buyer: Eric J. and Stephanie M. Poole

Date: June 1

Price: $823,000

Property Description: 899-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit S13 at Terraces Condo – South Tower. Last sold for $214,000 in 1996.

19 Cypress Court

Seller: Jason John Rohde

Buyer: Pamela Ann Fasse Revocable Trust

Date: June 1

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Lot CY 19 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase II. Last sold for $121,500 in 2002.

451 Enterprise Street

Seller: Brian Joenk

Buyer: Anchor Properties LLC

Date: June 1

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 0.53 acres of commercial land, Lot 6 at Valley View Business Park.

33280 Prairie Schooner Trail

Seller: TDP Holdings LLC

Buyer: Natalie Engelbrecht and Scott Stanowski

Date: June 1

Price: $7,000

Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 54 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach. Last sold for $3,100 in 2023.

31680 Inca

Seller: Gregory C. and Maura F. Schmitz

Buyer: Shannon Audrey Manning Irrevocable Trust

Date: June 1

Price: $1,900,000

Property Description: 2,824-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 9 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $665,000 in 2012.

Total sales: $9,854,000

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Frank G. Dickinson and Sabrina L. Edinger

Buyer: Michelle A. and Timothy R. Harper, Katherine Anne Bowen-Zabel

Date: May 31

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 445 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Jacquelyn I. Stirn

Buyer: Harriet Huff Revocable Trust

Date: June 1

Price: $89,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 531 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: John and Kimberly Seipel

Buyer: John B. and Mary M. Mager

Date: June 1

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to Unit 111 at Christie Condominiums.

Total timeshares: $419,000