Routt County ranks nation’s 10th healthiest county, says U.S. News & World Report
Routt County rounds out the Top 10 list of healthiest counties in the U.S., according to a ranking released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report, in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation, an independent, charitable and philanthropic affiliate of CVS Health.
In the 2021 rankings, the top five healthiest communities score above the national average in at least eight of the 10 categories used in the analysis, including Los Alamos County, New Mexico, which is the first community to repeat as No. 1 since the launch of the rankings in 2018.
The rankings were drawn from an evaluation of approximately 3,000 counties and county equivalents in 84 metrics across 10 categories, including community vitality, equity, economy, education, environment, food and nutrition, population health, housing,infrastructure and public safety.
Routt County dropped to 10th this year from fifth place last year and eighth healthiest in 2018.
The Top 10 is as follows:
1. Los Alamos County, New Mexico
2. Douglas County, Colorado
3. Falls Church, Virginia
4. Loudoun County, Virginia
5. Broomfield County, Colorado
6. San Miguel County, Colorado
7. Pitkin County, Colorado
8. Howard County, Maryland
9. Morgan County, Utah
10. Routt County, Colorado
