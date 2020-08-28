Routt County Public Health adds another day for COVID-19 community testing
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Public Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 community testing from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Howelsen Hill rodeo grounds beginning Sept. 1. The county will continue the testing it has been offering from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.
Those who should seek testing include:
• Individuals with signs or symptoms consistent with COVID-19
• Asymptomatic individuals with recent known or suspected exposure to SARS-CoV-2 to control transmission
• Asymptomatic individuals without known or suspected exposure to SARS-CoV-2 for early identification for public health surveillance purposes
• Individuals being tested for purposes of public health surveillance for SAR-CoV-2
The testing is free but priority will be given to county residents without health insurance. Testing appointments can be made by calling 970-870-5577. An online scheduling system for appointments will be available soon.
COVID-19 tests can also be obtained at the following Routt County clinical facilities:
• UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center lab: 970-875-2686
• Steamboat Emergency Center: 970-846-6230
• Steamboat Springs Family Medicine: 970-871-1323
• Yampa Valley Medical Associates: 970-879-3327
• Northwest Colorado Health: 970-879-1637
• Pediatrics of Steamboat Springs: 970-871-1900
• Sleeping Bear Pediatrics: 970-879-2327
• South Routt Medical Center: 970-736-8118
