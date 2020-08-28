Routt County Public Health adds another day for COVID-19 community testing

A sample testing kit for COVID-19.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Public Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 community testing from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Howelsen Hill rodeo grounds beginning Sept. 1. The county will continue the testing it has been offering from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.

Those who should seek testing include:

• Individuals with signs or symptoms consistent with COVID-19

• Asymptomatic individuals with recent known or suspected exposure to SARS-CoV-2 to control transmission

• Asymptomatic individuals without known or suspected exposure to SARS-CoV-2 for early identification for public health surveillance purposes

• Individuals being tested for purposes of public health surveillance for SAR-CoV-2

The testing is free but priority will be given to county residents without health insurance. Testing appointments can be made by calling 970-870-5577. An online scheduling system for appointments will be available soon.

COVID-19 tests can also be obtained at the following Routt County clinical facilities:

• UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center lab: 970-875-2686

• Steamboat Emergency Center: 970-846-6230

• Steamboat Springs Family Medicine: 970-871-1323

• Yampa Valley Medical Associates: 970-879-3327

• Northwest Colorado Health: 970-879-1637

• Pediatrics of Steamboat Springs: 970-871-1900

• Sleeping Bear Pediatrics: 970-879-2327

• South Routt Medical Center: 970-736-8118