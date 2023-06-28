Routt County providers get ready for the first year of universal pre-K in Colorado

With the school year a couple of months out, providers are gearing to implement the first year of universal preschool.

Championed by Gov. Jared Polis, this initiative redirects voter-approved nicotine tax money to a program that will offer 4-year-olds up to 15 hours a week of tuition-free preschool. Certain 3-year-olds who meet the qualifications will be eligible for 10 hours a week of tuition-free preschool.

Proponents of the program say the goal is for parents to be able to access the program through a single application. It also aids families in determining whether they are eligible for other early childhood services.

According to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, over 27,400 families across the state have been matched to a preschool through the program as of June 21.

The local coordinating officer for the program and Routt County First Impressions Program Leader Meaghan Franges said that so far Routt County seems to be in decent shape to roll out universal preschool.

“I can confidently say that any student that is currently enrolled in the preschool program as a 3-year-old who’s going to be coming as a 4-year-old next year has been placed with their providers,” Franges said.

Franges also said the program is a blessing for many families who typically wouldn’t be able to qualify for other subsidies to get their children into preschool.

For families with 4-year-olds who need tuition assistance and more than 15 hours a week due to their parents’ and guardians’ work schedules, there are tuition-assistance programs through both the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program For Families and Routt County First Impressions Program, according to Franges.

Franges came onto the scene to help facilitate this process for local preschool providers in February. Directors of local preschools say the implementation of universal preschool was rocky before Franges stepped in, as they describe it as a time full of confusion, miscommunication and a lack of direction.

“It’s been really frustrating with the lack of communication,” said Kim Martin, executive director of Young Tracks Preschool & Childcare. “The program just kind of rolled out super fast and so did the changes — those kept rolling out too.”

Martin noted that the first few months, there was a lot of back and forth about how the placement process was going to play out. She said that at first it seemed as though the placement process would supersede waitlists, potentially booting families that had already been going to a particular preschool for years. Changes later came to ensure that would not be the case.

Executive Director of Heritage Park Preschool Melinda Maas said she had a similar experience with being given a lack of direction.

“They were just constantly changing things,” Maas said. “They would say things were going to be one way and they turn around and say, ‘Never mind, we’re gonna do it this way.’ It’s been hard to keep up to date with all the changes.”

Franges chalked up some of the confusion that occurred in the earlier stages to a lack of adequate staffing at the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, and the fact that this is new territory — and with that comes kinks that need to be worked out.

“I do know that, within the past couple of weeks, the Colorado Department of Early Childhood has brought on a lot more staff, including some regional support specialists,” Franges said. “So I have actually seen quite a bit of positive communication coming out of there recently since there’s been more bandwidth with staff.”

Franges noted the implementation process has shaped up well as the start of the 2023-24 school year draws closer. She said communication has been fantastic among local providers, and their willingness to go all-in on this has made her job much easier.

Providers have said some confusion still remains around the implementation of universal preschool for 3-years-olds. The placement is at the discretion of the school districts. Providers indicate that some districts have been placing these children in the public school system, which has a schedule that does not necessarily work for all families.

“I’ve had a couple of parents who have gotten letters from school districts saying their child has to go to the school district’s preschool, (but) those set district hours do not work for everyone,” Martin noted.

In terms of what the bill originally promised — 15 hours of tuition-free pre-k for 4-year olds — it seems as though that is happening. Even though some questions remain with 3-year-olds, that was not the main objective of the bill, but rather something that was added onto it.

Although all the preschoolers from families that applied have been placed, Franges said Routt County still has a problem with a lack of open slots for 4-year-olds looking to get into preschool.

“This has long been an issue,” Franges said. “We just have to continue to grow our capacity.”