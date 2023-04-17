 Routt County PDR applications due in May | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County PDR applications due in May

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

The Yampa River flows through Wolf Mountain Ranch just east of Hayden. The 487-acre ranch is under a conservation easement monitored by the Nature Conservancy and made possible by Routt County's Purchase of Development Rights program.
Nature Conservancy/Courtesy photo

Applications for the Routt County Purchase of Development Rights Program are due to county commissioners by May 10.

Projects must relate to protecting agricultural lands, natural areas and open lands in Routt County. Applications must also be sponsored by a land conservation organization.

For more, go to the Routt County PDR page at co.routt.co.us/110/Purchase-of-Development-Rights-Board.

Agriculture
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 