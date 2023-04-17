Routt County PDR applications due in May
Applications for the Routt County Purchase of Development Rights Program are due to county commissioners by May 10.
Projects must relate to protecting agricultural lands, natural areas and open lands in Routt County. Applications must also be sponsored by a land conservation organization.
For more, go to the Routt County PDR page at co.routt.co.us/110/Purchase-of-Development-Rights-Board.
