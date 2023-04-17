Routt County PDR applications due in May

The Yampa River flows through Wolf Mountain Ranch just east of Hayden. The 487-acre ranch is under a conservation easement monitored by the Nature Conservancy and made possible by Routt County's Purchase of Development Rights program.

Nature Conservancy/Courtesy photo

Applications for the Routt County Purchase of Development Rights Program are due to county commissioners by May 10.

Projects must relate to protecting agricultural lands, natural areas and open lands in Routt County. Applications must also be sponsored by a land conservation organization.

For more, go to the Routt County PDR page at co.routt.co.us/110/Purchase-of-Development-Rights-Board .